Muslim support for UK's Labour dips ahead of crucial election

Muslim support for UK's Labour dips ahead of crucial election
The report says far-right figures in the UK have been sharing false claims about Muslims. (File/AFP)
  Poll: Support has fallen by a tenth under Keir Starmer's leadership
  His stance on Kashmir cited as one of the reasons for decline in popularity
LONDON: The UK’s main opposition Labour Party is losing support among British Muslims, a new poll has revealed, amid party fears that it will lose a crucial by-election in northern England next month.

The poll found that support from Muslims has fallen by a tenth under Keir Starmer’s leadership.

With the Batley & Spen by-election looming on the horizon, alarm bells are ringing for Labour strategists, with Starmer’s popularity dropping far behind that of his party among Muslim voters following his stances on Kashmir, Palestine, and a report on internal Islamophobia, The Times reported on Monday.

He was criticized heavily soon after taking the leadership in 2020 when he suggested that Jammu and Kashmir was a constitutional issue to be resolved by India and Pakistan. This was a reversal of Labour’s stance that the region had a right to self-determination.

Starmer is enduring a favorability rating of minus 7 percent among Muslim voters, compared to a 42 percent rating for the party.

His decline in popularity matches a fall in support from Muslims for Labour, which fell by 11 percent between 2019 and 2021. 

The findings of the poll, carried out among 504 voters by Survation for the Labour Muslim Network, will stoke fears among Labour activists that the party faces losing Batley & Spen, where the population is estimated to be 20 percent Muslim.

The party’s fears have been worsened by the presence on the Batley & Spen poll of former Labour MP George Galloway, who has been campaigning heavily in the constituency.

Teen charged with murder of boy outside UK school

Teen charged with murder of boy outside UK school
Teen charged with murder of boy outside UK school

Teen charged with murder of boy outside UK school
  Humza Hussain was stabbed multiple times, succumbed to his wounds in hospital
  Family: 'He was a much-loved son, grandson and brother' whose death 'should never have happened'
LONDON: A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy stabbed to death outside of a school in Luton, the UK.

Humza Hussain was found with multiple stab wounds outside Challney School for Boys last Tuesday. He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his wounds two hours later.

A 16-year-old-boy, also from Luton, will appear in court this week, charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

A second teenager, who was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, has been released on bail.

Hussain’s family said in a statement: “We are extremely saddened and heartbroken at the passing of Humza. He was a young boy with his whole life ahead of him, and this should never have happened. He was a much-loved son, grandson and brother and it is a very sad loss for us as a family.”

Detective Inspector Iain Macpherson of Bedfordshire Police paid his condolences and appealed for anyone with further information about the stabbing to come forward.

“Our hearts go out to Humza’s family at this incredibly difficult time,” he said. “We are absolutely determined to bring those responsible for this shocking attack to justice.”

France's army chief Lecointre steps down, replaced by General Burkhard

France's army chief Lecointre steps down, replaced by General Burkhard
France’s army chief Lecointre steps down, replaced by General Burkhard

France’s army chief Lecointre steps down, replaced by General Burkhard
  General Francois Lecointre's retirement was widely expected
PARIS: France’s chief of staff of the armed forces, General Francois Lecointre, is stepping down to retire and will be replaced by General Thierry Burkhard, the French Presidency said in a statement on Sunday.
Burkhard was up to now army’s chief of land staff. Lecointre’s retirement was widely expected.
The announcement comes after President Emmanuel Macron announced a drawdown in Mali which will take several months of planning.

