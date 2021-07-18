You are here

Mina, the City of Tents
Aerial view of Mina area ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Pilgrims walk in an alley of their camp in Mina, which sits in a narrow valley surrounded by rocky mountains near Makkah, and is transformed each year into a vast encampment for Hajj pilgrims, on July 18, 2021. (AFP)
Muslim pilgrims arrive at their tent camp in Mina, near Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP)
A picture shows pilgrim tents in Mina, which sits in a narrow valley surrounded by rocky mountains near Makkah, and is transformed each year into a vast encampment for Hajj pilgrims, on July 18, 2021. (AFP)
Pilgrims walk in an alley of their camp in Mina on July 18, 2021. (AFP)
A Muslim pilgrim prays at his tent camp in Mina, near Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP)
Mina, the City of Tents

MINA: Mina’s Hajj tent development, known as the City of Tents, is one of the biggest projects executed by the Saudi government to serve pilgrims during the Hajj season to ensure their comfort and security, extending over 2.5 million square meters with a capacity of 2.6 million people.


Pilgrimages in the past used to suffer from regular tent fires in Mina, largely as a result of pilgrims not adhering to safety guidelines. Despite exhaustive efforts to counter this, over the years fires claimed many lives, injured hundreds and resulted in pilgrims losing their property.
These tragedies led to the development of flame retardant tents made of fiberglass tissues covered with Teflon, which are resistant to high heat and ignition, and which prevent the emission of toxic gases.


The tents are linked to each other via paved, illuminated and signposted corridors, and each group of tents is surrounded by metal fences for security, with main gates and emergency exits.
They provide communal areas, toilets and bathrooms, kitchens and electrical outlets, and are equipped with air-conditioning systems, are shaped in accordance with Islamic norms, and are made of flexible parts to ease storage and installation.


The tents are either 8 square meters in size, 6 by 8 meters or 12 by 8 meters, and fire extinguishers and hoses are distributed across the corridors at approximately one every 100 meters.
Water sprinklers, that operate automatically upon sensing heat, are installed in each tent to extinguish fires, and the moment water is emitted from one, an alarm rings to alert security staff to the danger.
Special water tanks have been installed in tunnels on top of the mountains near Mina, with a capacity of 200,000 cubic meters to be used to extinguish fires.

Topics: Hajj 2021 Saudi Arabia Mina

Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new infections

Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new infections
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new infections

Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new infections
  • Police in Tabuk and Qassim arrested 40 people for flouting quarantine rules
  • 6 mosques reopened in 4 regions after being sterilized after 6 people tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 12 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,075.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,055 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 509,576 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,805 remain active and 1,420 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 323, followed by Makkah with 187, the Eastern Province with 170, Asir recorded 114, and Qassim confirmed 66 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,143 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 490,696.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, police in Jazan said they arrested 64 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened six mosques in four regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after six people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,865 within 162 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 190 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.10 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Jazan Coronavirus

Pilgrims spend first day of Hajj worshipping in Mina

Pilgrims spend first day of Hajj worshipping in Mina
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Pilgrims spend first day of Hajj worshipping in Mina

Pilgrims spend first day of Hajj worshipping in Mina
  • Every year, Mina is transformed into a vast encampment for pilgrims
  • Pilgrims will pray Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib and Isha in Mina on Sunday, in addition to the Fajr prayer on Monday
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Pilgrims are spending the first day of Hajj worshipping and resting in Mina.

They will spend their time reciting the Qur’an, remembering God and praying in the narrow valley that is situated east of Makkah and is surrounded by rocky mountains.

Every year, the area is transformed into a vast encampment for pilgrims made up of smaller tents.

Pilgrims will pray Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib and Isha in Mina on Sunday, in addition to the Fajr prayer on Monday morning. They will then leave Mina for Arafat where they will spend the day worshipping God and praying for their needs.

The day of Arafat is considered the pinnacle of the Hajj and Muslims all around the world consider it a blessed day during which sins are forgiven and prayers are answered.

 

Muslims who are not performing Hajj will often fast on the day of Arafat following the tradition of the Prophet.

Earlier, pilgrims performed tawaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah where they followed markings on the floor to ensure social distancing.

Strict precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and only 60,000 pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia were selected to perform Hajj this year.

Thermal cameras have been placed at entrances of the Grand Mosque to monitor the temperature of pilgrims and the mosque is sterilised at regular intervals.

Civil Defence teams are also on stand-by to ensure the safety and protection of pilgrims at all times.

Topics: Hajj 2021 Saudi Arabia

Pilgrims express joy at selection to perform virus-curtailed Hajj

Those selected for this year’s Hajj had to meet a number of specific requirements which included having been fully jabbed against COVID-19. (SPA)
Those selected for this year’s Hajj had to meet a number of specific requirements which included having been fully jabbed against COVID-19. (SPA)
Updated 18 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

Pilgrims express joy at selection to perform virus-curtailed Hajj

Those selected for this year’s Hajj had to meet a number of specific requirements which included having been fully jabbed against COVID-19. (SPA)
  • Just 60,000 of 500,000 Hajj applicants were chosen to participate in the annual pilgrimage
Updated 18 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: Pilgrims specially picked to perform this year’s Hajj have described their joy at being given the chance to carry out the holy ritual amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Due to the global health crisis, Saudi Arabia has only allowed a select number of worshippers to take part in the annual pilgrimage.
Just 60,000 of 500,000 Hajj applicants were chosen to participate in the religious event that attracted approximately 2.5 million pilgrims in 2019 alone.
Those selected for this year’s Hajj had to meet a number of specific requirements which included having been fully jabbed against COVID-19 with any of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Um Azzam, 53, and her husband Abu, from Riyadh, were both given the green light to attend Hajj.
She told Arab News: “We received the text message on the night of June 24 and the feeling was completely indescribable joy and happiness. We were hoping and praying to perform Hajj and our prayers were answered.
“Why should we be afraid (of performing Hajj during the pandemic) when we trust in Allah and are delegated to him? On top of that, we have taken our vaccines and trust in the precautionary measures.”

