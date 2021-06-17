You are here

Saudi insurance merger to create massive investment fund

Saudi insurance merger to create massive investment fund
The two institutions have similar investment policies, GOSI’s Nader AlWahibi said. (Supplied)
Saudi insurance merger to create massive investment fund

Saudi insurance merger to create massive investment fund
  • The merger will create cost savings of tens of millions of riyals
RIYADH: The Saudi Public Pension Agency’s merger with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) will create in one of the Kingdom’s largest investment funds, estimated at billions of riyals, said GOSI Assistant Governor for Insurance Affairs Nader AlWahibi.

The merger will create cost savings worth tens of millions of riyals and help maximize revenues, he told Asharq on Wednesday. The similarity in investment policy of the two institutions will help them harmonize strategy after the merger, he said.

The Saudi Cabinet approved the merger to unify the public and private sectors’ insurance protection umbrella, SPA reported on Wednesday, citing a statement by the two institutions.

Saudi insurance merger to create massive investment fund

ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Pension Agency’s (PPA) merger with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) will create in one of the Kingdom’s largest investment funds, estimated at billions of riyals, said GOSI Assistant Governor for Insurance Affairs Nader AlWahibi.

The merger will create cost savings worth tens of millions of riyals and help maximize revenues, he told Asharq on Wednesday. The similarity in investment policy of the two institutions will help them harmonize strategy after the merger, he said.

The Saudi Cabinet approved the merger to unify the public and private sectors’ insurance protection umbrella, SPA reported on Wednesday, citing a statement by the two institutions.

More than half of the PPA’s investment portfolio is in the Saudi market, including 67 listed companies and three funds, CNBC Arabia reported in December 2020, citing PPA Governor Mohammed Talal Alnahas.

The PPA invests in over 19 non-listed companies and in National Debt Management Center issues of sukuk and bonds in addition to SR17 billion ($4.53 billion) in the real estate sector.

Topics: merger insurance saudi investment

Our role is to prevent oil super cycle, says Saudi oil minister

Our role is to prevent oil super cycle, says Saudi oil minister
Our role is to prevent oil super cycle, says Saudi oil minister

Our role is to prevent oil super cycle, says Saudi oil minister
RIYADH: A new super cycle in global oil prices could be triggered by a lack of new investments in exploration, Bloomberg reported citing Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman.
He told the Robin Hood Investors Conference on Wednesday that his job is to prevent such a super cycle, according to people familiar with his comments. The fund manager gathering is held in private.
The minister has long warned speculators of the hazards of bearish bets.
“I think it’s my job, and others’ jobs, to make sure this super-cycle doesn’t happen,” he said.
Oil exploration and drilling slowed in the wake of the pandemic as some national oil producers and international exploration companies have scaled back operations to conserve cash and avoid a new supply glut.
The minister also worries that the reductions may lead to a tightening of crude supplies as demand rebounds, Bloomberg reported.

Topics: energy Oil Saudi

Egypt souvenir market pins hopes on tourism resurgence

Egypt souvenir market pins hopes on tourism resurgence
Egypt souvenir market pins hopes on tourism resurgence

