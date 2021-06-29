You are here

Saudi Arabia ranks No. 2 globally in its commitment to cybersecurity

Participants are seen during the Saudi cyber security forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Participants are seen during the Saudi cyber security forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File/Reuters)
  The Kingdom jumps more than 40 places since Vision 2030 was launched in 2017
  Presence of a specialized reference body for cybersecurity played a big role in boosting the country's ranking
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia jumped up 11 places from 2018 to be ranked second in the world among countries committed to cybersecurity at a global level.

The Global Cybersecurity Index 2020, a trusted reference that measures the commitment of its 193 members to cybersecurity, released the rankings.

The Kingdom also ranked No. 1 in the Arab world, the Middle East, and Asia in the index produced, analyzed, and published by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which is a specialized agency of the UN.

Saudi Arabia made a significant jump in the rankings since Vision 2030 was launched in 2017 when it ranked 46th in the world.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) thanked the Kingdom’s leadership for the continued support to implement measures to make cybersecurity more resilient.

The authority said cybersecurity has a broad field of application. Each country’s level of development or engagement is assessed along five pillars: Legal, technical, organizational, capacity development, and cooperation.

The NCA said the Kingdom performed exceptionally in all aspects as one of the main factors that boosted the country’s ranking was the presence of a specialized reference body for cybersecurity.

• The index is produced, analyzed, and published by the International Telecommunication Union.

• Last year, Saudi Arabia signed a partnership with ITU to launch a program to create safe cyberspace for children around the world.

• Recently, the Kingdom launched a regulatory framework to beef up cybersecurity.

The NCA was established by a royal decree in October 2017. It is mandated with implementing the National Information Security Strategy, which formalizes a Kingdom-wide framework for cybersecurity, risk mitigation, and resilience via governance policies, standards, cyber-defense operations, and development of human capital and local industry capabilities.

The NCA’s stated mission is to “work closely with public and private entities to improve the cybersecurity posture of the country in order to safeguard its vital interests, national security, critical infrastructures, high-priority sectors, and government services and activities in alignment with Vision 2030.”

Last year, NCA signed a partnership with ITU to launch a program to create safe cyberspace for children around the world.

“The global program for creating a safe and prosperous cyberspace for children aims to build capacities and knowledge for children around the globe that reinforces their ability to face cyber challenges,” the authority said.

The Communications and Information Technology Commission announced the implementation of a regulatory framework to beef up cybersecurity in the Kingdom.

The “cybersecurity regulatory framework” for service providers in the communications, IT, and postal service sector aims to raise the security levels of service providers.

It seeks to ensure the implementation of adequate cybersecurity measures following the best international practices.

The framework ensures an increase in the level of confidence in the integrity of the infrastructure of service providers, and the application of best practices to develop appropriate cybersecurity measures.

This regulatory framework also requires the adoption of a risk management methodology and the fulfillment of all cybersecurity requirements by service providers to enable them to deal with cyber threats effectively.

 

Saudi health alert over new online eating craze

The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

Saudi health alert over new online eating craze

The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
  The eating broadcast is now gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia with the rise of influencers
  A slim and muscular body usually signifies that a person is physically fit. However, if this person is eating lots of unhealthy food and burning calories with a severe exercise regime to maintain their weight, that may not be an indicator of good health
Updated 29 June 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Mukbang is an internet phenomenon that has been steadily gaining popularity over the past few years. The eating broadcast originating in South Korea and quickly circulated the globe. It is now gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia with the rise of influencers.

