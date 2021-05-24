Houthi drone injures 3 in Yemen market attack

You are here

The Yemeni army intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib. (Twitter/@Yem_army_media)
  • One of the victims suffered serious injuries in the center of Marjiz market in Raghwan district
  • The Yemeni army said it shot down two drones launched by the Iran-backed militia
LONDON: An explosive drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis injured three civilians in a market in Marib province on Monday.
One of the victims suffered serious injuries in the center of Marjiz market in the village of Asdas in Raghwan district, Saba news agency reported.
The Yemeni army said it shot down two drones launched by the Iran-backed militia.
The first drone was headed toward the Kassara front and the second targeted the popular market.
Marib hosts around 1 million displaced Yemenis from across the country, which has been a safe haven since the start of the conflict in 2014.
The Houthis have been mounting a major offensive on the city of Marib since February in a bid to seize control of the government’s last bastion in the northern half of the country. The area contains oil reserves, gas fields and large electricity stations.
The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Houthi military officials over the militia’s Marib offensive.
An Arab coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa.
Saudi Arabia in March proposed a nationwide truce and re-opening of air and sea links to Houthi-held areas to help end the conflict.
(With Reuters)

Israel defense ministry wants Gaza aid to bypass Hamas

Israel defense ministry wants Gaza aid to bypass Hamas
  • The official unauthorized to speak publicly said aid must be managed to rehabilitate Gaza "without posing a threat to Israel"
  • Aid deliveries would have to involve the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority
JERUSALEM: An Israeli defense official said Monday aid to rebuild the conflict-battered Gaza Strip must bypass its Islamist rulers Hamas, and instead flow through an international “mechanism” to reach people directly.
Israel has enforced a blockade on impoverished Gaza since 2007, when Hamas seized control of the crowded enclave.
Israel argues the measures are necessary to isolate Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by most Western countries.
The official — who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter — said the aid must be managed to rehabilitate Gaza “without posing a threat to Israel.”
The official, who spoke a day before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region, said aid deliveries would have to involve the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which has worked with Hamas in the past to deliver donations to Gaza.
US President Joe Biden said in a statement that part of Blinken’s trip would include working on “the coordinated international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas.”
Israel pounded Gaza for 11 days with air strikes and artillery, while Hamas fired more than 4,000 rockets from the enclave, before a cease-fire last Friday.
Israeli strikes ravaged Gaza’s infrastructure, as well as made at least 6,000 people homeless, the UN’s humanitarian agency says.
Up to 800,000 are without access to clean water in the coastal enclave.
Egypt has pledged $500 million to support rebuilding, while the UN said it has released $18.5 million for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Belarus points to Hamas bomb threat in plane diversion, group rejects claim

Belarus points to Hamas bomb threat in plane diversion, group rejects claim
  • Belarus says a false bomb threat was written in the name of the Palestinian group Hamas
  • Hamas spokesman Barhoum says the group ‘has nothing to do with that completely’
MOSCOW: Belarus said on Monday that a false bomb threat that prompted a passenger plane to be diverted to Minsk where authorities arrested a journalist on board, was written in the name of the Palestinian group Hamas.
Authorities released what they said was a text of the bomb alert as officials sought to defuse a mounting international outcry over what Western capitals have denounced as an act of “state piracy.”
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum denied his group had any knowledge or connection.
Minsk scrambled a warplane to escort a Ryanair flight on Sunday, flagging a bomb alert that proved false once the plane had made an unscheduled landing in Belarus where authorities arrested Roman Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.
Western governments are threatening new sanctions against the former Soviet republic led by authoritarian Lukashenko over the diversion of the flight from Greece to Lithuania as it flew through Belarusian air space.
In Minsk, the foreign ministry’s spokesman said Belarus had acted in line with international regulations and a senior transport official read out what he said was the text of the bomb threat.
“We, the soldiers of Hamas, demand that Israel cease fire in the Gaza Strip. We demand that the European Union withdraw its support for Israel in this war,” said the head of the transport ministry’s aviation department.
“There is a bomb on that plane. If you do not comply with our demands, the bomb will explode over Vilnius on 23 May,” he said.
Hamas spokesman Barhoum said the group “has nothing to do with that completely.”
The Palestinian movement and Israel are in the fourth day of a cease-fire after 11 days of hostilities, the worst outbreak in fighting between Israel and Hamas in years.
“We don’t resort to these methods, which could be the doing of some suspicious parties that aim to demonize Hamas and foil the state of world sympathy with our Palestinian people and their legitimate resistance,” the Hamas spokesman said.
Igor Golub, head of the Belarusian air force, said that the Ryanair crew took the decision to divert to Minsk itself and that the fighter jet was sent to escort it only after it turned to fly toward the Belarusian capital.
The Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman said Minsk would guarantee full transparency in the case and would also be prepared to allow foreign experts to be involved in an investigation.

