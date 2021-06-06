You are here

  • Home
  • UK MPs ‘cautiously optimistic’ over bid to reverse planned foreign aid cuts

UK MPs ‘cautiously optimistic’ over bid to reverse planned foreign aid cuts

UK MPs ‘cautiously optimistic’ over bid to reverse planned foreign aid cuts
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street in London. (AP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p42ju

Updated 06 June 2021
Arab News

UK MPs ‘cautiously optimistic’ over bid to reverse planned foreign aid cuts

UK MPs ‘cautiously optimistic’ over bid to reverse planned foreign aid cuts
  • Cuts mean ‘taking bread from children’s mouths in Yemen,’ says activist
Updated 06 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: UK MPs are “cautiously optimistic” that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be forced to abandon planned cuts to the country’s foreign aid budget.

The government has faced criticism from across the political spectrum for proposing a cut in foreign aid from 0.7 percent of national income to 0.5 percent.

A group of 30 Tory rebels, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, is promoting an amendment that would push through new legislation to make up the shortfall left by the cut.

Tom Tugendhat MP, who is chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sky News: “We’re cautiously optimistic, but the reality is that what we’re trying to do here is we’re trying to make sure that Britain’s foreign footprint, that global Britain, really means something.

“I think that’s absolutely vital to making sure we achieve our ambitions and our potential. The reality is Britain has a huge opportunity to shape the world at the moment of extraordinary flux and this, along with our defense and diplomatic and trade capabilities, is part of that, so I’m absolutely committed to making sure Britain really is great on the international stage.”

According to The Sunday Telegraph, the rebel group has offered to drop the amendment if the government agrees to reinstate the 0.7 percent figure in 2022.

The government said that economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was behind the decision to cut aid expenditure.

Musician and activist Bob Geldof told the BBC that the planned cuts were “morally indefensible.”

He said: “It doesn’t make any sense economically, financially, politically, diplomatically and of course morally, or in the humanitarian consequences of it. I’m very much afraid that something we’re told is temporary will become permanent.”

Critics of the cut, including charities and high-profile business leaders, believe the reduction will result in thousands of deaths in some of the world’s most impoverished countries.

Geldof added: “We just don’t take the piece of bread from that child’s mouth in Yemen. We don’t do it. We don’t snatch the one textbook it’s ever had in its life from its only tin-shack school. We don’t fire the teachers and nurses from the tin-shack hospitals and it’s not in our interest to do that. We don’t do that. It’s political misfiring. Tory voters are essentially prudent, but they’re not cruel. This is cruel.”

A letter to the government from charities including Oxfam, Save the Children and WWF UK has claimed that the aid cuts could “undermine Britain’s credibility” ahead of the G7 summit this week.

Leaders of major countries, including Germany and the US, will travel to the UK for three days of meetings, with a focus on how the group can lead a global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Topics: Britain's foreign aid UK MPs

Related

Hate preachers in the UK to be treated as ‘priority threat’ amid extremism resurgence concerns
World
Hate preachers in the UK to be treated as ‘priority threat’ amid extremism resurgence concerns
COVID-19 conspiracy theories spreading ‘like wildfire’ among UK Muslims
World
COVID-19 conspiracy theories spreading ‘like wildfire’ among UK Muslims

Conservative rebels hit by setback in UK aid cuts revolt

Conservative rebels hit by setback in UK aid cuts revolt
The British government has planned cuts to its foreign aid budget of around 0.2 percent of GDP — equivalent to around $5.6 billion. (File/Reuters)
Updated 12 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Conservative rebels hit by setback in UK aid cuts revolt

Conservative rebels hit by setback in UK aid cuts revolt
  • They have pledged to continue fighting the reductions despite the setback in Parliament
  • The aid cuts could have far-reaching consequences for millions in the Arab world
Updated 12 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: MPs plotting to prevent the British government’s massive cuts to its foreign aid budget have been met with a significant setback in the House of Commons.