Among Arab YouTubers who regularly upload Mukbang videos are Moe ASMR, with 188,000 subscribers; S7S, with 6.85 million subscribers; and Ameer Bros, with 7.08 million subscribers. Their content revolves around finding new food places in their countries that reflect their typical cuisine. S7S, for example, is known for trying out different restaurants in Jeddah and eating large meals.
The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. The word is a combination of “muknun,” meaning eating, and “bangsung,” which is the Korean word for a broadcast; together, they form a word that translates to “eating show.” The trend started in 2010 on the streaming platform AfreecaTV and was intended to be a subset of the popular content known as ASMR. The acronym stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response,” and videos featuring ASMR aim to elicit this pleasant sensation. When it comes to mukbang videos, the sounds of eating paired with the large amounts of food are found relaxing by some people.
These videos are rather simple, but they boast a huge viewership. The broadcaster eats large amounts of food while chatting to his or her viewers. Sometimes, this involves eating single food items, such as ramen or fried chicken, for the duration of the video. Other challenges involve consuming thousands of calories worth of junk foods, like chips or donuts.
However, the trend has health experts concerned, considering that healthy eating and portion control are essential to maintain optimal health and weight. Consuming large amounts of food can lead to a range of health problems, and studies have shown that the trend promotes disordered eating: Many broadcasters will eat abnormally large portions of food only to severely restrict their intake while off-camera.
Dr. Ruwaida Idrees, a nutritionist in Jeddah, told Arab News that such yo-yo diets can have grave consequences. “A slim and muscular body usually signifies that a person is physically fit. However, if this person is eating lots of unhealthy food and burning calories with a severe exercise regime to maintain their weight, that may not be an indicator of good health.
“The burn-and-refuel mentality is dangerous. If you burn 600-800 calories boxing, in a HIIT session, or while running then treat yourself to a double cheeseburger, then your fat loss has just become a Herculean struggle,” she said.
Idrees explained that eating should be planned according to the needs of one’s body — factoring in age, sex and physical activity — and that while the number of calories should be taken into consideration, it is equally important to consider the source of the calories.
“What you eat signals your hormones to store or burn fat, boost or crash metabolism, and build or break down muscle. Not all calories are created equally. You’d never say that the calories in spinach are the same as the ones in a pint of ice cream, right? The calories in spinach trigger different reactions in your body.”
Eating unhealthy food and burning it in the short term contributes to stress and fatigue and depletes the energy needed for normal activities, like work. In the longer term, it can contribute to an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, eating disorders and depression.
The physical effects on the broadcasters are alarming, but mukbang shows also trigger eating disorders in viewers. Mattias Strand, a senior consultant psychiatrist from the Stockholm Centre for Eating Disorders, has conducted the first-ever study into mukbang shows and eating disorders and has said that these videos can be a destructive force.
“We found that watching mukbang could certainly be problematic for people who already suffer from disordered eating, in that it could trigger binge eating or serve as an inspiration for eating too little,” the psychiatrist explained. “Some people seem to keep coming back for more, and some of them probably have their own issues around eating.”

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh
As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification goals, Saudi Arabia is seeing heavy investment in its manufacturing sector. (Supplied)
Updated 29 June 2021
Huda Al-Shair

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh
  Agreement by MAS Company, Argentina's Biogénesis Bágo will see plant complete within four years
Updated 29 June 2021
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: Riyadh-based veterinary service provider MAS Company has signed a $60 million deal with Argentinian biotechnology company Biogénesis Bágo to build the Kingdom’s first foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease vaccine manufacturing plant.

The official ceremony took place on Monday and was endorsed by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and hosted by Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, president of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

FMD is a contagious virus among livestock animals that can affect humans, and the new agreement aims to help Saudi Arabia become the first Arab country to be rid of the disease.

The new manufacturing facility will be built in three phases and is due to be completed within four years. Once it starts operation, it will create more than 400 job opportunities and will have the capacity to produce 200 million vaccines doses per year, Dr. Esteban Turic, CEO of Bioegénesis Bagó, told Arab News, adding that the agreement was part of its expansion plans.

“We are considering additional facilities for new animal vaccines needed in the country and wider region,” he said.

Biogénesis Bágo has more than 80 years of experience in biotechnical development and manufacturing and was selected to partner on the project after it successfully helped to eradicate FMD in Latin America and Asia. The company is a supplier for the FMD bank in the US and Canada.

“Biogénesis Bagó has current operations in KSA and the wider region. We are exporting from our main site in Argentina, from where we supply the US antigen and vaccine bank, seven countries in Latin America and four in Asia,” Turic said.

Nawaf Al-Ibrahim, CEO of MAS Company, stated that this project is part of a reforms program as part of Vision 2030 that aims to make the Kingdom self-sufficient and sustainable in food security.

As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification goals, Saudi Arabia is seeing heavy investment in its manufacturing sector. Authorities issued 307 new factory licenses during the first three months of this year, a 27.92 percent year-on-year increase. However, in terms of dollar investments, the amount surged by 428.6 percent to SR17.72 billion ($4.73 billion), according to figures from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The Kingdom’s pharmaceutical drugs market is a vital part of this growth. It was estimated to be worth $10.19 billion last year and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.3 percent over the next six years, according to a report by US-based research company Coherent Market Insights.

