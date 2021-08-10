Middle East countries starting to embrace cryptocurrencies, BitOasis CEO says

You are here

Cryptos are still mainly being used for trading or investment purposes, Doudin said. (Wamda)
  • Regulators and crypto practitioners should work together to come up with industry standards
  • There has been promising progress in the Middle East
DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East are starting to see the importance of embracing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as these digital assets gain more ground everyday, a head of a UAE-based cryptocurrency platform said.

There has been promising progress in the Middle East where some governments are “really trying to be ahead of the curve and embracing this technology, as well as introducing frameworks that allow entrepreneurs and companies to thrive,” BitOasis Chief Executive Officer Ola Doudin told Arab News.

The comments come as BitOasis announced strong financial results for the first half of 2021, including trade volumes that exceeded $3 billion and a 200 percent growth in its user base.

BitOasis recently got its final regulatory licenses from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) as a multilateral trading facility, and Doudin said she is positive that other regulatory bodies will take similar steps.

Government support is not only present in the UAE, but also in other regional markets such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where the Dubai-based platform plans to expand in the future, she said.

“We’re actively in talks with some of those regulators trying to transfer our knowledge as much as possible, acquire those licenses when it’s the right time to do so, and have constant communication with them,” Doudin said.

However, she acknowledged regulation in the crypto space could be challenging because of how fast the technology evolves.

“The (crypto) space is evolving at lightning speed essentially. Every new month, there’s a new application, new technology, and new innovation,” she said.

Good regulation should be central to sustaining the unprecedented growth of the cryptocurrency industry, an expert said as the new technology gains traction in the region, Doudin added.

Regulators and crypto practitioners should work together to come up with industry standards that will not hamper innovation and allow smooth mainstream adoption, she said.

Doudin said the pandemic’s impact on the global economy has opened opportunities for the cryptocurrency industry, as investors seek alternative assets as a hedge against inflation.

She said regulation also played a big role in this growth.

“There is a lot more regulation and licensing for exchanges for crypto operators, and you have the infrastructure available for retail customers, particularly in the region,” she said.

Countries need to be more proactive in this regard, Doudin said, especially as the cryptocurrency industry grows bigger.

“It’s not basically a question of, should we regulate or not. It’s basically, when are you going to be regulating,” she said.

“They don’t have an option not to regulate because what we’re seeing, more and more, is that crypto is playing an integral part in financial services, and crypto continues to play a major part in transforming financials.”

Although adoption rates are gaining momentum, the majority of use case for crypto currencies are still in investment and trading purposes, Doudin said.

“We still don’t see a lot of use cases where people are using it for payments or other types of daily activities or utilities,” she said, but “at some point, crypto will become a technology that people can potentially use for that.”

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad halves half-year loss to $400mn

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad halves half-year loss to $400mn
Updated 46 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad halves half-year loss to $400mn

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad halves half-year loss to $400mn
  • Liquidity position has returned to pre-pandemic levels
  • Etihad cut operating costs by 27 percent to $1.4 billion in the first half
Updated 46 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Tuesday said its core operating losses halved in the first half of the year to $400 million and that its liquidity position had returned to pre-pandemic levels.
The state-owned carrier, which over the past year has accelerated a pre-pandemic restructuring, said it had cut operating costs by 27 percent to $1.4 billion in the first half.
That was helped by a nearly 40 percent reduction in the number of aircraft utilized with the airline having grounded aircraft, including its ten Airbus A380 superjumbos. It is also phasing out of its 19 Boeing 777-300s.
The airline, which had 64 aircraft in operation in the first half, carried 1 million passengers, down 71.5 percent from a year ago. The average number of seats filled fell to 24.9 percent, from 71 percent.
Operating revenue shrank 29.5 percent to $1.2 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization swung to $100 million from a $100 million loss the year before.
Etihad has operated under tougher restrictions than some other United Arab Emirates carriers since the country lifted a months-long ban on most international travel in the second half of 2020.
Abu Dhabi, the largest emirate and capital of the UAE, currently requires most international arrivals to quarantine for several days while only those from select destinations are exempt.
In neighboring Dubai, where airline Emirates is based, most international arrivals are required to present a negative coronavirus polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test without having to quarantine.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts $2bn profit, share weakness casts shadow

SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts $2bn profit, share weakness casts shadow
Updated 10 August 2021
Reuters

SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts $2bn profit, share weakness casts shadow

SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts $2bn profit, share weakness casts shadow
  • Didi, Full Truck Alliance listed during Q1
  • China regulatory action has hit valuations
Updated 10 August 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund unit on Tuesday posted a 236 billion yen ($2.14 billion) profit in the first quarter after gains from listing portfolio companies were offset by falling shares in firms like e-retailer Coupang Inc.
The Japanese conglomerate posted record annual profit in May with executives pointing to further upside from Vision Fund investments such as Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc. and “Uber for trucks” startup Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Those companies listed in New York during the quarter but Chinese regulatory action has subsequently hammered valuations, underscoring SoftBank’s China risk even as the group seeks to reduce dependence on its largest asset, a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
The turmoil is clouding the outlook for the group, whose shares have slipped a third from two-decade highs in March amid a record 2.5 trillion yen buyback which has since been completed. Shares closed up 0.9 percent ahead of earnings.
First-quarter group net profit fell 39 percent to 762 billion yen.
Still, SoftBank said its Vision Fund unit recorded gains of 310 billion yen after selling shares in delivery firm DoorDash Inc. and ridehailer Uber Technologies Inc.
SoftBank has also been investing in publicly listed shares through its SB Northstar trading unit. It held stakes in firms worth $13.6 billion at the end of June with the portfolio no longer including Microsoft Corp. or Facebook Inc. listed three months earlier.

Crypto coins edge higher as industry awaits changes

Crypto coins edge higher as industry awaits changes
Updated 10 August 2021
Ryana Alqubali & One Carlo Diaz

Crypto coins edge higher as industry awaits changes

Crypto coins edge higher as industry awaits changes
  • Koinwa, a crypto borrowing platform, is helping excluded groups in Africa to have access to financial services, Bitcoin.com has reported
Updated 10 August 2021
Ryana Alqubali & One Carlo Diaz

RIYADH/DUBAI: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 3.21 percent to $46,033.54 at 5:22 p.m. Riyadh time. Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,151.89, up 1.67 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

London Stock Exchange-listed crypto mining company Argo Blockchain reported a growth of more than 300 percent in earnings to $22 million.

The firm earlier said it has plans to list in the US subject to regulatory approval, CoinDesk has reported.

In Ireland, Standard Chartered will soon offer crypto brokerage services to institutional investors through its Zodia Custody service.

The service was established in December as a joint venture between Standard Chartered and wealth management company Northern Trust.

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio was worried that governments could outlaw cryptocurrencies. In a CNBC interview last week, Dalio said there is a “reasonable chance” that the federal government could eventually outlaw cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.

In the US, Sen. Mike Lee warned that passing a crypto tax provision will hamper innovation, and “make Americans poorer,” Bitcoin.com has reported.

The senator was referring to provisions in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that have already been criticized by crypto groups.

Koinwa, a crypto borrowing platform, is helping excluded groups in Africa to have access to financial services, Bitcoin.com has reported.

The platform allows underserved communities to loan cryptocurrencies, as well as to purchase coins for a minimal price.

Analyst expresses concerns over China’s economy

Analyst expresses concerns over China’s economy
Updated 10 August 2021
AMEERA ABID

Analyst expresses concerns over China’s economy

Analyst expresses concerns over China’s economy
  • Without a change in its approach, China may have to continue with occasional lockdowns: Neil Shearing
Updated 10 August 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: China’s economy is facing different challenges that may impact the country’s investment environment, said Neil Shearing of Capital Economics on Monday.

In a note, the group chief economist wrote that China’s “zero-COVID” approach seemed to be unrealistic given the spread of the delta variant. 

