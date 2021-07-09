You are here

  • Home
  • Sultan of Oman to visit Saudi Arabia on July 11-12

Sultan of Oman to visit Saudi Arabia on July 11-12

Sultan of Oman to visit Saudi Arabia on July 11-12
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. (File/SPA/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ypjrj

Updated 09 July 2021
Arab News

Sultan of Oman to visit Saudi Arabia on July 11-12

Sultan of Oman to visit Saudi Arabia on July 11-12
  • The visit aims to strengthen the historical relations between the leaderships of the two countries
  • The Sultan’s visit to the Kingdom will be his first foreign trip since becoming Oman’s leader in January 2020
Updated 09 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sultan of Oman will make a visit to Saudi Arabia on July 11-12, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s visit comes after he received an invitation from King Salman.

The visit aims to strengthen the historical relations between the leaderships of the two countries and expand areas of joint cooperation and ways to develop it in various fields for the benefit and development of the Omani and Saudi peoples.

The Sultan’s visit to the Kingdom will be his first foreign trip since becoming Oman’s leader in January 2020.  

Topics: Oman Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia calls on people to sight Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent on Friday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls on people to sight Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent on Friday

Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent not sighted, Eid Al-Adha begins on July 20

Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent not sighted, Eid Al-Adha begins on July 20
Updated 09 July 2021
Arab News

Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent not sighted, Eid Al-Adha begins on July 20

Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent not sighted, Eid Al-Adha begins on July 20
  • Only around 60,000 people from the Kingdom will be performing Hajj this year due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • The day of Arafat will fall on July 19
Updated 09 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated on Tuesday July 20 after the crescent of Dhu Al-Hijjah was not sighted on Friday evening, Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court said. 

Dhu Al-Hijjah is the month during which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place and is the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Hajj will start on Dhu Al-Hijjah 8 (July 18) and end on Dhu Al-Hijjah 12 (July 22).

The day of Arafat will fall on July 19. 

Muslims who are not performing Hajj this year will celebrate Eid Al-Adha instead.

Only around 60,000 people from the Kingdom will be performing Hajj this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Topics: Dhu Al-Hijjah Hajj 2021 eid al-adha

Related

Sultan of Oman to visit Saudi Arabia on July 11-12
Saudi Arabia
Sultan of Oman to visit Saudi Arabia on July 11-12

Combating stigma, discrimination at heart of KSA’s fight to eradicate AIDS: Envoy

Saudi UN envoy Abdullah Al-Mouallimi highlighted the Kingdom’s National AIDS Control Program, which was established in 1994. (UN Photo/File Photo)
Saudi UN envoy Abdullah Al-Mouallimi highlighted the Kingdom’s National AIDS Control Program, which was established in 1994. (UN Photo/File Photo)
Updated 09 July 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Combating stigma, discrimination at heart of KSA’s fight to eradicate AIDS: Envoy

Saudi UN envoy Abdullah Al-Mouallimi highlighted the Kingdom’s National AIDS Control Program, which was established in 1994. (UN Photo/File Photo)
  • Abdullah Al-Mouallimi: Saudi policies have resulted in one of the lowest infection rates in the world
  • 2018 royal decree upheld rights of those infected and their loved ones, ensured care and rehabilitation provided
Updated 09 July 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s preventative and curative AIDS program combats stigma and discrimination, and works to preserve the rights of those infected and protect the youth and women from contracting the disease, according to the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN.

Speaking at a high-level UN meeting on HIV / AIDS, Abdullah Al-Mouallimi highlighted the Kingdom’s National AIDS Control Program, which was established in 1994 and has set up testing centers and clinical facilities in all 20 Saudi health districts.

In addition to preventative care and social services, this program provides therapeutics — including psychological treatment — and awareness campaigns geared toward reaching the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Convened during the 77th plenary session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), the meeting took stock of the progress on implementing the Declaration of Commitment on HIV / AIDS and the 2016 Political Declaration toward ending the epidemic by 2030.

Member states provided comprehensive reviews on the social, economic and political dimensions of the AIDS response and its contribution to progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Al-Mouallimi spoke of the importance of social awareness of “safe sexual relations and safe pregnancy, preventing transmission from mother to child.”

He said the Kingdom has launched policies that include treatment guides, counseling services and voluntary testing in fixed and mobile sites.

A 2018 royal decree classified AIDS as an infectious disease, upheld the rights of those infected and their loved ones, and ensured that care and rehabilitation is provided.

It also maintains AIDS patients’ right to continue their education and be able to work without discrimination.

“This made the Kingdom one of the countries with the lowest rate of HIV infections,” said Al-Mouallimi.

The UNGA meeting follows a period of negotiations between member states on the draft declaration.

Al-Mouallimi thanked the draft facilitators for considering “many of the Saudi delegation’s proposals for this year’s announcement.”

Although Saudi Arabia has always approached negotiations “with keenness to achieve consensus whenever possible (and) in a way that doesn’t conflict with our Islamic Shariah (law) and our national systems,” Al-Mouallimi underscored his “dissatisfaction with a number of highly controversial and sensitive phrases and references (in the declaration) about which we have expressed our position since the beginning of the negotiations clearly and frankly.”