New Zealand's Ardern pans mosque attacks film amid backlash

New Zealand's Ardern pans mosque attacks film amid backlash
New Zealand’s Ardern pans mosque attacks film amid backlash

New Zealand’s Ardern pans mosque attacks film amid backlash
  The US-backed film 'They Are Us' has sparked an intense backlash among New Zealand Muslims
  Jacinda Ardern says filmmakers had not consulted her about the movie
WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday criticized a planned movie about her response to the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks as poorly timed and focused on the wrong subject.
The US-backed film “They Are Us” has sparked an intense backlash among New Zealand Muslims, with community leaders slamming the project for pushing a “white savior” narrative.
Ardern said the attacks – when a white supremacist gunman ran amok at two mosques during Friday prayers, killing 51 and seriously injuring another 40 – remained “very raw” for many New Zealanders.
She said filmmakers had not consulted her about the movie, which is set to star Australia’s Rose Byrne as the center-left leader.
“In my view, which is a personal view, it feels very soon and very raw for New Zealand,” Ardern told TVNZ.
“And while there are so many stories that should be told at some point, I don’t consider mine to be one of them – they are the community’s stories, the families’ stories.”
One of the movie’s producers, Philippa Campbell, quit the project in the wake of Ardern’s comments, saying she regretted the shock and hurt it had caused.
“I now agree the events of March 15, 2019, are too raw for film at this time and do not want to be involved with a project that is causing such distress,” she said in a statement.
Ardern won widespread praise for her empathetic and inclusive handling of the attacks, the worst mass shooting in modern New Zealand history, including wearing a scarf when meeting mourners.
The movie’s title references a line from a speech she gave in the immediate aftermath of the atrocity when she pledged to support the Muslim community and tighten gun laws.
A petition from the National Islamic Youth Association calling for the production to be shut down has gathered more than 60,000 signatures.
The association said the proposed film “sidelines the victims and survivors and instead centers the response of a white woman.”
It said the Muslim community had not been properly consulted about the project, which has been scripted by New Zealand writer Andrew Niccol.
“Entities and individuals should not seek to commercialize or profit from a tragedy that befell our community, neither should such an atrocity be sensationalized,” association co-chair Haris Murtaza said.
Muslim poet Mohamed Hassan said the filmmakers needed to focus on members of the community that bore the brunt of the attacks, not use them as props in a feel-good story about Ardern.
“You do not get to tell this story. You do not get to turn this into a White Savior narrative. This is not yours,” he tweeted.
The attacker, Australian self-declared white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, was jailed for life without parole last year, the first time a whole-of-life term has been imposed in New Zealand.

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial; critics say charges bogus

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial; critics say charges bogus
Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial; critics say charges bogus

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial; critics say charges bogus
  Aung San Suu Kyi's prosecution poses the greatest challenge for the 75-year-old and her National League for Democracy party since February's military coup
BANGKOK: Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was set to go on trial Monday on charges that many observers have criticized as attempt by the military junta that deposed her to delegitimize her democratic election and cripple her political future.
Suu Kyi’s prosecution poses the greatest challenge for the 75-year-old and her National League for Democracy party since February’s military coup, which prevented them from taking office for a second five-year term following last year’s landslide election victory.
Human Rights Watch charged that the allegations being heard in a special court in the capital, Naypyitaw, are “bogus and politically motivated” with the intention of nullifying the victory and preventing Suu Kyi from running for office again.
“This trial is clearly the opening salvo in an overall strategy to neuter Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy party as a force that can challenge military rule in the future,” said Phil Robertson, the organization’s deputy Asia director.
The army seized power on Feb. 1 before the new lawmakers could be seated, and arrested Suu Kyi, who held the post of special counsellor, and President Win Myint, along with other members of her government and ruling party. The coup reversed years of slow progress toward more democracy for Myanmar.
The army cited the government’s failure to properly investigate alleged voting irregularities as its reason for seizing power – an assertion contested by the independent Asian Network for Free Elections and many others. Junta officials have threatened to dissolve the National League for Democracy for alleged involvement in election fraud and any conviction for Suu Kyi could see her barred from politics.
The junta has claimed it will hold new elections within the next year or two but the country’s military has a long history of promising elections and not following through. The military ruled Myanmar for 50 years after a coup in 1962, and kept Suu Kyi under house arrest for 15 years after a failed 1988 popular uprising.
The military’s latest takeover sparked nationwide protests that continue despite a violent crackdown that has killed hundreds of people. Although street demonstrations have shrunk in number and scale, the junta now faces a low-level armed insurrection by its opponents in both rural and urban areas.
Suu Kyi is being tried on allegations she illegally imported walkie-talkies for her bodyguards’ use, unlicensed use of the radios and spreading information that could cause public alarm or unrest, as well as for two counts of violating the Natural Disaster Management Law for allegedly breaking pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign, her lawyers said Sunday.
“All these charges should be dropped, resulting in her immediate and unconditional release,” said Human Rights Watch’s Robertson. “But sadly, with the restrictions on access to her lawyers, and the case being heard in front of a court that is wholly beholden to the military junta, there is little likelihood she will receive a fair trial.”
Government prosecutors will have until June 28 to finish their presentation, after which Suu Kyi’s defense team will have until July 26 to present its case, Khin Maung Zaw, the team’s senior member, said last week. Court sessions are due to be held on Monday and Tuesday each week.
Two other more serious charges are being handled separately. Suu Kyi is charged with breaching the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carried a maximum 14-year prison term, and police last week filed complaints under a section of the Anti-Corruption Law that states that political office holders convicted for bribery face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine.
Although Suu Kyi faced her first charge just days after the coup, she was not immediately allowed to consult with her lawyers. Only on May 24, when she made her first actual appearance in court, was she allowed the first of two brief face-to-face meetings with them at pre-trial hearings. Her only previous court appearances had been by video link.
A photo of her May 24 appearance released by state media showed her sitting straight-backed in a small courtroom, wearing a pink face-mask, her hands folded in her lap. Alongside her were her two co-defendants on several charges, the former president as well as the former mayor of Naypyitaw, Myo Aung.
The three were able to meet with their defense team for about 30 minutes before the hearing began at a special court set up inside Naypyitaw’s city council building, said one of their lawyers, Min Min Soe. Senior lawyer Khin Maung Zaw, said Suu Kyi “seems fit and alert and smart, as always.”

