KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan

RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has partnered with Al-Basar Global Charity Foundation to launch a series of medical projects to combat blindness in Sudan.
The Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jafar as well as the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Sudanese Health Ministry Dr. Khaled Hashem attended the launch, along with the regional director of Al-Basar, Dr. Al-Aas Ahmed Kamel.
Hassan Jafar said Saudi Arabia supported Sudan in all of its obstacles, stating that the Saudi-Sudanese relations are eternal and firmly rooted, and that humanitarian efforts from the Kingdom are a symbol of the growth and development of the relations.
“Through the establishment of the King Salman Relief Center, the Kingdom has renewed its commitment to its humanitarian and relief efforts and fulfilled its global responsibilities, which made it at the forefront of donor countries in facing health and environmental disasters and conflicts.”
KSRelief has developed 28 projects in Sudan in food security, health, education, water sanitization, hygiene, and camp coordination.
Muslim World League chief Al-Issa calls on religious leaders to play role in fight against drugs
Al-Issa stressed the need to embrace and help the addicted, and the importance of the role played by society in spreading awareness about the dangerous phenomenon
JEDDAH: An international symposium was held to discuss ways of combating drug addiction, the Saudi Press Agency reported, with the Centre for Responsible Leadership (CRL), the Clinton Foundation, and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health taking part.
The CRL chairman and secretary-general of the Muslim World League, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, former US President Bill Clinton, and Dr. Ellen J. MacKenzie, the dean of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, were the participants.
Al-Issa told the symposium that the primary objective of religious and social leadership, and specialist scientific centers, was to launch initiatives to distance people from addiction and expose them to treatment.
He stressed the need to embrace and help the addicted, and the importance of the role played by society in spreading awareness about the dangerous phenomenon.
He said religious values encouraged people to help others, especially those afflicted by drug addiction, and he called for an open dialogue about drugs and the threats they posed.
Linking addiction to shame and failure would complicate the problem.
Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Muslim World League chief
Al-Issa said that linking addiction to shame and failure would complicate the problem and that care of the afflicted was a method that should be adopted by everyone. He emphasized the importance of conveying reassuring messages to the addicted to encourage them to voluntarily seek help, care, and treatment.
Clinton said the increase in the number of deaths caused by drug addiction during the pandemic demanded firm action by religious and scientific leaders through initiatives that would end the crisis.
MacKenzie said that addiction affected all societies and that religious and scientific leaders should work side by side for a better future free of drugs.
“Science and faith could achieve miracles in case there was a will and resolution to wipe out drug addiction,” she added.
Saudi aid relief, human rights officials hold talks with visiting UK minister
James Cleverly met with KSrelief chief and chairman of the Saudi Human Rights Commission
RIYADH: The General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, held talks with the British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa Affairs James Cleverly at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
During the meeting, Dr. Al-Rabeeah reviewed KSrelief’s achievements and its humanitarian and relief work in 68 countries around the world, most notably Yemen, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Both sides also discussed matters of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs in the Middle East and North Africa regions.
Cleverly praised the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts, represented by KSrelief, in supporting various countries around the world, and expressed his keenness to enhance cooperation in the relief and humanitarian aid fields.
Awwad Al-Awwad, chairman of the Saudi Human Rights Commission also met with Cleverly during his visit, and highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts in support of human rights.
Al-Awwad also highlighted what the Kingdom has done in this regard, including issuing more than 90 reforms.
Al-Awwad and Cleverly discussed aspects of joint cooperation between their two countries, especially with regards to human rights.
Abdulrahman Afia said he has discovered many admirable qualities that are common to the people of all regions of the Kingdom, including generosity to guests, love of traditional culture, and good manners. (Social media)
British expat using social media to dispel misconceptions about Saudi Arabia
‘I could live anywhere in the world — I choose to stay in Saudi Arabia,’ says Abdurahman Afia
The reality is Saudi Arabia has one of the largest numbers of female entrepreneurs in the world and an incredible number of Saudi ladies now graduate from university
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: A British expatriate who has lived in Saudi Arabia for more than two decades is showcasing the changing face of the country to hundreds of thousands of followers around the world — and dispelling some of the misconceptions about life in the Kingdom
Abdurahman Afia was born and grew up in London. He moved to Saudi Arabia with his wife, Khadija, in 2000, and their four children —26-year-old Abdullah, 24-year-old Abdurahman, 20-year-olds Anas and Aisha — were raised there.
He has watched the nation evolve and grow in the past 21 years, and recently decided to embrace the power of social media and use it to show the world what modern-day Saudi Arabia and its people are really like.
The 46-year-old is fast becoming a social media sensation, with 1.4 million followers on TikTok, more than 24,000 on Twitter and 100,000 on Instagram. He shares with them a varied mix of entertaining, informative and compelling content in Arabic and English, including amusing and interesting anecdotes and snippets from his day-to-day life in the Kingdom, recipes for shawarma, which he clearly adores, and his appreciation of the famous Al-Baik chicken nuggets, one of the country’s most popular fast-food treats.
Afia, whose original first name was Joel, found himself on the road that would eventually lead to Saudi Arabia at a young age.
“I was born in London in 1974 and grew up as an atheist,” he told Arab News. “At 16 years of age, a friend of mine asked me if I knew the purpose of my creation: Why was I alive? That question started a search for answers.
“The search continued until just after my 18th birthday, when one day I found a Muslim who would come every Sunday to Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park.” This is a section of the park where anyone is free to come and share their lawful ideas and beliefs with the public.
“After many months had passed I asked him to help me understand more about the religion of Islam, and shortly after that I accepted Islam as my way of life,” Afia said. It gave him a sense of peace and purpose “I’d never had before,” he added.
