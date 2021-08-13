You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim World League to support UNHCR’s project for displaced persons in Nigeria

Muslim World League to support UNHCR’s project for displaced persons in Nigeria

Muslim World League to support UNHCR’s project for displaced persons in Nigeria
Short Url

https://arab.news/vt8sk

Updated 13 August 2021
SPA

Muslim World League to support UNHCR’s project for displaced persons in Nigeria

Muslim World League to support UNHCR’s project for displaced persons in Nigeria
Updated 13 August 2021
SPA

GENEVA: The Muslim World League (MWL) has signed an agreement with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to support its child protection interventions’ project in northeastern Nigeria, which has received more than 2.1 million internally displaced persons since the start of the crisis in 2009.

The bodies said that these figures prove that the crisis has not ended and still has severe impacts on children separated from their biological parents or caretakers.

The MWL and UNHCR have agreed on the importance of joint cooperation to achieve their common objectives in providing protection and support for refugees and other persons covered by the UNHCR mandate and seeking to find sustainable solutions to end their suffering.

The agreement will help rescue children who had to flee, leaving their homes and families behind. Some of these children have been victims to or witnessed violence, in addition to their vulnerability to abuse, negligence, violence, exploitation, trafficking or military recruitment while they live in an unfamiliar part of their country.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL) UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Nigeria

Related

Makkah document enlighten to Muslim world, says MWL chief
Saudi Arabia
Makkah document enlighten to Muslim world, says MWL chief
Update Muslim World League hosts ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’
Muslim World League hosts ‘Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan’

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushayt

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushayt
Updated 13 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushayt

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushayt
Updated 13 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said Friday that Saudi air defenses have intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, AlEkhbariya reported.

The militia, backed by Iran’s regime, regularly employs drones to target the Kingdom.

The coalition said the group’s “aggressive attempts to target civilians have been thwarted and destroyed”, adding that operational measures were being taken to “deal with the sources of threats”.

The Arab coalition is supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government whose control of the country is partial after the Houthis took over the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and now control large swaths of territory.

The Houthis have been condemned for targeting civilian sites in the Kingdom, an act which Saudi Arabia and the coalition say is tantamount to war crimes.

On Monday, the coalition knocked down two other drones heading toward the city, located in the southern province of Asir.

The attacks come days after the UN named veteran Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as new special envoy for Yemen, seeking to find new ground for peace talks between the  government and the Houthis.

Grundberg’s appointment was widely welcomed by the international community amid renewed hopes of an end to the seven-year war.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom would stand by the new envoy.

“We wish him success in his new role and look forward to working with him. The Kingdom will continue to support all efforts to reach a political solution that helps bring peace and prosperity to Yemen,” Prince Faisal said on Twitter.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi welcomed Grundberg’s appointment, and called on his government to cooperate with him and facilitate his tasks to enhance peace opportunities.

But chief Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam said on Sunday that the group had no plans to meet the new envoy, and such a meeting would be pointless because Grundberg had “nothing in his hands.”

“There is no use in having any dialogue before airports and ports are opened as a humanitarian necessity and priority,” said Abdulsalam, who is based in Oman.

Efforts to reach a peaceful settlement in Yemen, sponsored by Grundberg’s predecessor Martin Griffiths, failed as the Houthis refused to put into place a nationwide truce and stop their deadly offensive on the central city of Marib.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was great international support for addressing the humanitarian crisis and ending the Yemen conflict.

“There is unprecedented consensus on resolving the conflict and a real opportunity for peace. Only a durable agreement among Yemenis can reverse the dire humanitarian crisis,” Blinken said in a statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Houthis fire hundreds of ‘renegade’ security officers
Middle-East
Houthis fire hundreds of ‘renegade’ security officers
Houthis snub new UN envoy for Yemen, president welcomes appointment
Middle-East
Houthis snub new UN envoy for Yemen, president welcomes appointment

Magical walkway in Saudi Arabia’s Abha mountains provides visitors an unforgettable experience

Magical walkway in Saudi Arabia’s Abha mountains provides visitors an unforgettable experience
Updated 13 August 2021
SPA

Magical walkway in Saudi Arabia’s Abha mountains provides visitors an unforgettable experience

Magical walkway in Saudi Arabia’s Abha mountains provides visitors an unforgettable experience
  • The 7-km long elevated Fog Walkway overlooking the Tihama mountains offers picturesque mountain views
Updated 13 August 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Visitors to the Fog Walkway on top of the Abha mountains in Saudi Arabia’s southwest can be forgiven for thinking they are wandering among the clouds.

Families and friends can enjoy an unforgettable experience on one of the most striking attractions in the Kingdom and entire Gulf region.

The 14-meter-wide elevated walkway is located in the Al-Dabab neighborhood and overlooks the Tihama mountains. It runs for a distance of 7 km, offering picturesque mountain views, seating areas and children’s playgrounds.

Restaurants, green spaces, facilities and services add to the walkway’s appeal. Waterfalls are popular among visitors who come in search of the magic, privacy and unparalleled wealth of the Asir region.