The roughly 30 Conservative MPs — including former Prime Minister Theresa May and led by former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell — had warned that the aid reduction from 0.7 to 0.5 percent of Britain’s gross domestic product would have major humanitarian consequences and harm the country’s reputation abroad.

They sought to add an amendment to a separate piece of legislation, aimed at improving the UK’s “high risk, high reward” experimental research capacity, which would legally enforce a past commitment made by the government to not reduce its aid budget until 2022.

On Monday, the speaker of Parliament — who has responsibility for managing parliamentary and legislative procedure of this nature — decided that the rebel amendment is too far outside the scope of the research bill to be put to a vote.

It is a significant setback in the rebels’ campaign to effectively give Parliament the option to vote on the cuts.

If it goes ahead, the aid reduction — worth roughly £4 billion ($5.6 billion) in real terms — could have far-reaching consequences for the world’s poor, including millions of people across the Arab world.

Yemen, Lebanon, Libya and Syria are all poised to have tens of millions of dollars cut from the aid they receive.

British aid to Yemen, which is experiencing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, is channelled through multilateral institutions including the UN and the World Food Programme, and is focused on the “provision of basic services.”

Mark Lowcock, former head civil servant at Britain’s Department for International Development, warned that the cuts would “cause many more deaths” and “damage the international reputation of the UK.”

Despite Monday’s setback, rebel MPs have pledged to continue fighting the budget cuts. One former minister backing the bid said they would bring their amendment “at the next possible opportunity” if it was rejected. “All this does is delay the inevitable. They know we have the numbers,” the MP said.

Another said: “My view is Parliament has set in law 0.7 percent and Parliament needs to have a say on the reduction to 0.5 percent. The government has been reluctant to test the will of Parliament on this issue — arguably they are acting outside the law.”

The government says the cuts are a temporary measure aimed at plugging the holes in Britain’s budget created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: UK humanitarian aid Yemen Syria Lebanon Libya

Related

Charities, former ministers slam ‘shameful’ planned UK aid cuts
World
Charities, former ministers slam ‘shameful’ planned UK aid cuts
UK aid cut rebellion builds momentum as former PM intervenes
World
UK aid cut rebellion builds momentum as former PM intervenes

US to give $239m in aid to displaced Syrians

US to give $239m in aid to displaced Syrians
Updated 07 June 2021
ALI YOUNES

US to give $239m in aid to displaced Syrians

US to give $239m in aid to displaced Syrians
  • Official: Pandemic has ‘made situation direr,’ delivery of assistance ‘more dangerous’
  • Press briefing, attended by Arab News, follows American envoy’s visit to Turkey
Updated 07 June 2021
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: The US will give $239 million in humanitarian assistance to Syrian refugees in Turkey and those internally displaced, the deputy to the American ambassador to the UN said at a press briefing attended by Arab News. 

Jeffrey Prescott discussed the recent three-day visit of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Turkey, and her subsequent meetings with officials and aid workers there.

He said Thomas-Greenfield discussed with Turkish officials US assistance programs to Syrian refugees, and the Biden administration’s authorization of the newly announced aid package.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, there are 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees in Turkey, making the country the host of the largest number of refugees in the world. Millions more Syrians have fled to Europe and neighboring Jordan and Lebanon.

The coronavirus pandemic has “only made the situation direr” for Syrian refugees “and the delivery of lifesaving assistance more dangerous,” said Prescott.

He added that the US is eager to work on the “value of strategic partnership” between Ankara and Washington in advance of the NATO Summit, where President Joe Biden is set to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral ties and American objectives in Syria.

Joshua Landis, director of Middle East Center at the University of Oklahoma, told Arab News that the Biden administration is pursuing more of a “human rights policy” approach to Syria than his predecessor Donald Trump, but that the bottom line for the US is still to counter Iranian and Russian influence in the region and to strengthen Israel.

Tehran and Moscow, both staunch allies of the Assad regime, maintain an extensive military presence in Syria.