China slams G7 'manipulation' after Xinjiang, Hong Kong criticism

China slams G7 'manipulation' after Xinjiang, Hong Kong criticism
China slams G7 ‘manipulation’ after Xinjiang, Hong Kong criticism

China slams G7 ‘manipulation’ after Xinjiang, Hong Kong criticism
  'The Group of Seven (G-7) takes advantage of Xinjiang-related issues to engage in political manipulation and interfere in China's internal affairs'
BEIJING: China on Monday accused the G7 of “political manipulation” after it criticized Beijing over its human rights record in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
In a communique after a three-day summit in England, G7 leaders slammed China over abuses against minorities in the Xinjiang region and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, while US President Joe Biden called for Beijing to “start acting more responsibly in terms of international norms on human rights.”
The Chinese embassy in the United Kingdom responded angrily on Monday, and accused the G7 of “interfering.”
“The Group of Seven (G-7) takes advantage of Xinjiang-related issues to engage in political manipulation and interfere in China’s internal affairs, which we firmly oppose,” an embassy spokesman said in a statement.
The statement accused the G7 of “lies, rumors and baseless accusations.”
Human rights groups say China has rounded up an estimated one million Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang into internment camps, which Beijing says is to eradicate Islamic extremism.
“We will promote our values, including by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms” the G7 communique read.
At their first physical summit in nearly two years, leaders of the seven nations announced a number of pledges on COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, rights and trade.
They also called for a new investigation in China into the origins of COVID-19 — prompting a response from the Chinese embassy that the work needs to be done in a “scientific, objective and fair manner,” without agreeing to a new probe.
“The current epidemic is still raging around the world, and the traceability work should be carried out by global scientists and should not be politicized,” the embassy said.
The coronavirus first emerged in central China in late 2019, and the World Health Organization sent a team of international experts in January to probe its origins.
But their long-delayed report published in March drew no firm conclusions, and the investigation has since faced criticism for lacking transparency and access.
The G7 also announced a new infrastructure fund which President Biden said would be “much more equitable” than China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative.
The Chinese embassy statement complained in response that the “accusations against China on economic and trade issues in the communique are inconsistent with the facts and are unreasonable.”

