Houthi offensive in Marib is exacerbating Yemen's humanitarian crisis: US State Dept.

A ballistic missile and an explosive-laden drone fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hit a fuel station in the Rawdha neighborhood of the central city of Marib, Yemen. (File/AP)
A ballistic missile and an explosive-laden drone fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hit a fuel station in the Rawdha neighborhood of the central city of Marib, Yemen. (File/AP)
Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News

Houthi offensive in Marib is exacerbating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis: US State Dept.

Houthi offensive in Marib is exacerbating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis: US State Dept.
Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Houthi offensive in Marib is exacerbating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, the US State Department said on Wednesday, adding the latest reports of children killed by Houthi attacks on the city demonstrate the dire threat to civilians. 
“We strongly condemn the Houthi missile attack on a residential neighborhood in Mraib today that caused civilian casualties, including a child,” Charge d’Affaires at the US embassy in Yemen Cathy Westley said.
A Yemeni government official said Tuesday that Houthi rebels fired two missiles in the latest attack in the government-held city of Marib, killing at least three people, including a child.
The missiles landed in the Rawdha neighborhood in the crowded city, according to Ali Al-Ghulisi, the provincial governor’s press secretary.
At least 10 other people, including two children, were wounded in the attack, Al-Ghulisi said.
Tuesday’s missiles landed in the same residential neighborhood where a Houthi missile and explosive-laden drone attack hit a gas station earlier this month, killing at least 21 people, including a father and his 2-year-old daughter.
Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been attempting since February to capture Marib from the internationally recognized government, which would complete their control over the northern part of Yemen.
The US called on the Houthis to urgently accept a comprehensive, nationwide cease-fire and political talks.
“It is time to end the conflict in Yemen and provide relief to the Yemeni people,” Westley said in a statement, adding “the Houthis need to accept a cease-fire and engage in negotiations.”
Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile. 
(With AP)

Jail suicide bid ordeal of Yemeni model persecuted by Houthi militia

Entesar Al-Hammadi and two other actresses were on their way to a movie shoot on Feb. 20 when armed rebels abducted them and imprisoned them in Sanaa. (Social Media)
Entesar Al-Hammadi and two other actresses were on their way to a movie shoot on Feb. 20 when armed rebels abducted them and imprisoned them in Sanaa. (Social Media)
Updated 6 min 12 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Jail suicide bid ordeal of Yemeni model persecuted by Houthi militia

Entesar Al-Hammadi and two other actresses were on their way to a movie shoot on Feb. 20 when armed rebels abducted them and imprisoned them in Sanaa. (Social Media)
  • Entesar Al-Hammadi, 20, ‘humiliated’ by transfer to wing for ‘prostitutes’
Updated 6 min 12 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: The Yemeni model abducted and put on trial in Sanaa by the Iran-backed Houthi militia was being treated in hospital on Wednesday after trying to kill herself in prison.

Entesar Al-Hammadi’s suicide attempt took place on Monday inside a Houthi-controlled jail. Her lawyer, Khaled Mohammed Al-Kamal, told Arab News she had tried to hang herself shortly after the Houthis moved her into a wing for “prostitutes.” She was saved when a child crying out after seeing her hanging.

“She felt humiliated by the Houthis shaming her,” Al-Kamal said. “Her mental and physical condition is very, very difficult.”

Born to a Yemeni father and an Ethiopian mother, Al-Hammadi, 20, was snatched from a street in Sanaa with two friends on Feb. 20 and on put on trial on charges of prostitution, drug dealing, and breaching Islamic norms.

The Houthis refused to release her despite intense local and international pressure, and after placing her in solitary confinement, the group banned media coverage of the case and replaced a prosecutor who had ordered her release.

Al-Hammadi denied the accusations and threatened a hunger strike if the Houthis refused to free her. Yemeni activists who visited her in prison in May said she told them that the Houthis punished her for refusing to spy for them.

Michael Page, deputy Middle East director of Human Rights Watch, said Al-Hammadi was facing an unfair trial and the Houthis had prevented her lawyer from seeing case documents.

“The Houthi authorities should ensure her rights to due process, including access to her charges and evidence against her so she can challenge it, and immediately drop charges that are so broad and vague that they are arbitrary,” he said.

Ahmed Arman, Yemen’s minister of legal affairs and human rights, told Arab News the Houthi handling of the case was typical of their mistreatment of prisoners.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis Entesar Al-Hammadi

Egypt guards against entry of new virus strains

Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt guards against entry of new virus strains

Egypt guards against entry of new virus strains
  • The vaccines were due to be administered in September, but intense negotiations launched by Egypt mean the country will get the jabs from July
Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is monitoring ports and airports to prevent any new COVID-19 variants entering the country, according to a health official.

Mohammed Awad Taj El-Din, adviser to the president for health and preventive affairs, said: “The peak of the third wave of the coronavirus has ended, and the number of infections and deaths is decreasing.

