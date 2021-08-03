You are here

  • Home
  • WEF leader urges countries to ‘pay close attention’ to digital currency

WEF leader urges countries to ‘pay close attention’ to digital currency

WEF leader urges countries to ‘pay close attention’ to digital currency
Sheila Warren, deputy head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) committee of WEF.
Short Url

https://arab.news/neadd

Updated 03 August 2021
One Carlo Diaz & Rayana Alqubali

WEF leader urges countries to ‘pay close attention’ to digital currency

WEF leader urges countries to ‘pay close attention’ to digital currency
  • The Asian superpower recently announced it will allow foreign visitors to use digital yuan in the upcoming Winter Olympics
Updated 03 August 2021
One Carlo Diaz & Rayana Alqubali

DUBAI: Digital currency is going to play a big role in the global economy, a World Economic Forum (WEF) committee leader said, and nations need to pay attention to its unprecedented progress.

“Somebody needs to be paying close attention to this space, and assessing on a weekly basis, what the national policy ought to be regarding digital currencies,” Sheila Warren, deputy head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) committee of WEF, told Arab News.

Digital currency will continue to evolve, she said, adding some nations have already started investigating its effect on their own economies.

“We’re going to see a variety of offerings in the digital currency space — central bank digital currency, stable coin issuances, and cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin,” Warren explained.

According to Atlantic Council, which tracks central banks’ participation in the space, 81 countries have already explored a digital currency with China leading the pack.

The Asian superpower recently announced it will allow foreign visitors to use digital yuan in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Other major central banks in the race are the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England.

In the Gulf, Saudi Arabia and the UAE previously said they were working jointly on a digital currency plan — they called the initiative “Project Aber.”

The two countries aim to develop a cross-border payment system that will reduce transfer times and costs between banks.

Although every nation doesn’t necessarily have to “immediately jump in,” Warren said it is important to watch the evolution of the industry.

“If you're not doing that, you're going to be stuck, I think, with whatever the world decides, the direction of travel is going to be, and not have enough opportunity to help shape that,” she explained.

On decentralized cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, Warren said it will continue to have a huge role in the global economy as well.

“We’re going to see an increase in market cap, an increase in market share of the suite of digital currencies,” she said.

The private sector will take advantage of this by developing some of a blockchain or distributed ledger, she added.

Topics: WEF digital currency Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR

Related

UAE central bank plans to introduce digital currency
Business & Economy
UAE central bank plans to introduce digital currency
Saudi, UAE central banks work on joint digital currency plan
Business & Economy
Saudi, UAE central banks work on joint digital currency plan

Saudi non-oil sector’s expansion continues

Saudi non-oil sector’s expansion continues
Updated 03 August 2021
Jana Salloum & Shatha Almasoudi

Saudi non-oil sector’s expansion continues

Saudi non-oil sector’s expansion continues
  • Rising demand from domestic, overseas clients supported upturn: Survey
Updated 03 August 2021
Jana Salloum & Shatha Almasoudi

RIYADH: Non-oil business activity in Saudi Arabia maintained a sharp pace of expansion in July, despite slowing for the second month running, according to a survey released on Tuesday. 

Output grew at a sharp pace, underlined by a robust increase in new business inflows, but still staff levels rose only fractionally in July as firms continued to signal an excess of business capacity despite rising sales.

Rising demand from domestic and overseas clients supported the upturn, which some firms linked to competitive pricing strategies.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell for the first time in four months to 55.8 in July, from 56.4 in June, due to weaker growth in output, new orders and employment compared to the previous month. 

Employment prospects were also harmed by a drop in future output expectations to the joint-weakest for more than a year, despite the strong improvement in operating conditions that extended the current run of growth to 11 months.

Hiring growth weakened to a fractional pace, as only few firms reported needing additional staff and backlogs were reduced solidly, suggesting a wide gap between demand and full capacity in spite of a sharp increase in new orders in recent months

“While Saudi Arabia’s PMI continued to signal strong growth in the non-oil economy in July, our survey data related to business capacity highlighted that challenging economic conditions prevailed,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.

“Firstly, employment growth slowed to only a marginal pace, suggesting that many companies still have little need for new hires in spite of a sharp rebound in new orders. Secondly, backlogs of work fell at the second-quickest pace for a year, adding further evidence that businesses have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels of capacity utilization,” he said.

