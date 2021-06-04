Bahrain may tap international debt market in second half of 2021

You are here

Bahrain last tapped international debt markets for $2 billion in January. (Reuters)
  • Discussions with banks still preliminary
  • Bahrain 2020 budget deficit of $4.2 billion was more than forecast
RIYADH: Bahrain has started talks with banks over a potential international debt sale in the second half of this year, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions are still preliminary, the people said, asking to remain anonymous as plans are private.

This debt sale would bring some relief to Bahrain after witnessing a sharp deterioration in finances during 2020 amid widespread lockdowns imposed by the pandemic, which curbed demand for energy and dragged Brent crude to the lowest level in about two decades.

The last time the Bahraini Kingdom tapped the international debt market was in January, when it raised $2 billion.

Bahrain’s 2020 budget deficit of 1.6 billion dinars ($4.2 billion) exceeded the government’s projection in its fiscal plan.

Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings lowered the country’s outlook to negative in the last few weeks.

Topics: #bahrain #bonds

STV took part in 30 percent of all Saudi start-up funding rounds, CEO says

STV took part in 30 percent of all Saudi start-up funding rounds, CEO says
  • STV took part in 12 funding rounds in past 9 months
  • Venture arm of STC considering second fund for emerging companies
RIYADH: Saudi Technology Ventures (STV), the venture capital arm of Saudi Telecom, took part in 30 percent of all start-up funding rounds in Saudi Arabia and 20 percent in the wider Middle East in recent years, its CEO said.

STV, founded in 2017, invested in 12 funding rounds in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East during the past nine months, compared with seven rounds during the previous two years, CEO Abdelrahman Tarabzouni told Asharq on Thursday.

The venture capital firm, which currently has a portfolio of $500 million, is considering launching a second fund to invest in the growth of emerging companies and lead advanced rounds in them, said Tarabzouni.

“Investments are now under study more than ever, and we are excited about the real estate sector,” he said.

There is an opportunity to create 4 or 5 unicorn companies in the real estate sector during the next year at about $8 billion, he said.

Studies conducted by STV showed that there is an opportunity to create 40 unicorn companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Saudi Arabia will have the lion’s share of these companies.

Topics: #venturecapital #saudi #startups

Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. signs $533m Murabaha agreement with Bank Albilad

Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. signs $533m Murabaha agreement with Bank Albilad
  • Bank Albilad has SR100 billion of assets, CEO says
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. has signed a SR2 billion ($533 million) Murabaha financing agreement with the Bank Albilad to finance the infrastructure works for projects in Al-Gwan suburb in Riyadh and Khayala suburb in Jeddah.

Bank Albilad has assets of SR100 billion, CEO Abdullah AlOnaizan told CNBC Arabia on Wednesday.

The bank has the capacity to deal with any major agreements, especially in real estate financing, he said.

The projects support the Saudi Vision 2030 goals to increase the percentage of Saudi families owning houses to 70 percent by the end of the decade.

NHC is the investment arm of the Saudi Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing.

Topics: #islamicfinance #saudi #realestate

World food price index surges in May to highest level since 2011

World food price index surges in May to highest level since 2011
  • FAO’s cereal price index rose 6.0 percent in May month-on-month and 36.6 percent year-on-year
ROME: World food prices rose in May at their fastest monthly rate in more than a decade, posting a 12th consecutive monthly increase to hit their highest level since September 2011, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
FAO also issued its first forecast for world cereal production in 2021, predicting output of nearly 2.821 billion tons — a new record and 1.9 percent up on 2020 levels.
The Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 127.1 points last month versus a revised 121.3 in April.
The April figure was previously given as 120.9.
On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 39.7 percent in May.
FAO’s cereal price index rose 6.0 percent in May month-on-month and 36.6 percent year-on-year. Maize prices led the surge and are now 89.9 percent above their year-earlier value, however FAO said they fell back at the end of the month, lifted by an improved production outlook in the US.

FASTFACT

1.9%

FAO also issued its first forecast for world cereal production in 2021, predicting output of nearly 2.821 billion tons — a new record and 1.9 percent up on 2020 levels.

