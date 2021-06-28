You are here

Plan to promote the quality of telehealth in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Commission for Health Specialties has launched a “Telemedicine” training program in Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Saudi Commission for Health Specialties has launched a “Telemedicine” training program in Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

Plan to promote the quality of telehealth in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Commission for Health Specialties has launched a “Telemedicine” training program in Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
  • Al-Qatami said that the program launched by SCFHS aims to train health providers in the best global practices in telemedicine
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) has launched a “Telemedicine” training program for remote patient contact. The program is open to all health practitioners, who will receive three hours training in the tools for treating patients remotely using digital technology.
Fahd Al-Qatami, director of media department and SCFHS spokesperson, said that telemedicine helped to care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Health to facilitate the provision of remote health services to patients, raise the quality of health services and save time, effort and cost to the patient and health practitioner alike.
Al-Qatami said that the program launched by SCFHS aims to train health providers in the best global practices in telemedicine.
“The program seeks to provide high-quality healthcare to the patient in line with the new health care model, while avoiding malpractices during the provision of healthcare through telemedicine that may affect the patient’s privacy or correct diagnosis,” said Al-Qatami.

 

Topics: Telehealth

Saudi Cinema Nights tell compelling stories

The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the ‘Saudi Cinema Nights’ event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah. (Supplied)
The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the ‘Saudi Cinema Nights’ event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah. (Supplied)
Updated 26 min 32 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Cinema Nights tell compelling stories

The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the ‘Saudi Cinema Nights’ event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah. (Supplied)
  • The screenings are breaking barriers and showcasing the progress made by the Saudi talents on the big screens
Updated 26 min 32 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Storytellers across the Kingdom have received massive support in recent years, and the rewards are being shown on big screens near you.

The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the “Saudi Cinema Nights” event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah, where they screened several short films made in the Kingdom. The screenings were a celebration of creative minds, breaking barriers and showcasing the progress made by Saudi talents on the big screens.
The cinematic event screened “Carnival City” along with four short films: “... And when do I sleep?” (2020), “Ongoing Lullaby” (2020), “The girls who burned the night” (2020), and “Goin’ South” (2019).
“Carnival City,” tells the story of a couple, Massoud and Salma, and their whirlwind of a journey when their car breaks down on a road trip. Searching for a mechanic in a shady small town, Massoud’s wife waits for him in the desert and the couple’s separation makes the characters go on their “own rides” in life until they meet again.

The Saudi-Japan relationship is further strengthened through our partnership in the field of culture and entertainment.
Dr. Essam Bukhari
CEO of Manga Production Company

Wael Abu Mansour, the director, told Arab News that he intended to ensure that viewers interpret the story subjectively as the movie tells a random story.
“We didn’t want to force ideas on the audience or make them think in a certain way, we wanted them to interpret it in their way; we wanted to question things or try to raise questions — it is open for interpretation from different audiences,” he said, adding that the finale’s twist will have viewers questioning their initial thoughts of the main characters.
Plot twists are welcoming and fresh, “this is a smart take because the whole idea of the movie is to have a story that doesn’t have meaning to it, it is a random story. The mechanic was evil, but he wasn’t that evil. He told him he would return Massoud’s car in a day, but then returned it in about three days,” Abu Mansour told Arab News.
“It wasn’t a big deal in his point of view, but in Massoud’s point of view, he’s trying to break away from his past or life, so every minute counts for him. He doesn’t want anybody to jeopardize his journey, dream or decision. That scene, in the end, was intended because it’s a random story. If he decides to stay with Salma in the desert, it’s going to take the same amount of time to get his car back.”