“Sustained rises in demand should help the economy move closer to full capacity over the second half of the year. However, a drop in business expectations to its joint-weakest since June 2020 illustrated growing doubts that this will be a smooth ride,” he said.

Nearly 27 percent of surveyed businesses reported an increase in activity, linked to strengthening client demand and a loosening of pandemic-related measures.

Topics: non-oil sector Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi non-oil economy expected to grow by 4.3 percent, says IMF official
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil economy expected to grow by 4.3 percent, says IMF official
King Fahd Causeway boosts KSA-Bahrain non-oil trade by 18 percent in Q2
Business & Economy
King Fahd Causeway boosts KSA-Bahrain non-oil trade by 18 percent in Q2

SABIC set to announce Q2 financial results

SABIC set to announce Q2 financial results
Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News

SABIC set to announce Q2 financial results

SABIC set to announce Q2 financial results
Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) said that it will hold a virtual press conference to review the financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday.

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC vice chairman and CEO, will attend the conference.

Based on the data available on Argaam news website, analysts predict profits of SR6.4 billion ($1.7 billion) compared to SR2.2 billion losses in the second quarter of 2020.

SABIC is seeking to become the largest petrochemical company in the world by 2030. 

The petrochemical industry in the Kingdom has a significant impact as it contributes more than SR260 billion annually to the gross domestic product (GDP), representing 36 percent of the industrial GDP and more than 57 percent of non-oil exports.

Topics: SABIC

Related

Update SABIC profits surge as product prices strengthen
Business & Economy
SABIC profits surge as product prices strengthen
SABIC to distribute $1.2bn in H2 2020 dividends
Business & Economy
SABIC to distribute $1.2bn in H2 2020 dividends

Startup of the Week: Skil Studio; Perfecting the art of marketing, designing

Startup of the Week: Skil Studio; Perfecting the art of marketing, designing
Updated 04 August 2021
AMEERA ABID

Startup of the Week: Skil Studio; Perfecting the art of marketing, designing

Startup of the Week: Skil Studio; Perfecting the art of marketing, designing
Updated 04 August 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Zakaria Ahmad owns a digital design agency called Skil Studios focused on identity building, graphic designing, and social media content building.

“We were working with another company but recently started our own business,” said Ahmad.

The entrepreneur is grateful for the customers who trust them with the design and layout.

Their services start with designing the identity that represents their clients, then services such as digital marketing, e-commerce, and social media content development are also offered. Sometimes the business also offers videography and photography services.

The company’s founder said that most companies here focus more on quantity rather than quality. He said his company’s goal is to start an agency that cares about its clients and has their best interest in mind.

“We appreciate art in everything,” Ahmad said. He believes marketing and identity building is an art and his company seeks to achieve the target with perfection.

He said that they want to offer something new. Ahmad said his team does not believe in “copying and modifying already existing designs,” instead they want to introduce the latest global trends in the Middle East without compromising on their uniqueness.

He admitted that the business faced quite a few challenges along the way, which is usual for a startup.

“We were looking for talented people with a passion for designing and art to help us achieve our goals,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad is most proud of his company’s identity and the trust that his team has built with clients due to their sincere efforts.

He said members of the creative team ensure they understand the requirement of clients and deliver them whatever their demands are.

Topics: Start-up of the Week

Related

Startup of the Week: Tuma Taiba feeding vegan needs
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: Tuma Taiba feeding vegan needs
Photo/Supplied photos
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: Saudi company offers eco-friendly travel luggage

Tunisians hope for better times ahead

Tunisians hope for better times ahead
Updated 03 August 2021
Reuters

Tunisians hope for better times ahead

Tunisians hope for better times ahead
  • The proceeds from selling the plastic, combined with limited financial assistance from the government
Updated 03 August 2021
Reuters

