UN suspends Iran voting rights over unpaid dues

UN suspends Iran voting rights over unpaid dues
Voting rights of 4 other countries suspended for same reason.
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UN suspends Iran voting rights over unpaid dues

UN suspends Iran voting rights over unpaid dues
  Secretary-general: Tehran has breached delinquency threshold under Article 19 of UN Charter
  Voting rights of 4 other countries suspended for same reason
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

London: The UN has suspended the voting rights of Iran and four other countries over delinquent dues — a move that has provoked fury from Tehran.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the president of the General Assembly that Iran had breached the delinquency threshold under Article 19 of the UN Charter.

The article states that any member owing the previous two years’ assessments may not vote in the General Assembly.

The Central African Republic, Comoros, Somalia, and Sao Tome and Principe also lost their voting rights over payment issues. In 2020, Venezuela, Yemen and Lebanon temporarily lost theirs for the same reason.

A formula based partly on the size of a country’s economy is used to calculate annual dues. Iran now owes the UN more than $16.2 million — by far the highest of the five countries named by Guterres this week.

While the payments can be waived by the General Assembly under extenuating circumstances, that has not yet happened for Iran.

The UN said it is in “intense discussions” with Tehran to rectify the payments issue. Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, said the owed money will “soon” be transferred from a bank in South Korea, where some Iranian funds are currently held.

Topics: United Nations Iran

Palestinians in Latin America show solidarity over Gaza strikes

Palestinians in Latin America show solidarity over Gaza strikes
Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima

Palestinians in Latin America show solidarity over Gaza strikes

Palestinians in Latin America show solidarity over Gaza strikes
  Protests have taken place in major cities across the region against Israel's attacks
  The diaspora in Latin America is campaigning for participation in Palestinian elections
Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Palestinian communities in Latin America and their supporters have organized protests in major cities across the region in response to last month’s Israeli attacks on Gaza.

“The attacks were very painful for us,” Jaime Abedrapo, a Palestinian-Chilean political scientist, told Arab News. “We have relatives and friends living there, and we know that those strikes have been frequent over the past years. It’s a systemic problem.”

An estimated 1 million Palestinians live in Central and South America, especially in Chile, Honduras, Colombia and El Salvador.

About 500,000 live in Chile, forming the largest Palestinian community in Latin America.

On May 18, massive marches were organized in the capital Santiago and the city of Vina del Mar against the Israeli strikes.

“I’m part of the third generation of Palestinian Chileans, a group that has been demonstrating a great connection with Palestine and its challenges,” said Abedrapo.

He added that young Palestinian Chileans have been active on social media, criticizing what they see as biased coverage from mainstream media outlets.

“The world is changing. The younger generations are more worried about human rights. Chilean society as a whole is now more conscious of the Palestinian situation,” he said.

In Brazil, where the Palestinian community is estimated to number 100,000, there were demonstrations against the Israeli bombings as Palestinians desperately sought to stay in contact with their relatives in Gaza.

“My children, sisters and cousins live there,” Palestinian-born medical doctor Ahmed Shehada told Arab News. “I was in touch with them 24 hours a day. The number of dead and wounded kept growing all the time.”

Although the attacks only caused material damage for Shehada’s relatives, he was outraged at the killing of Palestinian civilians, especially children.

The Brazil-Palestine Institute, over which he presides, has been campaigning to raise awareness of the issue among Brazilians.

“One of the most relevant things we can do is spread the truth about the Israeli occupation and mobilize civic institutions, progressive social movements and political parties against Israel’s crimes,” he said.

One of Shehada’s concerns is the role of the Brazilian government in the international arena when it comes to the Palestinian question.

A close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019 announced that he would move the Brazilian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, though that has not yet happened.

Shehada lamented that the Bolsonaro administration “has joined a small group of countries in supporting shameful stances against the Palestinians’ rights.”

Adel Turjman, a Palestinian-born resident in Guatemala, also worries about the Central American country’s stance on the Palestine question.

