Emirates Development Bank, Beehive ink deal to boost SME financing

Beehive uses crowdfunding to connect small businesses, typically, to retail investors, but it has expanded to include institutional investors. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

  • Under the deal, Dubai’s Beehive will distribute 30 million dirhams ($8.16 million) as loans to qualified businesses
DUBAI: State-owned lender Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has signed a deal with a Dubai-based peer-to-peer platform to give small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) more funding options.
Under the deal, Dubai’s Beehive will distribute 30 million dirhams ($8.16 million) as loans to qualified businesses, with a focus on key sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, food security and technology.
It is part of the EDB’s push to help SMEs in the UAE significantly increase their contribution to the country’s economy.
“The collaboration with Beehive is part of our mission to bridge the funding gap by offering SMEs greater and easier access to financial sources,” Ahmed Mohamed Al-Naqbi, the bank’s CEO, said in a statement.
Beehive uses crowdfunding to connect small businesses, typically, to retail investors, but it has expanded to include institutional investors such as the EDB.
“The addition of institutional investors to Beehive will give SMEs more secure financing and better liquidity on the platform, which means that funding can be received faster too,” its founder, Craig Moore, said.

Updated 43 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • The court last week approved the liquidation of Arabtec and its six subsidiaries
RIYADH: A Dubai court has approved the opening of bankruptcy proceedings for Arabtec Holding and six of its units.
The court last week approved the liquidation of Arabtec and its six subsidiaries namely, Arabtec Construction Abu Dhabi, Arabtec Construction Dubai, Austrian Arabian Ready Mix Concrete (AAC) and Arabtec Precast, in addition to Emirates Falcon Electromechanical Co (EFECO) Abu Dhabi and EFECO Dubai.
The court appointed a trustee for each of the entities and ordered them to publish the bankruptcy decision of each one, review its debts, deposit a record of its creditors, and conduct all the procedures stipulated under the bankruptcy law, within 35 days, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The court also instructed each trustee to prepare an initial separate report on the assets of each entity and its rights with third parties.
It stopped all judicial and execution procedures on the companies’ assets until approving the restructuring plan or the lapse of 10 months from the date of the decision to open the bankruptcy proceedings.
The court scheduled the next hearing for July 26.

Updated 46 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

  • Imports hit 11.47 billion dirhams, while exports and re-exports stood at around 33 billion dirhams between the pair
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s trade with Saudi Arabia reached over 44.43 billion dirhams ($12.1 billion) in 2020, making the Kingdom its biggest trading partner during the year.
Imports hit 11.47 billion dirhams, while exports and re-exports stood at around 33 billion dirhams between the pair, state news agency WAM reported, citing customs data.
The UAE capital’s total non-oil foreign trade was recorded at 201.2 million dirhams during the same period, mainly attributed to its solid logistical infrastructure, especially amid the global health crisis.
Digital capabilities of Abu Dhabi Customs were enhanced during the pandemic, with digital custom transactions hitting over a million in the span of a year.
“This achievement came in line with the automation of all customs services and the digital completion of customs clearance processes and transactions,” according to a statement.

Updated 52 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

  • Gulf states’ reliance on hydrocarbons will remain the key credit constraint despite ongoing diversification efforts
DUBAI: The reluctance of Gulf states to hike taxes is among the reasons that the region will remain dependent on hydrocarbons for at least a decade, Moody’s said.
Gulf states’ reliance on hydrocarbons will remain the key credit constraint despite ongoing diversification efforts, it said
“Economic diversification away from hydrocarbons remains the most frequently stated policy objective in the region but will likely take many years to achieve,” said Alexander Perjessy, a senior analyst at Moody’s and the author of the report. “The announced plans to boost hydrocarbon production capacity and government commitments to zero or very low taxes make it unlikely that heavy reliance on hydrocarbons will diminish significantly in the coming years.”
For most Gulf countries, oil and gas still account for at least a fifth of GDP, more than 65 percent of total exports and at least 50 percent of government revenue.
Despite ambitious governments’ plans, diversification efforts since 2014 have yielded only limited results and will be held back by lower oil prices, Moody’s warned.
While diversification momentum may accelerate, it is likely to be held back by the reduced availability of resources to fund projects as well as intra-GCC competition in a narrow range of sectors.
Hydrocarbon revenue, collected in the form of profit taxes, royalties and dividends (paid by the national oil companies), still account for the lion’s share of government income across the region.
Moody’s sees this partly as a consequence of GCC governments’ long-standing commitment to a zero or very low tax environment, “which is part of the implicit social contract between the rulers and the citizens but also reflects the desire to incentivize non-oil sector growth and development.” it said.
It estimates that GCC sovereign states collected non-hydrocarbon tax revenues equivalent, on average, to less than 4 percent of non-shuhydrocarbon GDP in 2019. That compares to an equivalent rate of more than 22 percent for major high-income economies.
Moody’s said that if oil prices average $55 per barrel (around the middle of its medium range forecast) hydrocarbons would likely remain the single largest contributor to GCC sovereigns’ GDP and the main source of government revenue over at least the next decade.

Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

  • The agreement covers the licensing, manufacturing, and supply of Acino products across the Middle East and Africa
  • It is in line with UAE’s aim to be a regional pharmaceutical manufacturing hub
DUBAI: Swiss pharmaceutical company Acino signed a partnership with UAE-based Pharmax to boost its operations in the region.
The agreement covers the licensing, manufacturing, and supply of Acino products across the Middle East and Africa, the pair said in a statement.
It is in line with UAE’s aim to be a regional pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, health ministry official Amin Hussen Al-Amiri said, “especially in the production of innovative and similar medicines in local factories in the UAE,” he added.
The country will benefit from Acino’s reputation of acquiring international high-quality brands, Al-Amiri said.
“Acino is committed to advancing the development of healthcare across the UAE and the wider region by accelerating access to high-quality medicines that patients and governments can trust and value,” the company’s regional general manager Anrew Bird said.
The Swiss healthcare giant focuses on gastroenterology, pain relief, and the cardiovascular system in its UAE portfolio.

Updated 21 June 2021
Arab News

  • The one-year deal will see Fitness Time gyms reinforcing the ministry message of the importance of physical activities
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has signed an agreement with Leejam Sports Company to ramp up its new health campaign across the Kingdom, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The one-year deal will see Fitness Time gyms reinforcing the ministry message of the importance of physical activities – part of a global campaign called “Exercise is Medicine.”
Run by the American College of Sports Medicine, the campaign works to make physical activity assessment a standard in clinical care.
It encourages physicians and other providers to include physical activity when designing treatment plans, according to the campaign website.
The deal includes traditional advertisement in Fitness Time gyms across Saudi Arabia, as well as the possible use of their facilities for group therapy sessions hosted by the ministry.