Lebanese parties reject the return to ‘militia behavior’ amid anger over pro-Assad rallies

Lebanese parties reject the return to ‘militia behavior’ amid anger over pro-Assad rallies
Rabih Banat, head of a pro-Syrian Lebanese group, the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, speaks during a rally on Hamra Street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP)
  • Partisan groups in Lebanon return to language of war in light of deadly stalemate, say politicians
  • Speaker Nabih Berri, MP Gebran Bassil join denouncement in wake of Hezbollah-backed rallies
BEIRUT: Lebanese political parties have reacted strongly to a Beirut demonstration on Sunday by the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), with the speaker of the Lebanese parliament reiterating the need for a national government on Monday.

Chants by SSNP members were “a return to the language of the civil war,” the parties said.

The demonstration, authorized by the Ministry of Interior, took place in light of a complex and deadly political stalemate.

It also came after four days of raising pictures of Syrian President Bashar Assad, with Syrian workers and refugees, who were cheering Assad, being attacked by some Lebanese citizens.

The SSNP demonstration came within the framework of the commemoration of the liberation of southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation.

At the forefront of the celebrating parties was Hezbollah, whose supporters spread in the border areas.

Those groups waved Lebanese and Hezbollah flags, and drove their cars and motorbikes to smash an iron gate bearing an Israeli symbol before travelling to the town of Naqoura.

The speaker of the Lebanese parliament, Nabih Berri, warned on Monday that “creating crises on purpose, if it continues without a quick initiative to address them, will topple Lebanon.”

Berri called on “the loyalists and the opposition to feel the danger of the fateful stage.”

He urged political forces and NGOs “to liberate Lebanon from the complex of choosing personal interests over the interests of the homeland by some people, and recognize that our governmental problem is 100 percent internal.”

Berri said: “The only solution is to form a national government, without preconditions, with non-partisan competencies, no obstructing third for anyone, according to the French initiative, and its only program of action should be to restore the confidence of the Lebanese and the Arab brothers in Lebanon.”

Political activist Naufal Daou told Arab News that “what is happening in Lebanon is just smoke bombs to divert attention from the main problem, which is the Syrian and Iranian occupation of Lebanon.”

He clarified that “all that happened in recent days is an attempt to cover up the basis of the problem and to distract people.”

He added: “As long as we do not acknowledge the main problem, which is related to the wrong regional and international positioning of Lebanon, and as long as we remain as part of the Syrian-Iranian system, there are no solutions and no one is ready to help us.

“The international community is telling us to reform and fight corruption. This is your business.

“But when we say to the international community that we are occupied by Iran, the issue of Lebanon becomes the focus of foreign treatments.”

The SSNP demonstration soon evolved into a military parade without weapons.

Party members covered their faces with masks and wore black and khaki colors.

Video footage circulated on social media of groups participating in the demonstration shouting chants against the leader of the Lebanese Forces (LF), Samir Geagea, threatening to kill him in the same way former President Bashir Gemayel was killed in 1982.

The Judicial Council issued a death sentence against Habib Al-Shartouni, a member of the SSNP, for the murder of Gemayel.

The LF said in a statement that “the chant that was used at the demonstration was a clear admission of killing and an explicit call to kill.”

The LF announced that it would file a case before the competent authorities “against those responsible for the celebration.”

The leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, joined the denouncers.

Bassil said that “every call to kill is reprehensible, and it is a return to the language of war that is rejected because fueling instincts undermines the principle of the state.”

Bassil added: “We reject the return to militia behavior, and there is no place to justify it. As for respecting the martyrs, especially the president of the republic, it is a duty, and we all have martyrs.”

The head of the LF’s foreign affairs department, Richard Kouyoumjian, warned that no one can bring back Syrian tutelage to Lebanon.

He called for “every displaced Syrian who has chanted in support of Assad to return to Syria because we cannot continue as a lawless country.”

The Future Movement MP Rola Al-Tabash denounced “the paramilitary parades in Beirut, the closure of roads and intimidation of citizens, insults and confessions of assassinations and threats to commit others.”

On Twitter, she asked: “What is the position of the judicial and security agencies regarding what happened? What is the position of the administration that raises the banner of sovereignty regarding replaying the scenes of war?”

MP Nadim Gemayel, the son of the former president, said: “Bashir, after 40 years, still terrifies them.”

The Progressive Socialist Party said that “civil peace and respect for its requirements is one of the most prominent pillars of the Taif Accord, which ended the civil war and laid the basis of national reconciliation that must be adhered to above all considerations, hoping that those concerned realize the urgent necessity to achieve a government settlement before it is too late.”