“Whereas most governments are now starting to acknowledge that we are likely to have to live with the coronavirus for the long term, China’s ambition remains to keep it out of the country altogether.

That will be difficult if it can spread easily among a highly vaccinated population,” he wrote.

According to Shearing, without a change in its approach, China may have to continue with occasional lockdowns and restrictions on movement, which is likely to have an impact on consumer and business behavior in the world’s second-largest economy.

On the macro front, he said indicators are showing that China’s economy is slowing down. “The slowdown is a reminder that China’s long-term growth challenges haven’t gone away.”

Shearing said there is a growing unease about Beijing’s commitment to open and free capital markets. He cited the recent clampdown on the private education sector, which came on the heels of a crackdown on the ride-hailing firm Didi.

“A combination of slowing growth, deepening policy concerns, and recurrent flare-ups in the virus is likely to make for difficult terrain for investors,” Shearing cautioned.

Gazprom natural gas plant hit by fire easing back into operation

Gazprom natural gas plant hit by fire easing back into operation
Updated 09 August 2021
Rinat Gainullin

Gazprom natural gas plant hit by fire easing back into operation

Gazprom natural gas plant hit by fire easing back into operation
  • Fire at Novy Urengoy plant caused gas prices to rise on global markets
Updated 09 August 2021
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: Gazprom is gradually resuming supply of feedstock to the gas condensate plant in Novy Urengoy after a fire broke out last Thursday at a condensate preparation plant, Interfax has said, citing a press release from the Russian energy giant.

The plant is part of the Urengoy gas production complex that processes unstable gas condensate from the largest fields in the Nadym-Pur-Taz region, Russia’s main gas province.

The process of stabilizing the condensate produced together with natural gas is linked inseparably with gas production, meaning that the fire caused the Novy Urengoy plant to completely stop accepting raw materials.

It led to a decrease in Gazprom’s gas production by tens of millions of cubic meters per day, according to Interfax.

The accident has caused concerns over the effect it might have on Gazprom gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, sending natural gas prices above $540 per thousand cubic meters at trading (Dutch TTF) in Europe on Aug. 6.

The capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline is 33 billion cubic meters a year, which works out to about 16 percent of Gazproms’s 2021 total gas supplies to EU, which were estimated at 202 billion cubic meters, according to Kirill Bakhtin, an oil and gas analyst at Moscow-based Sinara Financial Group.

Physical transit via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline decreased by a further 3 percent on Sunday, dropping from 1.5 million cubic meters per hour to 1.4 million cubic meters her hour, Interfax said on Aug. 9, citing data provided by German transport network operator Gascade.

Analysts are cautious in their opinions regarding the extent of possible impact on Gazprom gas supplies to Europe, and are waiting for further details from the company about the damage caused by the fire.

“We understand most of the short-term impact will be on gas condensate output,” analysts at Renaissance Capital wrote in a note published Aug. 6. “In this scenario, we estimate Gazprom may lose an annualized production volume of about 5 millions tonnes of gas condensate (reflecting 29 percent of our 2021 estimate), and about 8 billion cubic meters of natural gas (2 percent of our estimated 2021 gas output and 4 percent of our 2021 gas export volumes estimate).”

In a note published on the same day, Goldman Sachs analysts said: “We think that the implications are not material given that the gas production volumes that might be lost as a result of the accident can be compensated by higher production at other fields and Russian gas in storage. Hence, we believe that gas sales volumes would be largely unaffected by this accident.”

In what seems to be a similar approach, Bakhtin of Sinara Financial Group said in an Aug. 9 note: “We think that Gazprom’s gas exports from Yamal were reduced as a temporary precaution and will be restored shortly, since the fire allegedly damaged the de-ethanization facility used for the preparation of gas condensate. The main question now is how the accident will affect Gazprom’s gas condensate production chain. Without any comments from the company on the actual damage caused by the fire, it is not possible to accurately estimate the timing of the resumption of liquid and gas supplies in full.”

