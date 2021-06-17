You are here

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank shareholder sells $300m stake
ADCB’s largest shareholder is Abu Dhabi Investment Council, with 60.2 percent. (AFP)
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank shareholder sells $300m stake
  • Deal represents 2.4 percent of bank's market cap
RIYADH: An investor in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has sold its entire stake in the lender for about 1.1 billion dirhams ($300 million), Bloomberg reported.

The offering consists of 164 million shares in Abu Dhabi’s second-biggest bank, and the interest exceeds the size of the deal, according to terms. The seller wasn’t identified in the term sheet.

The deal represents 2.4 percent of the bank’s market value, according to Asharq.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Council is the largest shareholder in ADCB with a 60.2 percent stake.

Morgan Stanley alum Atwan plans to raise $600m for clean energy funds

Morgan Stanley alum Atwan plans to raise $600m for clean energy funds
Updated 9 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Morgan Stanley alum Atwan plans to raise $600m for clean energy funds

Morgan Stanley alum Atwan plans to raise $600m for clean energy funds
  • Funds aim to invest in companies removing 500 millions tons of CO2 per year
Updated 9 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: VC Fuel plans to raise $100 million for its debut venture fund and intends to seek about $500 million for a separate infrastructure vehicle, Bloomberg reported citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The firm was founded by Ahmad Atwan, a former Morgan Stanley managing director, to make wagers on clean energy and infrastructure.

The Houston-based company will invest in companies that help drive the transition to lower-carbon energy, such as renewable fuels, hydrogen, electric vehicles, carbon capture and storage, clean agriculture and sustainable manufacturing, among other areas. It will also invest in related infrastructure, Atwan said in an emailed statement.

“We aim to invest in companies that at scale can remove 500 million tons of carbon per year, which is roughly equivalent to 1 percent of global carbon emissions,” Atwan said in the statement.

“We believe this ambitious decarbonization goal goes hand in hand with making highly profitable, sustainable investments,” he said.

Investors eye Saudi inflation plays as Fed turns hawkish

Investors eye Saudi inflation plays as Fed turns hawkish
Updated 29 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Investors eye Saudi inflation plays as Fed turns hawkish

Investors eye Saudi inflation plays as Fed turns hawkish
  • Inflation is more than a transitory spike, Credit Suisse says
  • Fed moved prediction for first rate rises to 2023, from 2024
Updated 29 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi investors should ensure their portfolios include inflation exposure as global prices continue to accelerate, said a Credit Suisse banker.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it may act sooner than previously planned to start dialing back its low-interest-rate policy as inflation gathers pace worldwide.
Fed policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate twice by late 2023. They had earlier indicated rate hikes would not happen before 2024.
“Certainly inflation and inflationary exposure is the name of the game now, Fahd Iqbal, Credit Suisse head of private bank Middle East research, told Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “There are transitory aspects of inflation, not just in Saudi but in the US and globally — but once that transitory spike abates and we see inflation come down again, we will see structural factors that will help keep inflation higher than we’ve been accustomed to and that’s going to be the case for some time to come.”
Saudi inflation rose for a second straight month in May as the consumer price index hit 5.7 percent. Prices rose from 5.3 percent the previous month according to data from the General Authority for Statistics.
The pickup in inflation highlighted the continuing impact of higher value added tax (VAT) which was increased to 15 percent in July 2020 from 5 percent before. Transport prices also increased by 19.3 percent, led by the rising cost of buying a vehicle.
Rising prices in the Kingdom are now influencing how investors play the market, say analysts.
“Investors really need to make sure that they are focusing on ensuring they have inflation exposure in their portfolios,” said Iqbal. “For us it would be market leaders in consumer and industrial names at the top of the list. Beyond that you would look at financials, which is really about interest rates, a by-product of inflation, not inflation itself.”
A 7.3 percent increase in food prices was the main driver of Saudi inflation in May 2021, the General Authority for Statistics said yesterday. Food represents a weighting of 17 percent in the Saudi consumer basket that economists use to measure the cost of living in the Kingdom.

Saudi insurance merger to create massive investment fund

Saudi insurance merger to create massive investment fund
Updated 50 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi insurance merger to create massive investment fund

Saudi insurance merger to create massive investment fund
  • The merger will create cost savings of tens of millions of riyals
Updated 50 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Pension Agency’s merger with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) will create in one of the Kingdom’s largest investment funds, estimated at billions of riyals, said GOSI Assistant Governor for Insurance Affairs Nader AlWahibi.

The merger will create cost savings worth tens of millions of riyals and help maximize revenues, he told Asharq on Wednesday. The similarity in investment policy of the two institutions will help them harmonize strategy after the merger, he said.

The Saudi Cabinet approved the merger to unify the public and private sectors’ insurance protection umbrella, SPA reported on Wednesday, citing a statement by the two institutions.

Saudi insurance merger to create massive investment fund

ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Pension Agency’s (PPA) merger with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) will create in one of the Kingdom’s largest investment funds, estimated at billions of riyals, said GOSI Assistant Governor for Insurance Affairs Nader AlWahibi.

The merger will create cost savings worth tens of millions of riyals and help maximize revenues, he told Asharq on Wednesday. The similarity in investment policy of the two institutions will help them harmonize strategy after the merger, he said.

The Saudi Cabinet approved the merger to unify the public and private sectors’ insurance protection umbrella, SPA reported on Wednesday, citing a statement by the two institutions.

