Aramco CFO Khalid Al-Dabbagh steps down

Siemens Energy to power 30,000 new homes in Riyadh

RIYADH: Siemens Energy is to supply power to 30,000 homes as part of the first community being built by developer Roshn in Riyadh.

Mahmoud Sulaimani, managing director of Siemens Energy in Saudi Arabia, said: “This contract will enable Siemens Energy to create more jobs for Saudi talents and will provide homes to meet the needs of Saudi families.

“One of our main values as Siemens Energy is to care for the communities where we live and so it is an honor for us to be able to contribute to such a great project.”

The energy company will this month start work on the project that will be fully completed by August 2023.

Roshn was launched in August last year by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to deliver high-quality residential neighborhoods to Saudi nationals. The company is committed to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of increasing the rate of home ownership in the country to 70 percent.

The developer’s master project in the Saudi capital will extend over an area of more than 20 million square meters and will include in excess of 30,000 homes.

The project’s first phase involves 4,000 homes that will become available for sale by the middle of this year.

In February, Roshn’s group chief executive officer, David Grover, told Arab News: “Our communities are entirely inclusive, with homes to suit all tastes and budgets. Our aim is to provide a modern, aspirational living experience while giving residents the freedom to interpret what this means to them in their own unique way.

“Our communities have been designed to inspire a strong sense of neighborly spirit and genuine connection between residents.”

Facilities will include mosques, schools, cafes, restaurants, healthcare, leisure, and entertainment options acting as a self-contained “city within a city.”