Nada Al-Mojadedi, who played Salma, said she related to the character personally.
“I think it’s very relatable to a big percentage of women because a lot of women are used to being the underdog or the follower in the relationship,” she told Arab News.
“They don’t have a say on how the journey goes, although they have the spirit to handle so much and create a world within whatever circumstance they end up in. This is what women have been doing for centuries,” she added.
Al-Mojadedi explained that the separation between the two characters was a good thing.
“It’s the essence of the film to part ways. We see them at the beginning of the relationship in the car together and then they part ways and you see how each person deals with their reality, however harsh or uncomfortable it is or how much it could shake them.
“But then you see how each character embraced their journey and then you see them back again together.”
Mohammed Salama, who played Massoud, explained the character’s development through the negative events, with him starting off as arrogant before the harshness of the story breaks down his stubborn character.
Salama told Arab News that the separation between the characters was neither good nor bad. “It is a random event and it shows you that some things in life don’t have meaning and are just random.”


The event also boasted the screening of “The girl who burned the night,” where director Sarah Mesfer chose to cast her main characters as 13 and 14, “because of the strong characteristics of early teens.”
She said the movie is not derived from a personal experience, but she felt the emotions in parts of her life.
Through the imagined scenario, “the most felt feelings in the film are anger, boredom, madness, questions, rebellion. I felt all these feelings,” she told Arab News.
“The narrative of the story needed the girls to be this age, I love this age because most of the girls and boys then always believe they’re right. They think ‘what I say is right, either you have a valid answer to my question or I’m right’ and they’re always very angry and confident. This age is where you think you can change the world,” she added.
Another addition to the list was director Hisham Fadel’s “Ongoing Lullaby.” The director chose the script to be a monologue because the character is being spoken to by her inner critic, a phenomenon that everyone experiences, with scenarios playing out alongside the critic’s comments.
“The whole thing about an inner monologue is something everyone goes through and this is what some of the audience relates to. It’s something I experience — not as clear as the film with the words — but the inner monologue, the inner critic inside of us is something I experience personally. I wanted to talk about that in a film and express and communicate it to the audience,” Fadel said.
In the film, one of the characters badly injures herself, breaking the connection of the inner critic, “for that moment, the inner critic wanted to survive, it didn’t want to die. Even though things can be really bad and depressing, we have an instinct to survive, that we want to live, and that life is always better than nothing,” he said.
“Life is a gift and that’s what the inner critic faced, survival instincts kicked in, choosing life over death.”

Topics: Saudi cinema

79 outlets shut due to COVID-19 violations across Saudi Arabia

79 outlets shut due to COVID-19 violations across Saudi Arabia
Jeddah authorities closed 36 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus protocols. (SPA)
Updated 18 min 18 sec ago
SPA

79 outlets shut due to COVID-19 violations across Saudi Arabia

79 outlets shut due to COVID-19 violations across Saudi Arabia
  • The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 8,103 inspection tours
Updated 18 min 18 sec ago
SPA

DAMMAM: Saudi municipalities have shut 79 commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Eastern Province municipality carried out 10,139 inspection tours in one week across shopping malls, commercial centers and stores.
These checks resulted in 43 commercial outlets being shut down, while 544 violators were issued with penalties for ignoring health regulations.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and wearing a mask, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The municipality said it had received 2,320 reports of violations. It urged all commercial facilities to respect and abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the virus from spreading. Jeddah authorities closed 36 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus protocols. The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 8,103 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in two days, identifying 61 violations. 

Topics: Saudi labor ministry

Saudi Arabia launches campaign to provide health, educational, training services to refugees in Jordan

Saudi Arabia launches campaign to provide health, educational, training services to refugees in Jordan
KSrelief to provide health, educational, training services to refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia launches campaign to provide health, educational, training services to refugees in Jordan

Saudi Arabia launches campaign to provide health, educational, training services to refugees in Jordan
  • KSrelief has implemented 1,616 projects worth almost $5.3 billion in 68 countries
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
SPA

AMMAN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) inaugurated on Saturday the fifth volunteer campaign in Jordan’s Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees.
The one-week campaign includes providing the refugees with health, educational and training services, along with supporting and empowering them.
The center’s volunteer delegation conducted a field visit to the Zaatari camp to form a picture of the camp’s nature, identify its needy groups and launch preparations to start providing Syrian refugees with services.
The campaign is part of the programs organized by KSrelief, which stems from the center’s belief in the importance of volunteer work.
The center has continued undertaking humanitarian work in Yemen’s Aden governorate by organizing training sessions aimed at improving the country’s healthcare system. The sessions, held in cooperation with the World Health Organization, benefited 19 healthcare workers and 19 healthcare facilities The training covered the concepts and standards of quality, human resources and the policies and measures aimed at improving the quality of healthcare.

