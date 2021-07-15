You are here

Italian watchdog, Dubai's largest bank warn against cryptocurrencies

Italian watchdog, Dubai’s largest bank warn against cryptocurrencies
Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, has cautioned against investing in Bitcoin or other digital currencies, deeming them too volatile. (Reuters)
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Italian watchdog, Dubai’s largest bank warn against cryptocurrencies

Italian watchdog, Dubai’s largest bank warn against cryptocurrencies
  • Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was down by 3.9 percent, according to data from news website CoinDesk
  • Cell phone carrier T-Mobile faces lawsuit over allegations it cost customer a $55,000 loss in Bitcoin
RIYADH: Bitcoin traded lower on Thursday, falling by 3.1 percent to SR119,398.31 ($31,836.34) at 6:24 p.m. Riyadh time. Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $1,929.44, which was down by 3.9 percent, according to data from the news website CoinDesk.

In other cryptocurrency news, Italy’s market watchdog Consob said on Thursday that cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the world's biggest exchange by spot trading volumes, is not authorized to carry out activities in the European country. 

The regulator said last month that the uncontrolled spread of cryptocurrencies was a cause for concern and warned savers to “adopt the utmost caution” when transacting in crypto assets. A Binance spokesperson told Reuters its website did not operate out of Italy and that the Consob notice had no direct impact on its services.

Cell phone carrier T-Mobile faces a lawsuit over allegations it failed to safeguard against a SIM swap scam that cost one customer a $55,000 loss in Bitcoin. 

Plaintiff Richard Harris said T-Mobile’s misconduct included its failure to adequately protect customer information and hire the appropriate support staff. He alleged this violation of federal and state laws led to his loss of 1.63 bitcoin, according to CoinDesk.

France proposed Tuesday that EU governments give the responsibility of regulating cryptocurrencies to the pan-European markets watchdog, the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), instead of national regulators, the Financial Times reported. 

The French markets regulator has also called for the ESMA to be given more power to regulate the crypto industry, Bitcoin News reported.

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, has cautioned against investing in Bitcoin or other digital currencies, deeming them too volatile. 

“This high level of volatility will have to subside substantially for cryptocurrencies to be universally accepted in our society, for portfolio managers to accept cryptocurrencies in their portfolios and for investors in general to be able to ascribe a fair value to them,” Georgio Borelli, the bank’s head of asset allocation and quantitative strategies, told Arabian Business.

Topics: cryptocurrencies bitcoin ether Consob

What's at stake in WTO talks on fishing rules?

What’s at stake in WTO talks on fishing rules?
  • Environmentalists want subsidies that promote unsustainable fishing axed
GENEVA: Negotiators at the World Trade Organization have been trying for 20 years to agree how to cap subsidies that contribute to the overfishing of the world’s seas and oceans.

They missed a deadline of December 2020 fixed by the United Nations to clinch a deal, although they did finally agree last year on the definition of “fish.”

The portion of fish stocks within biologically sustainable levels has plunged from 90 percent in 1990 to less than 66 percent in 2017, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, with some regions such as the Mediterranean significantly lower.

Environmentalists say knocking out subsidies that promote unsustainable fishing is the single most important thing governments can do to help reverse the decline.

A deal would also help dispel doubts about the usefulness of the WTO itself.

Governments have been subsidising their fleets for centuries for reasons ranging from food security or pressure from industry lobbies to simple national pride.

Global marine catches kept growing after World War 2, peaked at 86 million tons in 1996 and have stayed around that level ever since.

Without government intervention, a reduction in catches would put some fishermen out of business. But subsidies that reduce their operating costs, for instance for fuel, mean they can continue.

This is creating what fisheries biologist Daniel Pauly at the University of British Columbia describes as a “race to the bottom,” with countries that have depleted stocks in their own waters travelling further to compete for those that remain.

The Pew Charitable Trusts estimates that an ambitious deal at the WTO could boost the amount of fish in the world by 12.5 percent by 2050, based on a model it shared with negotiators. 

However, the measures contained in a recent draft were only projected to produce an increase of less than 2 percent.

Among the biggest losers from the current subsidies are developing countries such as Senegal whose economies rely heavily on fishing but who do not have resources to develop large industrial fleets to compete with those entering their waters.

This can deprive locals of both livelihoods and a vital source of protein. A fall in stocks of predator fish including white groupers has forced Senegalese fishing boats to switch to smaller sardinella.

The environmental impact of subsidies is also being felt on the high seas, beyond nations’ territorial waters.

Some activists point to the Indian Ocean as a key example, where 94 percent of yellowfin tuna stocks are overfished and the biggest single fleet is from the EU, according to the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission.

There are also concerns that hundreds of Chinese squid jiggers that come to fish near the Galapagos Islands each year will deplete stocks and rob other species such as tuna, fur seals and hammerhead sharks of their prey.

