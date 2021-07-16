You are here

Saudi Arabia, UK double down on strategic partnership

Trade between the two countries is worth billions of dollars per year. (SPA)
Trade between the two countries is worth billions of dollars per year. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia, UK double down on strategic partnership
Trade between the two countries is worth billions of dollars per year. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UK double down on strategic partnership

Trade between the two countries is worth billions of dollars per year. (SPA)
  • In joint statement following week of meetings, both countries pledge to deepen ties
  • Despite pandemic, bilateral trade was worth almost $12 billion in 2020
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK and Saudi Arabia have concluded a round of meetings in which representatives of both countries pledged to supercharge economic relations across key industries.

In a joint statement issued by the countries’ governments, Saudi Commerce Minister Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi and Kwasi Kwarteng, Britain’s secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, pledged to deepen ties across the fintech, energy and sustainable finance sectors.

They “exchanged constructive and fruitful discussions on reinvigorating bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation between the two kingdoms,” the statement said.

They emphasized the rapidly changing energy sector — a cornerstone of British and Saudi cooperation for years — as ripe for deepening ties.

“The UK and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed cordial relations for many decades in the field of energy, and share an expanding mutual interest in climate matters,” said the statement.

“The UK recognises the launch of the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative as important steps in the Kingdom’s climate ambition and economic diversification agenda.”

Finance, too, is set to benefit from the partnership. “Both sides explored ways of enhancing cooperation on trade and financial services, particularly in the fields of FinTech, Open Banking and Green Finance,” said the statement.

Trade between the two countries is worth billions of dollars per year. According to the British government, despite the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral trade in 2020 was worth £8.5 billion ($11.712 billion).

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom

Wealthy nations cancel $14 billion of Sudan debt

Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Sudanese foreign minister. (Supplied)
Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Sudanese foreign minister. (Supplied)
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Wealthy nations cancel $14 billion of Sudan debt

Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Sudanese foreign minister. (Supplied)
  • The announcement came as part of a wider effort by the International Monetary Fund to relieve more than $50 billion of Sudan’s debt, around 90 percent of its total, in the coming years
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: A group of rich countries said on Friday that it would cancel much of the debt owed by Sudan to help the country back into the international fold.
Talks that ended late on Thursday “allowed us to reach an historic agreement ... to manage Sudan’s debt,” said Emmanuel Moulin, head of the Paris Club of roughly 20 wealthy nations.
Members of the group aim to coordinate “sustainable solutions” to states facing financial problems.
“Of debts that total $23.5 billion, we have canceled $14.1 billion and will reschedule the rest,” said Moulin, who is also director of the French Treasury. At some point in the future, most of the rescheduled debt will likely be canceled as well, he added.

Street scene in downtown Khartoum, capital of Sudan. (Shutterstock photo)

A statement issued later by the Paris Club “congratulated Sudan for the strong measures of poverty reduction and ambitious economic reforms” that led to the decision.
Based on the terms of a Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative, it said that the remaining debt reduction could be achieved by June 2024 at the latest.
“On an exceptional basis, considering Sudan’s very limited capacity of payment, and provided that it continues to implement satisfactorily an IMF supported program, no payments are expected from Sudan until at least Dec. 1, 2024,” the statement said.

FASTFACT

A statement issued by the Paris Club ‘congratulated Sudan for the strong measures of poverty reduction and ambitious economic reforms.’

The announcement came as part of a wider effort by the International Monetary Fund to relieve more than $50 billion of Sudan’s debt, around 90 percent of its total, in the coming years.
Sudan piled up heavy foreign debts under former president Omar Bashir, who was ousted in an April 2019 palace coup following mass protests against his rule.
The country is now governed by a transition government consisting of civilians and military officials and is trying to re-integrate international institutions, with help from major donors. The Paris Club’s decision marks the “international community’s support for a democratic transition in Sudan,” Moulin noted.

