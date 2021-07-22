You are here

  • Home
  • Free camp beds bring comfort to weary Hajj pilgrims

Free camp beds bring comfort to weary Hajj pilgrims

These beds are foldable and portable, don’t require a large space to store them, and are fairly well priced. (Supplied)
1 / 3
These beds are foldable and portable, don’t require a large space to store them, and are fairly well priced. (Supplied)
Free camp beds bring comfort to weary Hajj pilgrims
2 / 3
These beds are foldable and portable, don’t require a large space to store them, and are fairly well priced. (Supplied)
Free camp beds bring comfort to weary Hajj pilgrims
3 / 3
These beds are foldable and portable, don’t require a large space to store them, and are fairly well priced. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mxdzd

Updated 22 July 2021
Nada Hameed

Free camp beds bring comfort to weary Hajj pilgrims

These beds are foldable and portable, don’t require a large space to store them, and are fairly well priced. (Supplied)
  • Normally a luxury for the lucky few, during this year’s limited Hajj all 60,000 pilgrims were provided with one at no extra cost
Updated 22 July 2021
Nada Hameed

MAKKAH: The care and comfort of pilgrims is a top priority for authorities in the Saudi Arabia. Each year the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah works with the companies that organize Hajj trips to develop plans and introduce measures that can help to better serve pilgrims, in an effort to make what can be a physically demanding experience as easy and comfortable as possible.

One such service that was introduced some years ago was the option to hire a cushioned camp bed for use during certain stages of Hajj, including the outdoor overnight stay in Muzdalifa after a long day dedicated to prayer at Mount Arafat. This is the third phase of Hajj, during which pilgrims perform Maghrib and Isha prayers and begin to collect the stones they will use in Mina during the stoning of the pillar.

Normally only a small proportion of the millions of pilgrims have a bed. The vast majority rest or sleep as best they can on the ground. But this year, with the number of Hajj pilgrims restricted to only 60,000 people living in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19, every one of them was provided with one free of charge.

Many were were not aware they were even an option and so were surprised to find a bed waiting for them. Many other Muslims around the world also learned about the beds for the first time as videos and photographs were shared on social media by pilgrims documenting their 2021 Hajj experience.

“I was very surprised to find sofa beds and blankets prepared for us, along with the dinner,” said Asaad Alesa, an expatriate pilgrim from Jordan who lives in Jeddah. “This has really made my day as we have been standing the whole day at Mina.

“I feel really blessed to be among the 60,000 pilgrims for this Hajj season and so far, thankfully, the services have been more than excellent.”

Badi Alshareef, the leader of a Hajj group at Muzdalifa, told Arab News: “The camp cushion beds have been available for more than 20 years now. They are very comfortable for pilgrims and available at the three holy sites.

“These beds are foldable and portable, don’t require a large space to store them, and are fairly well priced. Pilgrims usually sit on these foldable beds during the daytime and then use them as a bed. Some of the sofa beds feature storage areas where pilgrims can keep their personal belongings. It is basically a full unit used by pilgrims as a chair, bed, phone charger and storage area.”

“This service is available to all Hajj companies, and different types and levels are available depending on the company.”

Saad Alsaeagh, the operations manager of Bshaer Hajj Camping, which was also working with pilgrims at Muzdalifa, told Arab News: “To offer pilgrims an exceptional Hajj experience in this exceptional year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set a new technical mechanism for registration and the management of Hajj campaigns.

“This has helped us, as leaders and managers, a lot in developing many services accordingly, including better-quality Hajj experience for pilgrims and better managerial performance by campaign leaders.”

He added: “Since the very beginning of the season, we have been well prepared to receive pilgrims and help them to perform Hajj in the best way possible.”

 

Topics: Hajj 2021

Related

Pilgrims perform Tashreeq in Mina following Eid Al-Adha video
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims perform Tashreeq in Mina following Eid Al-Adha
Update Saudi Arabia bans citizens from traveling to Indonesia over COVID-19 concerns
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia bans citizens from traveling to Indonesia over COVID-19 concerns
Dr. Abdullah Al-Malki, translation coordinator at Hadiya Charity Association and former dean of the College of Languages and Translation at Abha’s King Khalid University, speaks to Arab News during an interview. (AN photo) video
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2021: Revealing the history behind famous Islamic names
Saudi Arabia extends expat visas for those stranded outside Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia extends expat visas for those stranded outside Kingdom

Eid Al-Adha being enjoyed with coronavirus precautions

The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

Eid Al-Adha being enjoyed with coronavirus precautions

The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
  • This year marked a return to a more social holiday for many, after last year’s pandemic lockdowns, but precautions remain in place
Updated 22 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

