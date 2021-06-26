You are here

Egypt works on national poverty indicator

A national indicator of multidimensional poverty should be formulated that reflects the Egyptian situation, based on realistic data and accurate indicators, a minister has said. (AFP/File Photo)
A national indicator of multidimensional poverty should be formulated that reflects the Egyptian situation, based on realistic data and accurate indicators, a minister has said. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 26 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt works on national poverty indicator

A national indicator of multidimensional poverty should be formulated that reflects the Egyptian situation, based on realistic data and accurate indicators, a minister has said. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 26 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: A national indicator of multidimensional poverty should be formulated that reflects the Egyptian situation, based on realistic data and accurate indicators, according to Egypt’s deputy minister of planning and economic development Ahmed Kamali.

He was speaking during a remote technical session attended by the working group of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), represented by Khaled Abu Ismail, and representatives from UNICEF and Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics to discuss the formulation of the multidimensional poverty index (MPI) in Egypt.

Kamali praised the cooperation between international bodies and efforts made over recent months to eradicate poverty.

The ESCWA team gave a presentation on how to use the MPI Assist Tool (MAT) to present the results in a simplified manner to decision-makers, which would also facilitate the process of measuring the MPI for countries.

This session marked the conclusion of a number of meetings and workshops that started during November 2020 between the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development’s task force, ESCWA, and the Oxford University’s Poverty and Development Initiative Humanity’s task force.

The meetings discussed ways to measure the MPI in Egypt and the factors affecting the formulation of this indicator, as well as relying on it in formulating policies related to combating poverty.

Topics: Middle East Egypt poverty

Lebanon rejects claim that it is planning Iran oil imports

Lebanon rejects claim that it is planning Iran oil imports
Demonstrators burn tires during a demonstration against dire living conditions amid the ongoing economical and political crisis, in Beirut. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 32 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon rejects claim that it is planning Iran oil imports

Lebanon rejects claim that it is planning Iran oil imports
  Iranian Embassy tweet fuels rumors after Hezbollah accused of 'power grab' 
Updated 7 min 32 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities have rejected suggestions that the country is planning to import oil from Iran amid a worsening energy and currency crisis.

Lebanon’s energy ministry on Saturday said that it had received no requests for a “permit, either from an official or private party, to import oil from Iran.”
The official Lebanese response followed a tweet by the Iranian Embassy in Beirut saying that “the arrival of Iranian oil tankers does not need the attention of the US ambassador.”
The embassy warned the US envoy not to intervene “in the brotherly relations between the Iranian and Lebanese peoples.”
A photo of an oil tanker at sea was attached to the tweet.
The tweet heightened speculation about the imminent arrival of an Iranian tanker in Beirut port following a proposal by Hezbollah that Lebanon look to oil imports from Iran.
On Friday, the US envoy in Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, told a local television station that importing fuel oil from Iran “is not a practical solution.”
She added: “What Iran is looking for is a sort of dependent state that it can use to carry out its agenda. There are much better solutions than turning to Iran.”
She added: “The US has always been by the side of the Lebanese people, but Iran looks at Lebanon as being a state that could help it implement its agenda.”

Traffic cut off at Habbush Triangle, Nabatiyeh, Iqlim Al-Tuffah. (Supplied)

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said that his party is “working in the background to implement a plan to buy oil from Tehran and pay for it in Lebanese pounds.”
He proposed that two oil refineries be built in north and south Lebanon.
The Hezbollah proposal provoked widespread anger, with former MP Ahmad Fatfat claiming that “Iran wants to keep Lebanon as a card in its hand to use later.”
He said that Lebanon’s economic collapse has allowed Hezbollah to “get its hands on all sectors,” while its ally the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) “has handed the party all the cards in return for getting power.”
Political analyst Assaad Bechara told Arab News that Nasrallah’s insistence on importing oil from Iran “is a populist step that aims to suggest Iran is helping Lebanon while the rest of the world is doing nothing.”
However, he questioned whether Lebanon’s private sector companies would be willing to risk sanctions by importing Iranian oil.
“The queues at gas stations in Tehran are longer than the queues in Lebanon,” he added.
Attempts to strengthen Iranian influence over Lebanon are unfolding amid a worsening financial collapse, with the exchange rate late on Saturday reaching 18,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar.
Meanwhile, sparring between Hezbollah allies the FPM and Amal Movement continued over the formation of the government.
As the exchange rate plunged further, demonstrators took to the streets in protest against “the sleeping state that kills its own people.”
Roads were blocked in all regions and shops in popular markets closed down, with their owners saying they no longer know how to price their goods. Later, the Lebanese army reopened some blocked roads.

Topics: Lebanon

Sudan peace talks stumble over division of powers with Khartoum

Sudan peace talks stumble over division of powers with Khartoum
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok gives an address in the capital Khartoum on June 22, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 22 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Sudan peace talks stumble over division of powers with Khartoum

Sudan peace talks stumble over division of powers with Khartoum
  The SPLM-North, established in the states of Kordofan-South and Blue Nile, is pushing for a decentralized political system
Updated 22 min 3 sec ago
AFP

JUBA: Peace talks between the transitional government of Sudan and a rebel group in the south of the country have stumbled over the delegation of powers from Khartoum, the group said on Friday.
Talks in Juba, South Sudan, between the government and the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Sudan-North (SPLM-North) were adjourned in mid-June due to disagreements that were not specified at the time.
SPLM-North chief negotiator Amar Amon said that while many topics related to the economy, security and politics were resolved, crucial issues like the delegation of powers between the central government and the regions were not.
“Resolving these issues is part of addressing the root causes of the Sudanese problems,” Amon said in an interview.
The SPLM-North, established in the states of Kordofan-South and Blue Nile, is pushing for a decentralized political system.
The powers wielded by the central government in Khartoum are the cause of the conflicts that have afflicted the country for more than 60 years, Amon said.