FASTFACT

KSrelief has implemented 1,616 projects worth almost $5.3 billion in 68 countries.

The undersecretary of Yemen’s Health Ministry, Dr. Shawqi Al-Sharjabi, expressed his appreciation for KSrelief’s support of the rehabilitation of medical staff in Yemeni government hospitals, which would improve the performance of healthcare facilities in Yemeni governorates.
The center also continued to support the treatment of children suffering from malnutrition in Yemen’s Lahij governorate. This came within the scope of the project aimed at supporting the nutrition of children under the age of five, pregnant women and lactating mothers in seven Yemeni governorates.
KSrelief has implemented 1,616 projects worth almost $5.3 billion in 68 countries. The center’s programs include food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid, nutrition, multi cluster, early recovery and logistics.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi anime movie 'The Journey' premiers in Tokyo

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo
Updated 56 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo

Saudi anime movie ‘The Journey’ premiers in Tokyo
  • The film involved a team of 300 Saudi specialists worked alongside their Japanese counterparts
  • The company had already screened the film in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, Jeddah and Dubai
Updated 56 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-Japanese anime film “The Journey” had its Japanese premiere at the Hamarikyu Asahi Hall in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on Sunday.
The film by Manga Production Company, a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Salman Charitable Foundation (MiSK), was made in cooperation with the Japanese Toei Animation. Actors Toru Furiya, Hiroshi Kamiya and Takaya Kuroda, who dubbed the film in Japanese, joined director Kobun Shizuno and executive producer Shinji Shimizu at the premier. Several Japanese MPs and company heads also attended the event, along with a large media presence.
The company had already screened the film in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, Jeddah and Dubai. It is now being shown in cinemas in nine Arab countries. It is also available with 4DX technology — the first Saudi movie to present this experience to audiences.
The film, which was shot using anime-style animation and took two and a half years to make, involved a team of 300 Saudi specialists worked alongside their Japanese counterparts.
Set about 1,500 years ago, it presents the ancient civilizations in the Arabian Peninsula and Middle East. It follows the story of Aws and the people of Makkah who are forced to take up arms to liberate themselves and their city from enslavement by a ruthless general.
“I was delighted to watch this epic tale that presents our ancient civilization in the Arabian Peninsula in an attractive form that supports the journey of rapprochement between the two peoples since 1955,” the Kingdom’s ambassador to Japan, Nayef Al-Fahadi, said, adding the Saudi government “welcomes everything that would support the relationship between the two friendly peoples at all levels, based on the firm belief that we have partnerships that support further cooperation.”
Dr. Essam Bukhari, CEO of Manga Production Company, said: “The Kingdom and Japan have built their relationship through trade in oil and other goods, and today this relationship is further strengthened through our close partnership in the field of culture and entertainment.” He said the film is the company’s first cinematic collaboration with Toei Animation.

HIGHLIGHT

The film, which was shot using anime-style animation and took two and a half years to make, involved a team of 300 Saudi specialists worked alongside their Japanese counterparts.

