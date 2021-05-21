You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish mafia leader exposes more ‘deep state secrets’

Turkish mafia leader exposes more ‘deep state secrets’

Turkish mafia leader exposes more ‘deep state secrets’
The video releases of the exiled mafia boss Sedat Peker are viewed by millions. (Twitter Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vy662

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish mafia leader exposes more ‘deep state secrets’

Turkish mafia leader exposes more ‘deep state secrets’
  • Interior minister Suleyman Soylu ‘ready for any punishment if ties with exiled organized crime boss are proven’
  • Mafia boss Sedat Peker fled Turkey last year to avoid being prosecuted
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Sedat Peker, the ultranationalist Turkish mafia leader now living in Dubai, has released more bombshell video recordings that shed light on the close ties between state, media and mafia structures, with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu at the center of the dirty revelations of deep state secrets.

On Wednesday, Peker, who is seeking revenge on his past companions, asserted that pro-government journalist Hadi Ozisik mediated between Peker and Soylu, prompting Turkish citizens to call the government to account.

Peker also claimed that Soylu assigned him with security details and jammers before he left Turkey, and warned him about an approaching investigation.

The mafia boss fled Turkey last year to avoid being prosecuted, shortly before his rival Alaattin Cakici was released from prison as part of the amnesty law.

In his video releases Peker admitted that he was the mastermind behind a mob attack on Turkish newspaper Hurriyet in 2015 upon the request of a lawmaker from the ruling government to stop the daily’s critical coverage about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The lawmaker said, ‘A group from our youth branch will go to the newspaper’s building, but they are not professional. Can you dispatch your men?’ I accepted and sent them,” Peker said.

It is claimed that the attack was a turning point in the decision of Hurriyet’s boss, Aydin Dogan, to sell his company’s media assets to a pro-government conglomerate, Demiroren.

For his part, Soylu, who filed a criminal complaint against Peker over his accusations, pledged that he “was ready for every kind of punishment, including death penalty” if his ties with the mafia leader were proven.

Soylu’s war of words with Peker, saying “he is helpless and shameless by taking refuge behind his wife’s underwear” during an interview with state broadcaster TRT, drew anger from women’s rights groups.

Peker claimed that the male police officers searched his wife’s underwear drawers during the raid rather than assigning female officers to do that.

The opposition Republican Peoples’ Party (CHP) insists that Turkish interior minister reveal which deputy receives $10,000 each month from Peker, after Soylu claimed on Thursday that the mafia boss sends money to a lawmaker without giving any name.

“If this person is still a lawmaker, we should remove his parliamentary immunity immediately!” tweeted CHP Deputy Chair Ozgur Ozel.

Turkish citizens have called on the judiciary to investigate the revelations.

Suleyman Irvan, an academic of communication from Uskudar University, said this latest revelation made crystal-clear the close ties between some journalists and mafia leaders.

Irvan also noted that the media channels closely associated with the government did not have the courage to cover the latest revelations.

“For instance, the daily Hurriyet, although it was the subject of a mob attack by the mafia leader, did not cover the statements of Peker. Hopefully there are still a handful independent media that keep the citizens informed about the latest developments that interest them,” he said.

In an interview on the independent Medyascope news channel, prominent journalist Murat Yetkin said: “It is impossible for the government to remain silent over the video releases of Peker as a boundary has been passed.”

In 2016, Peker threatened dissident academics in Turkey to “bath them in their own blood” and declared them terrorists.

A year later, he won an award for “the most charitable businessperson” from the pro-government daily Milliyet.

The video releases of the exiled mafia boss, who enjoys complete free speech, with no ban on his private YouTube channel, are viewed by millions.

In his previous videos, Peker accused some senior bureaucrats and lawmakers affiliated with the government of rape, murder and drug smuggling.

Topics: Turkey  Sedat Peker Suleyman Soylu

Related

Turkey’s notorious mafia leader claims close state ties
Middle-East
Turkey’s notorious mafia leader claims close state ties
Erdogan rivals surge in polls ahead of 2023 Turkey election
Middle-East
Erdogan rivals surge in polls ahead of 2023 Turkey election

China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza

China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza
Updated 49 min 50 sec ago
AP