Topics: Syria mirgants US Turkey

Taliban demands ‘remorse’ from fearful Afghan interpreters

Taliban demands ‘remorse’ from fearful Afghan interpreters
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

Taliban demands ‘remorse’ from fearful Afghan interpreters

Taliban demands ‘remorse’ from fearful Afghan interpreters
  • Over the past two decades, dozens of Afghan translators have been killed and tortured by the Taliban
  • In recent weeks, many of these Afghans have staged demonstrations in Kabul
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

Kabul: The Taliban said Monday that Afghans who worked with foreign forces in the past had nothing to fear once international troops leave, as long as they show “remorse.”

US and NATO forces are continuing to pull out, after US President Joe Biden set Sept. 11 as the deadline to end Washington’s 20-year military involvement in the war-wracked country.

Many interpreters have already left the country on their own while several have been relocated by their former employers, for fear that after the withdrawal they will be more vulnerable to revenge attacks from the insurgents.

“They shall not be in any danger on our part,” the Taliban said in a statement.

 

“The Islamic Emirate would like to inform all the above people that they should show remorse for their past actions and must not engage in such activities in the future that amount to treason against Islam and the country.”

These Afghans were viewed as foes previously when they worked with foreign forces, they said.

“But when they abandon enemy ranks and opt to live as ordinary Afghans in their homeland, they will not face any issues (and) hence they should not remain fearful.”

Over the past two decades, dozens of Afghan translators have been killed and tortured in targeted assaults by the Taliban.

In recent weeks, many of these Afghans have staged demonstrations in Kabul, demanding that the foreign forces and embassies that they worked with should relocate them outside of Afghanistan.

“They are tracking us,” Omid Mahmoodi, an interpreter who worked with US forces between 2018 and 2020, told AFP last week.

“The Taliban will not pardon us. They will kill us and they will behead us.”

Another interpreter Omar, who worked with the US embassy for about 10 years, feared that without leaving the country he would not evade the Taliban for long.

“I regret working for the US. It was the biggest mistake of my life,” said Omar, who asked AFP not to use his full name.

“My own uncle and cousins call me an agent of America.”

The US, Britain and some other countries said they had accelerated relocation of these interpreters and other Afghan employees who worked with them, but the process has dragged on for years.

Last week the Taliban also tried to calm foreign embassies after the Australian mission shut down in Kabul.

The insurgents said they would provide a “safe environment” for these missions to work even after foreign forces leave the country.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Afghan Taliban fighters have captured four more districts from government forces in the past 24 hours amid an escalation in fighting. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Taliban seize four more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan

Trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to begin next Monday: lawyer

Trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to begin next Monday: lawyer
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

Trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to begin next Monday: lawyer

Trial of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi to begin next Monday: lawyer
  • Myanmar has been in uproar since Suu Kyi was deposed in a Feb. 1 coup, with near-daily protests
Updated 07 June 2021
AFP

MYANMAR: The trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will begin next week, her lawyer told AFP Monday.

Myanmar has been in uproar since Suu Kyi was deposed in a Feb. 1 coup, with near-daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement, and almost 850 civilians killed according to a local monitoring group.

The Nobel laureate has been hit with a string of criminal charges including flouting coronavirus restrictions during last year’s election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.

“We will get testimonies from plaintiff and witnesses starting from next hearing,” scheduled for Monday June 14, lawyer Min Min Soe said Monday after meeting the detained Suu Kyi in the capital Naypyidaw.

“She asked all (people) to stay in good health,” Min Min Soe added.

Suu Kyi’s lawyers have met with her just twice since the junta placed her under house arrest, with weeks of delays to her legal case and her lawyers struggling to gain access to their client.

Myanmar’s junta has also threatened to dissolve her political party the National League for Democracy, which swept elections in 2020, over alleged voter fraud.

