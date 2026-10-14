JEDDAH: Talal Al-Dhani, a 63-year-old Palestinian father of six who was born and raised in Saudi Arabia, was returning to his family in Jeddah after visiting sick relatives in Riyadh and Hafr Al-Batin when he was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport on Oct. 10.

Described by his son, Ahmed as an ambitious, hardworking and positive man, Al-Dhani was the main provider for his family and a constant source of support for his wife and six children, all of whom were born in Saudi Arabia.

His son Ahmed, who lives in Riyadh, said Al-Dhani had traveled from Jeddah to visit a sick relative before the two went to Hafr Al-Batin to visit Ahmed’s brother, Khalil Talal. They later returned to Riyadh, where Al-Dhani stayed with his son, who drove him to his appointments, until his scheduled flight to Jeddah.

When it was time for his father to return to Jeddah, Ahmed accompanied him to King Khalid International Airport. “I kissed my father’s head and hand before saying goodbye and asked him to call me once he had boarded the plane,” Ahmed said.

He later spoke to his father by phone, when Al-Dhani told him he was at the boarding gate. However, as the hours passed and his father’s phone remained switched off, Ahmed became increasingly concerned. “I went to the airport, but the entrances were closed. I was told that passengers had been transferred to hospitals and hotels following the incident.”

Ahmed searched several locations, including hospitals and hotels, trying to establish his father’s whereabouts. The search continued late into the night until a relative found Al-Dhani at Al-Shumaisi Hospital in Riyadh. The family was initially told that his condition was critical before learning of his death.

Al-Dhani was married to Noura Khalil, who was also born in Saudi Arabia, and lived with her in Jeddah.

Describing his father, Ahmed said: “He was adaptable, loved people and had a strong sense of responsibility toward his family. He was also a devout man who regularly attended the mosque and frequently remembered God.”

One memory has remained particularly close to Ahmed’s heart. During their recent journey together to Hafr Al-Batin, his father spoke in detail about his life. Ahmed said he had listened with enthusiasm as his father recounted his experiences, a conversation that has taken on a deeper meaning following his death.

The family buried Al-Dhani in Riyadh, while relatives and friends gathered to offer condolences in Jeddah.

Ahmed also expressed gratitude to the Saudi authorities for their assistance following the incident, saying government personnel helped the family search for his father and facilitated the burial arrangements.