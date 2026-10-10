JEDDAH: A Mongolian falcon sold for SR1.4 million ($373,000), setting a record at the Mongolian falcons auction during the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Riyadh.

The sale took place on the auction’s fifth night, when three juvenile saker falcons fetched a combined SR1.651 million.

The first bird sold for SR151,000 and the second for SR100,000. Bidding for the third opened at SR100,000 before reaching SR1.4 million, making it the most expensive falcon sold at the auction to date.

The exhibition has dedicated an area to Mongolian falcons for the second consecutive year, reflecting their popularity among falconers in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. It features falcons from Mongolia, particularly saker falcons, prized for their large size, long wingspans and endurance. Their plumage ranges from light shades to dark brown, offering variety valued by falconers and enthusiasts.

The auction allows visitors to view the birds and bid directly. Their presence also broadens the exhibition’s international participation, bringing together falconry enthusiasts from different countries and cultural backgrounds.

Organized by the National Falcon Center under the theme “A Destination for Everyone,” the exhibition concludes on Saturday in Malham, north of Riyadh. Its program includes falconry, hunting, outdoor excursions, adventure and other visitor experiences.

At the exhibition’s opening auction last year, two saker falcons sold for a combined SR245,000, while four birds fetched SR652,000 on another evening.