THE BREAKDOWN: Syrian filmmaker Mohamad Malas discusses short film ‘One of us left the photo’

BENGALURU: We have never studied cinema or filmmaking, but we are heavily inspired by theater and by filmmakers like Majid Majidi, Michael Haneke, and Abbas Kiarostami.
The opening scene of our short film “One of us left the photo” is a table laden with different breakfast items, showing the assimilation of European and Arab cultures. The protagonist is a Syrian refugee who has fled to France, married a French woman, and started afresh in a new country. Soon, he receives an unexpected guest — his twin brother, who joins him from Syria.
As the story unfolds, we use heavy symbolism to provide clues to what is brewing between the brothers. In one scene, the protagonist looks at the camera and quotes Macbeth: “Here’s the smell of blood still. All the perfumes of Arabia will not sweeten this little hand,” probing the audience to contemplate the moral cost of a killing.
Over the next 15 minutes, we also watch the protagonist’s resentment build. Eventually, he confronts his brother over a WhatsApp video where the brother is seen committing a war crime against civilians during the Syrian revolution.
The inspiration for the story is the trials that are currently taking place in Europe. There are refugees who arrived in Europe trying to escape the war and its atrocities, but recently we have also witnessed the presence of many Syrians who come here because of the poor living conditions in Syria. The authorities are trying to judge if those seeking asylum have been involved in war crimes in Syria.
We are asking: Does someone have the right to seek political asylum if he has committed war crimes in Syria? We don’t claim (to have the answer). We are just trying to raise a question and urging the audience to think about possible answers. Today, we see a widening gap in families and societies because of this divisive issue.
The audience will notice the frequent use of objects to symbolize a social issue. The last scene shows a dying flower pot, conveying the message that the only beautiful memory the protagonist retains of his brother is the flower pot he gifted to his hosts.
Three agreements signed to shoot Hollywood, Saudi movies in AlUla
‘Film Commission is doing all it can to help local talents to harness the benefits of modern technology’
Updated 11 June 2021
Hebshi Al-Shammari
RIYADH: The Film AlUla department at the Royal Commission for AlUla has signed agreements to shoot three films in the governorate — an American movie directed by and featuring big Hollywood names and two Saudi movies.
The Saudi projects are “In Sands” directed by Muhammad Al-Atawee and “Nourah” directed by Tawfeeq Al-Zayedi. The Hollywood film has not yet been named.
The Film Commission at the Ministry of Culture will finance both Saudi films in full and will coordinate with Film AlUla to meet all shooting requirements in AlUla.
The agreements were signed following the great success of the American movie “Cherry” directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Scenes from “Cherry” were shot in AlUla and Riyadh, a first for Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with Film AlUla, which is working hard to attract Saudi and global talents to shoot movies here.
Mohammad Al-Asmari, a documentary film director, said that the exchange of expertise in the filmmaking industry is a great stimulant for Saudi talent, noting that the industry is a lucrative source of income and a stimulant for domestic and foreign investors.
Al-Asmari commended the Film Commission for encouraging the success of Saudi production and setting up the regulatory framework to help Saudis make their dreams come true.
The Film Commission is doing all it can to help local talents to develop their filmmaking skills and to harness the benefits of modern technology, Al-Asmari said.
The Film Commission was established in February last year. Its board of directors chaired by the minister of culture is responsible for developing the film sector in the Kingdom and encouraging individuals, institutions and companies to develop content.
Tariq Al-Khawaji, a cultural consultant at Ithra Programs, said the Kingdom’s attractive landscapes, including its historical heritage, have played a key role in promoting the development of the film industry.
Since Saudi Arabia started issuing tourist visas, it has been visited by numerous movie and television production companies exploring shooting in AlUla and other locations.
AlUla’s landscapes are among the best filming locations in the world and Film AlUla is seeking to establish AlUla as international filming and content destination and to create a film infrastructure in northwestern Saudi Arabia.
It provides a package of services to attract international filmmakers. This includes a team of film experts in AlUla to facilitate production and build a suitable ecosystem for filmmaking.
On the practical side, it can handle film crew visas, secure ground and air transportation, facilitate the import and export of cameras and other production equipment, sort out accommodation in Riyadh and AlUla and grant permits.
