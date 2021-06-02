You are here

EU sees up to $12bn investment shortfall in AI and blockchain
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters/File)
  Companies and governments in Europe are substantially underinvesting in AI and blockchain compared to other leading regions
BRUSSELS: The European Union’s attempts to catch China and the US in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies are set to be hobbled by an investment shortfall of as much as €10 billion ($12 billion) annually, the European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Tuesday.

The EIB, the EU’s lending arm, said while the US and China together account for more than 80 percent of the €25 billion of annual equity investments in both technologies, the 27-country bloc contributed just €1.75 billion or 7 percent of the total.

It cited the importance of both technologies and their potential to reinvent sectors hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as financial services, healthcare and business intelligence, and boost the bloc’s economic resilience.

“Companies and governments in Europe are substantially underinvesting in AI and blockchain compared to other leading regions and it has become clear that the EU struggles to translate its scientific excellence into business application and economic success,” the bank said in a report.

It estimated an annual investment gap of between €5 and €10 billion in both technologies.

The EIB said access to finance may become more challenging in the short run as a result of market conditions, potentially widening the investment gap.

“EU and member state support schemes could plug part of the gap, but private markets will clearly need to contribute the balance,” the bank said. It cited several factors for the EU’s investment shortfall, among them European funds’ limited appetite due to high upfront investment needs, lack of knowledge and the limited specialization of EU venture capital funds in both technologies.

JEDDAH: As the global energy industry prepares for the future of decarbonization and embraces new forms of energy such as hydrogen, Saudi Arabia is pushing ahead with its plan to be a global leader in forging a greener world.

Saudi Arabia was one of the key participants in the US-hosted Leaders’ Climate Summit on Earth Day (April 22), also the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement. The Kingdom has developed its first nationally determined contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, which included carbon mitigation goals through 2030. Through the terms of the NDC, Saudi Arabia will continue to pursue its core goal to diversify its economy, but also work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the impact of climate change.

In line with this, in March Saudi Arabia announced plans to build a $5-billion green fuel plant in NEOM, powered entirely by sun and wind power, in a bid to become the world’s largest supplier of hydrogen by 2025, Bloomberg reported.

“The Kingdom is committed to building a more energy-efficient and lower-carbon future, having announced goals to generate 50 percent of its power from renewables by 2030, with the remainder fueled by gas, displacing oil currently used for power generation in the country,” Hisham Bahkali, president and CEO of GE Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, told Arab News.

“Decarbonization is not a new national goal but instead one that Saudi Arabia has worked on for many years, including by promoting the transition to more efficient power generation. These efforts were accelerated under Saudi Vision 2030,” Bahkali said.

During Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the G20 presidency, energy ministers endorsed a critical new approach to carbon management — the circular carbon economy — which comprehensively supports a sustainable future for clean energy.

As an active contributor to the Kingdom’s power industry for the past 80 years, GE is well-positioned to help the Kingdom achieve its decarbonized goals. In October 2020, the American multinational conglomerate announced its plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions at its facilities and operations by 2030.

The company is proud of its innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology (AGPT), which holds two world records for efficiency. AGPT was installed on three 6B gas turbines at Saudi Cement’s Hofuf plant, helping to enhance efficiency by up to 3.3 percent per unit.

This technology can simultaneously increase output, efficiency and availability, while reducing fuel consumption and the impact on the environment.

“Converting simple cycle power plants to combined cycle — something that can be accomplished in as little as 16 months — can enable them to produce up to 50 percent more electricity using the same amount of fuel. This means fewer emissions per megawatt-hour of power generated,” Bahkali said.

Bahkali is also aiming to introduce GE’s 9HA high-efficiency, air-cooled gas turbine to Saudi Arabia’s market. The technology is already used in the UAE; it was installed at the 1.8 Gw Hamriyah Independent Power Plant in Sharjah, which is expected to be the most efficient in the Middle East.

According to Bahkali, the technology can help Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 4 million tons per year, which is the equivalent of taking 1 million cars off the UAE’s roads.

“As part of its overall energy plan, Saudi Arabia also aims to have around 16 GW of wind power by 2030,” Bahkali said. “We are well-positioned to help meet this goal through GE’s Cypress onshore wind turbine technology, digital solutions and long-term commitments to operational performance through our full-service agreements.”

GE’s Arabelle steam turbine can also support the Kingdom’s goal to have nuclear power plants, as 50 percent of the world’s nuclear power plants use GE Steam turbine technology. This technology is capable of generating up to 1,750 MW of dependable CO2-free power from a single turbine, with proven reliability of 99.96 percent.

GE also has the largest fleet experience in using alternative low heating value fuels, including hydrogen for power generation.

“Given the large GE gas turbine fleet installed in the Kingdom and the presence of our power-focused Hot & Harsh R&D Lab at the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center campus in Dammam, there is potential to start work on pilot projects with local partners in Saudi Arabia that would introduce CO2-free hydrogen into the gas mix for power generation,” Bahkali said.

JEDDAH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) on Tuesday launched its first online entrepreneurship program targeting Arabic-speaking youth in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

The official launch ceremony took place virtually and gathered together participants to share their entrepreneurial experiences. The keynote speakers included President and CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser; Lubna Olayan, CEO of Olayan Financing Company (OFC); KAUST President Tony Chan; Vice President of edX Kathy Pugh; and Andrew Liveris, former CEO and chairman of the Dow Chemical Company of Midland, Michigan.

With guidance by mentors from the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center, the course, “Entrepreneurship Adventures,” aims to enhance a startup and innovative culture among Arab youth and equip them with the right tools to contribute to their economies.

The eight-week course, starting in July this year, will be the first Arabic course on American online course provider edX, and KAUST is the first Saudi university to join the platform.