TUNIS: As day breaks over Tunis, Jamila Ghuili takes her two small children out into the streets to scavenge in waste bins for plastic bottles that she sells to buy food for her family.
Abandoned by her husband, the single mother lives in a poor part of Omrane Superieur, a neighborhood of the capital where Tunisia’s economic malaise is acutely felt.
“Everything has become expensive,” said Ghuili, as her children played next to her.
Exacerbated by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic grievances have fueled discontent in Tunisia, leading to protests that encouraged President Kais Saied to remove the prime minister and assume governing authority last month.
Ghuili, 55, gathers a few kilograms of dirt-covered plastic each day, foraged from heaps of garbage dumped at the roadside.
The proceeds from selling the plastic, combined with limited financial assistance from the government, amount to 190 Tunisian dinars ($69) a month, around half her monthly rent.
Hamza Ayari, who buys the bottles and re-sells them to factories, says many people are doing the same. “They don’t have any other job, they are poor people,” he said.
Desperate for better lives, some of Omrane Superieur’s residents are hopeful about Saied’s move.
“I salute the people who voted for him, he is a good person,” said Fakhreddine Wannas, 56, a resident. “I hope he can take us out of the dark and into the light.”
It echoes sentiment expressed by other Tunisians who are fed up with political bickering and want to see an improvement in the economy — which shrank by 8.8 percent last year — and more effective action against COVID-19.
Saied, who was elected in 2019, says he will not become a dictator and that the actions he took on July 25, including the 30-day suspension of parliament, were constitutional. He has yet to set out next steps.
Soumaya, who paints henna tattoos for a living, expressed relief about the situation, saying that for a long time Tunisians did not know where they were heading. “Now we are all happy,” said Soumaya, as she painted a child’s hand.

Topics: Tunisia Tunisia economy

Related

Tunisian president says in contact with ‘friendly countries’ to cut deficit
Middle-East
Tunisian president says in contact with ‘friendly countries’ to cut deficit
After being identified, migrants are sent to the temporary accommodation centers on the mainland or on the quarantine ferry ships moored in the waters in front of Lampedusa’s port. (AFP)
Middle-East
Tunisia reiterates commitment to combating illegal migration

Bitcoin falls as investors criticize US tax plan

Bitcoin falls as investors criticize US tax plan
Updated 03 August 2021
One Carlo Diaz & Rayana Alqubali

Bitcoin falls as investors criticize US tax plan

Bitcoin falls as investors criticize US tax plan
  • Binance has announced that it will discontinue its derivatives and futures products in Germany, Italy
Updated 03 August 2021
One Carlo Diaz & Rayana Alqubali

DUBAI: Bitcoin traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 2.81 percent to $38,516.96 at 5:01 p.m. Riyadh time, while Ether was down 4.03 percent to $2,517.24, data from CoinDesk showed.

The decline comes amid reports of cryptocurrency organizations criticizing the US government’s plan to tax the industry.

The US Congress earlier said it has plans to tax various actors in the crypto financial system to help pay for infrastructure expenditures. It will do this by classifying these parties as intermediaries under the Internal Revenue Code.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has approved Australia’s Independent Reserve to operate digital payment services.

The reserve, which is one of Australia’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it was one of the first digital asset service providers to obtain initial approval for a license from a major payment institution in Singapore.

In South Korea, 11 cryptocurrency exchanges will be shut down by a top financial regulator, local media reported.

The regulator alleged their involvement in fraudulent bank accounts, and said they have yet to comply with state regulations.

Binance has announced that it will discontinue its derivatives and futures products in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands — a likely result of the regulatory crackdown government around the world imposed on the company, CoinDesk reported.

Topics: bitcoin US Tax

Related

Bitcoin pulls back while investors weigh crypto options
Business & Economy
Bitcoin pulls back while investors weigh crypto options
Bitcoin tops $41,000 as cryptocurrencies rally after weeks-long downtrend
Business & Economy
Bitcoin tops $41,000 as cryptocurrencies rally after weeks-long downtrend

Latest updates

Why this retired engineer is a ‘model’ Saudi citizen
The models include typical houses and traditional shops that served fava beans, barbecued meat, kebabs and mabshoor, a traditional Arab dish of bread in a meat or vegetable broth. (Photos/Huda Bashatah)
Saudi anti-extremism initiative leads the world, says UN expert
Saudi anti-extremism initiative leads the world, says UN expert
UAE expands provision of COVID booster shots
UAE expands provision of COVID booster shots
Amid anger and despair, Lebanon braces for port explosion anniversary
People on Tuesday put white roses on portraits of victims of last year’s Beirut port blast as Lebanon marks the first anniversary of the Aug 4 explosion. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia to take part in G20 digital economy event
Photo/Shutterstock

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.