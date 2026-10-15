COLOGNE, Germany: German customs officials found 90 lizards and venomous snakes hidden in containers and socks in a Mexican traveler’s luggage as he arrived at an airport, authorities said Thursday.

The 45-year-old was stopped at Cologne airport last month and given a drug test after behaving in a “nervous” manner, the western city’s customs office said.

The results indicated the man, a firefighter who was not named by authorities, had taken cocaine.

Officials searched his suitcase but rather than finding narcotics, discovered around 90 snakes and lizards in plastic containers, shampoo and cream bottles, and socks.

“My colleagues at the airport are used to all sorts of travel souvenirs in suitcases, but we’ve never had 37 venomous snakes and 55 lizards from Mexico before,” said customs office spokesman Jens Ahland.

“It’s distressing to see what some people do to animals out of sheer greed for profit.”

The animals included vipers, rattlesnakes and various species of lizard, including iguanas.

Most were alive although about 30 died during and after the journey, the customs office told AFP.

The surviving animals are now being cared for at a snake farm in central Germany.

The man, who had flown from Mexico City via Istanbul, said he had brought the animals to Germany as a favor for a Brazilian acquaintance, according to customs officials.

German authorities denied him entry to the country and he was flown back to Istanbul the day after his arrival.