“There’s a lot of demand for entrepreneurship education in the Middle East and we are excited to make our expertise and methodology available in Arabic,” KAUST President Tony Chan said. “The impact the startups and SMEs can have in the Kingdom is enormous (and) there has never been a better time to become an entrepreneur then right now in Saudi Arabia.”

“The skills learned through entrepreneurship — that is leadership, product development and decision making — are critical to developing a mindset that is useful for every student’s future, regardless of their career choice,” Chan said.

“This initiative comes at the right time,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said. “Innovation and entrepreneurship is the foundation of our future.” 

“This unique course will allow ambitious young people in Saudi Arabia and beyond to access a world-class education focused on entrepreneurship,” Lubna Olayan said. “KAUST is especially well-positioned to arm you with the right skills.”

Despite the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey last month found that Saudi entrepreneurs are among the most optimistic in the world. The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2020/2021 report, which surveyed adults aged between 18 and 64, found that 90.5 percent of those surveyed in Saudi Arabia believed that there were good opportunities to start a business in their area, ranking it first in the world among 43 countries surveyed.

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, announced on Tuesday it had achieved an overall score of 84 out of 100 as part of an environmental assessment used as a benchmark by global investors.

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessed the developer and the Red Sea Project — its flagship development — on a number of environmental governance measures. Within the environmental category, GRESB awarded TRSDC a score of 49 out of 51. The average score achieved is typically 34.

The developer was also awarded a Green Star for achieving a score higher than 50 percent in the management and development components of the assessment.

“Since the project’s conception, sustainability has been our guiding principle for design and development, informing every single decision that is made. This award is a real testament to all our hard work and unwavering commitment to become the world’s first truly regenerative tourism project,” John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC, said in a press statement.

Amsterdam-based GRESB is aligned with industry standards such as the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Last year, the benchmark assessed 1,200 real estate and property companies, and around 120 institutional and financial investors use the findings to rate and monitor their investments.

Speaking at Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market last month, Pagano said the biggest challenge the developer has is not “messing up the place” and avoiding the “over-tourism” that has traditionally compromised nature-based tourist sites. “At the end of the day, our environment is our most valuable asset. It’s making sure that we balance the desire to build, and build it in a timely fashion, but never to the extent where we put at risk the very thing that will make this place so special,” he said.

The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022. Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

BEIJING: China’s decision to allow families to have up to three children was met with skepticism on Tuesday, with doubts expressed on social media whether it would make much difference, and calls for details on what promised “supportive measures” will include.

On Monday, Beijing announced that it was lifting the two-child limit in an effort to encourage more child-bearing, weeks after census data confirmed rapid aging and a decline in fertility that puts China on track to see its population, the world’s largest, begin shrinking.

The major policy shift will include supportive measures “conducive to improving our country’s population structure,” the official Xinhua news agency said.

“I don’t quite understand. What’s the meaning of supportive measures?” asked one Weibo user in a post that received more than 128,000 thumbs-up, the most popular comment on Xinhua’s post on the three-child policy.

Social media participants cited the high cost of raising children in urban China, where housing can be expensive and children undergo private tuition in addition to public schools amid a fiercely competitive education system, as deterrents to having kids.

Women in China already face a widening gender gap in terms of workforce participation and earnings, and have borne a growing share of childcare duties as state-supported childcare has declined, according to a report last year by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“Working women in the big cities will be further discriminated against, and it would be harder for women over 30s to find jobs,” said another Weibo user.

The Xinhua readout from Monday’s Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping said that in conjunction with the new policy China would lower educational costs, step up tax and housing support and guarantee the legal interests of working women, but did not give specifics.

James Liang, a professor at Peking University’s School of Economics and founder of online travel giant Trip.com Group, last month urged China to give parents of each newborn 1 million yuan to lift a fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman in 2020. That rate is in line with countries such as Japan and Italy and far short of the 2.1 replacement rate.

He said this week that China would need to spend about 5 percent of GDP, compared with “practically 0 percent now,” in cash, tax breaks, housing subsidies, day care and other incentives in order to get the fertility rate up to about 1.6, and expects the government soon to step up building day-care centers and kindergartens.

Developed counties typically spend 1 percent to 4 percent of the GDP on such support, he said.

“The one I’d really like to see is the housing subsidy, especially in large cities,” he said. “If the local government can return (land tax) or give discounts to couples with a third child or second child,” it would be helpful, he said.

When China scrapped its one-child policy in 2016, there was a brief uptick in births followed by a decline that has steepened as costs continue to rise.

Yi Fuxian, a University of Wisconsin scientist and longtime critic of Chinese birth policy, said the decades-long one-child policy entrenched attitudes.

In Japan, he noted, costly policies such as free childcare and education, housing subsidies for young couples and free medical care for kids helped lift the fertility rate from 1.26 in 2005 to 1.45 in 2015, only for it to drop to 1.36 in 2019.

“Having just one child or no children has become the social norm in China. Social and economic patterns cater to the one-child policy, so the inertial effects linger on,” he said.

The Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily, acknowledged the difficulty of having three children in big cities but also said economics was not the only factor.

“It is equally important to change some habitual views of children and family values in a society with a declining birth rate, and to form new expectations and acceptability, as well as views on happiness,” it said in an editorial.

DUBAI: NCB Capital and Samba Capital & Investment Management Co. will complete their merger in the third quarter of 2021.

Saudi National Bank (SNB), which was itself the result of the merger of National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group in April, made the announcement in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

“SNB announces that the approval of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) has been obtained in relation to the merger and its related matters,” it said.

“Both NCB Capital and Samba Capital are currently working on completing all relevant procedures.”

According to financial news website Argaam, the CMA issued its approval on Monday.

