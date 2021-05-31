You are here

Saudi contract awards to top $35bn by end of year, report says

Saudi contract awards to top $35bn by end of year, report says
Saudi Arabia is expected to record a jump in construction activity this year as the Kingdom emerges from the pandemic. (Reuters)
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi contract awards to top $35bn by end of year, report says

Saudi contract awards to top $35bn by end of year, report says
  Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounted for more than 84 percent of the total market over the last two years
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to be the biggest regional market for new project contract awards this year, worth some $35 billion, according to a new report.
KAMCO Invest said that the GCC project market showed a healthy recovery during the first quarter of 2021 with the value of projects awarded more than doubling, quarter on quarter to $26.3 billion.
This was mainly led by pending project awards from last year which were revived amid a strong regional vaccination effort.
The value of projects planned and under execution in the GCC has remained around the $1.7 trillion mark since 2017.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounted for more than 84 percent of the total market over the last two years.
The Kingdom remains the biggest market with $1.2 trillion worth of projects in the pipeline followed by the UAE and Kuwait at $652 billion and $187 billion, respectively.

Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation

Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation

Israel, UAE sign tax treaty to boost economic cooperation
  The UAE finance ministry said in October that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Israel on avoiding double taxation
Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a tax treaty on Monday, Israel’s Finance Ministry said, describing the move as a spur to business development between the countries after they normalized relations last year.
The UAE finance ministry said in October that it had reached a preliminary agreement with Israel on avoiding double taxation.
The tax convention, once ratified by ministers and parliament this year, will be Israel’s 59th and go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
It is the first tax treaty reached in the wake of Israel’s normalizing relations with the UAE and Bahrain last year. In parallel, Israel has moved to improve ties with Morocco and Sudan.
The treaty is based primarily on the OECD model, Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, adding that it “provides certainty and favorable conditions for business activity and will strengthen economic ties” with the UAE.
Under the agreement, tax deductions, dividends and royalties are capped.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said the treaty will enable significant promotion of investment and trade that will help both countries’ economies.
Since a normalization deal was signed last September, Israeli and Emirati banks and other companies have signed cooperation deals, while also establishing direct flights.

Saudi industrial stocks ride the rebound, says Al-Rayan

Saudi industrial stocks ride the rebound, says Al-Rayan
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi industrial stocks ride the rebound, says Al-Rayan

Saudi industrial stocks ride the rebound, says Al-Rayan
  Profitability across the Gulf industrial companies outpaced their consumer peers
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Gulf industrial stocks such as Saudi building material companies offer the prospect of better returns than their consumer peers, according to broker Al-Rayan.
The Doha-based asset manager analyzed the performance of regional consumer and industrial stocks over the last two years and found that profitability across the Gulf industrial companies outpaced their consumer peers.
“We’ve long had the view that the way to play the recovery is through industrial stocks,” Akber Khan, senior director asset management at Al-Rayan Investment told Bloomberg TV on Monday.

”We have been particularly bullish on the Saudi building materials and construction sector and we remain positive as we think there is still far more to come.”
Saudi Ceramics has emerged as the best performer in this space so far this year with its shares up by about 60 percent, closely followed by fellow Saudi industrial names Bawan and Saudi Industrial Services — both up by about 55 percent year to date.

 

Turkey, Greece to take concrete steps to improve economic ties

Turkey, Greece to take concrete steps to improve economic ties
Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

Turkey, Greece to take concrete steps to improve economic ties

Turkey, Greece to take concrete steps to improve economic ties
  Tensions flared last year over a dispute over maritime jurisdiction and offshore rights in the eastern Mediterranean
Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey and Greece will start taking concrete steps and working on joint projects to improve economic and commercial ties, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks Athens, as the NATO members seek to repair ties.
Tensions flared last year over a dispute over maritime jurisdiction and offshore rights in the eastern Mediterranean, and the countries traded barbs on Sunday over the status of Muslim minorities in Greece.
Speaking at a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens, Cavusoglu said they reached an understanding on 25 articles to improve commercial ties, and both countries would recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccinations, in a move to help tourism.
Cavusoglu said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were planning to meet at the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14.

