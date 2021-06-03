You are here

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 treatment, Sotrofimab, authorized in Kuwait, Bahrain
The UAE approved the use of the drug earlier in the week. (File/AFP)
New COVID-19 treatment, Sotrofimab, authorized in Kuwait, Bahrain
  • The GSK and Vir Biotechnology created drug can be used for the treatment of  mild to moderate cases
  • The drug's use was approved in the UAE earlier in the week
DUBAI: Kuwait and Bahrain have approved the use of Sotrofimab as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The GSK and Vir Biotechnology created drug can be used for the treatment of  mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, state agencies KUNA and Bahrain News Agency reported.

The UAE also approved the drug’s use earlier in the week.

Research has shown the use of the drug leads to a reduction in the number of cases requiring hospitalization for more than 24 hours and a reduction in the number fatalities by 85 percent, when administered at an early stage of treatment.

Meanwhile Kuwait has also announced on Wednesday a $40 million donation to COVAX, the international program designed to help supply developing countries with vaccines against the disease, KUNA said.

  • Demonstrators initially took to the street to demand an end to forced military conscription
Updated 03 June 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Kurdish forces have shot dead six Arab protesters in the northern Syrian region of Manbij, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

The violence broke out at a demonstration against military conscription and against a backdrop of growing anger over a deepening economic crisis which the area’s Kurdish leadership is struggling to contain.

The latest unrest comes weeks after similar riots gripped other parts of the autonomous zone Kurdish forces have carved out in northeastern Syria since civil war broke out in 2011.

In the Arab-majority region of Manbij, which was captured by Kurdish forces five years ago, “six protesters have been killed in the past 48 hours from live rounds fired by internal security forces,” known as the Asayish, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Demonstrators initially took to the street to demand an end to forced military conscription.

But the protests swelled after one of their number was shot dead on Monday.

Protesters blocked roads and attacked an Asayish checkpoint outside Manbij on Tuesday, the observatory said, prompting forces to respond with live fire.

The Manbij Military Council, a governing body linked to the Kurdish administration, blamed the violence on “criminal cells receiving their orders from external and domestic forces,” a likely reference to the Syrian government and Turkey.

It accused instigators of using the issue of military conscription — which has been in place for seven years — as a pretext to spark strife.

Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said that after reaching 18, young men were required to perform around one year of military service.

UK condemns recent threats by armed groups against Iraq's Green Zone

UK condemns recent threats by armed groups against Iraq's Green Zone
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

UK condemns recent threats by armed groups against Iraq's Green Zone

UK condemns recent threats by armed groups against Iraq's Green Zone
  • ’These militia groups undermine the rule of law and the Iraqi people’s desire for peace,’ said Dominic Raab
  • Powerful paramilitary groups aligned with Iran in Iraq have attacked US targets in the country
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK on Wednesday condemned Iran-aligned armed militias for besieging the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
“Today I spoke to Prime Minister (Mustafa) Al-Khadhimi of Iraq to condemn recent threats by armed groups against the Baghdad International Zone,” Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a tweet.
Last week, Iraqi security forces arrested militia commander Qasim Muslih, in a move security sources said was linked to attacks on a base that hosts US forces and on suspicion of orchestrating the killing of a prominent pro-democracy activist amid a wave of murders of activists and journalists that started in 2019.
Following the arrest, unidentified gunmen drove vehicles around the heavily fortified diplomatic quarter, which hosts foreign embassies and government buildings, as a show of force and demanded his release, said a security source who spoke on condition of anonymity
“These militia groups undermine the rule of law and the Iraqi people’s desire for peace,” Raab added.

The US on Thursday also condemned the violence and the attacks on protesters.
“The violation of Iraqi sovereignty and rule of law by armed militias harms all Iraqis and their country,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said, two days after two Iraqis were killed during demonstrations by thousands of people in Baghdad.
Another 28 people were injured in the protests, which were held to demand justice over a wave of deadly attacks on pro-democracy activists and journalists.
“We welcome every effort by the government to hold accountable the militias, thugs, and vigilante groups for their attacks against Iraqis exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as well as for their assault on the rule of law,” Price said.
“The United States is outraged that peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to urge reform were met with threats and brutal violence,” Price added.
Killings, attempted murders and abductions have targeted more than 70 activists since a protest movement erupted against government corruption and incompetence in 2019.
Since the fall of dictator Saddam Hussein in the US-led invasion of 2003, political parties have controlled life in Iraq and corruption has plagued state institutions.
(With Reuters and AFP)

Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly

Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly
Updated 02 June 2021
AP

Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly

Iran and Central African Republic lose voting rights in UN General Assembly
  • The minimum payments needed to restore voting rights are $16,251,298 for Iran and $29,395 for the CAR
Updated 02 June 2021
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Iran and the Central African Republic are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations’ operating budget and will lose their voting rights in the 193-member General Assembly, the UN chief said in a letter circulated Wednesday.
In the letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said three other African countries - Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, and Somalia -- are also in arrears. But he said the assembly passed a resolution saying they can still vote in the current session which ends in September.
The UN Charter states that members whose arrears equal or exceed the amount of their contributions for the preceding two full years lose their voting rights. But it also gives the General Assembly the authority to decide “that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member,” and in that case a country can continue to vote.
According to the secretary-general’s letter, the minimum payments needed to restore voting rights are $16,251,298 for Iran and $29,395 for the Central African Republic.
Comoros needs to pay $871,632, Sao Tome and Principe $829,888, and Somalia $1,443,640 to reduce their arrears and avoid a possible cutoff of voting rights after September, the letter says.

Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister

Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister
Updated 03 June 2021
AFP

Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister

Bennett, Israel’s right-wing leader tipped to be prime minister
  • Announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came moments before midnight deadline
Updated 03 June 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader.
The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came moments before a midnight deadline and prevented the country from plunging into what would have been its fifth consecutive election in just over two years.
In a statement on Twitter, Lapid said he had informed the country's president of the deal. “This government will work for all the citizens of Israel, those that voted for it and those that didn’t. It will do everything to unite Israeli society,” he said.
Under the agreement, Lapid and Bennett will split the job of prime minister in a rotation. Bennett will serve the first two years, while Lapid is to serve the final two years. The historic deal also includes a small Islamist party, the United Arab List, which would make it the first Arab party ever to be part of a governing coalition.
The agreement still needs to be approved by the Knesset, or parliament, in a vote that is expected to take place early next week. If it goes through, Lapid and his diverse array of partners will end the record-setting 12-year rule of Netanyahu.
Netanyahu, desperate to remain in office while he fights corruption charges, is expected to do everything possible in the coming days to prevent the new coalition from taking power. If he fails, he will be pushed into the opposition.

Israeli defense minister heads to US to discuss Iran talks

Israeli defense minister heads to US to discuss Iran talks
Updated 02 June 2021
AFP

Israeli defense minister heads to US to discuss Iran talks

Israeli defense minister heads to US to discuss Iran talks
  • The US withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions led to Iran stepping up its nuclear activities
  • Israel opposes the deal, which it says could enable the Islamic republic to develop nuclear arms
Updated 02 June 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was heading to the United States for a one-day visit on Thursday to discuss ongoing efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, which Israel opposes.
He was to meet his counterpart Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan “for strategic dialogue on the emerging nuclear agreement with Iran,” his office said.
Global powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April in a bid to bring Washington back to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which the United States left under then president Donald Trump in 2018.
The US withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions led to Iran stepping up its nuclear activities.
US President Joe Biden, has signalled his readiness to revive the nuclear deal.
Israel opposes the deal, which it says could enable the Islamic republic to develop nuclear arms.
Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday reiterated that Israel would not hesitate to risk its good ties with its closest ally the US to defend itself against a nuclear-armed Iran.
“If we need to choose — and I hope it will not happen — between friction with our great friend, the US, and getting rid of an existential threat, getting rid of an existential threat will prevail,” he said.
Following Netanyahu’s remarks, Gantz said that while Iran was a “threat to regional security and global peace,” the United States was “Israel’s most important ally.”
Gantz — who is now part of an alliance of Israeli politicians seeking to topple Netanyahu — added in a statement: “Even if differences arise, they will be resolved through direct dialogue, behind closed doors, not through provocative statements that serve to harm Israeli security.”
During his Washington trip, Gantz was also to discuss Israel’s “qualitative military edge” and maintaining “Middle East stability,” the defense minister’s office said.
“The officials will further review the Israel ministry of defense’s plan for achieving long-term quiet in Gaza” and recovering Israel’s soldiers missing in action and hostages, his office said.
In the latest 11-day flare-up between Israel and the rulers of the coastal enclave, Hamas, Israeli strikes killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, health officials there said.
Rockets and other fire from Gaza from May 10 to 21 claimed 13 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, medics said.