The vegetable oil price index jumped 7.8 percent in May, lifted primarily by rising palm, soy and rapeseed oil quotations. Palm oil prices were boosted by slow production growth in southeast Asia, while prospects of robust global demand, especially from the biodiesel sector, drove up soyoil prices.
The sugar index posted a 6.8 percent month-on-month gain, due largely to harvest delays and concerns over reduced crop yields in Brazil, the world’s largest sugar exporter, FAO said.
The meat index rose 2.2 percent from April, with quotations for all meat types buoyed by a faster pace of import purchases by east Asian countries, mainly China.
Dairy prices rose 1.8 percent on a monthly basis and were up 28 percent on a year earlier. The increase was led by “solid import demand” for skim and whole milk powders, while butter prices fell for the first time in almost a year on increased export supplies from New Zealand.
FAO said its forecast for record world cereal production this year was underpinned by a projected 3.7 percent annual growth in maize output. Global wheat production was seen rising 1.4 percent year-on-year, while rice production was forecast to grow 1.0 percent.
World cereal utilization in 2021/22 was seen increasing by 1.7 percent to a new peak of 2.826 billion tons, just above production levels.
“Total cereal food consumption is forecast to rise in tandem with world population,” FAO said.

Topics: food prices

China, US aim for common ground in trade talks

China, US aim for common ground in trade talks
  • The discussions come after a period of strained relations between the world’s two biggest economies
BEIJING: Normal discussions between China and the US on the trade and economic fronts have resumed and both sides will start to pragmatically solve some concrete issues for producers and consumers, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The discussions aimed at solving various issues comes after a period of strained relations between the world’s two biggest economies, including a nearly two-year tit-for-tat trade war.
China’s Vice Premier Liu He, who has led trade negotiations with the US, has held two video calls with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in less than a week, marking the first formal engagement between the two sides on trade and economic issues under the new Biden administration.
Both calls lasted about 50 minutes, Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular news conference, adding that conversations started smoothly and Sino-US trade, macro-economic situations and domestic policies were among the topics.
“Seeking common ground while setting aside differences was the consensus,” said Gao.
China also raised its specific concerns based on the performance of its domestic economy, he said.
“In the next step, the two sides, in the interests of both countries and the world, agreed to work together and pragmatically solve some specific issues for producers and consumers, and push forward the developments of Sino-US trade and economic relations,” Gao said.

Topics: China US trade

Saudi Arabia’s expats sent 16% more in remittances home so far this year

Saudi Arabia’s expats sent 16% more in remittances home so far this year
  • Total remittances sent by the Kingdom’s expatriates reached SR50.7 billion in the first four months of 2021
JEDDAH: Expatriate workers in Saudi Arabia sent SR13.28 billion ($3.54 billion) overseas in remittances in April, a year-on-year increase of 36 percent, according to the latest figures from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).
The total amounts sent overseas by expats has increased year-on-year each month in 2021, with January up 12 percent, February up 4 percent and March up 15 percent.
Total remittances sent by the Kingdom’s expatriates reached SR50.7 billion in the first four months of 2021, compared to SR43.6 billion in the same period last year, a rise of 16.28 percent.
Expat workers make up three quarters of workers in the Kingdom, with most coming from countries such as Syria, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.
In 2020, the total amount overseas workers sent out of the Kingdom increased 19 percent to SR149.7 billion. The surge in payments came as the Kingdom’s foreign workers looked to support their families during the coronavirus disease pandemic.
The growth is despite forecasts from the World Bank in April 2020 estimating that remittances to low- and middle-income countries would decline by 19.6 percent in the Middle East and North Africa region, as workers struggled to cope with the impact of the virus.
Last month, a new report by the World Bank also found that Saudi Arabia was the third largest source of remittances globally in 2020, just behind the UAE and the US.
Globally, remittances to low- and middle-income countries fell 1.6 percent to $540 billion, a smaller decline than expected. The figure is forecast to increase to $553 billion this year and to $565 billion in 2022.
SAMA figures also showed that Saudi nationals transferred SR4.94 billion in remittances out of the country in April, a rise of 67 percent from the previous year.
This figure mirrored a general upward trend, with remittances up 9 percent in January and up 26 percent in March, with just February seeing a drop of 4 percent.
However, Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh-based financial services company Al-Rajhi Capital, said this was not an accurate long-term reflection of the market and 2020 was an anomaly.
“It has grown relative to last year because the trade was limited during this time last year … Traveling had completely stopped,” he pointed out.
“The average remittance this year as compared to the years 2018 or 2019 is still below average,” he said, adding that total Saudi remittance levels are likely to continue to decrease because Saudis have started to spend more locally on entertainment and events.
“For instance, they don’t need to go to Dubai to visit the cinema,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia remittances

