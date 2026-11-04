RIYADH: Bulgaria’s president and prime minister condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and expressed solidarity with the Kingdom during separate meetings with the Saudi interior minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, in Sofia on Wednesday.

The prince’s talks with President Iliana Yotova and Prime Minister Rumen Radev focused on bilateral relations and ways in which security cooperation between the their countries might be strengthened, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Both of the leaders also reaffirmed Bulgaria’s support for Saudi Arabia amid the continuing attacks against the Kingdom launched by the Yemen-based Houthis.

During his meeting with Yotova, Prince Abdulaziz conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and congratulated her on her victory in Sunday’s presidential election. She had been serving as acting president since January, and became first woman elected to the presidency when she won a runoff election on Nov. 1 with 57.6 percent of the vote.

Prince Abdulaziz’s visit comes amid repeated missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthis, which have drawn international condemnation.