Egypt souvenir market pins hopes on tourism resurgence
  • Hundreds of small business owners and artisans have been forced to mothball much of their activity, choked by canceled flights and movement restrictions around the world
CAIRO: Pyramids, Tutankhamun masks, Nefertiti busts — Egypt’s souvenir-makers are pinning their hopes on a new lease of economic life, after tourism was battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the shadow of the magnificent Giza Pyramids, Eid Yousri manufactures polyester Pharaonic figurines from a humble workshop erected on the roof of his family home.
“We’ve lost nearly 70 percent of our business,” he told AFP, lamenting the plunge in visitors to one of the seven wonders of the ancient world.
Before the pandemic, “we had about 15 workers — compared to five today,” he said, noting that even the remaining staff were not full-time.
He sells his products from as little as 20 Egyptian pounds (about $1.30) to 200 pounds.
Hundreds of small business owners and artisans have been forced to mothball much of their activity, choked by canceled flights and movement restrictions around the world.
Yousri hopes that foreign tourists are lured back to Egypt in the latter part of the year, “especially Americans,” with some groups from the US expected in September.
In 2019, the last full year before the pandemic struck, tourism made up about 12 percent of Egypt’s GDP.
After a long period of political instability dented earnings, revenues from the sector reached $13 billion that year.
But in 2020, a year when Egypt had initially eyed a further rebound to $16 billion, takings collapsed to $4 billion.
In a recent interview with AFP, Tourism Minister Khaled El-Enani welcomed a partial recovery in visitor numbers.
Around 500,000 have flown in monthly since April this year, more than double the number in January and up from an average of just 200,000 tourists per month in 2020.
On the other side of town, in the narrow and labyrinthine alleys of Khan el-Khalili in Islamic Cairo, tourist Caroline Bucher is on the hunt for “locally made” products to bring back home to her native Dominican Republic.
“We’re looking for hand made and quality souvenirs, that are about local culture,” she told AFP. “It has to be a memory of the trip.”
In a souvenir market that was for many years flooded by cheap Chinese imports, the government is seeking to meet demand for quality products sought out by tourists like Bucher.
On the eastern outskirts of Cairo, a new antique reproduction factory has since March been preparing to capitalize on the much hoped for post-pandemic era.
The factory, named Konouz (treasures in Arabic), produces furniture, statuettes and paintings that retrace four major periods of Egyptian heritage: Pharaonic, Greco-Roman, Coptic and Islamic.
Reproductions, in 1:1 scale or miniaturised, are accompanied by an official government-issued certificate of authenticity.
The vast 10,000 square meter (approximately 107,650 square foot) factory is run by Hisham Sharawi, a retired general, who supervises around 150 workers, painters, cabinetmakers, sculptors and designers.
“We opened a gift shop at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization” in April, he told AFP.
Other Konouz gift shops will open at museums and key archaeological sites later on.
“When tourists come back, we will be ready,” pledged Ahmed Aboul Gheir, who is also working on the ‘Made in Egypt’ initiative.
Government-driven investment under the scheme totals 80 million Egyptian pounds and focuses on quality production.
In 2015, the ministry of industry prohibited “the imports of goods and products of a popular art nature,” including “models of Egyptian Antiquities” as a protective measure to safeguard its home-grown crafts industry from cheaper foreign competition.
Most of the factory’s replica objects are cast in polyester, plaster or metal. Specialized machines give a “final touch” to the replicas before they are painted by hand or covered with gold leaf.
But the cheaper items created under the initiative also risk crowding out local craftsmen who are unable to produce in such high volumes.
Items at Konouz range from a small amulet selling for 50 Egyptian pounds to a three-meter statue setting back customers thousands of pounds.
Tourism expert Elhamy Al-Zayat calls the government initiative a “smart marketing exercise.”
But he warned against flooding the replica goods market.
“You mustn’t produce too much, otherwise it loses value,” he noted.

Topics: tourism Egypt

World Bank rejects El Salvador request for help on bitcoin implementation

Bitcoin podcaster Peter McCormack meets with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in San Salvador, El Salvador, on June 15, 2021. (Peter Mccormack/Handout via REUTERS)
Bitcoin podcaster Peter McCormack meets with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in San Salvador, El Salvador, on June 15, 2021. (Peter Mccormack/Handout via REUTERS)
World Bank rejects El Salvador request for help on bitcoin implementation

