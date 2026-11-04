BEIRUT: An Israeli strike killed a motorcyclist in Lebanon’s south on Wednesday, the Lebanese health ministry said, the first such death since September.

A drone carried out the attack in the Qabrikha area, killing one man and wounding another, the official National News Agency also said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it “struck two suspects who were observing IDF soldiers” in the area, which is close to the zone patrolled by Israel’s military.

Iran-backed Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the broader Middle East war in March by attacking Israel, which responded with massive airstrikes and a ground invasion that Lebanon says has killed more than 4,300 people.

Lebanon and Israel concluded a US-brokered framework agreement in June involving the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon’s south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the region.

Violence has decreased since the signing of the agreement and a US-Iran memorandum of understanding earlier that month. However, implementation is lagging.

In September, 13 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a village in the Nabatieh region of southern Lebanon.