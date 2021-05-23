You are here

Salama Insurance returns to profit as premiums rise

Salama Insurance returns to profit as premiums rise
Salama provides auto, medical and travel insurance. (File)
  • Net profit was SR2.7 million compared with a loss of SR25.4 million
RIYADH: Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. returned to profit in the first quarter of this year as gross written premiums surged by more than one third.

Net profit before zakat was SR2.7 million ($720,000) compared with a loss of SR25.4 million in the year earlier period and SR75,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, Salama said in a filing to the Tadawul.

Gross written premiums rose 37.8 percent year on year to SR118.2 million and by 34.8 percent from the previous quarter.

Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit

Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit
  • Q1 net loss fell to SR39.9 million from SR58.4 million a year earlier
  • Accumulated net loss has exceeded 35 percent of capital
RIYADH: Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. posted a narrower first-quarter loss as it worked to turn around its loss-making medical portfolio.
Net losses fell to SR39.9 million ($10.6 million) from SR58.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, but were higher than the SR30.3 million loss reported for the final quarter of last year, Al Sagr said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange.
Gross written premiums dropped 29 percent from a year earlier to SR68.8 million and by 10.5 percent from the prior quarter.
“The main reason for reaching this level of accumulated losses since 2019 is the deterioration of performance and management of the health insurance portfolio which has resulted in substantial increase in the medical portfolio’s net claims and other benefits incurred,” Al Sagr said in the filing. “Hence, the company will be subject to Capital Market Authority’s (CMA) regulations regarding listed companies with accumulated losses exceeding 35 percent of capital or more.”
The company started a comprehensive review of its medical portfolio in the third quarter of 2020 and has already begun to implement its turnaround plan, it said, predicting an improved performance for the company toward the end of this year.

Oman Insurance moves to new hot desk office in Dubai

Oman Insurance moves to new hot desk office in Dubai
  • Hot desks will cater to employees working between home and office
DUBAI: Oman Insurance has opened a new headquarters building in Dubai that features hot desks as employees work between home and the office.
The insurer said employees from its Al-Rigga and Maktoum branches had moved to a six-story building next to Al Ghurair Mall in Deira.
“We are indeed aiming to empower our employees with modern communication tools and hot-desking functionalities to support our objective of having employees working from home while creating an environment with purpose-built work areas that are open, bright and futuristic,” said CEO Jean-Louis Laurent Josi.
The pandemic has upended traditional office working practices as many employers move to a hybrid model where staff move between home and office working as required. The trend has led to architects re-imagining new office space as employers adjust to the new normal.

Saudi Cable losses narrow as it faces extra tax bill

Saudi Cable losses narrow as it faces extra tax bill
  • Cable maker faces extra zakat liabilities
  • Company has submitted request to raise capital
RIYADH: Saudi Cable Co. said first-quarter losses narrowed as its auditor revealed a claim from extra zakat liabilities of almost SR200 million ($53 million).
The provider of energy and telecoms cables posted a net loss of SR35.9 million for the first three months of the 2021, down from SR43.2 million a year earlier and SR46.6 million in the previous quarter, it said in a Tadawul filing.
Revenue increased 7.2 percent year on year to SR63.9 million, but was down 10.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020.
The General Authority for Zakat and Tax (GAZT) has made a claim of SR199.8 million for additional zakat from previous years, which Saudi Cable is disputing and has not included any provision for in its financial results, its auditor said in the filing.
Saudi Cable also has SR24 million of receivables through a joint venture that are outstanding for more than a year, and against which it has not made any provision for losses, the auditor said.
Saudi Cable said on April 8 it had submitted a request to increase capital as it seeks to raise funds to invest in production.
The company has extended the maturity of some of its short-term debt and it has no issues with solvency, Chairman Meyassar Nowailati said at the time. While its debts rose as high as SR1.7 billion in the past, they had since fallen to SR250 million, he said.
Saudi Cable posted a net loss of SR55 million in 2020, compared to a net loss of SR61.8 million in the previous year. Revenue decreased by more than 3 percent last year to SR368 million.
On May 5, it said it had acquired SR200 million of new cars on credit from Al-Nawasi Gulf Trading Company with the aim of selling them to finance the working capital of the company.

Raydan Food losses widen on pandemic slowdown

Raydan Food losses widen on pandemic slowdown
  • Q1 net loss widened to SR8.9 million from SR6.7 million a year earlier
  • Restaurant owner may permanently close some of its outlets
RIYADH: Raydan Food Co. reported widening losses as sales dipped and costs rose.
First-quarter net losses at the company, which owns restaurants and provides catering across the Kingdom, climbed to SR8.9 million ($2.4 million) from SR6.7 million in the year earlier period, but were an improvement on the SR33.3 million loss posted for the fourth quarter of 2020, Raydan said in a filing to the Tadawul.
Sales slipped to SR34.3 million from SR48.7 million a year ago, but were up from the previous quarter’s SR29.4 million.
Raydan attributed its year-on-year loss to lower sales because of the coronavirus pandemic, higher cost of sales and an increase in operating costs, including closing, temporarily or permanently, some of its outlets.
The auditor cast doubt on the company’s future solvency amid growing losses and liabilities that exceeded assets by SR36.9 million ($9.8 million).
It also flagged a number of issues with the latest financial results, saying the company had failed to provide an assessment of impairment of property, plant and equipment at the end of the past two quarters.
The company’s asset and liability position, its continued losses and “other matters, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the auditor said in the Tadawul filing.

Maaden temporarily shuts down ammonia plant after fire

Maaden temporarily shuts down ammonia plant after fire
  • Maaden is currently assessing the financial impact of the disruption
  • Plant shut down as a precautionary measure
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) said it shut down one of its ammonia plants as a precautionary measure after a fire.
The incident occurred on Thursday and the fire was fully controlled, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday. There were no injuries reported.
The company said it decided on an unscheduled shutdown as a precautionary measure.
“Since this unscheduled shutdown has not impacted the company’s ability to produce phosphate or to fulfill its obligations toward its customers, the preliminary estimates of the financial impact indicates that such shutdown is limited and does not constitute a material impact,” the company said in a filing.
Maaden is currently assessing the financial impact of the disruption which will be disclosed as well as any other developments, it said.
Maaden Phosphate Company is a $5.6 billion project co-owned by Maaden (70 percent) and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (30 percent).
Its phosphate mine produces close to 11.6 million tons of ore per year.
From Al Jalamid, concentrated phosphate rock is transported by rail over 1,200 kilometers to Ras Al Khair Industrial City for processing at Maaden’s Integrated Fertilizer Production Complex, according to the company's website.

