South African court orders ex-president to jail for contempt
Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock after recess of his corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

  • This is the first time in South Africa’s history that a former president has been sentenced to prison
  • Zuma has previously expressed his unwillingness to appear before the commission
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma has been found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in prison for defying a court order to appear before an inquiry probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption during his tenure from 2009 to 2018.

Zuma was not in court for the ruling on Tuesday and has been ordered to hand himself over within five days to a police station in his hometown of Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal province or in Johannesburg.

This is the first time in South Africa’s history that a former president has been sentenced to prison.

The country’s apex court, the Constitutional Court, ruled that Zuma defied an order by the country’s highest court by refusing to cooperate with the commission of inquiry, which is chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

“The Constitutional Court holds that there can be no doubt that Mr. Zuma is in contempt of court. Mr. Zuma was served with the order and it is impossible to conclude anything other than that he was unequivocally aware of what it required of him,” said acting chief justice El-Sisi Khampepe.

She added that in determining the jail sentence for Zuma, the court found it impossible to conclude that he would comply with any other order.

“Mr. Zuma has repeatedly reiterated that he would rather be imprisoned than to cooperate with the commission or comply with the order made,” said Khampepe.

Zuma has previously expressed his unwillingness to appear before the commission, which has so far heard evidence directly implicating Zuma in wrongdoing.

In a previous 21-page letter written to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, which the court has described as “scandalous,” Zuma claimed that he was ready to be sent to prison.

COP26 chief praises Putin in bid to get Kremlin backing for net zero plan
COP26 chief praises Putin in bid to get Kremlin backing for net zero plan

COP26 chief praises Putin in bid to get Kremlin backing for net zero plan
  • The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is scheduled to be held in the city of Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 2021 under the presidency of the UK
LONDON: Britain’s COP26 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) president Alok Sharma urged Russia on Tuesday to commit to net zero emissions by 2050 and praised Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin for his support for tackling climate change.

“I welcome the support President Putin has shown for international cooperation on tackling climate change, and look forward to constructive discussions here in Moscow,” Sharma said in a statement.

“As the world’s fourth largest emitter, Russia is an essential player in the fight against climate change.”

Tigray rebels vow to drive out 'enemies' despite 'cease-fire'
Tigray rebels vow to drive out ‘enemies’ despite ‘cease-fire’

Tigray rebels vow to drive out ‘enemies’ despite ‘cease-fire’
  • The Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) entered the regional capital Mekele
  • The brutal war in Tigray has been marked by massacres, widespread sexual violence and other abuses
ADDIS ABABA: Dissident leaders in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray have vowed to drive out “enemies” from the region, suggesting fighting will continue despite a federal government cease-fire declaration.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to oust the northern region’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

He said the move came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps, and vowed that victory would be swift.

But almost eight months on, the operation suffered a serious blow when rebels known as the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) entered the regional capital Mekele on Monday, prompting celebrations in the streets as federal soldiers and members of an Abiy-appointed interim regional government fled.

Abiy’s government then announced Monday night it was declaring a “unilateral cease-fire,” though there was no immediate response from the TDF.

A statement overnight from Tigray’s pre-war government hailed the TDF advances and said Mekele was fully under its control.

“The government and army of Tigray will carry out all the tasks necessary to ensure the survival and security of our people,” the statement said.

“The government of Tigray calls upon our people and army of Tigray to intensify their struggle until our enemies completely leave Tigray.”

Though the TDF did not hold any major cities and towns for months, its leaders have repeatedly boasted that they were regrouping in remote rural areas.

Last week the TDF launched a major offensive that coincided with Ethiopia’s highly anticipated national elections, which unfolded in much of the country though not in Tigray.

The results of the polls have yet to be announced, but they are widely expected to deliver Abiy a formal mandate.

The brutal war in Tigray has been marked by massacres, widespread sexual violence and other abuses.

The United Nations has also warned that the conflict has pushed hundreds of thousands of people to the brink of famine.

