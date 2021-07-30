Saudi Arabia keen to protect human rights, HRC chief says

You are here

RIYADH: Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, president of the Human Rights Commission (HRC) and chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, said Saudi Arabia is keen to protect and promote human rights.

Al-Awwad also wants to criminalize and combat human trafficking through a set of actions and measures that ensure human dignity and protect it from all forms of abuse and exploitation.

In observance of Friday’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Al-Awwad said the Kingdom is making significant and constant efforts to combat human trafficking through the establishment of the Saudi National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking.

The committee enacts regulations and legislation that ensure protecting victims and safeguarding their rights on a local and global level.

Not only did the Kingdom issue regulations and legislation to combat human trafficking, but it was also keen to make the necessary efforts to enforce them, Al-Awwad said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Thursday with the French president’s top diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strong Saudi-French relations and bilateral diplomatic ties, and ways to enhance them to serve common interests.

They also discussed the most prominent developments in the regional and international arenas.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi ambassador to France, Fahd bin Maayouf Al-Ruwaily, and the director general of the Saudi foreign minister’s office, Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France

Raed Albasseet has been head of the corporate environment and sustainability division of the Red Sea Development Co. (RSDC) and Amaala since April.

The RSDC and Amaala are among the Vision 2030 megaprojects established in Saudi Arabia to develop and promote new international luxury tourism destinations and diversify the Kingdom’s economy.

Albasseet’s role includes helping the firms meet ambitious sustainability goals in line with global performance standards while protecting important ecosystems.

He has been leading both companies in integrating pragmatic solutions to overcome complex environmental assessment and enhancement issues to satisfy UN sustainable development targets.

He became head of corporate environment and sustainability at the RSDC in May 2018 after having been Saudi Aramco’s international environmental policies and regulatory lead from 2016 to 2018, and its international environmental policies adviser and an environmental engineer between 2012 and 2016.

Albasseet also worked as head of pollution and environmental engineering at Aramco subsidiary Vela International Marine from 2011 to 2012, was a pollution and environmental engineer there between 2009 and 2011, and a maritime officer with the company from 2003 to 2007.

He gained a master’s degree in safety and environmental administration from the World Maritime University in Sweden, and a bachelor’s degree in merchant marine operations from Solent University, in the UK.

Topics: Who's Who

JEDDAH: With the start of another school year just a month away, Saudi Arabia residents are flocking to their nearest tourist destinations as the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) offers some fun in the sun and more.

The city is about an hour’s drive north of Jeddah and since it was established nearly 16 years ago, it has served as a mini-getaway for residents of nearby Yanbu, Rabigh and Jeddah.

It has been a popular spot this summer as guests are visiting the city’s two hotels and other rentals after the Saudi Tourism Authority launched the Saudi Summer Program 2021 under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood.”

Since being announced and inaugurated in 2005 by the late King Abdullah, KAEC has featured projects and initiatives such as the Science and Research Complex, KAEC Media City, and Ethraa, The Smart City.

Jeddah resident Rahaf Meer, 27, a physical therapist, has frequented KAEC with her friends throughout the summer and has enjoyed some of the area’s facilities and fun-filled activities.

“Five of my friends and I rented bikes and rode across the area moving from one area to the next with ease as it was a break from driving,” she told Arab News. “It is comfortable and it gives us room to break away from our daily habits.”

Meer said she likes going to YAM Beach and has been amazed by the crisp, clear water off the shore.

“It is barely an hour’s drive from Jeddah, but you can see the difference in clarity,” she said. “Heading to KAEC is a safe idea as we do not plan on traveling abroad anytime soon. It is our summer go-to destination.”

Sharing Meer’s sentiment, Saleh Almuraished, another Jeddah resident, visited KAEC for the first time a few weeks ago and told Arab News that she is already planning to return.

“I loved the wide and open spaces of the city and everything seemed brand new (even though it has been around for 16 years),” Almuraished said. “The atmosphere and vibe was very nice. What was even better was the hospitality, from the hotel staff to beach lifeguards and more.”

Adhering to precautionary coronavirus (COVID-19) measures, Almuraished and her friends opted to go to Pure Beach in the Lagoon Zone because YAM Beach reached its quota.

“The crowds can be better handled especially since we have a few weeks to go,” Almuraished said. “Other than that, the weather was amazing. Even though it is still the middle of a hot summer, everything was extremely enjoyable.”

Located in the heart of KAEC is the world-class 18-hole championship golf course, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, where amateurs and professionals alike can hit the links.

For those who are interested in watersport activities, the Bay La Sun Marina Yacht Club provides different activities such as diving and snorkeling. They also offer sport or line fishing for six hours a day as boats can hold up to 10 people.

KAEC is family-friendly as options for children are also available.

Topics: King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Visitors to Saudi Arabia who have been fully vaccinated can enter the Kingdom without the need for an institutional quarantine period, provided that a vaccination certificate is presented, the country’s tourism ministry announced Thursday.

Tourists from various countries will be allowed entry as long as they meet the criteria starting from August 1, the ministry said.

A statement issued on Thursday said those who were fully immunized are those who have received two doses of the approved vaccines in the Kingdom, namely Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna.

Visitors to the Kingdom are also required to register their data related to their vaccination doses on the new dedicated electronic portal, while their data is also recorded through the “Tawakkalna” application, and must be shown to enter public places.

“We welcome tourists again, and we are very happy to receive the Kingdom's guests again after a pause due to the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic,” Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khatib said.

“We focused our efforts during the downtime on close cooperation with our partners in all sectors to ensure a safe return through which visitors to the Kingdom enjoy exploring its tourist treasures, important destinations and landmarks, enjoy unique tourist experiences, and learn about the culture of generosity and hospitality that characterizes the Saudi society,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus tourism

RIYADH: Jerry Inzerillo said he was “truly humbled” after he was voted Corporate Hotelier of the World by the readers and subscribers of Hotels magazine in its 41st annual Hotelier of the World awards for his work in Saudi Arabia.

“It is indeed a great unexpected honor. I am truly humbled with this prestigious acknowledgment by my peers in our global tourism community,” Jerry Inzerillo said.

“I am deeply grateful to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for all their support as we bring this most prestigious award to the Kingdom during this most historic time, especially for tourism and our beloved Diriyah,” the CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) in Saudi Arabia said.

Inzerillo is a seasoned expert in global tourism and has spent more than 5 decades innovating in the hospitality sector across the world.

As the CEO of one of the flagship projects of Vision 2030, Inzerillo leads a team that is restoring and preserving the heritage of the Kingdom through development initiatives. These initiatives aim to turn the UNESCO site into a $40 billion development and one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

He has built multiple strategic partnerships in the community, recently signing an MOU with the Charitable Society of Autism Families to improve the quality of life for families of those with autism.

Inzerillo and his team have also begun a strategic partnership with the Saudi Botanical Society to protect local plants and contribute to greener projects within Diriyah.

He began his career as a busboy in New York and slowly worked his way up the ladder, working in Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, South Africa and now in Saudi Arabia.

Before taking on his role in the Kingdom, Inzerillo was the CEO of the Forbes Travel Guide, where he remains vice chairman, CEO and president of IMG Artists and the president of resort giant Kerzner International.

Inzerillo is known for his charisma, humor and dedication to inspiring those around him. The CEO serves with integrity and compassion to raise the standards of service and inspire future generations.

“I am grateful especially for all the support I received within the Kingdom and the Middle East, for all those who voted for me. Great years ahead, Inshallah,” Inzerillo said.

Topics: Jerry Inzerillo Ad Diriyah Gate Development Authority

