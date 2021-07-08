You are here

Saudi Electricity agrees $500m green credit facility in ESG push

Saudi Electricity agrees $500m green credit facility in ESG push
Green financing is on the rise across Gulf financial capitals such as Riyadh. (Reuters)

Arab News

Saudi Electricity agrees $500m green credit facility in ESG push

Saudi Electricity agrees $500m green credit facility in ESG push
  Sustainability-linked green lending is gaining traction in the Gulf states as corporations respond to the growth in ESG investing

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has agreed a $500 million green lending facility.
The financing was guaranteed by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), to support SEC’s green projects across its transmission and distribution networks, the utility said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday. Several other Japanese banks participated in the 12-year facility, including MUFG and Bank of Yokohama.
Sustainability-linked green lending is gaining traction in the Gulf states as corporations respond to the growth in ESG investing.
“In the Gulf, sustainable development is increasingly important as governments focus on environmental, social and governance issues and attempt to implement strategic vision plans to diversify their economies, which include measures to boost renewable energy generation,” S&P said in a report last year.

Topics: Finance ESG Saudi Arabia

$8 billion IPO valuation on the menu for Zomato

$8 billion IPO valuation on the menu for Zomato


$8 billion IPO valuation on the menu for Zomato

$8 billion IPO valuation on the menu for Zomato
Updated 1 min 34 sec ago
BENGALURU: Indian food delivery company Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO) is priced at 72 to 76 rupees per share, giving it a valuation of as much as $7.98 billion, the company said on Thursday, as it cashes in on a pandemic-led surge in online ordering.
Zomato, backed by China’s Ant Group and one of India’s most prominent startups, said its offer will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to 90 billion rupees and a share sale worth up to 3.75 billion rupees by top shareholder Info Edge (India), taking the total offering to 93.75 billion rupees($1.25 billion) according to a filing
At the upper end of the price range, Zomato’s market value comes up to 596.23 billion rupees ($7.98 billion), with subscription set to open on July 14.
Zomato, launched in 2008, collates restaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it a competitor to Accel-backed Swiggy and Amazon.com’s food delivery service.
“While we had a footprint across 23 countries outside India as of March 31, 2021, we have taken a conscious strategic call to focus only on the Indian market going forward,” Zomato said in its prospectus.
In India, an ongoing wave of COVID-19 has pushed many patrons toward ordering in, a trend that has helped companies like Zomato and its peers.
The company had filed for an IPO in late April.
“In terms of valuation, financials, and future business prospects, we feel things are going to look good for Zomato in the near-term,” said Shikher Jain, manager, fundamental equity research at Anand Rathi in Mumbai.
The chief of Oyo Hotels, another well-known Indian startup, said on Wednesday upcoming IPOs would be looked at very closely as the SoftBank-backed hospitality firm is considering a potential offering.

Saudi Arabia to license 3 international logistics companies

Saudi Arabia to license 3 international logistics companies


Saudi Arabia to license 3 international logistics companies

Saudi Arabia to license 3 international logistics companies
Updated 55 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is close to granting three international companies licenses to work in the field of parcel transportation services in the Kingdom, with a potential injection of SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) into the local market, said the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC).

The Saudi postal sector has witnessed rapid growth in recent years with the number of
parcels increasing by 160 percent since 2019, to exceed 20.3 million during the first quarter of 2021, the CITC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Today, there are 20 international companies and 35 local licensed for parcel transportation services in the Kingdom.

The investments align with the Vision 2030 objectives aimed at making the Kingdom a leading global logistics platform and a connecting hub for the three continents, the CITC said.

Transport and logistics will contribute 10 percent of Saudi GDP by 2030, up from 6 percent today, following the implementation of the Kingdom’s new strategy for the sector, Minister of Transport Saleh Aljasser said on Tuesday.

For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next great threat

For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next great threat

AFP

For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next great threat

For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next great threat
  In southern Iraq, where the two big streams merge into the Shatt Al-Arab, the reduced flow has caused saltwater intrusion from the Gulf, degrading the waterway that is shaded by lush palm groves on its banks