I’m not saying it isn’t possible to get infected, but it definitely wasn’t a concern of mine because I felt safe with the number of people going and the strict precautionary measures we must follow.

Um Mazin

Mariam Mohammed, and her mother Um Mazin, an American citizen living in the Kingdom, were also selected to visit Makkah and the 24-year-old, from the Eastern Province, said it would be her first trip to the holy city as a pilgrim.
“I’m so excited. I’ve always wanted to perform Hajj but, for some reason, it just never worked out. But it did this time.
“I don’t feel scared or nervous. I wouldn’t let my fear of being infected (with COVID-19) stop me from taking this opportunity. I could literally get COVID-19 in my own city, so I might as well perform a powerful religious task,” she added.
And her mother said the threat of contracting COVID-19 had never crossed her mind when submitting her Hajj application. “I’m not saying it isn’t possible to get infected, but it definitely wasn’t a concern of mine because I felt safe with the number of people going and the strict precautionary measures we must follow.

We received the text message on the night of June 24 and the feeling was completely indescribable joy and happiness. We were hoping and praying to perform Hajj and our prayers were answered.

Um Azzam

“I also assume that since the government has done so well in controlling the virus, it will be even more careful when it comes to the Hajj season.”
She noted that her daughter’s application had initially been turned down due to her Saudi nationality.
“It was explained to us that there were too many Saudis attending Hajj and they (Saudi authorities) wanted to give the chance for others to perform too. I had no idea that they had a quota for non-Saudis, although it’s actually a great idea.”
Mohammed’s rejection was later overturned due to her relationship with a non-Saudi pilgrim, her American mom.
However, Abu Hassan, 55, from Jeddah, was not so lucky. He told Arab News that he had registered for Hajj online but despite being at first accepted he later received a message to say his application had been unsuccessful.
He said: “It was disappointing at first, of course. The last time I performed Hajj was over 28 years ago, so I was really excited to go this year, especially with this amount of people.
“I appreciate a lot of what they (the government) have done in the process of registering electronically. And attending Hajj this year wasn’t meant to be, Allah has other plans for me, so I’ve fully accepted the outcome,” he added.
But for Mohammed Al-Hokair, 22, from Riyadh, the outcome was better. “We heard on the news that Hajj this year would still be going ahead, so everyone in my family, my parents, sister and I, immediately began the registration process.”
He and his sister’s applications were initially refused but they were then accepted because he was registered as a companion to assist his parents.
“We got the approval three Fridays ago and at first I was feeling nervous. But that didn’t last and now I feel very secure and safe.
“The rule for performing the pilgrimage is at least once in a lifetime for whoever is capable, and I am capable and got the opportunity, so why shouldn’t I go? I mean, this is a plan from Allah and so if I’m meant to attend Hajj this year, no matter what, I will attend it. And this will be my first time, so I am also feeling excited now,” Al-Hokair said.
However, he pointed out that many of his friends and family members had not been so fortunate.

Topics: Hajj 2021

Saudi UN envoy in meeting between Libya GNU and Group of Arab States

Saudi UN envoy in meeting between Libya GNU and Group of Arab States
Updated 18 July 2021
SPA
Updated 18 July 2021
SPA

Saudi UN envoy in meeting between Libya GNU and Group of Arab States

Saudi UN envoy in meeting between Libya GNU and Group of Arab States
Updated 18 July 2021
SPA

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi took part in a joint meeting held between Libyan Government of National Unity Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and members of the Group of Arab States at the UN in order to discuss recent international developments.

The meeting, which was held at the Libyan delegation’s headquarters in New York City, was also attended by the secretary-general of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi.

Dbeibeh briefed members of the Group of Arab States on the outcomes of his participation in the UN Security Council session on Libya, which was held on July 15.

Topics: Libya

More than 22 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Saudi Arabia

More than 22 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News
Vaccines were administered through more than 587 vaccination sites in Saudi Arabia’s regions. (SPA)
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

More than 22 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Saudi Arabia

Vaccines were administered through more than 587 vaccination sites in Saudi Arabia’s regions. (SPA)
  • The Ministry called on Saudis and expats to register to take the vaccine through its (Sehhaty) application
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health announced that, as of Saturday, more than 22 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in all regions since the start of the nationwide inoculation campaign.
Vaccines were administered through more than 587 vaccination sites in the Kingdom’s regions.
The Ministry called on Saudis and expats to register to take the vaccine through its (Sehhaty) application.
It also advised pilgrims suffering from asthma to follow a few medical tips during their Hajj journey, including taking their bronchodilator prior to any physical activity, carrying inhalers, seeing a doctor prior to Hajj, relaxing and avoiding crowds, wearing a smart bracelet that contains the patient’s information, and using emergency centers when inhalers did not help with asthma attacks.
Saudi Arabia on Saturday reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 8,063.

FASTFACT

The total number of coronavirus cases in KSA reached 508,521.

There were 1,098 new cases, meaning that 508,521 people in the country had now contracted the disease. A total of 10,905 cases remained active, of which 1,386 patients were in critical condition.
Of the newly recorded cases, 258 were in Riyadh, 211 in Makkah, 128 in the Eastern Province and 43 in Madinah. In addition, the ministry said that 1,207 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 489,553.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 23,644,943 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Topics: Coronavirus

