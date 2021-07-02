You are here

Aramco CFO Khalid Al-Dabbagh steps down

Khalid Al-Dabbagh would be joining the firm’s board while retaining the chairmanship of Aramco unit Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (File photo)
Khalid Al-Dabbagh would be joining the firm's board while retaining the chairmanship of Aramco unit Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
  • Ziad Al-Murshed takes over the role in an acting capacity
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco Chief Financial Officer Khalid Al-Dabbagh has stepped down and been replaced by Ziad Al-Murshed, who takes over the role in an acting capacity, the Saudi oil company said on Thursday.

Murshed, as acting senior vice president of finance, strategy and development, will oversee Aramco’s strategy, corporate planning & performance management, treasury, finance, accounting, reporting, investor relations, and internal controls, the statement said.

Bloomberg News reported that Dabbagh would join the firm’s board while retaining the chairmanship of Aramco unit Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

 

 

 

 

RIYADH: Siemens Energy is to supply power to 30,000 homes as part of the first community being built by developer Roshn in Riyadh.
Mahmoud Sulaimani, managing director of Siemens Energy in Saudi Arabia, said: “This contract will enable Siemens Energy to create more jobs for Saudi talents and will provide homes to meet the needs of Saudi families.
“One of our main values as Siemens Energy is to care for the communities where we live and so it is an honor for us to be able to contribute to such a great project.”
The energy company will this month start work on the project that will be fully completed by August 2023.
Roshn was launched in August last year by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to deliver high-quality residential neighborhoods to Saudi nationals. The company is committed to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of increasing the rate of home ownership in the country to 70 percent.
The developer’s master project in the Saudi capital will extend over an area of more than 20 million square meters and will include in excess of 30,000 homes.
The project’s first phase involves 4,000 homes that will become available for sale by the middle of this year.
In February, Roshn’s group chief executive officer, David Grover, told Arab News: “Our communities are entirely inclusive, with homes to suit all tastes and budgets. Our aim is to provide a modern, aspirational living experience while giving residents the freedom to interpret what this means to them in their own unique way.
“Our communities have been designed to inspire a strong sense of neighborly spirit and genuine connection between residents.”
Facilities will include mosques, schools, cafes, restaurants, healthcare, leisure, and entertainment options acting as a self-contained “city within a city.”

Major oil-producing countries postpone output decision

  • Major oil-producing countries Thursday failed to agree to boost output in August
LONDON: Major oil-producing countries on Thursday failed to agree to boost output in August to meet growing demand and limit recent price rises, adjourning their meeting to Friday.
The 13 members of OPEC and 10 allies were expected to make a decision to continue to moderately increase output beyond July.
The OPEC+ grouping cut crude production after the pandemic sent oil prices crashing last year.
But the group has slightly increased production since early May. Oil prices have recovered, this week reaching levels last seen in October 2018.
OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia conferred Thursday via a teleconference.
But a subsequent technical meeting of OPEC members together with their 10 allies led by Russia failed to reach consensus, leading to discussions being postponed until Friday, according to an OPEC statement.

Egypt’s non-oil trade deficit rises 12.7 percent

  • The increase in imports was concentrated in medicines and medical sterilizers, needed to counter COVID-19
CAIRO: Egypt’s non-oil trade balance deficit rose 12.7 percent to $30.7 billion between July 2020 and March 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.
The rise came as a result of the $4.5 billion increase in payments for non-oil merchandise imports, amounting to a record $45.4 billion, which exceeded the increase in receipts from non-oil merchandise exports.
The increase in imports was concentrated in medicines and medical sterilizers, needed to counter coronavirus, while corn, auto parts, tractors and railway locomotives also increased.
The increase in non-oil merchandise exports was about $1 billion, to a total of $14.6 billion, most of which came in the exports of electrical appliances for home use and cables.

Oman deficit at $2.3 bln in May as oil revenue declines

  • Oil revenues in the first five months of 2021 declined by 23 percent
  • Public spending was down 2.9 percent annually in the year until May
MUSCAT: Oman posted a year-to-date budget deficit of 890.2 million rials ($2.32 billion) in May, the ministry of finance said on Thursday, as low oil prices and lower crude output weigh on the finances of the small Gulf producer.
Oman is among the weakest countries financially in the oil-rich region and more vulnerable to swings in the price of hydrocarbons, a sector that accounted for about a third of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019.
Oil revenues in the first five months of this year declined by 23 percent when compared to the same period in 2020, the ministry said. Total revenue, including non-oil, was down 19 percent.
Oman has reined in public spending to reduce its fiscal shortfall but the rate of adjustment lags the revenue drop.
“Public spending continues to decline as fiscal consolidation continues,” the ministry said.
Expenditure was down 2.9 percent annually in the year till May.
GDP at current prices was down by 2.5 percent in the first quarter, pressured by a 20.6 percent decline in oil activities, while the non-oil sector was up by 5.7 percent, the ministry said.
Oman introduced a medium-term fiscal plan in October last year which reassured investors and helped the sultanate to raise billions of dollars in loans and bonds this year.
Last month it raised $1.75 billion in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, drawing over $11.5 billion in demand.

Kuwait resumes direct flights with 12 countries

  • Countries include U.S., U.K., Spain, Italy and France
  • Non-citizens who have been fully vaccinated can enter Kuwait from August
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has resumed direct flights with 12 countries that were halted to restrict the spread of COVID-19, KUNA reported.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet said on Monday that it would allow direct flights to the U.K., Spain, the U.S., the Netherlands, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Greece and Switzerland as of July 1.

Decisions to suspend and resume direct flights to some countries are based on the instructions of the Kuwaiti health authorities and other commercial ones related to the airlines, said Deputy Director General for Planning Projects at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Saad Al-Otaibi, according to the state news agency.

The operating capacity of incoming flights at Kuwait International Airport has reached approximately 3,500 passengers per day, he said.

Citizens will not be allowed to travel outside the country unless they have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine approved by the state.

Kuwait said on June 16 it would allow foreigners who have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to enter the country from August 1.

The Gulf country in February banned the entry of non-citizens in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, but has started to ease some of its Covid-19 restrictions in recent weeks.