AFP

BASRA: As Iraq bakes in the blistering summer heat, its hardscrabble farmers and livestock herders are battling severe water shortages that are killing their animals, fields and way of life.
The oil-rich country, scarred by wars and insurgencies over the past four decades, is also one of the world’s most vulnerable to climate change and struggles with a host of other environmental challenges.
Upstream dams in Turkey and Iran have diminished the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which are also heavily polluted with sewage, waste and agricultural runoff as they flow southeast through Iraq.
Drought has hit the Mesopotamian marshes, said to be the site of the biblical Garden of Eden, where water buffalos and their owners once found respite from summer heat above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).
In southern Iraq, where the two big streams merge into the Shatt Al-Arab, the reduced flow has caused saltwater intrusion from the Gulf, degrading the waterway that is shaded by lush palm groves on its banks.
“Everything we plant dies: the palm trees and the alfalfa which normally tolerates salt water,” said Rafiq Taufiq, a farmer in the southern riverside city of Basra.
The saline water encroaching ever further upstream has already destroyed thousands of hectares of farmland.
This year, the trend has worsened again, said Alaa Al-Badran, an agricultural engineer in Basra province.
“For the first time the salt entered as early as April, the start of the farming season,” he said.
The problems are exacerbated as decades of military conflict, neglect and corruption have destroyed irrigation systems and water treatment plants.
According to the United Nations, only 3.5 percent of Iraq’s farmlands are watered with irrigation systems.
Rivers are meanwhile often polluted with viruses and bacteria, oil spills and industrial chemicals.
In Basra, where freshwater canals are clogged with garbage, more than 100,000 people were hospitalized in 2018 after drinking water polluted with sewage and toxic waste.
The heat and the water shortages have been a blow to Iraq’s agricultural sector, which accounts for five percent of the economy and 20 percent of jobs, but provides only half of the food needs of Iraq, which relies heavily on cheap imports.
In a nation of 40 million people, “seven million Iraqis have already been affected by the drought and the risks of displacement that it entails,” President Barham Saleh wrote recently.
In Chibayish, in Iraq’s marshlands, buffalo herder Ali Jasseb said he now has to travel great distances to keep the animals producing milk, his family’s only income.
“Every two or three months, we have to travel to find water,” he told AFP. “Because if the buffaloes drink salty water, they get poisoned, they stop producing milk and sometimes they die.”
Raad Hmeid, another buffalo herder, pointed to the sun-cracked ground below his feet.
“Until 10 days ago this was mud, there was water and even greenery,” he told AFP.
In Iraq’s east, cereal farmer Abderrazzaq Qader, 45, said he had seen no rain “for four years” on his 38 hectare (94 acre) farm in Khanaqin near the Iranian border.
The years of drought, he said, had led many local farmers to abandon the land to take jobs as laborers.
In total, “69 percent of agricultural land is threatened with desertification, meaning it is being rendered unfit for cultivation,” Sarmad Kamel, a state forestry official working on the issue, told AFP.
Iraq’s agricultural lands are shrinking further as farmers are selling their unprofitable plots to developers, said economist Ahmed Saddam.
“On the one hand, there is more and more demand for housing, while on the other hand cultivating land no longer creates sufficient income,” he said.
Rather than continue their back-breaking work for little pay, many farmers near Basra have sold their plots, often for “between €25,000 and €70,000 ... huge figures for farmers,” he says.
At this rate, “every year, 10 percent of agricultural land disappears to become residential areas,” he added.
This accelerates a rural exodus into towns and big cities, piling huge pressure on the economic, social and environmental fabric of life in Iraq.
There is little respite in sight, warned Saleh in a recent statement that said “climate projections for Iraq foresee a rise of about two degrees celsius, and a drop in rainfall of nine percent by 2050.”
Another worrying projection says that, by mid-century, Iraq’s population will have doubled to 80 million.

Topics: environment Iraq Drought climate

Oil prices continue to fall as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs

Oil prices continue to fall as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs

Reuters

Oil prices continue to fall as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs

Oil prices continue to fall as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs
  Both benchmark oil contracts at their lowest in about three weeks

Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday amid uncertainty over supply after the collapse this week of talks among major producers which could potentially cause the current output agreement to be abandoned.
Brent crude oil futures was down $1.11, or 1.5 percent, to $72.32 a barrel at 0821 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were down $1.19, or 1.6 percent, at $71.01 a barrel. Both contracts were at their lowest in about three weeks.
However, the six-month spread is still in backwardation with the front-month price higher than later months.
“This suggests that no immediate flooding of the market is anticipated,” PVM analysts said in a note.
Brent prices have fallen about $5 a barrel, or 6.4 percent, since Monday’s close after talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, fell apart.
Concerns over the pandemic also weighed on prices, with Japan, the world’s fourth-largest oil user, set to declare a state of emergency for the Tokyo area and South Korea reporting its highest ever daily COVID-19 cases. Prices found some support from a large drop in oil inventories in the United States.

Topics: energy Oil OPEC

Abu Dhabi property firm said to pull $350m sukuk

Abu Dhabi property firm said to pull $350m sukuk

Reuters

Abu Dhabi property firm said to pull $350m sukuk

Abu Dhabi property firm said to pull $350m sukuk
  • PD had been seeking up to $600 million
  • Shortfall may have led to rating outlook cut or downgrade

Reuters

DUBAI: A $350 million sukuk deal from Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan LLC (PD), a relatively small real estate player in Abu Dhabi owned by members of its ruling family, was pulled late on Wednesday, four financial sources said.
PD had been seeking up to $600 million and would most likely have had the outlook on its ‘Ba1’ Moody’s rating changed to negative from stable had the deal priced at the $350 million size, three of the sources said, two of them adding it likely faced a downgrade.
The firm and Moody’s did not immediately respond to a comment request.
“The Private Department of Skh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan has decided not to proceed with the offering and will revisit at an appropriate time, subject to market conditions,” the company said in a note to investors, seen by Reuters, sent just before midnight after allocations were out.
The company’s total debt was 2.17 billion dirhams ($590.9 million) at the end of 2020, an investor presentation reviewed by Reuters for the sukuk showed.
“I think the rating was predicated on them having a little bit extra for additional spending,” one of the sources said, adding if the company did not have enough cash for its projects, that would clearly impact its credit assessment.

Topics: #abudhabi #sukuk