In 2018, then-President Jimmy Morales moved the Guatemalan Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

“When his successor Alejandro Giammatei took office, we tried to talk to him about the need to respect UN resolutions. Unfortunately, we haven’t had success,” Turjman told Arab News.

Though the Palestinian community in Guatemala is not large, it has demonstrated against the bombing of Gaza.

“It doesn’t matter if one is Christian or Muslim — my cousins suffer like any other Palestinian under the Israeli state,” said Turjman, who is from a Palestinian-Christian family and has cousins living in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Palestinian communities in Latin America have been campaigning for the participation of all the diaspora in the Palestinian National Council (PNC) election.

On Jan. 15, President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the election would take place on Aug. 31.

But with the suspension of the election for the Palestinian Legislative Council that had been scheduled for May 22, it is uncertain now how the electoral process will evolve.

Simaan Khoury, president of the Palestinian Union in Latin America, is a vocal supporter of the diaspora’s participation in the PNC election.

A resident in El Salvador, where the Palestinian community numbers 150,000, he said many of his countrymen have demonstrated against Israel’s attacks.

“A brighter future” for “a free Palestine” can only be achieved with sovereign elections with the participation of all Palestinians, including the diaspora, he told Arab News.

“The Palestinian Latin Americans have never lost pride in their blood. We arrived here barefoot and now we’re doctors, businessmen, industrialists, poets,” Khoury said.

He added that Palestinian communities in Latin America lack regional organization and communication, but expressed hope that such problems would be resolved soon.

“Unfortunately, Palestinian domestic politics also divided us here in Latin America, but we love our nation and we want to take part in the decisions,” he said. “According to the (Palestinian) constitution, we have the right to do so.”

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Gaza Israel

China urges closer Afghanistan ties as US withdrawal looms

China urges closer Afghanistan ties as US withdrawal looms
Updated 04 June 2021
AP

China urges closer Afghanistan ties as US withdrawal looms

China urges closer Afghanistan ties as US withdrawal looms
  China has sought to invest in Afghan resources, particularly copper, but constant fighting between the government, the Taliban and other groups has largely held back such projects
Updated 04 June 2021
AP
BEIJING: China is urging closer security and economic cooperation with Afghanistan in an apparent effort to bolster its influence in the region as the US and its allies prepare to withdraw their forces from the country.
The official Xinhua News Agency reported that foreign ministers from China, Afghanistan and Pakistan met via video conference on Thursday and agreed that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan should be carried out in a responsible and orderly manner to prevent the deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan and the return of “terrorist forces.”
It quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying the three countries “needed to to strengthen communication and cooperation” for the sake of Afghanistan’s interests and those of neighboring countries.
“The security and stability of Afghanistan and the region are facing new challenges, with foreign troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan accelerated, the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan impacted, and armed conflicts and terrorist activities becoming more frequent,” Wang was quoted as saying.
China has long resented the presence of US and allied forces in Afghanistan, but is equally wary of the country becoming a haven for insurgents that could threaten security in its Xinjiang region that shares a narrow border with Afghanistan.
Xinhua said Wang, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi “stressed the need to ... forbid any terrorist organizations or individuals from using their territories to engage in criminal activities against other countries.”
China has sought to invest in Afghan resources, particularly copper, but constant fighting between the government, the Taliban and other groups has largely held back such projects. China has also sought to boost already close ties with Pakistan through its Belt and Road initiative, but the country’s economic weakness and security problems have blunted the success of that drive.
The United States is preparing to wrap up its longest war by withdrawing the last of its 2,500-3,500 troops along with 7,000 allied NATO forces by Sept. 11 at the latest, generating fears of increased chaos in a country already deeply insecure.

US tracking Iranian ships Tehran claims are Venezuela-bound

US tracking Iranian ships Tehran claims are Venezuela-bound
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

US tracking Iranian ships Tehran claims are Venezuela-bound

US tracking Iranian ships Tehran claims are Venezuela-bound
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Pentagon and other US intelligence agencies are closely tracking two Iranian ships that Tehran claims are bound for Venezuela, CNN reported on Thursday.

