LONDON: Several Palestinians were treated for tear gas inhalation on Wednesday evening after Israeli forces raided the town of Tarqumiyah, about 12 kilometers northwest of Hebron.

Several people experienced breathing difficulties after troops fired volleys of tear gas canisters at residents during the raid. All cases were treated at the scene, local sources told the official Palestinian WAFA news agency.

In a separate incident south of Hebron, Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian home in the Wadi Al-Rakhim area of Yatta, damaging solar panels.

Attacks by Israeli forces and settlers on Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank have increased since Oct. 7, 2023, when Israeli authorities launched their military campaign in Gaza following Hamas-led attacks on Israel.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recorded at least 1,600 attacks by settlers between January and August this year, an average of 6.7 each day, up from five a day in 2025. Palestinian casualties or property damage were recorded in 275 communities during that time.