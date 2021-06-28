You are here

  • Home
  • Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US

Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US

Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US
The Yemeni Defense Ministry tweeted that government troops were battling heavy attacks by the Houthis who were trying to push toward the city of Marib. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/47jk2

Updated 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US

Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US
  • Yemen’s president travels to America for medical treatment after meeting senior govt officials in Riyadh
Updated 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: The Yemeni Army and local tribesmen, backed by heavy air cover from Arab coalition warplanes, on Sunday afternoon repelled heavy assaults by Iran-backed Houthis in the province of Marib, as the Yemeni president departed for the US for a routine medical check, official media and military sources said.

Houthis on Saturday night mounted simultaneous heavy attacks on government forces in Al-Kasara and Serwah, near the city of Marib, triggering clashes with loyalists, who claimed that they had killed, wounded and captured dozens of rebels.
“We push them back in Al-Kasara and Serwah,” a military official told Arab News.
At the beginning of the Houthi assaults, the Yemeni Defense Ministry tweeted that government troops were battling heavy attacks by the Houthis who were trying to push toward the city of Marib.
“Our army forces, backed by the coalition warplanes, are fighting heroic battles to repel the attacks of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia,” the ministry said. The Houthi assaults also triggered heavy airstrikes by Arab coalition warplanes that managed to destroy tanks and armored personnel carriers, striking Houthi military positions.
On social media, Yemeni government supporters and officials thanked the Arab coalition for the support to Yemeni forces, mainly through airstrikes, that gave government troops the edge during recent battles.

FASTFACT

Houthis on Saturday night mounted simultaneous heavy attacks on government forces in Al-Kasara and Serwah, near the city of Marib, triggering clashes with loyalists, who claimed that they had killed, wounded and captured dozens of rebels.

“Thanks, hawks of (King) Salman,” said a Yemeni soldier on Twitter. Local army commanders described the Houthi attacks during the last 24 hours as the “most aggressive” since February, when the rebels resumed a major offensive to seize control of the oil-rich city of Marib.
Rabia Al-Qurashi, a Yemeni Army spokesman in Jouf province, told Arab News that government troops liberated several locations west of Al- Khanjer military base after heavy clashes with the Houthis, adding that dozens of rebels — including Brig. Ali Hussein Al-Moayad — were killed in the fighting.
Army troops and tribesmen have been fighting throughout the province of Jouf since the start of this year to recapture strategic locations, including the province’s capital, which fell to the Houthis last year.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi on Saturday night traveled to the US for an annual medical checkup, shortly after holding a meeting with senior government officials in Riyadh, a senior official told Arab News.
“The president is in good health as he traveled to the US for his periodic medical checkups,” the official said, adding: “He usually stays there from 15 days to a month.”
Amid reports that he suffers from a heart problem, Hadi has traveled annually to the US for medical attention since taking power in 2012. On Saturday, the official news agency SABA reported that the president held a meeting with his deputy, Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer, Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, and several other senior government officials to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen
Special US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored
Middle-East
US: Hadi-led authority is Yemen’s only legitimate government, but Houthis cannot be ignored

Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 

Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 
Nine soldiers and nine civilians were injured as a result of riots, which erupted in the backdrop of economic crisis. (AFP)
Updated 8 min 40 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 

Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 
  • Ruling class reaching out to steal depositors’ money and has failed to form a govt: Al-Rahi
Updated 8 min 40 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Army was widely deployed in the streets of Tripoli in northern Lebanon on Sunday after a night of bloody protests. Nine soldiers and nine civilians were injured as a result of riots.

Protesters tried to storm the homes of politicians, including that of MP Mohammed Kabbara, whose guards fired to repel the protesters as demonstrators threw a petrol bomb at the entrance to the building.
Army units were stationed in front of government institutions in Tripoli, while roads were reopened to traffic. Eight people were injured in Sidon. Protesters also crossed the boundaries of the central bank’s offices in the two cities and fired petrol bombs.
According to eyewitnesses in Tripoli, the army used “excessive force” against the protesters, which was recorded by CCTV cameras at the scene. There were reports that the army quickly dispersed the protests due to “fears of an expansion in the spark of the protests.”
On Sunday, tensions simmered, with protests limited to temporarily blocking some roads in the Bekaa region, but the army reopened them. Protesters also blocked some roads in Sidon.
Maher Abu Shakra, the political organizer of the Lihaqqi (For My Rights) organization, told Arab News: “Those who are moving today in the street are the downtrodden class in Lebanon, and we find them in the cities of Tripoli and Sidon.
“In the street, they express their pain, while the middle class, whose livelihood capabilities are dwindling, is looking for alternative solutions to this situation, either through immigration or finding local alternatives.”
Abu Shakra added: “People ... want to bring down those responsible (for the current situation) and hold them accountable.”
Car queues returned on Sunday to some gas stations that were selling the rest of their stock. The stations adhered to the official pricing, which is a condition set by the authorities for the supply of gasoline.
The new official price of gasoline is based on the exchange rate of LBP3,900 to the dollar. Previously, the official subsidy for gasoline was based on the exchange rate of LBP1,507 to the dollar.