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim to break ground on Mall of Saudi in Q4

Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim to break ground on Mall of Saudi in Q4
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim to break ground on Mall of Saudi in Q4

Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim to break ground on Mall of Saudi in Q4
  Flagship project will include the largest ski slope and snow park in the Middle East
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim has signed an agreement with global infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to help mastermind the development of the retailer’s Mall of Saudi, its flagship project in the Kingdom.

The mall is set to break ground in the fourth quarter of this year in Riyadh, as part of a mixed-use development in the north of the capital city.

AECOM will be the lead design consultancy on the project and supervise construction of the mall, which is expected to consist of about 600 stores across 300,000 square meters of gross leasable area. At present, half of the space has been reserved by retailers.

Mall of Saudi will also include the largest ski slope and snow park in the Middle East, luxury hotels and branded residences covering about 2,000 keys and on a 214,000 square meter area.

The mall will also include a Carrefour hypermarket and 31 VOX Cinema screens, including the world’s largest IMAX, and a Magic Planet.

Majid Al Futtaim, which employs 43,000 people in 17 markets and owns and operates 27 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, reported a 7 percent year-on-year fall in revenues to AED32.6 billion ($8.88 billion) in 2020, resulting in a net loss of AD2.7 billion, compared to a loss of AED1.9 billion in 2019.

Majid Al Futtaim CEO Alain Bejjani said in a statement in February: “The pandemic has not only been a financial crisis, but an even bigger crisis of trust. We have built our organization to withstand adverse economic conditions, so our primary focus was on acting swiftly to protect our customers and employees, as we worked diligently to restore trust and maintain non-negotiable commitments to our sustainable business practices.”

Across its operations, revenue in its mall division was down 24 percent to AED3.5 billion and its hotels recorded a 60 percent drop in occupancy rates, while the biggest impact was felt in the Majid Al Futtaim — Ventures division, which manages its leisure, entertainment and cinema assets, where revenue fell 49 percent to AED1.4 billion.

In 2021, Majid Al Futtaim continued its expansion, with the opening of City Center Al Zahia in Sharjah in March, while the Mall of Oman is due to open later this year. Its retail operation is pushing ahead with expansion into Kenya, Uganda, and Uzbekistan and has plans to scale up its e-commerce operation in Saudi Arabia. Majid Al Futtaim — Cinemas also plans to open 30 VOX Cinemas in Saudi Arabia this year.

“The fact that we have experienced growth in some of our businesses during a year of unprecedented disruption is a testament to the importance that should always be placed on people, the planet and our collective progress. For me, this is stakeholder capitalism in action, and it makes me optimistic about our future,” Bejjani said.

“Every country has had their own set of challenges to deal with. The reality is the fastest recovery is the UAE . . . and we expect very fast recoveries in other markets like Saudi Arabia,” Bejjani told the AP news agency in April. “We have also seen Egypt being very resilient.”

Egyptians passing through Bahrain to Kingdom must meet new Manama travel rules

Egyptians passing through Bahrain to Kingdom must meet new Manama travel rules
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

Egyptians passing through Bahrain to Kingdom must meet new Manama travel rules

Egyptians passing through Bahrain to Kingdom must meet new Manama travel rules
  Passengers transiting through Bahrain should also be able to show a pre-booked flight to a Saudi airport after the 14-day quarantine period has expired
Updated 31 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptians traveling to Saudi Arabia through Manama should be aware of new Bahrain-specific travel rules, Egypt’s emigration ministry said.
These include the need for a PCR certificate with a QR code as well as a mandatory two-week quarantine in a designated hotel for travelers entering Saudi Arabia through Bahrain, Al Arabiya reported, citing a Bahrain government statement.
Passengers transiting through Bahrain should also be able to show a pre-booked flight to a Saudi airport after the 14-day quarantine period has expired as well as a booking for one of the hotels designated by the Saudi authorities.

 