In announcing its cease-fire, the federal government said it would last until the end of the current “farming season” and was intended to facilitate agricultural production and aid distribution while allowing rebel fighters “to return to a peaceful road.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday he had spoken with Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, and was “hopeful that an effective cessation of hostilities will take place.”

He called recent events in Tigray “extremely worrisome” saying they “demonstrate, once again, that there is no military solution to the crisis.”

Britain, the United States and Ireland have called for an emergency UN Security Council public meeting, which could happen on Friday, diplomatic sources said.

The Security Council has failed to hold a public session on Tigray since the war erupted, with many African countries, China, Russia and other nations deeming the crisis an internal Ethiopian affair.

Throughout the fighting, Abiy has benefited from the military backing of soldiers from neighboring Eritrea and Ethiopia’s Amhara region, which borders Tigray to the south.

These forces’ involvement “will complicate a blanket application of a temporary cease-fire, which so far appears to be a mostly unilateral move by the federal government,” said Connor Vasey, analyst with the risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

Should discussions on a possible political settlement actually go ahead, they “are likely to be difficult and protracted,” Vasey said.

Myanmar junta gains hold on jade profits as fighting flares
Myanmar junta gains hold on jade profits as fighting flares

Myanmar junta gains hold on jade profits as fighting flares
  • Army and ethnic guerrilla forces cooperated to share in profits from mining of the world’s richest jade deposits
  • Global Witness and other groups are calling for stronger sanctions against the junta to help counter
BANGKOK: The military takeover in Myanmar has given the junta full control of the country’s lucrative and conflict-ridden jade mining, providing it with profits and leverage for consolidating power, researchers said Tuesday.

A flareup in fighting around the mines in Hpakant, in remote Kachin state, also is adding to instability in the border region, independent research group Global Witness said in its report.

Army and ethnic guerrilla forces have been fighting in Kachin for years. But they had largely cooperated to share in profits from mining of the world’s richest jade deposits, making the industry a hotbed for corruption instead of a national asset that could be invested for the public good.

Global Witness estimates the annual losses in the tens of millions of dollars.

It and other experts say the Feb. 1 coup has disrupted the de facto cease-fire that had held around the mines, with fighting breaking out even in the jade-producing zone.

“It’s an extremely unstable situation where the rule of law is just completely broken down,” Keel Dietz, one of the report’s authors, told The Associated Press.

The civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi made halting progress in cleaning up the industry after taking power in 2016. It suspended issuing or renewing jade mining permits. A new law restricts licenses to a maximum of three years, adding to the incentive to mine illicitly and as quickly as possible.

Now the military, known as the Tatmadaw, controls who can mine and who can’t and can dole out licenses to buy loyalty and try to splinter rival groups, Dietz said.

Global Witness and other groups are calling for stronger sanctions against the junta to help counter what has become a free-for-all rush to dig out as much of the precious stone as possible.

“It is up to the international community to limit the amount of funding the military can receive from selling Myanmar’s natural resources by preventing the import of those resources and blocking financial transactions that pay for them,” the report says.

In an earlier report, Global Witness documented how the industry is dominated by networks of military elites, drug lords and crony companies. The situation has barely changed, those familiar with the region say.

That has created incentives for both sides in the conflict to maximize production, at a huge cost to the environment. Nearly a half-million people migrate into the region to work in the mines or to pick through mine tailings, hunting for stones that might have valuable jade inside. Hundreds of have died from landslides on the unstable slopes of the open-pit mines.

Profits from the industry are seized by those controlling the mines and trade routes.

“Jade probably has been the military’s most lucrative sector except petroleum. Other mining like copper has made them a lot of money too. Rare earths less so, although not insignificant,” said Edith Mirante, director of Project Maje, which researches Myanmar’s environmental issues.

The US government and United Kingdom have imposed sanctions on Myanmar Gems Enterprise, on key military-controlled companies, military leaders, their family members and other companies either controlled by or linked to the army.

The potential impact of sanctions against the gemstone industry is limited, however, since nearly all jade and a large share of other precious stones and pearls produced in Myanmar go to China, often through illicit channels.