Topics: Sudan

PIF set to take stake in McLaren as motor group refinances, Sky News reports

PIF set to take stake in McLaren as motor group refinances, Sky News reports
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

PIF set to take stake in McLaren as motor group refinances, Sky News reports

PIF set to take stake in McLaren as motor group refinances, Sky News reports
  • PIF, Ares Management may make £400 million investment
  • Existing shareholders to inject £150 million
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is in advanced talks to acquire a stake in McLaren Group as part of a £550 million funding round that could be announced within days, Sky News reported, citing unnamed bankers.

The deal will see PIF and Ares Management, an alternative investment manager, injecting £400 million into the British supercar manufacturer and Formula One team-owner, Sky said. A further £150 million will come from existing investors including Mumtalakat, the sovereign investment fund of Bahrain.

No official announcement has been made by PIF or McLaren.

Topics: #pif #mclaren #finance

Bitcoin headed for weekly drop amid exchange crackdown

Bitcoin headed for weekly drop amid exchange crackdown
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

Bitcoin headed for weekly drop amid exchange crackdown

Bitcoin headed for weekly drop amid exchange crackdown
  • Bitcoin trading 5 percent lower in the week
  • Italy joins global crackdown on crypto platform Binance
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Bitcoin was set for a weekly decline as regulators continued a global crackdown on cryptocurrency exchange Binance and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speculated that central bank digital currencies may make cryptocurrencies less useful.

Bitcoin was trading little changed at $31,783 at 1:14 p.m. GMT on Friday, after experiencing its biggest slide in 10 days on Thursday. The world’s most traded cryptocurrency was 5 percent lower in the week.

Binance is not authorized to carry out activities in Italy, the country’s market watchdog said on Thursday, joining a string of global regulatory moves against the cryptocurrency exchange.

It is unclear whether the regulator had requested that local Internet companies block Binance’s website, or whether it has referred the case to magistrates. A Binance spokesperson said its website did not operate out of Italy and that the Consob notice had no direct impact on its services. He declined to comment on the letter.

Scrutiny of the cryptocurrency sector is growing across the world, with regulators worried over consumer protection and the use of digital coins for money laundering and other criminal activities.

Britain’s financial watchdog last month barred Binance — one of the world’s biggest exchanges — from carrying out regulated activities in the UK. Watchdogs in Thailand, Japan, Germany and the United States have also targeted the platform.

Binance was last month the world’s biggest exchange by spot trading volumes, data from CryptoCompare showed, with trading volumes in June at $668 billion — a near 10-fold jump from July 2020.

It offers a wide range of services to users across the globe, from crypto spot to derivatives trading. However, on Friday, it said it had stopped selling stock tokens — digital versions of equities — as Hong Kong's regulator moved against trade in the tokens.

Fed vs. stabelcoins

Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday said one of the stronger arguments for the US central bank to set up a digital currency is that it could undercut the need for private alternatives such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Asked during a congressional hearing if having a digital currency issued by the Fed would be a more viable alternative than having multiple cryptocurrencies or stablecoins emerge in the payments system, Powell said he agreed. A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that attempts to peg its value to a conventional currency such as the US dollar.

“I think that may be the case and I think that’s one of the arguments that are offered in favor of digital currency,” Powell said during a hearing before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. “That, in particular, you wouldn’t need stablecoins, you wouldn’t need cryptocurrencies if you had a digital US currency — I think that’s one of the stronger arguments in its favor.”

Fed officials will be broadly examining the digital payments universe in a discussion paper that could be released in early September, Powell said. He described it as a key step that accelerates the Fed’s efforts to determine if it should issue a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.

Digital euro

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the European Central Bank formally launched a pilot project to create a “digital euro”.

“Our work aims to ensure that in the digital age citizens and firms continue to have access to the safest form of money, central bank money,” ECB president Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

The initial “investigation phase” is to last two years and will focus on the digital euro’s design and distribution options, before a final decision is taken on whether to proceed.

A digital euro would be an electronic version of euro coins and banknotes held in a digital wallet, potentially allowing eurozone citizens for the first time to have accounts directly with the ECB.