The Lebanese “are experiencing unbearable daily oppression,” the party added.

The media office of Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmy referred to a split within the SSNP.

It said: “Some members of the party obtained a license from the ministry to hold a ceremonial gathering and pledged to abide by the conditions of the ministry. Others within the party objected to the request on the grounds that the license applicants do not represent the party.”

Fahmy’s office added that “the ministry does not interfere in disputes within parties.”

Yemen resumes vaccination campaign as supplies dwindle

Yemen resumes vaccination campaign as supplies dwindle
A Yemeni health worker receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Yemen's third city of Taez, on April 21, 2021. (AFP)
  • Turnout surges at health centers following Saudi vaccine travel requirement
AL-MUKALLA: Hundreds of Yemenis thronged to health facilities across government-controlled areas to receive COVID-19 vaccines on Monday as the country resumed its campaign to inoculate thousands of vulnerable people.

Shortly after receiving 360,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Yemen in April kicked off a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, targeting health workers, the elderly and people with serious diseases.

The campaign was paused for several weeks due to poor turnout from the targeted groups, prompting health officials to consider opening vaccinations to the public at large.

But this week, health facilities saw unprecedented visits after Saudi Arabia made it mandatory for travelers from Yemen to receive a COVID-19 vaccination before crossing into the Kingdom.

Long queues of people seeking inoculation were seen on Monday outside hospitals and makeshift health centers in the southern cities of Aden, Taiz, Shabwa, Abyan, Lahj and Hadramout. Some health facilities closed doors after entire vaccine stocks were depleted, while others sent urgent appeals for more doses.

The provincial office of the ministry of health in Marib asked travelers to receive jabs at other facilities outside the province after it ran out of vaccines.

According to the official news agency SABA, Qasem Buhaibeh, Yemen’s health minister, said that Marib ran out of doses after health centers close to the Al-Wadiah border crossing with Saudi Arabia vaccinated 3,287 people in just two days.

The health ministry set up two new medical points to meet the surge in demand for vaccines from Yemenis looking to travel to the Kingdom, he added.

Health facilities in the densely populated city of Taiz also reported similar turnouts, with authorities warning that the 70,000 doses in the city “might be gone within a week.”

Dr. Ahmed Mansour, a health official in Taiz, told Arab News: “The number of people is big and our stock will last for one week. We have sent a request for 100,000 more doses.”

He urged the country’s health ministry to urgently dispatch further doses along with the salaries of health workers who are battling the virus and sudden influx of people seeking vaccines.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia have blocked the distribution of vaccines in areas under their control, which prompted the Yemeni government to urge health workers in Sanaa and other northern areas to head to southern provinces to receive the jab.

Mansour said that dozens of health workers have “secretly” received COVID-19 vaccines at health centers in Taiz since April.

“They came from Sanaa and Ibb. The Houthis neither offer health workers the vaccine nor allow them to travel to government areas to get it,” Mansour added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Houthis have refused to disclose the true number of coronavirus deaths in territories under their control, and have blocked attempts by local and international organizations to investigate the crisis.

Dropping cases

The Aden-based National Coronavirus Committee and health officials who spoke to Arab News on Monday said that the number of daily recorded cases and patient admissions in intensive care units has dropped since the beginning of this month, after figures peaked in April.

On Sunday, the government’s committee reported nine new cases, three deaths, and 44 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in government-controlled areas to 6,658, including 1,307 deaths and 3,245 recoveries.

Dr. Farooq Q. Naji, director of a COVID-19 treatment center in Aden, told Arab News that daily admissions to the center fell from 80 cases on April 23 to 36 cases on May 17.

Following the drop in infection rates, thousands of university students on Monday headed back to classes amid warnings against violating health guidelines, including compulsory mask wearing.

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge
  • At least 24 deaths announced Monday
  • New travel restrictions announced as new daily cases above 3,000
RIYADH: Bahrain announced on Monday 24 deaths from COVID-19 - the highest figure since the pandemic began.

The number of cases in the kingdom has increased sharply during May, with 3,177 new infections reported on Sunday.

The latest victims were aged between 33 and 72 and included both expatriates and Bahraini nationals.

The kingdom has announced a number of measures to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Travelers from “red-list” countries including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were banned from entering the country from Monday. Citizens and residents are exempt but need to present a PCR test before travel and quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Quarantine was also reintroduced for arrivals from all other countries if the traveler has not been vaccinated.

Last week, the kingdom introduced restrictions for public places for those who have not been vaccinated.
The increase in cases has been blamed on large gatherings during Ramadan and Eid.