“We are in a period of practical relaxation, and we are taking advantage of this opportunity to support hospitals that need equipment, maintenance and supplies.”

However, since the coronavirus crisis has yet to end, precautionary and preventive measures must be taken “with all available means,” he added.

The health official’s comments come amid a push by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Egyptian government to step up the country’s vaccination program.

Under an agreement, Africa will receive 400 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine produced in South Africa, with Egypt getting 20 million doses, Taj El-Din said.

The vaccines were due to be administered in September, but intense negotiations launched by Egypt mean the country will get the jabs from July.

Taj El-Din said that only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is needed and that its price has been reduced from $10 per dose to $7.50 following the talks.

“We will need to be revaccinated against coronavirus after six months, nine months at the most. We are studying whether the revaccination will be done twice or only once,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hala Zayed, the health minister, described the local production of the first 300,000 doses of Egyptian-made Sinovac vaccine as “a great victory.”

Zayed said that two factories affiliated with the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines have been opened, the first with a production capacity of 300,000 doses per day and an annual production capacity of 110 to 220 million doses.

The second factory will operate with a production capacity of 3 million daily doses and 1 billion annual doses, she said.

Egypt, together with experts from India and China, is working to equip the factory in order to export the jabs to Africa and the region.

According to government data, Egypt is witnessing a significant decrease in new cases, with 261 recorded on Tuesday, the lowest number since Nov. 16, 2020.

The latest figure marks a dramatic fall compared with the 376 cases recorded on Monday and brings the overall total to 281,031.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Algeria finance minister Benabderrahmane named new PM

Algeria finance minister Benabderrahmane named new PM
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

Algeria finance minister Benabderrahmane named new PM

Algeria finance minister Benabderrahmane named new PM
  • Benabderrahmane, 60, replaces Abdelaziz Djerad, who had held the post since late 2019
  • Djerad’s government had been unable to redress the country’s economic crisis
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian Finance Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane was named prime minister Wednesday, the presidency said, following legislative elections earlier this month and as the country seeks to curb a deep socio-economic crisis.
“Aimene Benabderrahmane has been appointed prime minister and charged with carrying on consultations with political parties and civil society to form a government as soon as possible,” the presidency said in a statement.
Benabderrahmane, 60, replaces Abdelaziz Djerad, who had held the post since late 2019 and presented his government’s resignation last week, following early parliamentary elections held on June 12.
Djerad’s government had been unable to redress the country’s economic crisis.
Africa’s fourth-largest economy is heavily dependent on oil revenues, which have slumped in the face of the global economic slowdown.
Unemployment stands at more than 12 percent, according to World Bank figures.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who had previously expressed dissatisfaction with Djerad and his cabinet, thanked him for leading the government “during difficult conditions,” particularly the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Also Wednesday, the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), which came third in the vote with 65 seats in the 407-seat legislature, said it would not be part of a new government.
The country’s incumbent National Liberation Front (FLN) won the most seats in the June 12 vote that saw just 23 percent voter participation.
The low national turnout has been seen as a sign of Algerians’ disillusionment with and defiance of a political class deemed to have lost much of its credibility.
Algeria’s long-running “Hirak” pro-democracy protest movement boycotted the polls.
Ahead of the official results, the MSP had said its candidates were in the lead in most regions and hinted it could be part of the government.
But following consultations with President Tebboune, the party said it decided to step back.
“What was proposed does not allow us to influence political and economic developments,” MSP chief Abderazzak Makri told a news conference in Algiers.
He said he had been asked to propose a list of 27 names from which the executive would select four or five ministers.
“It’s not up to us to choose our ministers (in the government) and that is unacceptable,” he said.
“We want to be in power and not its facade,” Makri said.
The MSP had been part of successive Algerian governments from 1996 to 2011.

Topics: Algeria Aimene Benabderrahmane Abdelaziz Djerad

Criticism of Palestinian security forces raises pressure on Abbas

Criticism of Palestinian security forces raises pressure on Abbas
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