He asked the UNGA that the Kingdom be dissociated from some of the “controversial” paragraphs in the declaration that “implicitly endorse the trend that condones the legislation of religiously and morally dangerous and illegal practices.”

Such trends “will delay and inevitably hinder the achievement of our global goal of eliminating AIDS by 2030,” he added.

The ambassador emphasized his opposition to the inclusion of these paragraphs in any of the UN documents, “as there’s no full international agreement on them, which will inevitably cause a major rift in the unified international position on human rights issues.”

He concluded, however, by reaffirming Saudi support for “all steps that would accelerate the eradication of AIDS,” including “regional and global strategies that aim to achieve this goal by 2030,” and the Kingdom’s “sovereign right to implement what’s consistent with its legislative and national frameworks.”

Upon its conclusion, the meeting will provide recommendations to guide and monitor the HIV / AIDS response beyond 2021, including new commitments to accelerate action to end the epidemic by 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Nations Abdullah Al-Mouallimi Aids HIV

Related

Trials of HIV vaccines set to begin 
World
Trials of HIV vaccines set to begin 
Special WHO team set to arrive in Pakistan after 700 test positive for HIV in Sindh
Pakistan
WHO team set to arrive in Pakistan after 700 test positive for HIV in Sindh

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Saudi Arabia

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Saudi Arabia

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Saudi Arabia
  • The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the Kingdom has increased to 479,709
  • A total of 7,947 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 31 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) approved Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for use on Friday. 

Moderna’s is the fourth shot that has been authorized for use in the Kingdom following earlier approvals for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer-​BioNTech and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. 

SFDA said that health authorities will begin import procedures in accordance with the relevant standards and requirements, and that the authority will analyze samples from each incoming shipment of the vaccine before using it to ensure its quality.

The decision to approve registration and use of Moderna's vaccine was made based on the data provided by the company, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. 

The SFDA held several meetings to study the submitted data with local and international experts and specialists. A meeting with Moderna and its representative was also held to answer enquiries made by the authority. 

Over 19.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,133 new infections.
Of the new cases, 328 were recorded in Riyadh, 245 in Makkah, 206 in the Eastern Province, 108 in Asir, 76 in Jazan, 63 in Madinah, 24 in Najran, 18 in Tabuk, 18 in Al-Baha, 15 in Hail, five in Al-Jouf, and one in the Northern Borders region.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 479,709 after 1,582 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,947 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

1,400 benefit from industry training programs in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
1,400 benefit from industry training programs in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ports Authority to invite private sector to build 8 new terminals
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority to invite private sector to build 8 new terminals

Cities growing green: Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees

Cities growing green: Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

Cities growing green: Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees

Cities growing green: Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

Over the next 10 years Saudi will invest $11 bn to plant 7.5 million trees and create more than 3,300 new parks and gardens as part of the Green Riyadh project, which aims to improve air quality and reduce temperature in the city, according the project's director.

Topics: Saudi Arabia environment

Related

Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson video
Business & Economy
Space, the final frontier for billionaire Richard Branson

OIC chief stresses women’s role in economic, social, cultural fields

OIC chief stresses women’s role in economic, social, cultural fields
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA

OIC chief stresses women’s role in economic, social, cultural fields

OIC chief stresses women’s role in economic, social, cultural fields
  • Al-Othaimeen commends the unprecedented attention and time given to women issues in Saudi Arabia
  • OIC seeks to deliver a message to the world that the moderate Islam religion extremely values women, Al-Othaimeen says
Updated 09 July 2021
SPA

CAIRO: OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen commended the unprecedented attention and time given to women issues in Saudi Arabia during the eighth session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Conference on Women.

Egypt hosted the conference on Thursday under the patronage of President Abdelfattah El-Sisi.

Al-Othaimeen said the conference was held at a time where women’s empowerment to take part in political, economic, social and cultural fields has become a must.

He praised the Kingdom for unlocking the full potential of women as a driving force for development across all areas of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Othaimeen thanked Egypt for hosting the session, which reflected the country’s concern to promote the comprehensive objectives of the OIC and strengthen the foundations of the joint Islamic work in women empowerment and other fields.

He added that the OIC seeks to deliver a message to the world that the moderate Islam religion extremely values women and considers them as an effective partner in different fields.

Topics: women empowerment

Related

OIC chief receives US, Sudanese officials
Saudi Arabia
OIC chief receives US, Sudanese officials
Call for women to apply to Apple academy in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Call for women to apply to Apple academy in Riyadh

Latest updates

Families of Beirut port blast victims demand accountability
Families of Beirut port blast victims demand accountability
Syrian and Turkish artists work to fuel integration
Arthereistanbul is an independent, nonpartisan space for artistic creation, dialogue, and culture, far away from conflict and political rivalries. (Supplied)
Pakistan to take ‘Coke Studio’ to Expo 2020 Dubai in cultural diplomacy push
Qawwali singers perform at the launch of Pakistan's new public diplomacy initiative in Islamabad on Thursday. (AN photo)
Huriyyat calls for India-Pakistan dialogue to resolve Kashmir conflict
Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, delivers a speech in Srinagar on March 15, 2019. (AFP)
Rwanda sends 1,000 troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique
Rwanda sends 1,000 troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.