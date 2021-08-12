You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia fights forged accounting certificates to enhance sector performance

Saudi Arabia fights forged accounting certificates to enhance sector performance

Saudi Arabia fights forged accounting certificates to enhance sector performance
SOCPA signed an agreement with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) in 2014. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2k83b

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia fights forged accounting certificates to enhance sector performance

Saudi Arabia fights forged accounting certificates to enhance sector performance
  • (SOCPA) recorded about 517 forged accounting certificates out of 200,000 submitted to the authority during the past three years
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants (SOCPA) recorded about 517 forged accounting certificates and 191 unrecognized certificates out of 200,000 submitted to the authority during the past three years, the authority said.

The authority aims at limiting the use of forged certificates and ensuring the integrity and credibility of the documents and information received, SOCPA said in the report in a report titled “The role of the accounting profession in building a thriving economy.”

All the owners of those forged certificates were referred to the Public Prosecution, Secretary-General Ahmed Al-Meghames said.

SOCPA adopted international standards and the application of 110 international standards in the Kingdom, and played a role in raising the level of performance of practitioners of the accounting and auditing profession, by offering 1,101 training programs during which more than 25,000 people were trained, according to the report.

The authority’s report also reviewed an increase in the number of certified public accountants by 98 percent, to reach 436.

The pace of membership in the authority has also increased in the past years, with more than 99,000 members joining it, including 4,900 students, through student membership.

Topics: #accountancy #forgery #crime #saudi

Related

Saudi Arabia launches women’s accountancy program
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches women’s accountancy program
From L-R: Trefor Murphy, founder and CEO of Cooper Fitch, a Dubai-based recruitment firm that covers the whole Gulf region. Fazeela Gopaliani, Middle East head of the Association of the Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). Rabia Yasmeen, a consultant at research company Euromonitor International. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudization: What needs to be done to achieve 30% in accountancy?
KSA signs agreement to bolster accountancy profession
Saudi Arabia
KSA signs agreement to bolster accountancy profession

OPEC+ can resist White House call for more oil with US gasoline prices set to drop

OPEC+ can resist White House call for more oil with US gasoline prices set to drop
Updated 17 min 27 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN IN LONDON and RINAT GAINULLIN IN MOSCOW

OPEC+ can resist White House call for more oil with US gasoline prices set to drop

OPEC+ can resist White House call for more oil with US gasoline prices set to drop
  • U.S. gasoline prices predicted to fall 12 percent through the end of the year
  • IEA warns crude demand set to weaken for rest of year, while OPEC maintains forecasts
Updated 17 min 27 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN IN LONDON and RINAT GAINULLIN IN MOSCOW

LONDON: US President Joe Biden’s calls for OPEC+ to pump more oil may be short-lived as political pressure eases along with gasoline prices over the coming months.

US gasoline prices rose 2.4 percent in July from the previous month, taking their 12-month advance to 41.8 percent, according to inflation data. The daily national average price at the pump was $3.19 on Aug. 11.

However, that price is set to decline by almost 12 percent to an average of $2.82 a gallon in the fourth quarter, according to US government forecasts. The continued progress of the Delta coronavirus variant could lead to further demand destruction and an even bigger drop.

Global oil demand is expected to grow slower than previously forecast this year and may lead to surplus supply in 2022 as the spread of the delta variant prompts lockdowns in major consuming countries, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

Demand surged in June as mobility increased in North America and Europe. But it “abruptly reversed course” in July as the Delta variant undermined deliveries in China, Indonesia and other parts of Asia, the IEA said in a monthly report.

In contrast, OPEC on Thursday stuck to its prediction of a strong recovery in world oil demand in 2021 and further growth next year, saying it expects demand to rise by 5.95 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, or 6.6 percent, unchanged from last month’s forecast.

“The global economy continues to recover,” OPEC said in the report. “However, numerous challenges remain that could easily dampen this momentum. In particular, COVID-19-related developments will need close monitoring.”

Brent crude fell 0.4 percent to $71.35 a barrel at 11:51 a.m. in London. It closed near a two-year high at $76.33 a barrel on July 30.

“Production cuts made during the pandemic should be reversed as the global economy recovers in order to lower prices for consumers,” Biden said Wednesday at the White House.

However, OPEC+ agreed last month to increase supply by 0.4 million barrels per day each month from August through December for a total of 2 million bpd.

“The rise in gas and oil prices will force oil importers to increase pressure on suppliers,” Kirill Tachennikov head of equity and fixed income research at Moscow-based Sinara Financial Group said in a research note published August 12. “OPEC+ spare production capacity of over 5 million barrels per day is enough to keep prices below $70/bbl in the second half of 2021.”