Officials said the current passage of the ships was not a concern, but added they were being monitored, the report said.

Satellite imagery showed one of the ships carrying small, fast-attack boats that Iran has used to harass US naval ships in the Arabian Gulf, US officials said.

Venezuela and Iran - both under US sanctions - are allies and trading partners.

 

Topics: Iran Venezuela US

Sri Lanka braces for environmental disaster as ship sinks

This photo provided by Sri Lankan Air Force shows the sinking MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda where it is anchored off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, on June 2, 2021. (AP)
This photo provided by Sri Lankan Air Force shows the sinking MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda where it is anchored off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, on June 2, 2021. (AP)
Updated 04 June 2021
AP

Sri Lanka braces for environmental disaster as ship sinks

This photo provided by Sri Lankan Air Force shows the sinking MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda where it is anchored off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, on June 2, 2021. (AP)
  The Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl started sinking Wednesday, a day after firefighters extinguished a fire that raged on the vessel for 12 days
Updated 04 June 2021
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Authorities in Sri Lanka were trying to head off a potential environmental disaster Thursday as a fire-damaged container ship that had been carrying chemicals was sinking off of the country’s main port.
The Singapore-flagged MV X-Press Pearl started sinking Wednesday, a day after authorities extinguished a fire that raged on the vessel for 12 days. Efforts to tow the ship into deeper waters away from the port in Colombo failed after the ship’s stern became submerged and rested on the seabed.
The ship’s operators, X-Press Feeders, say the fire destroyed most of the ship’s cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals. But there are fears that remaining chemicals as well as hundreds of tons of oil from the vessel’s fuel tanks could leak into the sea.
Such a disaster could devastate marine life and further pollute the island nation’s famed beaches. The disaster has already caused debris — including several tons of plastic pellets used to make plastic bags — to wash a ashore.
The government already has banned fishing along about 80 kilometers (50 miles) of coastline.
The ship operator said Thursday that the vessel’s stern was resting on the seabed about 21 meters (70 feet) below the surface and the ship’s bow was “settling down slowly.” It said salvage experts were remaining with the vessel “to monitor the ship’s condition and oil pollution.”
The company said its experts were coordinating with Sri Lanka’s navy to deal with an oil spill or other pollution.
Sri Lankan navy spokesman Indika de Silva said the navy and coast guard were preparing for a spill with assistance from neighboring India. India has sent three ships to help, including one specifically equipped to deal with marine pollution.
Colombo port’s harbor master, Nirmal Silva, said there had been about 300 tons of oil on board and that experts believe it could have burned off in the fire.
“But we have to look at the worst-case scenario and we are not saying 100 percent there is no oil. There is a possibility that there may be some,” Silva said. “So far we have not seen any oil spill. We consider we are lucky.”
A ship manifest seen by The Associated Press described the X-Press Pearl as carrying just under 1,500 containers, with 81 of those containers described as carrying “dangerous” goods.
Environmentalist Ajantha Perera said there was the potential for “a terrible environmental disaster” as hazardous goods, chemicals and oil could be released into the water and destroy marine ecological systems.
Charitha Pattiaratchi, a professor of oceanography at the University of Western Australia, said as many as 3 billion tiny plastic pellets had already been released into the sea and were washing up on beaches. He said the pellets, known as nurdles, “will persist in the marine environment forever as they are not biodegradable.”
The fire erupted on May 20 when the ship was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometers) northwest of Colombo and waiting to enter the port.
The navy believes the blaze was caused by the vessel’s chemical cargo which was carrying from the port of Hazira, India.
Sri Lankan police are probing the fire, and a court in Colombo on Tuesday banned the captain, the engineer and the assistant engineer from leaving the country. The government has said it will take legal action against the owners of the ship to claim compensation.
Sri Lanka’s Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said “it wouldn’t be an easy task to calculate the damage caused to our environment.”
He told the media late Wednesday that an investigation was underway to determine what went wrong and whether the shipping company was responsible.
“If this disaster happened due to negligence, then those responsible should be punished,” he said.