FASTFACT

Nine soldiers and nine civilians were injured as a result of riots, which erupted in the backdrop of a ‘hysterical’ rise in the exchange rate of the US dollar, the shortage of basic items, and rising prices.

The caretaker government had agreed to borrow from the Central Bank to purchase fuel, in the absence of any political solution. This financing will be from the mandatory reserves of deposits issued in hard currencies, which the governor of the bank had warned against using.
Meanwhile, during his Sunday sermon, Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi attacked the “ruling class that allows itself to reach out to the people’s money and (still) does not form a government.”
He said: “Here is the political group extending its hand today to steal depositors’ money by withdrawing from the mandatory reserves in the Banque du Liban (Central Bank) as if it wants to finance its electoral campaigns from depositors’ money. This is a prescribed crime. Any government decision or parliamentary legislation approving this withdrawal must be appealed to the competent judicial authority.”
Al-Rahi asked: “Has everything become possible except for the formation of a government? All the alternative measures that the authority resorts to are due to refraining from forming a rescue government that carries out the necessary reforms, making it possible for aid to come from brotherly and friendly countries and international institutions.”
Al-Rahi reiterated his commitment to demanding Lebanon’s neutrality, “with the strict implementation of its constitution and international resolutions.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Army soldiers, protestors injured after night of violence in Lebanon
Middle-East
Army soldiers, protestors injured after night of violence in Lebanon
Special Lebanon rejects claim that it is planning Iran oil imports
Middle-East
Lebanon rejects claim that it is planning Iran oil imports

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station

Daesh claims responsibility for rocket attack on Iraqi power station
Updated 28 June 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Daesh (Islamic State group) militants claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a power station in Iraq, the group’s Nasheer News said on its Telegram channel.
Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity said on its Facebook page that Salah Al-Din Power Station in the city of Samarra was targeted with Katyusha rockets, causing severe damage to parts of the generating unit. 

Topics: Iraq Daesh Islamic State

Related

Drones hit near Iraq's Arbil
Middle-East
Drones hit near Iraq's Arbil
Iran-backed factions in show of military strength in Iraq
Middle-East
Iran-backed factions in show of military strength in Iraq

Palestinian labor minister quits amid anti-govt protests

Palestinian labor minister quits amid anti-govt protests
Updated 28 June 2021
AFP

Palestinian labor minister quits amid anti-govt protests

Palestinian labor minister quits amid anti-govt protests
  • Demonstrations continued for a fourth day with protesters calling for 86-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas to quit
  • Nizar Banat, 43 from Hebron, died on Thursday shortly after security forces stormed his house and violently arrested him
Updated 28 June 2021
AFP

RAMALLAH: The labor minister in the Palestinian Authority will resign, a member of his party said Sunday, as protesters marched for a fourth day demanding president Mahmud Abbas step down.
The left-wing Palestinian People’s Party has decided to withdraw from the Fatah-led PA government due to “its lack of respect for laws and public freedoms,” central committee member Issam Abu Bakr said.
Nasri Abu Jaish, the labor minister and the People’s Party representative in the government, will therefore resign on Monday, Abu Bakr told AFP.
Demonstrations against the PA erupted Thursday following the violent arrest and death in custody of activist Nizar Banat and continued Sunday evening.
Banat, a 43-year-old known for social media videos denouncing alleged corruption within the PA, died on Thursday shortly after security forces stormed his house, beat him and dragged him away, his family said.
The PA has announced the opening of an investigation into Banat’s death, but it has done little to appease anger on the streets.
On Sunday evening, protesters defied a heavy deployment of security forces, holding up photographs of the activist as they marched in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Banat’s home town of Hebron.
In Ramallah, the seat of the PA, protesters demanded those responsible for Banat’s death be held accountable, while several supporters of the Fatah party of Abbas gathered to shout slogans backing the president.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate called for the dismissal of the PA police chief “due to the police’s failure to protect journalists who were attacked, prevented from reporting and threatened” within view of police officers at the protests.
According to the autopsy, injuries indicated Banat had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs and hands, with less than hour elapsing between his arrest and his death, doctor Samir Abu Zarzour said.
On Saturday, protesters in Ramallah hurled rocks at Palestinian security forces, who opened fire with a barrage of tear gas canisters, with reports of several injured.
Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq on Sunday accused security forces of “attacking the participants with batons and rocks” while dragging others to the ground and beating them, adding that some suffered head injuries.
Protesters called for 86-year-old Abbas to quit.
Banat had registered as a candidate in Palestinian parliamentary elections, which had been set for May until Abbas postponed them indefinitely.
The president’s original mandate expired in 2009 and he has since governed by decree.
In April, Abbas declared that legislative and presidential polls set for May and July respectively should not be held until Israel guaranteed voting could take place in annexed east Jerusalem.
Al-Haq warned there had been a “serious regression on public rights and freedoms” since the decision to scrap the elections.
In addition to holding the presidency, Abbas is also head of Fatah and president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), recognized internationally as representing the Palestinians.
But Fatah faces a growing challenge from its longtime rivals, Hamas, which rules the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza.
The PA exercises limited powers over some 40 percent of the West Bank, occupied by Israel since the Six-Day War of 1967.
Israel, which controls all access to the territory and coordinates with the PA, directly administers the remaining 60 percent.