The administration’s move was likely timed to coincide with the inflation announcement, Height Capital Markets analyst Benjamin Salisbury told Bloomberg News.

“The rising inflation narrative – especially fuel prices – is the number one risk to Biden’s infrastructure, American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan agendas and the Democrats’ re-election prospects,” Salisbury said.

Topics: #oil #OPEC #US

Related

US President Joe Biden’s top aides are pressuring the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to boost oil output. (Reuters/File Photos)
Business & Economy
Oil drops below $70 as US urges OPEC and its allies to pump more
Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning
Business & Economy
Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning
OPEC should leave oil market in hands of the Saudis – Mizuho
Business & Economy
OPEC should leave oil market in hands of the Saudis – Mizuho
US shale’s tepid recovery bodes well for OPEC+
Business & Economy
US shale’s tepid recovery bodes well for OPEC+

Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights

Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights
Updated 25 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights

Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights
  • The new procedures could come into force from Sept. 1
  • Return to normal seating capacity would be based on certain conditions
Updated 25 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) may allow full passenger seating capacity on domestic flights, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and in response to the request made by some national air carriers, the authority said in a statement.

The new procedures would come into force from Sept. 1, the authority said, adding that the return to using the normal seating capacity before the pandemic outbreak would be based on certain conditions, including immunization of all passengers with two doses of vaccine.

Children under 12 years and those who have been given exemption by the competent Saudi health authorities from taking vaccines on medical grounds are exempted from these conditions, the authority said.

GACA stressed the importance of continuing to comply with wearing masks, washing of hands, and applying all preventive measures as per the domestic and international aviation protocols issued by the Saudi Public Health Authority (Weqaya).

Topics: #aviation #airlines #saudi #saudia

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Rashed Abdulrahman Alarfaj, vice president at Saudi Airlines Catering Co.
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Rashed Abdulrahman Alarfaj, vice president at Saudi Airlines Catering Co.
Saudi budget airline expands flights to Bisha
Business & Economy
Saudi budget airline expands flights to Bisha

Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project

Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project
Updated 49 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project

Saudi Grains Organization signs $106.3m Dhiba concrete silos project
  • Silos will have a capacity of 120,000 metric tons
Updated 49 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) signed today a contract for the construction of Dhiba concrete silos with one of the national companies specialized in this field, with a capacity of 120,000 metric tons, SPA reported.

The northern regions of the Kingdom are expected to witness an increase in demand within the framework of the major projects being implemented, said Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Chairman of SAGO Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, adding that this project will contribute to food security.

The project will be implemented in Dhiba port within 34 months, with a value of SR399 million ($106.3 million), consisting of two separate units with a capacity of 60,000 tons per unit, SAGO Governor Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris said.

The governor also pointed out the implementation of conveyors and equipment for handling grain and direct unloading equipment from ships with a capacity of 1,000 tons per hour, a backup station for electrical generators and an integrated network for rain drainage according to the highest environmental standards.

Topics: #grain #saudi #agriculture

Related

After the flour mills, Saudi Arabia said to mull grain silo privatizations
Business & Economy
After the flour mills, Saudi Arabia said to mull grain silo privatizations
Saudi Grains Organization to import 660k tons of feed barley
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Grains Organization to import 660k tons of feed barley

Oman creates national alliance to develop hydrogen supply chain

Oman creates national alliance to develop hydrogen supply chain
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Oman creates national alliance to develop hydrogen supply chain

Oman creates national alliance to develop hydrogen supply chain
  • Government agencies, oil and gas operators, educational and research institutions, as well as ports will work together on project
  • In May, Oman announced a plan to build the biggest green hydrogen plant in the world
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

MUSCAT: Oman has brought together 13 public and private-sector institutions to create a national hydrogen alliance as it seeks to develop a supply chain for the green fuel.

Government agencies, oil and gas operators, educational and research institutions, as well as ports will work together on the local production, transportation, utilization and export of clean hydrogen, the state Oman News Agency reported.

Gulf Arab countries are well positioned for the growing demand for clean hydrogen due to their climate, location, and experience developing large energy supply chains.

The alliance will attract investment and develop technology, policies and expertise throughout the entire hydrogen supply chain under the leadership of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals through the Future Energies Unit of Petroleum Development Oman.

Other members of the alliance include the Public Services Regulatory Authority, Energy Development Oman, Okio Group, Oman Liquefied Natural Gas Company, BP Oman, Shell Oman, Total Energy Oman, Sultan Qaboos University, German University of Technology, Sohar Port and Duqm Port.

In May, Oman announced a plan to build the biggest green hydrogen plant in the world over the coming 27 years along with 25 GW of solar and wind power.