An AFP reporter said there was a heavy police presence around the Naypyidaw council compound, close to the court, with roadblocks along streets leading to the area.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi Thailand BANGKOK migrants revolution Military Junta Junta martial law Military Coup Coup

Related

US journalist detained in Myanmar while traveling home to surprise family with visit
Media
US journalist detained in Myanmar while traveling home to surprise family with visit
First AstraZeneca vaccine exports from Thailand to Philippines delayed — govt adviser
World
First AstraZeneca vaccine exports from Thailand to Philippines delayed — govt adviser

2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 35

2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 35
Updated 07 June 2021
AP

2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 35

2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 35
Updated 07 June 2021
AP

MULTAN, Pakistan: Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early on Monday, killing at least 35 passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage.
Between 15 to 20 passengers are still trapped in the wreckage of the Millat Express train and authorities were trying to arrange heavy machinery to rescue those people who are crying for help, said Umar Tufail, a police chief in Ghotki district in Sindh province, where the collision occurred before dawn.
The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterward, said Usman Abdullah, a deputy commissioner in Ghotki. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment and the subsequent collision.
“Right now the challenge for us is to quickly rescue those passengers who are still trapped in the wreckage,” he said.
Azam Swati, minister for railways, told The Associated Press that so far 35 people had died and dozens of others were injured. “I am on my way to the Ghotki district where the tragic train accident happened today,” he said. Swati said engineers and experts were trying to determine what caused the collision.
He said all aspects will be examined, including the possibility of sabotage. “We are not sure about the cause of the train accident at this stage,” he said.
According to railway officials, about 1,100 passengers were on board the two trains, and arrangements were being made to assist the survivors.
According to a military statement, troops were also participating in the relief and rescue at the scene. It said military doctors and ambulances were also dispatched from a nearby city and a team of military engineers was sent to Ghotki by helicopter.
According to local media, some of the passengers were traveling by the Millat Express train to attend a wedding party but it was unclear whether they were among the dead or injured.
TV footage showed ambulances transporting injured passengers to hospitals. According to Pakistani TV stations, heavy machinery had not reached the scene about four hours after the crash.
Pakistan’s prime minister expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy. Imran Khan said on Twitter that he had asked the railway minister to supervise the rescue work and also ordered a probe into the crash.
Officials at Pakistan railways said they had ordered an investigation and rescue work was still in progress. Aijaz Ahmed, the driver of the train that collided with the derailed train told Pakistan’s Geo News TV that on seeing the derailed train cars, he tried his best to avoid the accident by braking but failed. He did not explain how he survived.
Officials said at least 50 passengers had been transported to the hospital, where some of the passengers were listed in critical condition. Malik Aslam, a local villager, told Pakistan’s Geo News TV that about 100 people were injured and he counted at least 30 bodies of passengers during the rescue and recovery work.
Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks.
In 1990, a packed passenger plowed into a standing freight train in southern Pakistan, killing 210 people in the worst rail disaster in Pakistan’s history.
___

Topics: Pakistan railway accident

Related

Man walking on tracks killed by train in Makkah
Saudi Arabia
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Makkah
Passengers jump for their lives as train cars separate in Egypt’s latest railway mishap
Middle-East
Passengers jump for their lives as train cars separate in Egypt’s latest railway mishap

Latest updates

Report: Iran-led fake news pushing anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli rhetoric in UK
Fake news websites in the UK attempting to influence Britons by pushing anti-Saudi and anti-Israeli rhetoric are being led by Iran, a newly published report revealed. (Shutterstock)
Conservative rebels hit by setback in UK aid cuts revolt
Conservative rebels hit by setback in UK aid cuts revolt
IAEA head: Iran hasn’t answered questions on uranium find
IAEA head: Iran hasn’t answered questions on uranium find
Sudanese authorities arrest 9 Al-Qaeda militants who planned attacks against Gulf countries
Sudanese authorities arrest 9 Al-Qaeda militants who planned attacks against Gulf countries
Saudi U-23 squad continues preparations for Tokyo Olympics with friendly against Mexico
Saudi U-23 squad continues preparations for Tokyo Olympics with friendly against Mexico

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.