He then began to forge a career, first as an educator and then as an expert in leadership development. He holds a number of qualifications, the most recent of which is a master of business administration from the University of Northampton. He studied for it alongside his eldest son, Abdullah, and they graduated together in 2019.
Afia’s first job when he arrived in Saudi Arabia in 2000 was as a senior English instructor with language-training center Direct English. The following year he became a center director. In 2004, he was appointed an English-language coordinator at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah, before moving to King Saud University in Riyadh in 2008, where he held a number of positions until 2011.
He worked at several educational establishments for the next five years before becoming vice director of the preparatory program at the University of Dar Al-Uloom in 2016. In 2019, he co-founded and became a managing partner of i2iCorporate, a company that provides leadership training and coaching.
Afia said that as he has explored the Kingdom over the years, he has discovered many admirable qualities that are common to the people of all regions, including generosity to guests, love of traditional culture, and good manners. Yet he has also noticed that some characteristics are particularly strongly associated with certain regions.
“I have found the people of Yanbu to be incredibly relaxed and calm, the people of Makkah to be seriously business minded, the people of Dammam to be so happy, the people of Jeddah to be so welcoming, and the people of Riyadh to be so noble,” he said. “And yet at the same time all the regions of Saudi Arabia reflect the characteristics I’ve just described.”
Afia said he has had the opportunity over the past 21 years to move to other countries but is happy to remain in Saudi Arabia.
“I have the ability to live anywhere in the world but I have chosen to stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 21 years because I cannot find the peace, security and lifestyle that I have found here,” he said.
“I have raised my family here, built an incredibly successful career as a leadership development consultant here, and always have access to world-class medical care.
“My friends and family can visit whenever they like, and these days you can get a tourist visa within minutes. These are some of the reasons I continue to choose to live in the Kingdom.”
For many years, Afia said, his parents who live in London, refused to visit him in Riyadh. But after much convincing, in 2016 they eventually agreed and discovered they had been missing out on a fascinating and friendly country with many hidden gems to discover.
“I am delighted to say they absolutely loved the time they spent here,” he said. “They found the Saudi people to be so kind and welcoming, and at the same time found in the city of Riyadh everything they could want.”
Afia said he has been asked many times by friends and relatives in the UK what life is like in the Kingdom and whether it is a safe place to live. He is always happy to share his experience and observations.
“In 21 years of living in Saudi Arabia I haven’t once needed to call the police,” he said. “I haven’t been the victim of a crime, nor ever even felt the threat of a crime.
“It is very normal to be able to sit outside a cafe with one’s wallet and phone on display without ever having to worry about someone stealing them. This is in stark contrast to my own beautiful city of London, where more than 340 mobile phones are stolen every day.
“I have visited countries all over the world, from East to West, yet I have never felt safer than when in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
However, many people still have misconceptions about the country and its people, Afia said, the main one being that women are oppressed, uneducated and undervalued.
“The reality is Saudi Arabia has one of the largest numbers of female entrepreneurs in the world and an incredible number of Saudi ladies now graduate from university,” he said.
Another popular misconception, he added, is that citizens of the Kingdom are unhappy and unfriendly. In fact, he said, his experience as an expatriate has been that the Saudi people are some of the warmest, friendliest and happiest people he has ever met. So he decided to put the record straight about his adopted home.
“After 21 years of living here, raising a family and having a successful career, my goal through social media is to show the world the reality of Saudi Arabia,” he said. “I believe it is one of the most misunderstood countries in the world, a diamond that most of the world is unaware of.”
His ambitions for revealing the truth behind the misconceptions about Saudi Arabia extend beyond social media to more traditional media outlets.
“I am in discussions with some television networks to produce a show in which I would visit all the regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and explore and share my experiences with the world,” he said.
“I believe passionately that this would bring a huge amount of awareness about this beautiful land I am so happy to continue to live in.”
Saudi tourism fund signs deal to boost investments
STDF CEO Qusai Al-Fakhri said the agreements will give a boost to Saudi Arabia's tourism sector
JEDDAH: The Saudi Tourism Development Fund (STDF) on Monday signed two agreements with the Arab National Bank (ANB) to increase the financing of tourism projects in the Kingdom.
One agreement includes the provision of joint financing mechanisms between the two parties to support tourism projects in the Kingdom. The other deal spells out mechanisms to provide STDF with financial guarantees to provide financing solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector.
STDF CEO Qusai Al-Fakhri said the agreements will give a boost to the Kingdom’s tourism sector.
He said the initiative will help develop tourism agencies in major cities.
Al-Fakhri said STDF will continue forging partnerships with the banking sector to boost investments and help achieve the Kingdom’s goals for the tourism sector.
Who’s Who: Ahmad Al-Musained, GM of corporate communications at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture
Ahmad Al-Musained has been general manager of corporate communications at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture since September 2020. He is also the ministry’s spokesperson.
Before joining the ministry, Al-Musained served as director of corporate communications and spokesman for Flynas between 2018 and 2020.
He worked as manager of the media center at the General Authority of Civil Aviation from 2016 to 2018 and head of the internal and external media departments at the General Customs Authority from 2008 to 2014.
From 2016 to 2017, Al-Musained taught at the Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud Islamic University as an associate lecturer. He also worked as a journalist and managed the newsroom at Al-Hayat daily.
He holds a master’s degree in mass communication and is a media doctoral candidate.
He completed several courses in leadership, conferences and seminars management, and campaign planning and execution. For two years, he studied corporate communications and developed cross-cultural and interpersonal communication skills in the US.
Throughout his career, Al-Musained ran many successful campaigns. The most recent example is the “Together Forever” campaign launched by Flynas to spread messages of hope during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. He also organized and managed other campaigns launched by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture such as “Let’s Make It Green,” a massive drive to plant 10 million trees in Saudi Arabia.