In addition to its cultural heritage dating back more than 200,000 years, AlUla has a fascinating diversity of terrains covering an area of more than 22,500 km that includes charming valleys and amazing rock formations created by wind and water over millions of years. The governorate’s farms, villages and cities with their range of old and new architecture offer a variety of options for filmmakers.
Film AlUla also works to stimulate local film production, in partnership with other government agencies, based on the Royal Commission’s endeavor to empower national talents in the film industry.
What We Are Reading Today: Life on the Line by Emma Goldberg
Updated 11 June 2021
Arab News
In her new book, Life on the Line, New York Times journalist Emma Goldberg focuses on six young doctors during the COVID-19 surge in New York City last spring.
Woven together from in-depth interviews with the doctors, their notes, and Goldberg’s own extensive reporting, this page-turning narrative is an unforgettable depiction of a crisis unfolding in real time and a timeless and unique chronicle of the rite of passage of young doctors.
In this powerful book, Goldberg offers an up-close portrait of six bright yet inexperienced health professionals, each of whom defies a stereotype about who gets to don a doctor’s wArab Newshite coat.
Goldberg illuminates how the pandemic redefines what it means for them to undergo this trial by fire as caregivers, colleagues, classmates, friends, romantic partners and concerned family members.
This is a raw and emotional depiction of young professionals thrust into the middle of a crisis.
As the surge of cases “hit New York hospitals like a tsunami” in March and April 2020, some medical schools graduated fourth year students early so they could work at understaffed hospitals.
Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition explores new forms of calligraphy
‘Abstraction and Calligraphy — Towards a Universal Language’ shows how technology is moving an ancient art form forwards
Updated 10 June 2021
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: Five years ago, Michael Ang and the Palestinian calligraffiti artist Hamza Abu Ayyash created a tool for live projecting calligraphy onto urban spaces. Called the Infl3ctor, it took the act of writing on paper and projected it onto the sides of buildings, creating ‘digital calligraffiti.’
Originally created for a project organized by the Berlin-based Public Art Lab, the Infl3ctor successfully merged calligraffiti and media art. “I was brought in to help solve this problem of how to come up with something where people can write calligraphy across buildings in real time,” says Ang, a Canadian artist and engineer best known for his light objects and interactive installations. “And we came up with this idea of creating a writing table, where whatever you write in black gets projected in white. So, as you make a stroke with a pen, or you splash the page with ink, it goes straight up onto the wall.”
The Infl3ctor has since travelled the world and was at the heart of a recent activation at Louvre Abu Dhabi, where visitors’ Eid messages were projected onto the walls of the museum and shared with family and friends. According to Alia Al-Shamsi, acting manager of cultural programming at Louvre Abu Dhabi, the event — presented as part of "Abstraction and Calligraphy − Towards a Universal Language,” which runs until June 12 — represented a “different way for people to experience the art form” and to “see how calligraffiti has evolved from traditional calligraphy.”
Perhaps more importantly, however, it revealed one of the many ways in which calligraphy has adapted to the modern age. Rather than remain caged by tradition, certain practitioners have sought to free calligraphy from the constraints of pen and paper. For Ang, that has meant using the Infl3ctor to create temporary spatial interventions that not only embody the beauty of calligraphy, but enable viewers to be present in the moment.
“Part of my practice is about using current technology in ways that connect us more with the present moment, with our surroundings and with each other,” says Ang, an assistant professor of interactive media at NYU Abu Dhabi. “So this process of drawing with the pen on paper is almost like a respite, or a refuge, in this super-stimulating digital realm.”
This focus on the present is of paramount importance for Ang. Although his artistic practice is tethered to the technological world, which tends to “dissociate us from ourselves and from our surroundings,” at the heart of his work is the desire to expand the possibilities of human expression and connection.
“When you’re writing characters by hand in a calligraphy style, you can’t help but create your own unique expression,” he says. “And there’s this very present idea in Chinese calligraphy that you can measure a person’s character through the expression of their calligraphy, because every part of your being gets expressed through the motion of writing. And I think that’s part of why people respond so strongly to the projected calligraphy.”