Criticism of Palestinian security forces raises pressure on Abbas

Criticism of Palestinian security forces raises pressure on Abbas
  • US Embassy said it was "deeply disturbed" by reports that protesters had been intimidated and beaten by plain-clothes officers
  • UN condemned what it called "totally unacceptable" attacks
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Pressure is mounting on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over his security forces’ handling of protesters demanding his resignation since one of his biggest critics died in custody.
The US Embassy in Jerusalem said on Tuesday it was “deeply disturbed” by reports that protesters had been intimidated and beaten by plain-clothes officers, and the United Nations condemned what it called “totally unacceptable” attacks.
The security forces have denied deploying officers in civilian clothing against protesters.
But the criticism of the Palestinian Authority (PA) by such important international backers extends the already long list of problems facing Abbas, 85, after 16 years in power.
The family of Nizar Banat, a prominent critic of the PA who died in detention on June 24, said security forces broke into his house in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron and hit him repeatedly with a metal rod before arresting him.
A Palestinian rights group said after conducting an autopsy that Banat had suffered blows to his head.
The PA has declined direct comment on the circumstances of Banat’s death but, offering his condolences, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday the judiciary would “ensure application of the law against all those found guilty.”
The death has led to days of protests in the West Bank and clashes between demonstrators and security forces.
“We are deeply disturbed by reports that non-uniformed members of the Palestinian Authority Security Forces (PASF) harassed and used force against protesters and journalists over the weekend,” a spokesperson for the US Embassy said.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in the occupied Palestinian territory said one of its rights monitors covering protests in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday was among dozens of people who had been attacked in a “totally unacceptable way.”
“The attack, by persons in civilian clothes, included punching, the use of pepper spray, and attempts to steal a phone being used to document events,” it said on Facebook.
Talal Dweikat, spokesperson for the Palestinian security forces, said such reports were “not true.”
“This is dishonorable talk. There were no security personnel in civilian clothes. Why would (they) wear civilian clothes?,” he told the Ramallah Mix broadcaster.
His office declined requests by Reuters for comment.
The PA says it has investigated Banat’s death, and Shtayyeh has urged Palestinians not to politicize the case.
Abbas’s popularity has plummeted since he was elected in 2005, according to opinion polls. He has ruled by decree for over a decade and the PA faces widespread allegations of corruption, which it denies.
Peace talks have been stalled since 2014, and Abbas has faced criticism for continuing to coordinate with Israel on security issues. Opponents say this enables Israel’s occupation of West Bank territory that it captured in 1967.
Anger deepened this year when Abbas canceled planned elections.
Criticism of the security forces’ methods has mounted since Banat’s death and Abbas’s Fatah party has accused Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas and other rival political factions of being behind them.
Aseel AlBajeh, of the rights group Al-Haq, said she was confronted by men in civilian clothing who pushed her and took her phone when she was filming Sunday’s protest in Ramallah.
“You feel completely unsafe because you don’t know if the person next to you, dressed in completely normal clothing, is going to beat you up or not,” AlBajeh, 26, said.
“It is painful. As Palestinians, we have two struggles: one against an occupying power in Israel, and the other against an authoritarian regime.”
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said reporters had been “prevented from covering events and threatened by plain-clothes forces.” It demanded the PA “prosecute those who assaulted journalists, and bring them to justice.”

Topics: Nizar Banat Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas Ramallah

Iran says executing child offenders not a rights violation

Iran says executing child offenders not a rights violation
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

Iran says executing child offenders not a rights violation

Iran says executing child offenders not a rights violation
  • The Islamic republic executes convicts for crimes they committed while under-age “three to four times” a year
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

Tehran: Iran’s use of the death penalty for crimes committed as minors does not mean it violates human rights, a senior Iranian official has insisted to AFP in response to UN criticism.
The Islamic republic executes convicts for crimes they committed while under-age “three to four times” a year, argued Majid Tafreshi of the state-run High Council for Human Rights.
Such uses of capital punishment are “not a symbol of violations of human rights,” he said in an interview with AFP, charging that criticism of the practice was “not fair.”
“When we are talking about under-18s, we are not talking about six or five years old. We are talking about mainly our 17 years old big boys (where) the court recognized their maturity.”
The United Nations and human rights groups frequently criticize Iran for executing child offenders, which violates the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child that Tehran has ratified.
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet last week pointed to Iran’s “widespread use of the death penalty” and said that “over 80 child offenders are on death row, with at least four at risk of imminent execution.”
Tafreshi, the council’s deputy head of international affairs, rejected international criticism.
He said the council’s broad goal “is minimizing the number of executions... as much as possible,” calling it an effort for which “nobody applauds Iran.”
Iran last year executed at least four people found guilty of murders committed when they were minors, according to the UN.
Murder is punishable by death in Iran, according to the Islamic law of retribution that demands an “eye for an eye.” Convicts’ lives can be spared however if the victim’s family agrees to pardon them.
Tafreshi pointed out that Islam’s holy book the Qur'an says that demanding the convict’s execution “is your right as a victim’s family” — but also that showing mercy and agreeing to a pardon is “good for you.”
Usually, he said, “we’re trying to convince the victim’s family to pardon” child offenders sentenced to death.
Tafreshi said the council routinely seeks to find money to compensate victims’ families and to convince them to grant a reprieve, sometimes in a process that takes many years.
These efforts result in pardons agreed by victims’ families in 96 percent of cases, according to Tafreshi.
He argued that Iran’s penal code shows “leniency” toward child offenders and that judges make special efforts to determine if a homicide was intentional and the offender mature enough to understand the nature of the crime.
Tafreshi dismissed as “propaganda” charges by the UN, foreign governments and rights groups that many Iranian detainees are tortured and denied fair trials, adding that any suspected such cases are investigated.
He also pointed to what he labelled Western countries’ own human rights violations, including the United States’ “barbaric sanctions” on Iran, and British and French arms sales to Arab monarchies of the Gulf region.