ALKHOBAR: Like many Muslims, residents of the cities and villages of the Eastern Province like to spend Eid Al-Adha in the company of family and friends. More than a year into the pandemic, however, concerns about the spread of COVID-19 remain among many.
Mohammed Al-Sufayan, spokesman for the Eastern Province municipality, told Arab News that tourist destinations and attractions across the region are ready to welcome visitors safely throughout the holiday.
They have “a commitment to prevent overcrowding,” and an “integrated plan for hygiene in the areas visitors are expected to visit most,” he said. Advisory signs are in place, along with precautionary procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he added.
The municipality has increased the number of workers, procedures and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and along waterfronts. Public spaces are being sanitized and pesticides used to prevent some insects from multiplying. In addition, five times as many inspectors as usual are deployed to monitor adherence to the precautionary measures designed to protect public health.
The individual health precautions people in the Eastern Province plan to take during Eid Al-Adha vary, but most seem determined to enjoy the holiday as best they can, as safely as possible.
Tarheeb Nazzal, a former member of the Municipal Council in Al-Khafji, told Arab News he usually celebrates Eid Al-Adha by visiting family, friends and neighbors but “due to the circumstances of the pandemic, we are limited to visiting my parents only.”
Ten-year-old Yahya Radhi said he loves to spend Eid with his family and friends, and the first day of the holiday is a particular favorite. But until he and his two older siblings are able to be vaccinated, he said that they will be staying home — with one notable exception: “We did not visit anyone but my grandmother, with whom we had lunch as usual.”
Moath Alshammari, who is from Riyadh but is spending Eid with his family in the Eastern Province, told Arab News that his home has been prepared for the holiday in a way that satisfies the social-distancing measures advised by the authorities, and he was therefore looking forward to welcoming friends, family and neighbors who visit every Eid.
“Our house is known for its good Arabic coffee — the trick is to use the right amount of saffron — and the sweets that my aunt is famous for making,” he added. One sign of the unusual times, however, which is a step down from his usual hosting standards, is paper plates for guests rather than the good china.
Alshammari, a high-school graduate, added that this Eid is a double celebration for him as he has just been accepted as an undergraduate by the humanities and social sciences department at Shaqra University.
Almothanna Almofadhali, who also lives in Riyadh but is spending the holiday with family in the Eastern Province, said he likes to take it easy during Eid and enjoys a family favorite activity: Fireworks.
“Frankly, I fell asleep after breakfast and enjoyed the fireworks in the morning — and I fell asleep intermittently, even after sunset, because it is not a traditional day,” he said. “But fireworks are important in our household.
“I made sure to visit relatives and friends, and break bread with them in their homes, but I’m very keen on social distance. There are people who try to embrace me, shake hands or kiss but I prefer saying hello at a distance.”

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2021

Related

Saudi female 911 workers are good news in any language video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi female 911 workers are good news in any language
Update Saudi Arabia bans citizens from traveling to Indonesia over COVID-19 concerns
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia bans citizens from traveling to Indonesia over COVID-19 concerns

Hajj 2021: Revealing the history behind famous Islamic names

Dr. Abdullah Al-Malki, translation coordinator at Hadiya Charity Association and former dean of the College of Languages and Translation at Abha’s King Khalid University, speaks to Arab News during an interview. (AN photo)
Dr. Abdullah Al-Malki, translation coordinator at Hadiya Charity Association and former dean of the College of Languages and Translation at Abha’s King Khalid University, speaks to Arab News during an interview. (AN photo)
Updated 22 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Hajj 2021: Revealing the history behind famous Islamic names

Dr. Abdullah Al-Malki, translation coordinator at Hadiya Charity Association and former dean of the College of Languages and Translation at Abha’s King Khalid University, speaks to Arab News during an interview. (AN photo)
  • New exhibition details history of Mina and Arafat for educating pilgrims and Saudis
  • For the history of “Arafat,” Al-Malki said this place earned its name because Adam and Eve knew each other in Arafat. “In Arabic, the word ‘araf’ means ‘knew’ in English”
Updated 22 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MINA: For many, the origin of Islamic names is a mystery. The history behind the names of towns — such as Mina and Arafat — has escaped many Arabs. To fix this, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites has launched a new exhibition to enrich Muslims’ knowledge about various locations of Islam’s birthplace.  

The “Between Thabeer and Al-Sabeh” exhibition was opened on Tuesday and welcomed hundreds of pilgrims hoping to learn more about the places that have long been associated with their religious rituals.