Global subsidies are estimated at $35.4 billion according to a 2019 study published in Marine Policy.

The top five subsidisers are China, the EU, the US, South Korea and Japan, it said. However, not all subsidies are considered “harmful” and some would not be covered by any WTO agreement.

Without subsidies, much high-seas fishing would not be profitable, including damaging deep-sea bottom trawling, a 2018 article in Science Advances said.

A previous round of talks ended in discord at the last WTO ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires in 2017. But analysts warn that coming away empty-handed again would be a major blow to an organisation that has not landed a multilateral deal in years.

In this round of talks, led by Colombia’s Santiago Wills, five draft versions of the agreement have been produced.

Negotiators say the most vexed outstanding issue is the size of exemptions for developing countries, with countries including India pushing for big carve-outs.

Alongside that, Beijing opposes attempts to limit subsidies for fishing on the high seas. And some delegates see proposals such as one made by Washington in May to address the use of forced labour - a hidden subsidy - as unhelpful since they are unlikely to be agreed by all 164 members.

Many negotiators see the virtual format of the July meeting, made necessary by coronavirus measures, as a handicap.

Topics: WTO fishing

Saudi housing program beneficiaries drop in H1 amid pandemic supply squeeze

Saudi housing program beneficiaries drop in H1 amid pandemic supply squeeze
Saudi housing program beneficiaries drop in H1 amid pandemic supply squeeze

Saudi housing program beneficiaries drop in H1 amid pandemic supply squeeze
  • 48,397 families benefited from subsidized lending compared to 63,845 families in the same period of last year.
  • Families that benefited from the self-construction option reached 34,891
RIYADH: The number of families benefiting from Saudi Arabia’s “Sakani” housing loan program fell during the first half of the year amid constrained supply.
Some 48,397 families benefited from subsidized lending compared to 63,845 families in the same period of last year.
The decline may be explained by the lack of supply in the market amid the pandemic, even as demand is still strong, according to Mohamed AlKhars, a member of the housing program advisory board and the chairman of Innovest Property Co.
Families that benefited from the self-construction option reached 34,891, and about 15,924 families opted for the residential land option, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing official data. Those using the subsidized loan to purchase housing units under construction reached 12,356.
House construction is booming in Saudi Arabia fueled by the massive growth in mortgage financing as well as government initiatives such as the Sakani program.
Overall the number of families availing of the various housing options offered under the program fell in the first half of the year to 111,568 families (including 87,896 families who resided in their homes) compared to 187,000 in the first half of 2020.
“The number of Saudi families that demand units annually exceeds 100,000 families and the accumulated demand is about 1 million units, leading to an annual demand of almost 200,000 units,” he told Arab News.
There are 64 housing projects currently under rapid development among a total of 101 projects.
Together they account for about 144,000 various housing units at an average price of up to SR600,000.

Topics: #saudi #realestate #sakani

Fitch lifts Saudi outlook to stable on higher oil prices, improved state finance

Fitch lifts Saudi outlook to stable on higher oil prices, improved state finance
Fitch lifts Saudi outlook to stable on higher oil prices, improved state finance

Fitch lifts Saudi outlook to stable on higher oil prices, improved state finance
  • If oil averages $63 a barrel this year, the agency predicts the Kingdom’s budget deficit will fall from 11.2 percent of GDP last year to 3.3 percent
RIYADH: Ratings agency Fitch on Thursday revised its outlook for Saudi Arabia to stable from negative, citing rising oil prices and the government’s continuing efforts to adjust its finances. Fitch maintained the Kingdom’s sovereign rating at “A.”

“The outlook revision reflects prospects for a smaller deterioration in key sovereign balance-sheet metrics than at the time of the previous review, owing to significantly higher oil prices and continued government commitment to fiscal consolidation,” the agency said.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, was hit last year by the twin shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and record-low oil prices. However a rebound in demand for crude and the easing of coronavirus restrictions have helped to lift the economy in recent months.

Most of the improvement in oil prices came as Saudi Arabia worked with Russia and other allied producers to balance the market through voluntary cuts in production. The alliance, known as OPEC+, is in discussions to extend this agreement until the end of 2022.

The speed of recovery in the Saudi economy was evident in the first quarter of 2021, as real non-oil output grew by 2.9 percent and the private sector recorded growth of 4.4 percent, Fahad Al-Mubarak, governor of Saudi Central Bank, said on Wednesday. Private final consumer spending rose by 1.3 percent.

Mazen al-Sudairi, the head of research at Al Rajhi Capital, told Arab News that with government reforms helping to support economic recovery in the Kingdom at a time when other economies worldwide are still suffering as a result of the pandemic, the improved Fitch rating was not a surprise.

“With the non-oil economy continuing to grow and the budget deficit falling on the back of higher oil prices, ratings agencies are expected to positively change their outlook,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s budget deficit jumped to 11.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year, from 4.5 percent in 2019, but Fitch said the increase was less pronounced than the one that followed the 2014-2015 oil-price shock, due to Saudi fiscal reforms.