Sharing the stage with Ang at Louvre Abu Dhabi was the calligrapher, muralist and live-art performer Diaa Allam, who worked as an urban planner before becoming a full-time artist in 2017. Like Ang, he has developed his own style, using his own interpretation of Arabic letters and specializing in a calligraphic style that has a three-dimensional quality. “I think this comes from my experience as an urban planner,” explains Allam, who has been involved in live-art calligraphy for six years. “I was able to construct something that is different and has this architectural feeling.”
“When I first got into calligraphy I loved the feeling of Arabic letters,” he adds. “I loved how they were strong and flexible at the same time, and how you can manipulate them to make shapes, to make faces, to make animals, to make anything you want. The possibilities are limitless. And this is what I adapted when I started. I wanted to deliver the beauty of Arabic calligraphy to the world with my style.”
Interestingly, prior to the creation of the Infl3ctor, Ang had no previous experience of calligraphy. He had studied computer engineering at university in Canada before moving to the US and working for multiple startups in Silicon Valley, building software that was used by millions of people. “It was really amazing just to build things that were used by a lot of people,” he admits. “Building things that you really felt were on the edge of these big changes that were happening, in the sense of how important all of this software and networking was going to become for everyone.
“But after doing that I was, like, ‘OK, it’s fun building big things, but what else can we use the technology for? Can we use it for more human-centered applications? Can we use it in ways that don’t disconnect us from where we are right now, but actually connect us?’”
So he made the Inverse Parasol in 2005, which explored how light changes our perception of space and how we communicate with each other. It was to be the beginning of an artistic career that would utilize existing technology to create human-centered experiences.
“A lot of people say I have that kind of hacker’s aesthetic, in the old-school sense of trying to understand a technology so that you can repurpose it for something clever,” Ang says. “I mean, the Infl3ctor, it’s actually super-simple, right? We’re just taking what you write and projecting it. We’re making it bigger. But everything about it is really tuned to amplifying, or enhancing, human expression through the pen.”
It is this human expression that Allam is keen to explore further, both through abstraction and an examination of his own artistic struggle. “It’s not easy to be accepted in this field (calligraphy),” he says. “They like to stick to the rules — and that was a really hard struggle for me. In the first four years, everywhere I submitted my work I was rejected. So I took the decision to stop applying anywhere and to only work on improving myself and to only use social media to reach out to the audience. That was my decision for many years and it actually paid off.”
Now he is experimenting with the abstract. “It’s more about the movement of your hand,” he says. “Using the skills you have built up over a very long time to simplify the movement and to create shapes — not necessarily letters — gives you the feeling of uniqueness. There is uniqueness because you cannot repeat the shape exactly the same again.”
THE BREAKDOWN: Lebanese designer Nada Debs discusses ‘Keeping it Together bowl’
The Lebanese designer discusses her latest work, made of glass from the Beirut Port explosion and showcased in May at the Menart Fair in Paris
Updated 10 June 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: The day after the August 4 explosion, we immediately started working on the renovation of the studio. It was a crazy week of cleansing and I felt so responsible. I know there are a lot of designers but I was one of the first that started in Lebanon. I feel like I’ve paved the way for a lot of young designers. If I don’t stand up and show that we’re strong, it’s not going to reflect well. It was a calling, like I had to do it.
We kept aside some of the broken glass and we decided to make a collection called “Keeping it Together,” because we needed to keep it together — both emotionally and mentally. We were very aware of other designers who were criticized for using glass. First of all, I think they did it too early in the game. We were still very sensitive to the situation. Secondly, I think the way they communicated it was probably not the correct way. In our case, we were really hesitant. We decided to sell it only on the condition that all the proceeds can be used to support the crafting industry in Lebanon.
We’ve worked a lot with resin from 15 years ago and we gathered so much glass. That’s the memory of what we have from the blast — the sound of glass. I thought ‘Let’s try to take the glass, put it in resin, and see how it looks.’ We were using resin to bring the glass together, which is kind of like upcycling. So instead of melting the glass and using up a lot more energy, we can actually just bring these glass pieces together and create a functional object.
It’s a very complicated process. We first had to create a mold with a piece of wood that looked like the bowl. We had to make it into silicon and then we had to pour the glass and the resign together very slowly in steps. If we did it too fast, the resin could have cracked. It wasn’t easy to create.
It’s about turning pain into hope. What we experienced was painful, but then when you put it together, it just gives you hope. We can reconnect, reuse, recycle and stand on our feet again.