Teruhiko Mashiko, MP and former deputy minister of economy, industry and trade, said: “Japan was able to achieve high economic growth by importing oil from Saudi Arabia. I think that economic growth alone is not enough for development, (and) what we need now is to find additional opportunities and content to take root in people’s minds.
“Today’s show was fantastic, and I think this is a great opportunity for both our countries to invest in animation and in various other resources. If we can strengthen our friendship, we can make a huge contribution to the world. Let us all work together for the development of our two countries.”
“The Journey” is being shown in both Tokyo and Osaka and has been well received by Japanese audiences.
The Manga Production Company is keen to produce animation and video games projects aimed at communicating the Saudi message globally. It has focused on transferring content-making techniques from developed countries in this field, fostering a keenness among young Saudi and Arab animation talents to instill values and morals in the younger generation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia anime Saudi-Japanese anime 'The Journey' Manga Production Company Toei Animation Kobun Shizuno manga Manga Productions Japan Tokyo Hamarikyu Asahi Hall Toru Furiya Hiroshi Kamiya Takaya Kuroda Dr. Essam Bukhari Teruhiko Mashiko Nayef Al-Fahadi 4DX technology Mohammed bin Salman Charitable Foundation (MiSK) MISK

Saudi Arabia's Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines
Photo/Twitter
Updated 28 June 2021
Ellie Aben

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic studies center seeks to write new chapter with Philippines
  • King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies is looking to enhance academic collaboration with Filipino students, Malacanang says
Updated 28 June 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: An Islamic studies and research center in Saudi Arabia is “opening its doors” to Filipinos seeking to pursue scholarly work as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a statement on Saturday, Malacanang said that the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS) had “conveyed its readiness” for the initiative to Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy Robert Borje during his recent visit to the Kingdom.

In a meeting with KFCRIS Secretary-General Turki Bin Mohammed Al-Shuwaier, Borje underscored the importance of enhancing academic and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Al-Shuwaier said he “hopes to forge more tie-ups with institutions of higher learning in the Philippines, including those in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),” the statement said.

Borje visited the KFCRIS to “pay respect to the Kingdom’s Islamic heritage, values and identity” and honor the “enduring ties” between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia, it added.

The visit by President Rodrigo Duterte’s special envoy was an “important opportunity for Saudi Arabia to work with the Philippines,” the statement quoted Al-Shuwaier as saying, while Borje expressed gratitude to the Saudi official for “opening opportunities to Filipino students seeking to study at the center.”

“Enhanced collaboration on education, research and culture between the two countries is part of President Duterte’s thrust for forging multi-dimensional relations with Saudi Arabia,” Borje said.

In comments to Arab News on Sunday, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh told Arab News that the KFCRIS was “accepting visiting fellows who would like to research topics that are relevant to its thrusts of the center, and is encouraging Filipinos to join its network of academic researchers.”

“The embassy is also working to establish linkages between the center and some universities in the Philippines, particularly in the Bangsamoro, to promote cooperation between Philippine and Saudi academic institutions, among others,” it added.

On when the collaboration between the KFRIC and the Philippines would begin, Filipino ambassador Adnan Alonto told Arab News on Sunday that it was “subject to further talks with the center.”

“The embassy will follow through. We will discuss any future visits,” he added.

Borje’s visit to the KFCRIS was part of a string of activities during his five-day official trip to Saudi Arabia, which ended on June 24 and included a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajjraf.

During their talks, Borje expressed hope for greater cooperation with GCC and member states, especially as the Philippines rebounded from the pandemic.

He said he was optimistic that a “much deeper collaboration with GCC and member states would help further spur and sustain lasting development in Mindanao particularly in BARMM,” the Malacanang statement said, adding that the Philippines had “instituted reforms to make it a preferred investment destination.”  

Borje explained that GCC members could play the role of “vital partners” as the BARMM proceeds with governance and growth.

Noting that economic development was essential to address long-standing social issues such as peace and security in the southern Philippines, Borje said such support was “vital to realize the development potentials of BARMM.”  
Al-Hajjraf said that he would be “happy to explore greater GCC cooperation with the Philippines,” including the establishment of a formal coordinating mechanism for trade and investments and economic partnership,” the Malacanang statement said.  
The two officials also stressed the importance of continuing cooperation to uphold migrant workers’ rights and combat terrorism and violent extremism.
The GCC is a regional organization comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Established in 1981, the group’s objectives are to enhance coordination, integration and inter-connection among its members.

 

Topics: King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS)