A key challenge will be to balance privacy demands with anti-money laundering regulations, with experts saying it’s unlikely a digital euro can offer the same kind of anonymity as cash.

To avoid taking business away from commercial banks, ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta told reporters the amount of e-euros individuals can hold in their digital wallets could be capped, for example at around 3,000 euros ($3,500).

Topics: #bitcoin #crypto #binance #financialrgulation

Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries

Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries

Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 4 years on weather worries
  • CBOT wheat up 11 percent this week on parched U.S., Canada spring crop
  • Corn, soybeans steady as market assesses dry northern U.S.
Updated 16 July 2021
Reuters

PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 16 : Chicago wheat rallied again on Friday to head for its biggest weekly gain in four years as parched conditions for North American spring wheat and adverse weather in Europe stoked concern about global supplies.
Corn and soybeans edged higher and were also set for weekly gains as drought in the northern United States put the onus on other growing belts achieving bumper yields in order to replenish falling US stocks.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.6 percent at $6.83 a bushel by 11:08 a.m. GMT, after earlier hitting a two-week high. Over the week, wheat is up 11.1 percent, the biggest weekly gain since June 2017.
“You’ve got the US and Canada, Russia with reduced yield estimates and over here the July rain,” a European trader said of wheat crop concerns.
Weather forecasts showed hot weather and scant rainfall in the week ahead in northern US and Canadian spring wheat zones where crops have been struggling with dryness. In western Europe, torrential rain that has caused deadly floods in Germany and Belgium was raising concern about late yield loss and quality downgrades for ripening wheat crops.
In Russia, forecasters have reduced harvest estimates, partly because of lower than expected yields in the key southern export region that has this summer faced heavy rain followed by hot, dry weather. A heatwave in the Black Sea region was also raising concern about corn crops.
“As a result, more and more operators are questioning the ability of Ukraine to achieve a new corn production record this year,” consultancy Agritel said.
Alongside a large US crop, a bumper Ukrainian harvest has been seen as important for easing tight global supplies of the feed grain.
CBOT corn was up 0.5 percent at $5.58-3/4 a bushel and soybeans added 0.8 percent to $13.90-1/2.
Rain forecast this week in the Midwest curbed corn futures on Thursday, while soybeans also eased in the previous session after data showing the smallest monthly US soybean crush in two years in June.

Topics: #commodities #wheat #weather

Saudi water company signs $800m of contracts to expand services to 6 million people

Saudi water company signs $800m of contracts to expand services to 6 million people
Updated 16 July 2021
Jana Salloum

Saudi water company signs $800m of contracts to expand services to 6 million people

Saudi water company signs $800m of contracts to expand services to 6 million people
  • 91 agreements signed with 44 contractors
  • Project will create 276,000 new water connections, 229,000 sewage connections
Updated 16 July 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The Saudi National Water Company (NWC) has signed SR3 billion ($800 million) of agreements with contractors to supply water and sewage services to 6 million people.

The 91 agreements with 44 contractors will lead to the building of 276,000 water connections and 229,000 sewage connections, NWC said in a statement.

The project will provide a boost to the national economy as there is a requirement that more than 50 percent of the inputs for its water and sewage connections and service lines must be locally produced.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) has launched the latest phase of its restructuring of regional water facilities under the NWC umbrella, as part of the Kingdom’s wider privatization strategy.

Last Sunday, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadli, minister of environment, water and agriculture, launched the integration of the Western Cluster, around the Makkah region, and the Southern Cluster, consisting of the Asir, Jazan, Najran, and Al-Baha regions.

The two clusters will be restructured under the NWC parent entity and are part of plans for all 13 regions in the Kingdom to be integrated into six clusters, which will then operate under centralized management.

This latest step comes after the NWC succeeded in integrating the regions in the north into the Northwestern Cluster in November, without any disruption to service. The long-term aim is to have the water distribution sector fully integrated by the end of the year.

Topics: #water #sewage #saudi