Bitcoin podcaster Peter McCormack meets with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in San Salvador, El Salvador, on June 15, 2021. (Peter Mccormack/Handout via REUTERS)
  • El Salvador this month became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender
  • World Bank expressed reservations over the bitcoin's "environmental and transparency shortcomings”
SAN SALVADOR/NEW YORK: The World Bank said on Wednesday it could not assist El Salvador’s bitcoin implementation given environmental and transparency drawbacks.
“We are committed to helping El Salvador in numerous ways including for currency transparency and regulatory processes,” said a World Bank spokesperson via email.
“While the government did approach us for assistance on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Salvadoran Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said the country had sought technical assistance from the Bank as it seeks to use bitcoin as a parallel legal tender alongside the US dollar.
The minister also said ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund have been successful, though the fund said last week it saw “macroeconomic, financial and legal issues” with the country’s adoption of bitcoin.
Zelaya said on Wednesday the IMF was “not against” the bitcoin implementation. The IMF did not respond to a request for comment.
Investors have recently demanded higher premiums to hold Salvadoran debt, on growing concerns over the completion of the IMF deal, key to patching budget gaps through 2023.
On Wednesday, bonds sold off across the curve with the 2032 issue down more than 2 cents at 96.25 cents on the dollar. The spread of Salvadoran debt to US Treasuries dipped to 705 basis points after hitting on Tuesday a four-month high of 725 bps.
“There is no fast track for a solution on an IMF program and even uncertainty on whether the bitcoin proposal is compatible with diplomatic US (or) multilateral relations,” said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities in New York.
El Salvador this month became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, with President Nayib Bukele touting the cryptocurrency’s potential as a remittance currency for Salvadorans overseas.
This month, Bukele also pulled out of an anticorruption accord with the Organization of American States, which dismayed the US government, as Washington looks to stem corruption in Central America as part of its immigration policy.
“The recognition of a ‘Bukele’ risk premium has probably done some permanent damage to investor sentiment,” Morden said on her client note.
However, the market may be focusing too much on the news headlines and not enough on the possibility of a deal with the IMF, according to Shamaila Khan, head of EM debt strategies at AllianceBernstein in New York.
“It is important for El Salvador to get the IMF program done. If it was lost on them, they wouldn’t have the conversations,” she said.
“Our view is too much risk is priced in at these levels.”

Topics: bitcoin El Salvador World Bank cryptocurrency

Egypt aims to double funding for green projects

Egypt aims to double funding for green projects
Egypt aims to double funding for green projects

Egypt aims to double funding for green projects
CAIRO: Egypt is planning to double the state’s funding for green projects to 30 percent of its overall investment plan during the fiscal year 2021/2022 and to raise it to 50 percent by 2024/2025.

Sherif Daoud, deputy head of the Sustainable Development Unit at the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, said green projects currently represent 15 percent of the state’s investment plan during the current fiscal year 2020/2021.

Daoud said green projects focus on the transport, housing, and electricity sectors. 

He said the government is preparing a package of incentives to encourage the private sector to participate more in the green economy. He said the first national report on financing sustainable development projects is also being prepared. 

Topics: Egypt Green projects

AlUla awards $14m housing complex contract

AlUla awards $14m housing complex contract
AlUla awards $14m housing complex contract

AlUla awards $14m housing complex contract
  • The project, which consists of 150 modular, high-quality and furnished units, is scheduled to be completed in three months
RIYADH: Red Sea International Co. said it won a SR52.9 million ($14.1 million) contract to design and build a housing complex in AlUla, northwest Saudi Arabia.

The contract for 150 “modular, high-quality and fully furnished accommodation units” was awarded by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and is expected to be complete in three months, Red Sea International said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange on Wednesday.

AlUla is home to the archeological site of Dadan, which is being developed into a cultural tourist destination.

Dadan, a civilization that dates back more than 2,700 years and pre-dates the Nabataean civilization as well as the Roman presence in the Arabian Peninsula, was once the capital for the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and is considered to be one of the most developed 1st-millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula.

In April, Amr AlMadani, CEO of the RCU, the entity set up by the Saudi Ministry of Finance in July 2017 to manage the development of the site, told Arab News the commission has invested $2 billion in initial seed funding for the initial development of the historical development area. A further $3.2 billion, which will come from public-private partnerships, has also been earmarked for spending on priority infrastructure ahead of the completion of phase one of the project in 2023.

“We are well into executing phase one. This includes the upgrade of the airport, which has been completed. We will start our low-carbon tram development infrastructure as well. And, so far, our visitor experience centers in the heritage and nature site are being upgraded,” AlMadani said.

The “Journey Through Time Masterplan” was recently announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Upon completion in 2035, the development project aims to create 38,000 new jobs, attract 2 million visitors a year, expand the population of the area to 130,000, and contribute $32 billion to the Kingdom’s economy.

Topics: AlUla Housing complex