For its project, the commission has worked closely with the Hadiya Charity Association (Hadiya). Its translation coordinator and former dean of the college of languages and translation at Abha’s King Khalid University, Dr. Abdullah Al-Malki, told Arab News that the name “Mina” came from the Arabic term “Al-Muna,” plural of “Omniah,” which means “wish.”

“When the Angel Gabriel wanted to leave Adam, he asked to make a wish (Omniah). Adam wished for Paradise. The place was then called Mina, plural of Omniah. There are other narratives which have different claimed explanations for the meaning,” Al-Malki said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The name ‘Mina’ came from the Arabic term ‘Al-Muna,’ plural of ‘Omniah,’ which means ‘wish.’ When the Angel Gabriel wanted to leave Adam, he asked to make a wish (Omniah). Adam wished for Paradise. The place was then called Mina.

• The exhibition also presents the story of the Prophet Abraham with the devil, who tried to trick the prophet into disobeying Allah’s order to kill his son Ishmael.

Al-Malki added that visitors can also learn about the 70 prophets who have passed the valley of Mina. “Mina is a valley alongside of which there are two mountains, Thabeer and Al-Sabeh, and it is believed that some 70 prophets have passed through this place, wearing white woolen garments.”

The exhibition also presents the story of the Prophet Abraham with the devil, who tried to trick the prophet into disobeying Allah’s order to kill his son Ishmael. “The heavenly order was just to test Prophet Abraham’s faith.”

Al-Malki said that the exhibition teaches its visitors how the Quranic surah of Al-Mursalat was revealed in a cave in Mina.

For the history of “Arafat,” Al-Malki said this place earned its name because Adam and Eve knew each other in Arafat. “In Arabic, the word ‘araf’ means ‘knew’ in English.”

He added that it is important that pilgrims and ordinary people learn about the history of these places because they are central to Arab civilization.

Al-Malki pointed out that the exhibition, which is being held for the first time, includes 10 sections where visitors can learn more about Al-Masha’er and what services the Saudi kings have offered to contribute to the development of key historical Islamic sites.

“The care and unlimited spending of the leaders of this county — beginning from the late King Abdul Aziz and his sons, to the era of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — have made these places a source of pride for us all through the giant projects that have been implemented here,” he said.

He added that their efforts have also made the mountains and valleys secure and safe places.

“All the historical information about Mina — its water wells, mosques, and mountains — can all be discovered here under one ceiling,” he said, adding: “We are also broadcasting digital materials and pictures with detailed information about the landmarks of the holy sites to enrich the pilgrims’ experience.”

A similar exhibition called “Alsakhrat” was also opened in Arafat to provide pilgrims with historical information about the site. However, the two exhibitions were combined into one in Mina, where the pilgrims are present during the Days of Al-Tashreeq, on which they carry out their “stoning of the Devil” rite.

Pilgrims can also scan an iQR code to visit the exhibition’s multi-language website to read more about the holy places.

Topics: Hajj 2021

Related

Pilgrims perform Tashreeq in Mina following Eid Al-Adha video
Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims perform Tashreeq in Mina following Eid Al-Adha
Saudi Arabia extends expat visas for those stranded outside Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia extends expat visas for those stranded outside Kingdom
Saudi Arabia to restrict public places to vaccinated from Aug. 1
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to restrict public places to vaccinated from Aug. 1
In the 2019 Hajj season, the Ministry of Health introduced a robot that remotely provided consultations and checks with the use of artificial intelligence. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Maximum technology utilized by Saudi authorities to ensure safety of pilgrims

Saudi interior minister launches ‘security city’ in Makkah 

Saudi interior minister launches ‘security city’ in Makkah 
Updated 22 July 2021
SPA

Saudi interior minister launches ‘security city’ in Makkah 

Saudi interior minister launches ‘security city’ in Makkah 
  • Training location offers first-class facilities for special forces to improve skills
Updated 22 July 2021
SPA

MAKKAH: Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif has inaugurated the Security City of the Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security in Al-Jumum governorate in Makkah region.

The move is part of the second phase of King Salman’s project to develop the region’s security headquarters.

The city boasts the latest equipment and first-class facilities for the training of special forces to ensure the security of Makkah during the Hajj.

Prince Abdul Aziz, who is also the chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, toured the city’s buildings and facilities.

The Director of Public Security Gen. Khalid bin Qarar Al-Harbi said the city will further develop the security forces, enabling them to carry out their tasks to serve pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support in the security sector.

