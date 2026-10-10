RIYADH: An attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Saturday injured a number of people in the latest strike targeting one of the Kingdom’s busiest transport hubs.



Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority, GACA, said operations at the airport had been temporarily suspended while an assessment of the damage is carried out.

“This attack comes amidst ongoing blatant assaults targeting civil aviation facilities in the Kingdom,” the authority said.

“The attack resulted in a number of injuries, the exact number of which is currently being determined.”

The airport earlier advised passengers on to contact their airlines before traveling to the airport.

https://t.co/IpjRJgsmCB — مطار الملك خالد الدولي (@KKIASA) October 10, 2026

The attack comes after three people, including a Saudia pilot, were killed on Thursday in strikes on the airport by Houthi militants in Yemen.

Another attack on King Khalid International on Wednesday killed a Sudanese man, and a day earlier two women were killed when the militants hit Abha International Airport in Asir province.

The attacks have drawn widespread international condemnation, with calls for the Iran-backed group to stop targeting civilian infrastructure.

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Friday that it had launched “large-scale operations” against the Houthis, destroying more than 130 targets.