Topics: Sri Lanka MV X-Press Pearl X-Press Feeders

'I'll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6', Pence tells Republican gathering

‘I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6’, Pence tells Republican gathering
Updated 04 June 2021
AP

‘I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6’, Pence tells Republican gathering

‘I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6’, Pence tells Republican gathering
  Pence: "As I said that day, Jan. 6 was a dark day in history of the United States Capitol"
  On that day, the Trump-inspired mob threatened Pence for refusing to do Trump's bidding of overturning Joe Biden's poll victory
Updated 04 June 2021
AP

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire: Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that he wasn’t sure that he and former President Donald Trump would ever see “eye to eye” over what happened on Jan. 6 but that he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”
Pence, speaking at a Republican dinner in the early voting state of New Hampshire, gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of Jan. 6, when angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
“As I said that day, Jan. 6 was a dark day in history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capitol was secured,” Pence said.
“And that same day, we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” Pence continued. “You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day.”
It was a rare departure for Pence, who spent four years standing loyally beside his boss amid controversy, investigation and impeachment. It comes as Pence considers his own potential 2024 White House run and as Republicans, some of whom were angry at Trump in the days after the Jan. 6 insurrection, have largely coalesced back around the former president.
Pence praised Trump several times during his nearly 35-minute speech at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Awards Dinner in Manchester. He tried to turn the events of Jan. 6 back around on Democrats, saying they wanted to keep the insurrection in the news to divert attention from Biden’s liberal agenda.

Right-wing insurrectionists fired up by then US President Donald Trump seizing the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 as Congress gathered to formally declare the election victory of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (Shutterstock photo)

“I will not allow Democrats or their allies in the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans. Or allow Democrats or their allies in the media to distract our attention from a new administration intent on dividing our country to advance their radical agenda,” Pence said. “My fellow Republicans, for our country, for our future, for our children and our grandchildren, we must move forward, united.”
He accused Biden of campaigning as a moderate but becoming the most liberal president since President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He said the administration forced through Congress “a COVID bill to fund massive expansion of the welfare state” and was pushing a “so-called infrastructure bill” that was really a “thinly disguised climate change bill” funded with cuts in the military and historic tax increases.
“I just say enough is enough,” he said, adding that “we’re going to stand strong for freedom.”
Pence also hit upon several favorite themes of conservative Republicans, emphasizing the need for states to shore up voter integrity around the country. He praised law enforcement as heroes, saying, “Black lives are not endangered by police. Black lives are saved by police every day.”
He also pushed back against “critical race theory,” which seeks to reframe the narrative of American history.
Its proponents argue that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race and that the country was founded on the theft of land and labor. But Republicans have said concepts suggesting that people are inherently racist or that America was founded on racial oppression are divisive and have no place in the classroom.
“America is not a racist country,” he said, prompting one of several standing ovations and cheers during his speech.
“It is past time for America to discard the left-wing myth of systemic racism,” Pence said. “I commend state legislators and governors across the country for banning critical race theory from our schools.”
His choice of states, including an April appearance in South Carolina, is aimed at increasing his visibility as he considers whether to run for the White House in 2024.
Trump is increasingly acting and talking like he plans to make a run as he sets out on a more public phase of his post-presidency, beginning with a speech on Saturday in North Carolina.
Since leaving office in January, Pence has been doing work with the Heritage Foundation and Young America’s Foundation. His team said he plans more trips, including stops in Texas, California and Michigan.
Along with his visits to South Carolina and New Hampshire, Pence has been hitting the fundraising circuit. He is set to speak next week at another fundraiser hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, will travel to North Carolina for a Heritage Foundation donor event, and will then head to California, where he will take part in the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute’s speakers’ series, a Republican National Committee donor retreat and a Young America’s Foundation event, according to aides.
Among other prominent Republicans, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said in April that she would stand down if Trump decided to run in 2024. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has undertaken an aggressive schedule, visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 primaries and signing a contract with Fox News Channel.

Topics: Mike Pence Donald Trump US Capitol riots