Topics: Hajj 2021 Supreme Hajj Committee Makkah

Related

Makkah police arrest 5 suspected car thieves
Saudi Arabia
Makkah police arrest 5 suspected car thieves
A camel caravan traveling to Makkah for the annual pilgrimage circa 1910. (Wikimedia commons)
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2021: How the pilgrim routes to Makkah and Madinah evolved over the centuries

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian consulate celebrates 75 years of Hajj, Saudi relations

The event was part of the Indian Consulate’s ongoing celebration of the 75 years of independence and diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
The event was part of the Indian Consulate’s ongoing celebration of the 75 years of independence and diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Indian consulate celebrates 75 years of Hajj, Saudi relations

The event was part of the Indian Consulate’s ongoing celebration of the 75 years of independence and diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, highlighted historical accounts of the Hajj and Umrah experiences of Indian pilgrims
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has been celebrating 75 years of Indo-Saudi relations and people-to-people linkages through the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
As part of an organized program of events titled, “Reminiscences of Hajj: Cherishing 75 Years of Indo-Saudi Friendship,” officials participated in activities related to the annual pilgrimage and Hajj volunteers.
India’s Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, through a video message thanked King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi government for support in helping Indian authorities provide the best possible services to Indian pilgrims.
Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, highlighted historical accounts of the Hajj and Umrah experiences of Indian pilgrims as well as key buildings and madrassas in the Kingdom that also reflected the links between the two countries.
Consul General of India Mohammed Shahid Alam pointed out the positive transformations in Hajj arrangements in recent years and thanked the Saudi authorities for their cooperation with the Indian Consulate in Jeddah.
Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood, president of the Zakat Foundation of India, who handled his country’s Hajj operations from 1988 to 1991 when he was posted in Jeddah, shared his recollections from the time and noted the beneficial changes that had taken place in Hajj management since then.
The chief executive officer of the Hajj Committee of India, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed Khan, spoke about the history and work of the committee and gave a presentation on the evolution of the Hajj experience for pilgrims including changes to travel documents, visas, and currencies.
During the event, senior officials from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah shared stories and recollections of working with the Indian Hajj mission.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: Japanese envoy, Saudi minister discuss enhancing sports ties
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Japanese envoy, Saudi minister discuss enhancing sports ties
DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy reveals bloc’s desire to boost economic links with KSA’s Asir region
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy reveals bloc’s desire to boost economic links with KSA’s Asir region

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Zahrani global brand development head at The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Zahrani global brand development head at The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Zahrani global brand development head at The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Zahrani global brand development head at The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Abdullah Al-Zahrani is head of global brand development at The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala in Riyadh.

In his role, Al-Zahrani’s core responsibility is to develop and execute a fully integrated marketing plan for two of the world’s most promising luxury tourism brands targeting the global market.

Established in 2017, the Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala aim to develop and promote a new international luxury tourism destination in Saudi Arabia as one of three giga-projects aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s economy in line with Vision 2030.

Al-Zahrani has an extensive 20 years’ experience in strategic marketing, brand and performance marketing, destination marketing and corporate communications.

He has worked for international, regional and local corporations in various sectors including development, hospitality, food and beverage, banking and automotive.

Before his current position, Al-Zahrani was corporate marketing and communications director at Jabal Omar Development Co. in Jeddah between 2016 and 2019, where he developed and implemented short and long-term plans and budgets, monitored progress and evaluated performance for marketing, communications, as well as public relations programs and activities.

He also served as marketing and communications manager for the National Commercial Bank in Jeddah, and as marketing manager for Abdul Latif Jameel Co. in Jeddah.

Al-Zahrani holds a master’s degree in strategic marketing from Brunel Business School in London, UK. He is also a fellow at The Charted Institute of Marketing and American Marketing Association.

Topics: Who's Who Abdullah Al-Zahrani The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) Amaala

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammad Al-Suliman, CEO of Najm for Insurance Services
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammad Al-Suliman, CEO of Najm for Insurance Services
Who’s Who: Sheikh Bandar Baleelah, imam at the Grand Mosque in Makkah
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Sheikh Bandar Baleelah, imam at the Grand Mosque in Makkah

Latest updates

Yemeni army repels Houthi attacks on two governates
Yemeni army repels Houthi attacks on two governates
Eid Al-Adha being enjoyed with coronavirus precautions
The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
Free camp beds bring comfort to weary Hajj pilgrims
These beds are foldable and portable, don’t require a large space to store them, and are fairly well priced. (Supplied)
Bentley Mulliner celebrates 1,000th bespoke project
The Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, introduced in 2017, is the ultimate accessory for the falconry enthusiast, featuring everything needed for a successful expedition.
New Zealand to host festival of indigenous peoples at expo
The New Zealand pavilion will present the story of the Whanganui River.

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.