The Kingdom last year introduced a range of austerity measures, including the tripling of the value-added tax rate and the withdrawal of a cost-of-living allowance.

It also transferred $40 billion from the central bank to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund at the center of plans to transform the Saudi economy, to spur investment.

Assuming Brent prices average $63 a barrel this year, Fitch forecasts the Kingdom’s budget deficit will narrow to 3.3 percent of GDP this year, an improvement on the 4.9 percent deficit projected by the government.

Net foreign assets at the central bank recently dropped to about $433 billion, their lowest level in more than a decade. Fitch expects reserves at the Saudi central bank to increase to $470 billion in 2022-2023 as the current account switches to a surplus and PIF increases domestic investments.

Topics: #saudi #creditrating Fitch

Boohoo partners with Kuwait's Alshaya to grow Debenhams in Middle East

Boohoo partners with Kuwait’s Alshaya to grow Debenhams in Middle East
Boohoo partners with Kuwait’s Alshaya to grow Debenhams in Middle East

Boohoo partners with Kuwait’s Alshaya to grow Debenhams in Middle East
  • Alshaya partnership will see Boohoo brands in Debenhams stores from Q4 2021
  • New Middle East online platform for Boohoo from early 2022
LONDON: British online fashion retailer Boohoo has formed a partnership with Kuwait-based Alshaya Group to build its Debenhams brand in the Middle East region, it said on Wednesday.
Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products aimed at 16 to 40-year olds, purchased the Debenhams brand out of administration for 55 million pounds ($76 million) in January.
It said Alshaya, a franchise operator which runs Debenhams stores in shopping malls, will have exclusive rights to operate the stores and a local e-commerce platform in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman and Qatar.
Boohoo’s says it seeks to work with strategic wholesale partners in key regions to extend its reach. The Alshaya partnership will see Boohoo brands in Debenhams stores from the fourth quarter of 2021 and on a new local online platform across the Middle East from early 2022.
“The Debenhams brand has been popular in the region for a number of years so this is a great opportunity to build on the existing brand awareness, while expanding the product ranges and brands available to customers,” said Boohoo Chief Executive John Lyttle.
“It also offers a new route to market for brands within the boohoo group, raising their profile in a growing new market.”
Shares in Boohoo, down 15 percent so far this year, closed Tuesday at 291.4 pence, valuing the business at 3.7 billion pounds.
Last month Boohoo showed it had weathered negative publicity over its supply chain failings, reporting a 32 percent rise in first quarter sales, benefiting from rising demand as lockdown restrictions eased.

Topics: #retail #fashion #kuwait #debenhams #boohoo

Saudi insurance sector produces best ever results in 2020: KPMG

Saudi insurance sector produces best ever results in 2020: KPMG
Saudi insurance sector produces best ever results in 2020: KPMG

Saudi insurance sector produces best ever results in 2020: KPMG
  • The Kingdom’s insurance industry’s cumulative net profit after zakat and tax achieved the highest ever amount of SR1.5 billion ($400 milion)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector produced its best ever financial results last year, rising by nearly 50 percent.
The buoyant figures were revealed in a new report by consultancy firm KPMG.
“The insurance industry in Saudi Arabia produced some of its best results during 2020,” the report said.
Gross written premiums grew by 3 percent when compared to 2019 and net profit after zakat and income tax over the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2020, was 48.3 percent higher when compared to the same period in 2019.
The Kingdom’s insurance industry’s cumulative net profit after zakat and tax achieved the highest ever amount of SR1.5 billion ($400 million), a surge of SR474 million on 2019. Total assets reached SR65.42 billion at the end of the year, against SR59.61 billion in 2019.
Moving forward to the first quarter of this year, income was up 29 percent, while total assets had grown by 7 percent since Dec. 31.
According to the report, health insurance continued to be the largest segment, representing about 59.1 percent of total insurance premiums during 2020.
Simultaneously, in the motor segment, incurred claims were significantly lower last year as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown saw less people on the roads. This was offset by the two-month extension on motor policies given to users, resulting in broadly neutral or favorable underwriting results compared to 2019.
Insurance leaders felt more confident over the next three-year horizon, the report claimed, while 62 percent also believed there would be more consolidation in the sector with mergers and acquisitions becoming increasingly common.
Looking to the future, the KPMG 2021 CEO Outlook Global Pulse Survey, which included 50 insurance company chief executive officers across nine global markets, found that investment in digitization would become paramount.
Khalil Al-Sedais, managing partner in KPMG Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh office, said: “Insurers have historically lagged other sectors in their digitization efforts, the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to have brought fundamental change to that.
“We believe that investing in capabilities to jump on the digitalization bandwagon will pay long-term dividends for the insurance industry.”

Topics: Insurance

