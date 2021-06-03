New COVID-19 treatment, Sotrofimab, authorized in Kuwait, Bahrain

DUBAI: Kuwait and Bahrain have approved the use of Sotrofimab as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The GSK and Vir Biotechnology created drug can be used for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, state agencies KUNA and Bahrain News Agency reported.

The UAE also approved the drug’s use earlier in the week.

Research has shown the use of the drug leads to a reduction in the number of cases requiring hospitalization for more than 24 hours and a reduction in the number fatalities by 85 percent, when administered at an early stage of treatment.

Meanwhile Kuwait has also announced on Wednesday a $40 million donation to COVAX, the international program designed to help supply developing countries with vaccines against the disease, KUNA said.