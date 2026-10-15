DAMMAM: The Local Organizing Committee for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup said preparations for the tournament are continuing, following reports of a possible postponement and days after attacks targeting multiple cities and airports across Saudi Arabia.

In a statement released on Oct. 15, the LOC said preparations to host the tournament, scheduled for Jan. 7 to Feb. 5, 2027, were continuing in “continuous coordination” with the Asian Football Confederation and relevant stakeholders.

The committee said work was progressing across organizational and operational areas according to the approved timeline, including the readiness of facilities, venues and supporting services, as part of efforts to deliver an integrated experience for participating teams, fans and media from across the continent.

The LOC also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering “a tournament worthy of the status of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, taking into account developments related to the tournament.”

The status of the Asian Cup came under scrutiny after the attacks created logistical challenges across several sectors. Multiple sporting events have already been postponed.

The Six Kings Slam has been rescheduled to Dec. 27-30 from its original Oct. 21-24 dates. The FIFAe Finals 2026, which were set to take place in Jeddah from Oct. 16-25, have been postponed indefinitely, while three Saudi Pro League Matchday 9 fixtures have been moved to later dates, including the high-profile clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr.

While Riyadh Season’s Canelo vs. Mbilli bout on Oct. 31 and WWE’s Crown Jewel on Nov. 7 remain on schedule, the biggest question among Asian football fans over the past week has been whether the Asian Cup will proceed as planned.

Australian outlet AAP Sports first reported the issue on Oct. 13, saying fresh concerns had been raised over the competition. In a statement provided to the outlet, a Football Australia spokesman said: “Football Australia is closely monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia. The safety and wellbeing of our players, staff and supporters remains paramount.”

AAP reported that the tournament could be delayed by 12 months to January 2028.

AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa said the confederation was in no rush to make a decision, according to Al Kass Sports Channels.

“We are in no rush to make a decision regarding the Asian Cup scheduled for next January in Saudi Arabia,” Sheikh Salman said. “We can wait until the end of November, and the situation may change very quickly in the region.”

On Oct. 14, the Palestinian Football Association issued a statement expressing full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and confidence in the Kingdom’s ability to host the tournament.

The statement said: “In this context, the Palestinian Football Association renews its complete confidence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ability to organize and host the 2027 Asian Cup according to the highest organizational and technical standards, reflecting its sporting stature and the immense capabilities it possesses, and embodying its capacity to host the largest continental sporting events.”

The AFC did not respond to Arab News’ request for comment, but an LOC official spoke to Arab News about interest in the tournament.

“We continue to see strong demand for tickets from across Asia,” the official said. “At the same time, our preparations are ongoing, and we are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including on the stadiums.”

Eight stadiums across Riyadh, Jeddah and Alkhobar will host the tournament, including the new Aramco Stadium in the Eastern Province. With less than three months remaining before kickoff, the message from organizers remains unchanged: preparations are continuing, ticket demand remains strong, and no official change to the tournament dates has been announced.