China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza

China offering cash, vaccines to people in Gaza
  • China is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause but also maintains robust ties with Israel
  • The fighting has brought Gaza’s health care system to the brink of collapse and its COVID-19 vaccination drive, already slow, has stopped
Updated 49 min 50 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: China says it will offer cash and 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians caught up in the latest fighting in Gaza.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday told reporters that $1 million would be provided as emergency humanitarian assistance and another $1 million would go to UNRWA, the UN agency that provides vital assistance to the 75 percent of the enclave’s population who are refugees.
China will “continue to provide humanitarian support within its capacity and actively participate in the reconstruction of Gaza according to the needs of the Palestinian side,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.
The fighting has brought Gaza’s health care system to the brink of collapse and its COVID-19 vaccination drive, already slow, has stopped, according to WHO’s top official in Gaza, Sacha Bootsma. China has become a major exporter and donor of COVID-19 vaccines, taking a leading role in what some have termed “vaccine diplomacy.”
China is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause but also maintains robust ties with Israel.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence China Gaza coronavirus vaccines

Related

China providing vaccines to almost 40 African states
World
China providing vaccines to almost 40 African states
Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire
Middle-East
Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire

Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire

Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire

Bahrain welcomes Gaza ceasefire
  • The ministry lauded the efforts of Egypt to lead the negotiations to “stop the bloodshed and end military operations in the Gaza Strip
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, state news agency BNA reported on Friday.
The ministry lauded the efforts of Egypt to lead the negotiations to “stop the bloodshed and end military operations in the Gaza Strip,” the report added.
The ministry also said it was important to continue the international efforts to resolve the issue and work towards the two-state solution to establish lasting peace, BNA said.
A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, the militia which controls the Gaza Strip, came into force early Friday after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.
Celebrations were heard on Gaza streets in the minutes after the truce began as cars honked their horns and some guns were fired in the air, AFP journalists said, while in the occupied West Bank, joyful crowds also took to the streets.
With no alerts sounding in Israel to warn of incoming Hamas rockets, the cease-fire appeared to be holding in the early hours of Friday.
The truce brokered by Egypt, that also included Gaza’s second-most powerful armed group, Islamic Jihad, was agreed following mounting international pressure to stem the bloodshed which erupted on May 10.
(with wires)

Topics: Bahrain Gaza Israel

Related

EU welcomes Gaza cease-fire, urges ‘political solution’
Middle-East
EU welcomes Gaza cease-fire, urges ‘political solution’

EU welcomes Gaza cease-fire, urges ‘political solution’

EU welcomes Gaza cease-fire, urges ‘political solution’
Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

EU welcomes Gaza cease-fire, urges ‘political solution’

EU welcomes Gaza cease-fire, urges ‘political solution’
  • EU vowed to increase efforts for a long-term “political solution” to resolve the crisis
Updated 21 May 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Friday welcomed a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, and vowed to increase efforts for a long-term “political solution” to resolve the crisis.
“The European Union welcomes the announced cease-fire bringing to an end the violence in and around Gaza. We commend Egypt, Qatar, United Nations, United States and others who have played a facilitating role in this,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
“We are appalled and regret the loss of life over these past 11 days. As the EU has consistently reiterated, the situation in the Gaza Strip has long been unsustainable.”
The statement insisted that “only a political solution will bring sustainable peace and end once for all the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”
“Restoring a political horizon toward a two-state solution now remains of utmost importance. The EU is ready to fully support Israeli and Palestinian authorities in these efforts,” it said.
“The EU is renewing its engagement with key international partners, including the United States, and other partners in the region, as well as with the revitalized Middle East Quartet, to this end.”
A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, appeared to be holding Friday after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.

Related

Special Gaza’s fragile healthcare system buckling under the strain of war
Middle-East
Gaza’s fragile healthcare system buckling under the strain of war

Washington imposes sanctions on two Houthi commanders

Washington imposes sanctions on two Houthi commanders
Updated 21 May 2021
ALI YOUNES

Washington imposes sanctions on two Houthi commanders

Washington imposes sanctions on two Houthi commanders
  • US envoy to Yemen says rebels continue to block US and UN peace efforts, and are putting lives of refugees in danger
Updated 21 May 2021
ALI YOUNES

The US is imposing sanctions on two Houthi commanders leading the fighting in Yemen’s Marib province, Washington’s special envoy to the country said on Thursday.

It comes as the Houthi militias that control a large part of the country continue to block efforts by the UN and the US to resolve the conflict, Tim Lenderking added, and are endangering the lives of refugees.

The humanitarian situation in the country continues to deteriorate, he said, with more than a million internally displaced persons living in dire conditions, especially after recent fighting in the Marib.

The sanctions target Muhammad Abd Al-Karim Al-Ghamari, who is head of general staff of the militias’ forces and leads the Marib offensive, and Yusuf Al-Madani, a leader of forces assigned to the advance in the province.

The Houthis are still failing to cooperate with the UN and US on a number of issues, Lenderking said. In particular they are not engaging with efforts to help internally displaced refugees and are “putting their lives in danger.”