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia said it had signed an agreement with Germany to explore opportunities in clean hydrogen, while earlier in the week Aramco said it is looking for off-take agreements for blue hydrogen in its key markets including Japan and South Korea.

Blue hydrogen uses the traditional Haber-Bosch method of turning natural gas into hydrogen but captures the carbon emissions, while green hydrogen is created by splitting water with renewable energy.

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has “all the right ingredients” to develop green hydrogen, including cost-efficient renewable power and water, CEO Jasim Husain Thabet told Arab News this week.

Topics: #oman #hydrogen

Related

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA has ‘all the right ingredients’ to make green hydrogen feasible
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s TAQA has ‘all the right ingredients’ to make green hydrogen feasible
Saudi Arabia explores hydrogen opportunities with Germany amid push for global market share
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia explores hydrogen opportunities with Germany amid push for global market share
Global interest in clean hydrogen surges as Mideast works to boost supply
Business & Economy
Global interest in clean hydrogen surges as Mideast works to boost supply

Diners and doctors help UK economy to extend recovery

Diners and doctors help UK economy to extend recovery
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

Diners and doctors help UK economy to extend recovery

Diners and doctors help UK economy to extend recovery
  • GDP rises 1.0 percent month on month in June vs. Reuters poll 0.8 percent
  • Services sector grew by 1.5 percent in June from May, with health activities contributing the most
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s economy grew by a faster-than expected 1 percent in June, after many hospitality firms restarted indoor service in mid-May and as more people visited doctors following the pandemic, lifting health care, official data showed on Thursday.
However, British gross domestic product remained 2.2 percent smaller at the end of June than it was in February 2020, before the pandemic struck the country, a reminder of the huge hit dealt by Britain’s long coronavirus lockdowns last year.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 0.8 percent in gross domestic product in June.
The Office for National Statistics lowered its estimate for growth in May to 0.6 percent from an originally reported 0.8 percent increase but output growth in April was revised up to 2.2 percent from 2 percent.
Gross domestic product in the three months to the end of June was 22.2 percent higher than in the same period of 2020.
That reflected the impact of last year’s first coronavirus shutdown on much of the economy which contrasted with the lifting of restrictions in the second quarter of this year.
But Samuel Tombs, an economist with Pantheon Macroeconomic, said Britain’s economy was almost certainly the hardest hit by COVID-19 among Group of Seven countries for a fifth consecutive quarter in the April-June period.
“The UK’s continued underperformance remains largely attributable to weakness in households’ spending, which was 7.0 percent below its Q4 2019 level in Q2, despite a quarter-on-quarter increase of 7.3 percent,” he said.
“By contrast, real government expenditure was 8.0 percent above its Q4 2019 level, primarily due to COVID-related spending.”
The huge services sector grew by 1.5 percent in June from May, with health activities contributing the most to growth as visits to GPs increased in June while food and beverage services jumped by more than 10 percent.
Industrial output shrank by 0.7 percent, as maintenance of oil field production sites and a swing in the volatile pharmaceutical industry dragged on the sector, but manufacturing grew by 0.2 percent.
Construction output fell by 1.3 percent.
Compared with the first quarter of this year, when much of Britain’s economy was in the grip of a third lockdown, the economy was up by 4.8 percent, the ONS said.
The International Monetary Fund said last month that Britain’s economy was on track to grow by 7 percent in 2021, the same as the United States, as it bounces back from an almost 10 percent slump last year.
However, the Bank of England thinks Britain’s economy will settle back into its slow pre-crisis rut once the impact of the pandemic slump and rebound settles down. It expects British GDP to grow by 5.75 percent next but only by 1.25 percent in 2023.
Last week the BoE laid out its plans for a “modest tightening” of its huge stimulus for Britain’s economy.
Separate trade data from the ONS showed British exports to the European Union in May and June exceeded their levels immediately before Britain left the EU’s single market at the start of this year, excluding volatile trade in precious metals.

Topics: #uk #economy #gdp

Related

UK economy strengthens recovery as virus lockdown eases
Business & Economy
UK economy strengthens recovery as virus lockdown eases

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia fights forged accounting certificates to enhance sector performance
Saudi Arabia fights forged accounting certificates to enhance sector performance
Israel to okay 2,000 new settler homes: Security source
Israel to okay 2,000 new settler homes: Security source
OPEC+ can resist White House call for more oil with US gasoline prices set to drop
OPEC+ can resist White House call for more oil with US gasoline prices set to drop
Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights
Saudi aviation authority may allow full seating capacity in domestic flights
Why Decision Review System has added drama and tension to cricket
Why Decision Review System has added drama and tension to cricket

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.