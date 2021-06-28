Saudi Arabia condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations: Prince Faisal bin Farhan

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and terrorist acts can never be justified regardless of their objectives, foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at a UN conference on counter-terrorism on Monday.
He called on all member states to implement the goals and directives stated in the UN counter-terrorism strategy.
“A distinction must be made between terrorism, the killing of innocent people and damaging their properties on one hand, and the right of people to self determination and sovereignty and resisting foreign occupation on the other,” Prince Faisal said.
“Condemning terrorism must go as far as condemning terrorism committed by states, the most recent example of which being the systematic state terrorism targeting defenseless civilians.”
The screenings are breaking barriers and showcasing the progress made by the Saudi talents on the big screens
Updated 28 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Storytellers across the Kingdom have received massive support in recent years, and the rewards are being shown on big screens near you.
The Red Sea International Film Festival has celebrated Saudi filmmaking talent with the “Saudi Cinema Nights” event at Muvi theaters in Mall of Arabia, Jeddah, where they screened several short films made in the Kingdom. The screenings were a celebration of creative minds, breaking barriers and showcasing the progress made by Saudi talents on the big screens.
The cinematic event screened “Carnival City” along with four short films: “... And when do I sleep?” (2020), “Ongoing Lullaby” (2020), “The girls who burned the night” (2020), and “Goin’ South” (2019).
“Carnival City,” tells the story of a couple, Massoud and Salma, and their whirlwind of a journey when their car breaks down on a road trip. Searching for a mechanic in a shady small town, Massoud’s wife waits for him in the desert and the couple’s separation makes the characters go on their “own rides” in life until they meet again.
Wael Abu Mansour, the director, told Arab News that he intended to ensure that viewers interpret the story subjectively as the movie tells a random story.
“We didn’t want to force ideas on the audience or make them think in a certain way, we wanted them to interpret it in their way; we wanted to question things or try to raise questions — it is open for interpretation from different audiences,” he said, adding that the finale’s twist will have viewers questioning their initial thoughts of the main characters.
Plot twists are welcoming and fresh, “this is a smart take because the whole idea of the movie is to have a story that doesn’t have meaning to it, it is a random story. The mechanic was evil, but he wasn’t that evil. He told him he would return Massoud’s car in a day, but then returned it in about three days,” Abu Mansour told Arab News.
“It wasn’t a big deal in his point of view, but in Massoud’s point of view, he’s trying to break away from his past or life, so every minute counts for him. He doesn’t want anybody to jeopardize his journey, dream or decision. That scene, in the end, was intended because it’s a random story. If he decides to stay with Salma in the desert, it’s going to take the same amount of time to get his car back.”
Nada Al-Mojadedi, who played Salma, said she related to the character personally.
“I think it’s very relatable to a big percentage of women because a lot of women are used to being the underdog or the follower in the relationship,” she told Arab News.
“They don’t have a say on how the journey goes, although they have the spirit to handle so much and create a world within whatever circumstance they end up in. This is what women have been doing for centuries,” she added.
Al-Mojadedi explained that the separation between the two characters was a good thing.
“It’s the essence of the film to part ways. We see them at the beginning of the relationship in the car together and then they part ways and you see how each person deals with their reality, however harsh or uncomfortable it is or how much it could shake them.
“But then you see how each character embraced their journey and then you see them back again together.”
Mohammed Salama, who played Massoud, explained the character’s development through the negative events, with him starting off as arrogant before the harshness of the story breaks down his stubborn character.
Salama told Arab News that the separation between the characters was neither good nor bad. “It is a random event and it shows you that some things in life don’t have meaning and are just random.”
The event also boasted the screening of “The girl who burned the night,” where director Sarah Mesfer chose to cast her main characters as 13 and 14, “because of the strong characteristics of early teens.”
She said the movie is not derived from a personal experience, but she felt the emotions in parts of her life.
Through the imagined scenario, “the most felt feelings in the film are anger, boredom, madness, questions, rebellion. I felt all these feelings,” she told Arab News.
“The narrative of the story needed the girls to be this age, I love this age because most of the girls and boys then always believe they’re right. They think ‘what I say is right, either you have a valid answer to my question or I’m right’ and they’re always very angry and confident. This age is where you think you can change the world,” she added.
Another addition to the list was director Hisham Fadel’s “Ongoing Lullaby.” The director chose the script to be a monologue because the character is being spoken to by her inner critic, a phenomenon that everyone experiences, with scenarios playing out alongside the critic’s comments.
“The whole thing about an inner monologue is something everyone goes through and this is what some of the audience relates to. It’s something I experience — not as clear as the film with the words — but the inner monologue, the inner critic inside of us is something I experience personally. I wanted to talk about that in a film and express and communicate it to the audience,” Fadel said.
In the film, one of the characters badly injures herself, breaking the connection of the inner critic, “for that moment, the inner critic wanted to survive, it didn’t want to die. Even though things can be really bad and depressing, we have an instinct to survive, that we want to live, and that life is always better than nothing,” he said.
“Life is a gift and that’s what the inner critic faced, survival instincts kicked in, choosing life over death.”