They have also failed to respond positively to peace overtures aimed at ending the conflict and have “backtracked” on commitments they made, he said, even as Washington made a number of concessions that benefited them.

Lenderking pointed out that the Biden administration agreed in February to revoke the designation of the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization, overturning a Trump-era ruling, in return for assurances that humanitarian aid would be allowed to reach the people of Yemen.

He said that the US has given more than $3 billion to Yemen since the conflict began, in the form of economic and humanitarian aid, and the administration is keen to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people by ensuring that vital aid can reach them.

“It is a fundamental pillar of the United States that all economic arteries, all ports, all airports in Yemen should be open for commerce and for the access for vital humanitarian supplies,” he added.

US authorities are disappointed that the Houthis declined to meet with Martin Griffiths, the UN’s special envoy to Yemen, during his recent visit to Oman, Lenderking said.

Washington remains strongly committed to ending the Yemen conflict, he added, and to working to achieve this with authorities in Saudi Arabia. He said he recently visited the Kingdom to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The envoy added that he had traveled to the region with Griffiths and US Senator Chris Murphy, “which I think really showed the alignment between the branches of the US government and the United Nations.”

The conflict in Yemen began in the aftermath of the so-called Arab Spring of 2011, when the Yemeni people sought to remove from power President Ali Abdullah Saleh. He resigned in February 2012, handing power to his deputy, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. But Houthi rebels, who had fought the central government for years, gained control of the capital, Sanaa, in early 2015 as the country descended into civil war, creating a humanitarian crisis on a massive scale.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other nations in the region formed an “Arab Coalition” in 2015 to fight the rebels and help restore to power the nation’s government.

Topics: Yemen Houthi

Related

Update US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders
Middle-East
US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed towards Jazan in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed towards Jazan in Saudi Arabia

Lebanon president says PM-designate incapable of forming cabinet

Lebanon president says PM-designate incapable of forming cabinet
Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

Lebanon president says PM-designate incapable of forming cabinet

Lebanon president says PM-designate incapable of forming cabinet
  • The letter follows months of political negotiations in a country where allegiances tend to follow sectarian lines
  • The existing government has been acting in a caretaker capacity since resigning after the Beirut explosion
Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament will convene on Friday to discuss a letter written by the president saying Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri had shown he was incapable of forming a government that could pull the nation out of financial crisis.
The letter, seen by Reuters, follows months of political negotiations in a country where allegiances tend to follow sectarian lines. It was addressed to parliament, which will convene on Friday to discuss it after it is read out.
The existing government has been acting in a caretaker capacity since resigning after a huge explosion in a portside warehouse tore through Beirut in August. The blast further complicated the task of rescuing an economy that has been in tailspin since late 2019.
“It has become evident that the prime minister-designate is unable to form a government capable of salvation and meaningful contact with foreign financial institutions, international funds and donor countries,” President Aoun, a Maronite Christian, wrote in his letter.
Hariri, a Sunni Muslim who like his assassinated father has headed several previous governments, was asked to form another one in October, after a previous prime minister-designate failed to form a cabinet of technocrats after several weeks of trying.
Western and other donors, led by former colonial power France, have said Lebanon needs to form a viable cabinet of technocrats or specialists before they will release funds to support the crippled country. Talks with the International Monetary Fund have stumbled.
Gulf states, who in the past could be relied up to provide financial support, are now reluctant to step because of frustrations over the rising influence of Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite group backed by their regional rival Iran.
Tensions with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab nations were stoked this week by disparaging comments about them by the foreign minister during a television interview. The minister quit his caretaker post shortly afterwards.

Topics: Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri

Related

Special Activists protesting against ‘an organized vote for Bashar Assad’ scuffle on Monday with Lebanese soldiers in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut. (AP)
Middle-East
Syrian elections cause tension and violence in Lebanon
Saudi envoy to Lebanon: Kingdom has one political discourse that has earned everyone’s respect
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy to Lebanon: Kingdom has one political discourse that has earned everyone’s respect

Latest updates

Turkish mafia leader exposes more ‘deep state secrets’
Turkish mafia leader exposes more ‘deep state secrets’
WhatsApp denies it will drop privacy update for Turkey users
WhatsApp denies it will drop privacy update for Turkey users
Oil set for biggest weekly loss since March on Iran nuclear talks
Oil set for biggest weekly loss since March on Iran nuclear talks
Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back
Spain hopes for swift end to spat with Morocco as more migrants sent back
Bangladesh orders lockdown in Rohingya camps as COVID-19 cases jump
Bangladesh orders lockdown in Rohingya camps as COVID-19 cases jump

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.