Many of the mining operations are conducted by Chinese companies allied with Myanmar partners. Over the decades, the military have often extracted huge revenues from mining while the Kachin have arrangements to tax smuggling routes into China, the destination for most of the jade mined in the region.

Now, with people in Kachin protesting against the coup, antagonisms are deepening, said David Dapice, an expert on Southeast Asia at Harvard University’s Ash Center.

“A lot of fighting is over the share of who gets what,” with none of those involved prepared to trust each other, he said in an email. “The military has circled the wagons anyway and is not in a compromising mood.”

At times in the past, fighting has spilled over the border, killing or injuring Chinese civilians.

But the graver, longer term problem is lawlessness, a breakdown in the rule of law that “has the potential to supercharge other illegal activities, such as narcotics production and animal trafficking, that the Chinese government is likely more concerned about than it is about jade,” Dietz said.

“Instability breeds instability and I think that’s really important especially for the Chinese government to understand. This is a disaster brewing right on their border,” he said.

COVID-19 Delta variant gaining traction in France — minister
COVID-19 Delta variant gaining traction in France — minister

COVID-19 Delta variant gaining traction in France — minister
  • Delta variant now accounts for about 20 percent of new cases
PARIS: The Delta variant of COVID-19 (coronavirus) first found in India now represents some 20 percent of COVID-19 cases in France, French health minister Olivier Veran told France Info radio, up from last week’s estimate of it representing 9-10 percent of cases.

“The Delta variant now accounts for about 20 percent of new cases (...) its share keeps on increasing in percentage not in absolute terms as the total number of cases is decreasing,” Veran said.

Only 509 new confirmed cases were reported on Monday and the seven-day moving average of daily additional infections fell to 1,819, an almost 10-month low, versus an 14 April peak of 42,225.

“(The Delta variant) is gradually becoming dominant, as it does in all countries in the world, as it is more contagious,” Veran said.

Germany said on Monday that new COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant had more than doubled over a week and its spread all over the world has led some countries to reimpose some restrictions on travel.

US, Ireland, Britain request UN Security Council meeting on Tigray. (AFP file photo)
US, Ireland, Britain request UN Security Council meeting on Tigray. (AFP file photo)
US, Ireland, UK request UN Security Council meeting on Tigray: diplomats

US, Ireland, Britain request UN Security Council meeting on Tigray. (AFP file photo)
  • The meeting could be held Friday, the same sources said
UNITED NATIONS, United States: The United States, Ireland and Britain have called for an emergency UN Security Council public meeting concerning Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray, where rebel fighters were able to enter the regional capital of Mekele on Monday, diplomatic sources said.
The meeting could be held Friday, the same sources added, although it is up to France, which holds the security council presidency in July, to set an exact date and time.
Since the war began in November, the West has yet to succeed in organizing a public session on Tigray, with many African countries, China, Russia and other nations deeming the crisis an internal Ethiopian affair.
These countries could request a procedural vote on the merits of the meeting prior to its occurrence, which could nullify it. Permanent member states would not be able to veto the move, but a vote by nine out of the 15 member states would be able to assure that it occurs.
Ethiopia’s federal government on Monday declared a “unilateral cease-fire” in Tigray, as rebel fighters entered the regional capital Mekele sparking celebrations in the streets.
The dramatic reversal for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s forces signaled a turning point in the nearly eight-month-old conflict, which the UN says has pushed 350,000 people to the brink of famine.
The Security Council’s last session on Tigray was held behind closed doors on June 15, just like all others before it since the conflict’s start. China was opposed, according to diplomats, to the adoption of a joint declaration by the Council on the risk of extended famine in Ethiopia.
The war in Tigray began last November, when Abiy sent troops in to oust the dissident regional leadership.
He said the move came in response to attacks by the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), on federal army camps.
Abiy promised a swift victory, and federal troops took control of Mekele.
But intense fighting has persisted throughout the region amid mounting reports of massacres and widespread sexual violence.