Hajj pilgrims urged to visit vaccine centers for second jab
Food and Drug Authority approves use of Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-18
Updated 28 June 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: People who have received their Hajj permits for this year’s pilgrimage should visit their nearest vaccine center to receive their second jab within 48 hours of the permit being issued, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said.
Just 60,000 people will be allowed to perform Hajj as registration for it was only open to citizens and residents of the Kingdom. The ministry’s portal received more than 550,000 applications before registration closed last Wednesday.
Pilgrims should either be fully vaccinated, have had one dose at least 14 days before Hajj, or be vaccinated after recovering from a coronavirus infection. The ministry urged people with permits to get vaccinated, assuring them that no appointment was needed.
Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority also approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-18.
More than 17.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia so far, with a Ministry of Health spokesman saying that nobody had died from COVID-19 after completing the vaccination course.
Speaking at a press conference, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly also said the number of daily cases were showing some stability and one possibility could be due to the recent “record number” of people taking PCR tests.
“The average number in the past few weeks have recorded between 1,000-1,200 cases and differ from one region to the next, but we urge everyone to adhere to precautionary measures, register for the vaccine until we reach a level of safety soon,” he added, explaining the difference between individual immunity and herd immunity.
FASTFACT
Quarantine violators will either pay a fine of SR200,000 ($53,333), be jailed for no longer than two years or both. The penalty will be doubled if the incident reoccurs.
“To achieve high herd immunity in society, we must follow health precautions and opt for the vaccine. On an individual level, this will decrease chances of infection and critical cases, and it highly decreases the probability of death, even through one jab.”
He said there were no problems with people getting the flu shot if they had also been vaccinated against COVID-19, and answered questions about why case numbers were increasing even though a good percentage of the population had been vaccinated. He said while the second dose boosted protection, it did not prevent an infection.
There were 1,218 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall total to 483,221. There are 11,190 active cases, with 1,440 of them critical. There have been a further 1,252 recoveries, taking this total to 464,256. There were 15 more deaths, raising the death toll to 7,775.
Interior Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub, who was speaking at the same press conference, reiterated the tough penalties and consequences for people violating COVID-19 quarantine measures. Violators will either pay a fine of SR200,000 ($53,333), be jailed for no longer than two years or both. The penalty will be doubled if the incident reoccurs.
If the violator is a resident, he or she will leave the Kingdom and will be prevented from entry after the penalty imposed on them.
As of last week, the ministry reported 17,818 breaches of COVID-19 health precautions. “Riyadh is the region with the highest violations, the Eastern Province comes in at second, and third would be the Makkah region,” he said.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance reopened 12 mosques after their temporary closure and sterilization. It has sterilized 1,684 mosques in a 141-day period.
On Sunday, it said the mosques that were sterilized and reopened were in the regions of Riyadh, Asir, and Jizan.
Plan to promote the quality of telehealth in Saudi Arabia
Al-Qatami said that the program launched by SCFHS aims to train health providers in the best global practices in telemedicine
Updated 28 June 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) has launched a “Telemedicine” training program for remote patient contact. The program is open to all health practitioners, who will receive three hours training in the tools for treating patients remotely using digital technology.
Fahd Al-Qatami, director of media department and SCFHS spokesperson, said that telemedicine helped to care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Health to facilitate the provision of remote health services to patients, raise the quality of health services and save time, effort and cost to the patient and health practitioner alike.
Al-Qatami said that the program launched by SCFHS aims to train health providers in the best global practices in telemedicine.
“The program seeks to provide high-quality healthcare to the patient in line with the new health care model, while avoiding malpractices during the provision of healthcare through telemedicine that may affect the patient’s privacy or correct diagnosis,” said Al-Qatami.
New benefits system in Saudi Arabia for children of foreign fathers
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development must notify the applicant of its decision within 20 days from the date of the application and indicate the reasons in case of rejection
Updated 28 June 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s social security system has updated its conditions for the provision of state benefits to the children of foreign fathers and Saudi mothers.
Article 6 of the eligibility requirements, announced on Friday, will allow non-Saudi children to benefit from their mother’s pension so long as she is a widow or divorced.
She will also be required to provide proof of marriage from a non-Saudi citizen and must be a permanent resident, not residing outside of the Kingdom for more than three consecutive months or three nonconsecutive months in the year before the pension’s date.
People with disabilities, orphans, and widows with orphans holding a transport pass — provided that “the transport passes are valid and the disability is proven” — may also benefit.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development must notify the applicant of its decision within 20 days from the date of the application and indicate the reasons in case of rejection.
If that period ends without a decision or an explanation for the rejection, the applicant is entitled to complain to the committee over the course of 30 days from the expiration of the deadline.
79 outlets shut due to COVID-19 violations across Saudi Arabia
The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 8,103 inspection tours
Updated 28 June 2021
SPA
DAMMAM: Saudi municipalities have shut 79 commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Eastern Province municipality carried out 10,139 inspection tours in one week across shopping malls, commercial centers and stores.
These checks resulted in 43 commercial outlets being shut down, while 544 violators were issued with penalties for ignoring health regulations.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and wearing a mask, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The municipality said it had received 2,320 reports of violations. It urged all commercial facilities to respect and abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the virus from spreading. Jeddah authorities closed 36 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus protocols. The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 8,103 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in two days, identifying 61 violations.