Topics: Palestinian Authority Palestine Hebron Protests Nizar Banat Nasri Abu Jaish

Related

Special Squabbling between Palestinian Authority and Hamas holds up Gaza reconstruction work
Middle-East
Squabbling between Palestinian Authority and Hamas holds up Gaza reconstruction work
Palestinian protesters demand Abbas resignation after activist’s death
Middle-East
Palestinian protesters demand Abbas resignation after activist’s death

UAE says 70 percent of population vaccinated against COVID-19

Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, speaks during a media briefing. (WAM)
Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, speaks during a media briefing. (WAM)
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News

UAE says 70 percent of population vaccinated against COVID-19

Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, speaks during a media briefing. (WAM)
  • She said 16 percent of people who have been vaccinated have tested positive for coronavirus
  • The most dominant strains in the UAE currently are the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News

AMMAN: The UAE said on Sunday that 71 percent of the country’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. 
Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, spokeswoman for the UAE health sector, said that represents about 91.8 percent of the eligible category. 
Speaking during a media briefing, Al-Hosani said the UAE has maintained first place in the world in the rate of doses distributed per 100 people, and the national inoculation campaign continues to achieve its goals.
She added that more than 15 million doses have been administered to date and the UAE has conducted over 15 million coronavirus tests, which confirms that the UAE “is one of the most successful global models in limiting the spread of the crisis.”
She said that all the vaccines have proven to be effective in reducing infection rates, and called on the public to register to take the vaccine.
She said 16 percent of people who have been vaccinated have tested positive for coronavirus, while 84 percent of those unvaccinated have been infected. 
Al-Hosani said the number of deaths in the country increased during the past week compared to the previous week, due to the spread of viral mutations and the failure to adhere to preventive measures, in addition to a reluctance to take vaccinations. She said unvaccinated people accounted for 94 percent of these cases, while the percentage of vaccinated people was 6 percent.
Al-Hosani also said the Delta variant was particularly worrying as it spread much faster than other mutations, adding that global studies show that the transmissibility of the Delta variant has increased by about 40 to 60 percent.
“Recent data received from some countries also highlights that the risk of hospitalization doubles after infection with the Delta mutation compared with the Alpha mutation, especially in those who suffer from other health conditions,” she said.
Al-Hosani added that the Ministry of Health is working in cooperation with concerned authorities to monitor and evaluate these variants on an ongoing basis and follows up on global changes. 
She said that through national monitoring systems, “we noticed that the most dominant strains in the country currently are the Alpha, Beta and Delta strains, which are mutated strains that have been monitored in many countries, which calls us all to join hands and unite efforts and speed up vaccinations.
“We find that the most common strain is the Beta strain with 39.2 percent, followed by the Delta with 33.9 percent, and finally the Alpha strain with 11.3 percent,” she said.
With regards to traveling during the summer holiday, she added: “We do not recommend traveling for those without the COVID-19 vaccine, or those who have not completed the vaccine doses out of fear of further exposure to the disease and its complications.”
For those who have been vaccinated, she said to ensure that both doses have been taken and recommended taking a booster dose for those who completed their inoculation six months ago.
The UAE on Sunday recorded four coronavirus death, raising the toll to 1,796.
The health ministry said 2,122 new confirmed cases were reported, raising the total 626,936, while 2,077 patients recovered in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 605,618

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus UAE vaccine

Related

Abu Dhabi COVID-19 app removes vaccine option for visitors
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi COVID-19 app removes vaccine option for visitors
UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November
Sport
UAE’s leading fighters hone their skills at Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu League as they prepare to face world’s best in November

Oman reports record number of COVID-19 deaths in 72 hours

Oman reports record number of COVID-19 deaths in 72 hours
Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

Oman reports record number of COVID-19 deaths in 72 hours

Oman reports record number of COVID-19 deaths in 72 hours
Updated 27 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman reported a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the past 72 hours, with 119 dying from the disease during this period, the newspaper Oman News said on Sunday.
A total of 5,517 people were diagnosed with the virus in the same period, it said.

Latest updates

Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US
Fighting intensifies outside Marib as Hadi flies to US
Saudi Cinema Nights tell compelling stories
The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the ‘Saudi Cinema Nights’ event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah. (Supplied)
Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 
Army deployed as protests become riots in Lebanese cities 
Hajj pilgrims urged to visit vaccine centers for second jab
Hajj pilgrims urged to visit vaccine centers for second jab
Plan to promote the quality of telehealth in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Commission for Health Specialties has launched a “Telemedicine” training program in Saudi Arabia. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.