These conflicts included the war of independence with South Sudan and the recurrent violent episodes in the regions of South Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur.

Another crucial issue that had not been resolved was of the integration of the country’s armed groups into the Sudanese army, he said.

“We agreed that major national issues should be subjected to popular referendum in future,” he said.

The interim civilian-military Sudanese government was set up after the popular revolt that led to the dismissal in April 2019 of former president Omar Bashir, and has made peace with the rebels its priority.

In October 2020, it signed a historic agreement with several rebel groups.

The SPLM-North has signed a separate ceasefire, allowing its fighters to keep their weapons “to ensure their own protection” until the constitution is amended to guarantee a secular state.

No date has yet been given for the resumption of talks.

Topics: Sudan

Consultations begin to form new Algeria govt after polls

Consultations begin to form new Algeria govt after polls
President of Algeria's National Independent Elections Authority Mohamed Chorfi holds a press conference to announce the results of parliamentary elections, in the capital Algiers on June 15, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

Consultations begin to form new Algeria govt after polls

Consultations begin to form new Algeria govt after polls
  The record abstention rate has been seen as a sign of Algerians' disillusionment with and defiance of a political class deemed to have lost much of its credibility
Updated 27 June 2021
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday began consultations for the formation of a new government, a statement from his office said, following a parliamentary election marked by low turnout.
Algeria’s incumbent National Liberation Front (FLN) won the most seats in the June 12 vote that saw record levels of abstention, with turnout at just 23 percent.
Prime Minister Abdelaziz Jarad on Thursday presented his government’s resignation to Tebboune, who asked him to continue handling current affairs.
“In the context of broad political consultations to form a government, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received (on Saturday) the Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front, Abou El Fadhl Baadji, and members of the political bureau,” a presidency statement said. “The president also received a delegation representing independents, led by Abdelwahab Ait Menguelet,” the mayor of Tizi Ouzou, it added.
Ait Menguelet headed an independent list in an electorate where the participation rate was less than one percent.
Consultations are scheduled to continue until Wednesday.
The record abstention rate has been seen as a sign of Algerians’ disillusionment with and defiance of a political class deemed to have lost much of its credibility.
The ruling FLN, which emerged from Algeria’s long struggle for independence from France in 1962 and was the country’s sole party until the first multiparty elections in 1990, secured 98 of the parliament’s 407 seats.

Topics: Algeria

Yemen’s president travels to US for routine medical checks

Yemen’s president travels to US for routine medical checks
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

Yemen's president travels to US for routine medical checks

Yemen's president travels to US for routine medical checks
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Yemen’s president left for the United States on Saturday to undergo periodic medical examinations, state news agency SABA reported.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has lived in Riyadh since the Iranian-backed Houthi militia captured the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2015.

Topics: Yemen President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi

Former Egypt MP held over looted relics

Former Egypt MP held over looted relics
Updated 26 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Former Egypt MP held over looted relics

Former Egypt MP held over looted relics
  Hassanein and 17 others were remanded in custody for four days pending investigations
  Investigations revealed that he personally led a gang that excavated and trafficked antiquities
Updated 26 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: A former Egyptian MP said to be the ringleader of an international smuggling gang is facing charges of excavating and trafficking antiquities following his arrest by security agencies.
Alaa Hassanein, a flamboyant former member of President Hosni Mubarak’s now-dissolved National Democratic Party, was among 18 people arrested on Thursday on charges of illegal excavation and smuggling of 201 Pharaonic, Greek and Roman artefacts, the Interior Ministry revealed.
Hassanein has appeared in local media previously claiming to have dabbled in black magic and exorcisms, according to AFP.
Investigations revealed that he personally led a gang that excavated and trafficked antiquities, the ministry said.
A five-minute video accompanying the ministry’s statement listed the looted relics, including “two wooden tablets engraved with hieroglyphics, 36 statues of various lengths, 52 copper coins believed to be from the Greek and Roman periods, and three black basalt plates.”
Three bronze statues, a clown statue, and three surgical needles dating back to the Islamic era were also found.
Hassanein and 17 others were remanded in custody for four days pending investigations.
The prosecution in southern Cairo called for a committee from the Supreme Council of Antiquities to examine the seized pieces.
Smuggling antiquities in Egypt carries a life sentence and hefty fines.
On Wednesday, Egypt’s public prosecutor said in a statement that Cairo recovered about 115 stolen artefacts in Paris after a two-year joint operation with French judicial authorities.
The statement did not reveal the full contents of the trove, but an accompanying 15-minute video showed Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities chief Mostafa Waziri explaining that some of the artefacts date back to “the ancient Egyptian civilization.”
Cairo has announced several major new archaeological discoveries in recent years, hoping to revive a key tourism sector.

Topics: Egypt Alaa Hassanein

Lebanon rejects claim that it is planning Iran oil imports
Lebanon rejects claim that it is planning Iran oil imports
Sudan peace talks stumble over division of powers with Khartoum
Sudan peace talks stumble over division of powers with Khartoum
Bringing the beauty of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea to surface
As a scuba diver Ali Bakhtaour was able to discover the secrets of the Red Sea, and sail for days to find new locations and witness the beauty of the coral reefs. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah sends text messages to 20 percent of registered pilgrims
Saudi Islamic Ministry reopens 7 mosques after cleaning
In this file photo taken on May 31, 2020, Saudi Muslims worshippers observe a safe distance as they perform noon prayer at Al-Rajhi mosque in the capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)