More than half of the PPA’s investment portfolio is in the Saudi market, including 67 listed companies and three funds, CNBC Arabia reported in December 2020, citing PPA Governor Mohammed Talal Alnahas.

The PPA invests in over 19 non-listed companies and in National Debt Management Center issues of sukuk and bonds in addition to SR17 billion ($4.53 billion) in the real estate sector.

Our role is to prevent oil super cycle, says Saudi oil minister

Our role is to prevent oil super cycle, says Saudi oil minister
Updated 17 June 2021
Arab News

Our role is to prevent oil super cycle, says Saudi oil minister

Our role is to prevent oil super cycle, says Saudi oil minister
Updated 17 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A new super cycle in global oil prices could be triggered by a lack of new investments in exploration, Bloomberg reported citing Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman.
He told the Robin Hood Investors Conference on Wednesday that his job is to prevent such a super cycle, according to people familiar with his comments. The fund manager gathering is held in private.
The minister has long warned speculators of the hazards of bearish bets.
“I think it’s my job, and others’ jobs, to make sure this super-cycle doesn’t happen,” he said.
Oil exploration and drilling slowed in the wake of the pandemic as some national oil producers and international exploration companies have scaled back operations to conserve cash and avoid a new supply glut.
The minister also worries that the reductions may lead to a tightening of crude supplies as demand rebounds, Bloomberg reported.

Egypt souvenir market pins hopes on tourism resurgence

Egypt souvenir market pins hopes on tourism resurgence
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

Egypt souvenir market pins hopes on tourism resurgence

Egypt souvenir market pins hopes on tourism resurgence
  • Hundreds of small business owners and artisans have been forced to mothball much of their activity, choked by canceled flights and movement restrictions around the world
Updated 17 June 2021
AFP

CAIRO: Pyramids, Tutankhamun masks, Nefertiti busts — Egypt’s souvenir-makers are pinning their hopes on a new lease of economic life, after tourism was battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the shadow of the magnificent Giza Pyramids, Eid Yousri manufactures polyester Pharaonic figurines from a humble workshop erected on the roof of his family home.
“We’ve lost nearly 70 percent of our business,” he told AFP, lamenting the plunge in visitors to one of the seven wonders of the ancient world.
Before the pandemic, “we had about 15 workers — compared to five today,” he said, noting that even the remaining staff were not full-time.
He sells his products from as little as 20 Egyptian pounds (about $1.30) to 200 pounds.
Hundreds of small business owners and artisans have been forced to mothball much of their activity, choked by canceled flights and movement restrictions around the world.
Yousri hopes that foreign tourists are lured back to Egypt in the latter part of the year, “especially Americans,” with some groups from the US expected in September.
In 2019, the last full year before the pandemic struck, tourism made up about 12 percent of Egypt’s GDP.
After a long period of political instability dented earnings, revenues from the sector reached $13 billion that year.
But in 2020, a year when Egypt had initially eyed a further rebound to $16 billion, takings collapsed to $4 billion.
In a recent interview with AFP, Tourism Minister Khaled El-Enani welcomed a partial recovery in visitor numbers.
Around 500,000 have flown in monthly since April this year, more than double the number in January and up from an average of just 200,000 tourists per month in 2020.
On the other side of town, in the narrow and labyrinthine alleys of Khan el-Khalili in Islamic Cairo, tourist Caroline Bucher is on the hunt for “locally made” products to bring back home to her native Dominican Republic.
“We’re looking for hand made and quality souvenirs, that are about local culture,” she told AFP. “It has to be a memory of the trip.”
In a souvenir market that was for many years flooded by cheap Chinese imports, the government is seeking to meet demand for quality products sought out by tourists like Bucher.
On the eastern outskirts of Cairo, a new antique reproduction factory has since March been preparing to capitalize on the much hoped for post-pandemic era.
The factory, named Konouz (treasures in Arabic), produces furniture, statuettes and paintings that retrace four major periods of Egyptian heritage: Pharaonic, Greco-Roman, Coptic and Islamic.
Reproductions, in 1:1 scale or miniaturised, are accompanied by an official government-issued certificate of authenticity.
The vast 10,000 square meter (approximately 107,650 square foot) factory is run by Hisham Sharawi, a retired general, who supervises around 150 workers, painters, cabinetmakers, sculptors and designers.
“We opened a gift shop at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization” in April, he told AFP.
Other Konouz gift shops will open at museums and key archaeological sites later on.
“When tourists come back, we will be ready,” pledged Ahmed Aboul Gheir, who is also working on the ‘Made in Egypt’ initiative.
Government-driven investment under the scheme totals 80 million Egyptian pounds and focuses on quality production.
In 2015, the ministry of industry prohibited “the imports of goods and products of a popular art nature,” including “models of Egyptian Antiquities” as a protective measure to safeguard its home-grown crafts industry from cheaper foreign competition.
Most of the factory’s replica objects are cast in polyester, plaster or metal. Specialized machines give a “final touch” to the replicas before they are painted by hand or covered with gold leaf.
But the cheaper items created under the initiative also risk crowding out local craftsmen who are unable to produce in such high volumes.
Items at Konouz range from a small amulet selling for 50 Egyptian pounds to a three-meter statue setting back customers thousands of pounds.
Tourism expert Elhamy Al-Zayat calls the government initiative a “smart marketing exercise.”
But he warned against flooding the replica goods market.
“You mustn’t produce too much, otherwise it loses value,” he noted.