The 14-meter-wide elevated walkway is located in the Al-Dabab neighborhood and overlooks the Tihama Mountains. It runs for a distance of 7 km. (SPA)

The Saudi Tourism Authority has included the region among 11 destinations featured in its Saudi Summer Program, which will run until Sept. 30.

The region reflects the Kingdom’s natural and climate diversity, with more than 500 tourism experiences and activities provided by about 250 partners from the private sector.

Asir is a haven for those looking to escape the summer heat, with a mild climate and rainy conditions that draws visitors from around the Kingdom.

The region is famous for its historic fortresses, archaeological sites, museums, popular markets and heritage villages, making it an unparalleled natural tourist destination.

The 14-meter-wide elevated walkway is located in the Al-Dabab neighborhood and overlooks the Tihama Mountains. It runs for a distance of 7 km. (SPA)

Development projects to serve the tourism sector are gathering pace, the most recent in locations serving the region’s various parks, including Al-Suoda, Al-Habla, Al Qur’aa and Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Park.

Other projects are planned for the Ballahmr and Billasmar forests, as well as the village of Rijal Almaa, known for its heritage architectural style spanning more than 350 years.

The UN World Tourism Organization has highlighted Asir and praised its outstanding tourism assets. Zurab Pololikashvili, the organization’s secretary-general, said during a visit to tourist and heritage sites in Abha that Asir offers unparalleled natural attractions and a unique cultural heritage.

Tourists and visitors to the region can benefit from hundreds of tourist experiences provided by Spirit of Saudi platform, also known as Visit Saudi, which offers visitor options in various destinations, including adventure activities such as hiking and mountain walking.

Topics: Saudi Summer Program Abha UN World Tourism Organization Fog Walkway

Related

Summer in Saudi Arabia: Historic Al-Shareef Museum in Taif offers a beautiful journey into the past
Saudi Arabia
Summer in Saudi Arabia: Historic Al-Shareef Museum in Taif offers a beautiful journey into the past
More than 25,000 Jacaranda trees add to Abha’s beauty photos
Saudi Arabia
More than 25,000 Jacaranda trees add to Abha’s beauty

Retired Royal Saudi Air Force colonel turns his home into a living museum

Retired Royal Saudi Air Force colonel turns his home into a living museum
Updated 13 August 2021
SALEH FAREED

Retired Royal Saudi Air Force colonel turns his home into a living museum

Retired Royal Saudi Air Force colonel turns his home into a living museum
  • As you walk into the small museum, even before you set your eyes on the displays, you feel a gradual immersion into history
Updated 13 August 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The house of Darwish Salamah is nothing short of a museum. Models of buildings from the Hijaz and Asir regions, cars, airplanes and decorated mosques in various sizes and shapes are displayed in every corner, between the plants and around the swimming pool in his courtyard.

When visitors enter Salamah’s house, magnificent antique pieces at the main door welcome them.

As you walk into the small museum, even before you set your eyes on the displays, you feel a gradual immersion into history.

After his early retirement from the Royal Saudi Air Force in 1976 as a result of a spinal injury after his plane crashed in the Arabian Gulf, Salamah converted his home into a large workshop for making models, which spread inside and out until they drew the attention of passers-by.

That hobby turned his home into a sort of shrine for locals and foreigners intrigued by his work; he was visited several times by the former governor of the Makkah region, Prince Majid bin Abdul Aziz, who admired his models, and the former Minister of Information Dr. Muhammad Abdu Yamani. The museum was even visited by Prince Andrew, Duke of York and a number of other senior officials from around the world.

Arab News met him at his home in Jeddah’s Al-Hamra district.

He insisted first on retrieving the history of his service in the Royal Saudi Air Force, having been a witness of its beginnings. He added he studied in Egypt during the Second Arab–Israeli war, also called the Tripartite Aggression, under former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

“Yes, the late president of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak, was my instructor at the Egyptian Air Academy, and I learned a lot from him,” he told Arab News.

As we talked in his courtyard, the colonel, now 82, suggested we visit his living room; for most is just a place to rest, but Salamah gives his a more literal sense. “This is my whole world,” he said, pointing to the large collection of photographs of national and international dignitaries and personalities, including a special photo with King Saud.

Having served as the first pilot trainer in the Royal Saudi Air Force, he recalled the crash of his Saber jet fighter in the Arabian Gulf 60 years ago.

Describing it as an unforgettable moment in his life, he said: “During my training session with one of my students, my plane encountered problems in bad weather over the Arabian Gulf and I tried to communicate with our base — unfortunately, (we) got no answer.

“So, we crashed into the sea; unfortunately, my student didn’t make it, and luckily I was rescued by an English ship and I got out of it with a spinal injury that forced me to retire after years of treatment.”

His retirement motivated him to work in the real estate sector in Madinah, his home town, and Jeddah. “The real estate business was booming (at) that time, and I really strove hard to make money until I succeeded, which led me to build my own house here in Jeddah.”

He added: “I felt bored and had an emptiness in my life. I could not adjust to sitting without doing anything, I had to do something.”

