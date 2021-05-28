ThePlace: Royal Saudi Air Force Museum

Saqer Al-Jazirah Aviation Museum, also known as the Royal Saudi Air Force Museum, is a historically rich place for those interested in aircraft.
Inside the museum, there is a mixture of models and real aircraft for people to marvel at, some even used by the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF).
The RSAF was formed in 1920 and the museum documents its journey over the last hundred years. The museum itself was opened in the late 1990s. It also boasts collections of other airplanes, including some of the oldest Saudia airline jets.
Airplane enthusiasts can look through equipment, simulations, and aircraft like the Cessna 310 or Lockheed T-33A. The models and pieces displayed in the museum are equipped with information about them so that even visitors with no prior knowledge of the history of aviation can enjoy themselves.