Echoes of the past as Saudi fashion looks to the future

Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
Updated 29 June 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

Echoes of the past as Saudi fashion looks to the future

Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
  In the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, pieces from his latest season, inspired by the Nabataean civilization in AlUla, are being showcased as part of the "Calligraphy and Scripts" exhibition
Updated 29 June 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fashion scene has gone through a major turnaround in recent years as many of its talented designers have found innovative ways to blend their art and culture.
Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja, founder of the contemporary luxury label Hindamme, told Arab News recently that “being in Saudi Arabia now truly feels like living in a cultural renaissance.”
He added: “We are very much tied to our rich past and traditions, and I value those very dearly as is reflected in most of my designs.
“There is so much potential and room for growth within the Saudi fashion industry and I have absolute confidence that it will become one of the main industries in the Kingdom’s future, especially considering the establishment of the Ministry of Culture and the fashion commission, and the enormous and valuable role they have played.”
Several of Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums.
In the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, pieces from his latest season, inspired by the Nabataean civilization in AlUla, are being showcased as part of the “Calligraphy and Scripts” exhibition.
In the past week, his “driving jacket,” designed in 2018 to commemorate women being allowed to drive in the Kingdom, went on permanent display at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, becoming the first contemporary piece from a Saudi “creative” to feature in the museum’s collection.

Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja, founder of the contemporary luxury label Hindamme, told Arab News recently that ‘being in Saudi Arabia now truly feels like living in a cultural renaissance.’

“The exhibition is generally a reflection or a tool in storytelling and portrays important designs from our current generation. I am honored that my ready-to-wear collections have had the sort of impact and been selected by the curators of these two prestigious museums,” Khoja said.
“It’s always been my intention to reflect new aesthetics within my designs but to also go further and potentially convey a storyline or a positive message.”
The provided support means many share the same sentiment that “it’s the right time to build the Kingdom’s fashion industry,” with incubators, mentors, centers and initiatives launched to promote talent and bring international experience to the Kingdom in order to strengthen proficiency and capability.
With that support, Khoja is moving on to his next project with his new season coming out in August.
“It will present a positive outlook, especially in our post-pandemic world, which also very much feels like the equivalent of the 1960s ‘youthquake’ in the US from an aesthetic point of view,” he said. “But we have also learned many important lessons to take care of our planet, which is all that I’m able to share for now.”

Who's Who: Dr. Anas Khan, board member of the World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine

Dr. Anas Khan. (Supplied)
Dr. Anas Khan. (Supplied)
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Who's Who: Dr. Anas Khan, board member of the World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine

Dr. Anas Khan. (Supplied)
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Dr. Anas Khan was recently appointed a board member of the World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine (WADEM).
WADEM works in the field of disaster medicine. Founded in 1976, the UN describes the association as “an international association of the world’s disaster and emergency health experts.”
Khan also leads the organization’s Middle East and North Africa chapter, which was launched at the 4th International Conference on Mass Gatherings Medicine held in Jeddah in December 2019.
He is also the director general of the Global Center for Mass Gatherings Medicine (GCMGM) at the Saudi Ministry of Health. The GCMGM is a collaborative center with the World Health Organization. Khan is a faculty member at King Saud University (KSU) in emergency and disaster medicine in Riyadh. He also served as a consultant at KSU Medical City, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Hospital, and Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital.
Khan works as a part-time medical surveyor at the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Health Care Institutions and as an expert at the advisory committee for medical devices at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery at KSU’s College of Medicine. He also earned a master’s degree in health administration from KSU’s College of Business. He conducted his residency training in emergency medicine in Riyadh. He also received certifications from the Saudi and Arab boards of emergency medicine.
Khan completed his fellowship in disaster medicine at Harvard University in the US and another fellowship at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in sports and exercise medicine.
He is also certified project management and healthcare quality professional.
Khan has published several academic articles, written chapters in textbooks and participated in many international conferences at universities in Saudi Arabia and the US.

 

Saudi, US foreign ministers hold talks on Iranian interference

Saudi, US foreign ministers hold talks on Iranian interference
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi, US foreign ministers hold talks on Iranian interference

Saudi, US foreign ministers hold talks on Iranian interference
  Prince Faisal and Blinken also discussed stopping Iran's financing of the Houthi militia and other terrorist groups
  Both countries want to strengthen their strategic partnership
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the US discussed strengthening coordination between the two countries to stop Iranian interference in the region.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, also discussed stopping the Islamic Republic’s financing of the Houthi militia in Yemen and terrorist groups that threaten international peace and security. 

The two officials spoke of ways of strengthening the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the US to serve common interests on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting being held in Matera, Italy.

Prince Faisal and Blinken also touched upon the most prominent topics raised at the G20 meeting.

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies met on Tuesday for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, Blinken and Prince Faisal met with France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and they discussed the latest regional and international developments. 

The US secretary of state wrote on his Twitter account that the three officials held an important discussion “regarding the need for Lebanon’s political leaders to show real leadership by implementing overdue reforms to stabilize the economy and provide the Lebanese people much-needed relief.”