To fill his time, Salamah thought of making models of old heritage houses and mosques out of concrete and steel with the assistance of two Bangladeshi workers, who still work with him today at his house.

With no training or previous experience, Salamah and his assistants, have created around 1,000 pieces from concrete over wooden frames and steel netting. He has been making these model for 47 years.

“The house was full of those crammed concrete models and I ran out of space,” he said

“The whole courtyard is tiled with hand-made ceramic and concrete tiles which will last for years to come.”

After he became familiar with the technique, Salamah and his team moved on to smaller and more complex handmade models.

“I do not consider myself an artist, but I started my artistic work by making these models of all these objects, and I documented 48 mosques which were removed during the expansion of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah by making artistic models,” he said.

Salamah’s work is not only featured in his house but was also exhibited at Jeddah Corniche. “I (created) models representing the various heritage architectural styles of the Kingdom’s regions on the sea corniche in Jeddah, and (they) remained there for 20 years. They were very popular spots for visitors but they were removed under former Mayor of Jeddah Adel Faqih.”

Dominating one corner of the courtyard is a model of the Masmak Fortress in Riyadh and a miniature complex of the tombs of Hegra.

“Any time I see anything interesting in a magazine or a newspaper, I do it,” Salamah said. “Sometimes, I visit mosques and look at them, but mainly I get the information from photographs.”

In the back of the courtyard, a fully equipped workshop keeps the collection in working order and gives visitors a peek into the process of making models.

He expressed his thanks to all visitors to the museum, whether local or foreign, and said he hoped that his children would continue his work in the future.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi culture

Related

Saudi Heritage Authority launches archaeological survey of ancient stone structures in northern regions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Heritage Authority launches archaeological survey of ancient stone structures in northern regions
Saudi Culture Ministry issues guide to acquiring national artworks
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry issues guide to acquiring national artworks

Daily sales of high-quality dates from KSA’s Buraidah worth more than $400k

Daily sales of high-quality dates from KSA’s Buraidah worth more than $400k
Updated 13 August 2021
SPA

Daily sales of high-quality dates from KSA’s Buraidah worth more than $400k

Daily sales of high-quality dates from KSA’s Buraidah worth more than $400k
Updated 13 August 2021
SPA

BURAIDAH: Dates grown in Buraidah, the capital of Qassim region, are increasingly popular in the Kingdom and internationally, thanks to their high quality and abundance.

More than 400 refrigerated trucks transport hundreds of tons of the dates, including more than 45 varieties, each day.

They are taken to specialized factories in Jeddah, Riyadh and Madinah and other places for sorting and packing, before being delivered to Saudi and international buyers.

Daily sales of dates from Qassim are estimated to be worth more than SR1.5 million ($400,000).

As a result, the city of Buraidah has become an important location for dates traders, marketers, investors and consumers, which generates a significant amount of economic activity.

A festival is also held there that celebrates local heritage and culture.

Topics: Buraidah date festival 2021 Qassim

Related

Buraidah Date Festival in ‘auctioning’ phase photos
Saudi Arabia
Buraidah Date Festival in ‘auctioning’ phase
Buraidah Date Festival hosts exhibition on processing, manufacturing photos
Saudi Arabia
Buraidah Date Festival hosts exhibition on processing, manufacturing

Riyadh-based anti-terrorism coalition organizes lecture on war by proxy

The concept of war by proxy is discussed at IMCTC headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday. (Twitter)
The concept of war by proxy is discussed at IMCTC headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday. (Twitter)
Updated 13 August 2021
SPA

Riyadh-based anti-terrorism coalition organizes lecture on war by proxy

The concept of war by proxy is discussed at IMCTC headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday. (Twitter)
Updated 13 August 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) hosted a lecture titled “War by Proxy: Fourth Generation Warfare” on Thursday at its headquarters in Riyadh.

The lecture reviewed the concept of war by proxy, its mechanisms, military, political and economic dimensions, and the most important means, tools and characteristics that are used in wars by proxy.

Mechanisms and strategies of states in using war by proxy and ways to avoid and take precautions against this, in addition to countering financing terrorism, were also reviewed.

Presented by Jordan's representative at IMCTC, Brig. Gen. Raed Salim Al-Marashdeh, the session was attended by the acting secretary-general of IMCTC, Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, as well as representatives of member states and employees of IMCTC.

Brig. Gen. Raed Salim Al-Marashdeh, Jordan's representative at IMCTC, presenting his lecture on "War by Proxy". (Twitter)

 

Topics: Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC)

Related

Special Iran’s regional proxy machine has been derailed, says expert
Middle-East
Iran’s regional proxy machine has been derailed, says expert
Analysis How a costly proxy war can be prevented in Afghanistan
World
How a costly proxy war can be prevented in Afghanistan

Latest updates

Egyptian transport startup Swvl sees profit by 2024
Egyptian transport startup Swvl sees profit by 2024
In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial
In Yemen’s north, Houthis face virus with outright denial
Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 27
Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 27
Highlights from the eighth edition of 21,39 Jeddah Arts
Highlights from the eighth edition of 21,39 Jeddah Arts
THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from across the Arab world
THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from across the Arab world

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.