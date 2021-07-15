Billionaire investor Tim Draper backs Dubai-based remote tool for front line workers

DUBAI: The venture capital firm founded by billionaire Tim Draper has invested in Dubai-based Arrow Labs, a company that connects ‘deskless’ front line workers.
The $5 million series A fundraising is one of the company’s first in the region. It has previously invested in Baidu, Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.
“For many years, investment in critical remote working tools has focused almost exclusively on office based staff,” said Tim Draper, founder and managing partner of Draper Associates. “This has caused front line workers to become disconnected. This is a global issue, affecting hundreds of millions of people, and a solution is required.”
The pandemic has led to upheaval across the global workplace as more employers adopt remote working practices and look to technology to help support that transition.
Arrow Lab’s core product is a platform accessed by mobile app, web, and wearables – which connects employees with machines and facilities and claims to reduce operating costs by 20 percent while increasing staff productivity by 30 percent.
Investment proceeds will be used by to accelerate growth into new markets, especially the US while also enhancing development of the MIMS platform’s machine-learning capabilities.
Arrow Labs existing clients include G4S, Linde AG, Dubai Ports World and Bnet.
