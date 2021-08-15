You are here

Taliban take control of Kabul, storm presidential palace

Taliban take control of Kabul, storm presidential palace
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP)
Taliban take control of Kabul, storm presidential palace
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP)
Updated 23 sec ago

Taliban take control of Kabul, storm presidential palace

Taliban take control of Kabul, storm presidential palace
  US embassy staff airlifted out in echoes of Vietnam
  Ashraf Ghani flees the country, branded 'a coward'
Updated 23 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday, 20 years after the US-led invasion that ousted them.

In chaotic scenes reminiscent of the fall of Saigon in 1975 at the end of the Vietnam war, American diplomatic staff were airlifted by helicopter from the US Embassy in the fortified Wazir Akbar Khan district of the Afghan capital.




 A US Chinook helicopter flies over the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP)

As Taliban fighters took over the presidential palace, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and was thought to be in Tajikistan. Afghans on social media branded him a “coward.”

Ghani said he left to “prevent a flood of bloodshed” and that “countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be destroyed” if he had stayed behind.
"The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honor, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," he said in a Facebook post.

He did not say where he had travelled to, but leading Afghan media group Tolo news suggested he had gone to Tajikistan.

 

 

Kabul’s streets were choked with cars and people trying to reach the airport. “Some people have left their keys in the car and have started walking to the airport,” one resident said

Hundreds of Afghans, some of them government ministers and government employees, along with civilians including many women and children, crowded into the terminal building at Kabul airport waiting for flights out.
“The airport is out of control ... the Afghan government just sold us out,” one official in the building said. A NATO official said the alliance was helping to secure the airport and that a political agreement was “now more urgent than ever.”

A Kabul hospital said it was treating more than 40 people wounded in clashes on the outskirts of the city, but the Taliban takeover appeared to be largely bloodless and there was no major fighting.

The Taliban said it was waiting for the government to surrender peacefully. “Taliban fighters are on standby atall entrances to Kabul until a peaceful and satisfactory transfer of power is agreed,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

 


The government’s acting interior minister, Abdul Sattar Mirzakawal, said power would be handed over to a transitional administration. “There won’t be an attack on the city, it is agreed that there will be a peaceful handover,” he said.
Another Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said a transfer of power was expected in days. “We assure the people, particularly in the city of Kabul, that their properties, their lives are safe,” he said.
The speed of the Taliban advance in the past two weeks has stunned Western powers, as city after city fell to the insurgents with little resistance from Afghan government forces, trained and equipped by the US and others at a cost of billions of dollars.

President Joe Biden has faced mounting criticism for adhering to his predecessor Donald Trump’s plan to end the US military mission in Afghanistan by Aug. 31. “An endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me,” Biden said.

- With agencies

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Ashraf Ghani Taliban capture Kabul

Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
AFP

UK troops in Kabul; UK lawmakers recalled for crisis talks

UK troops in Kabul; UK lawmakers recalled for crisis talks
  Parliament approves Johnson's request to call back MPs for urgent debate on what UK should do next
  Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defense Committee, urged Johnson to "think again" about stepping in
Updated 27 min 33 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: UK troops have arrived in Kabul to help evacuate any British citizens and employees who are from Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry said Sunday, as British lawmakers were called back to Parliament from their summer break to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan.
Authorities said Parliament will be recalled for one day on Wednesday to debate the government’s response to the crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also met with his Cabinet’s emergency committee Sunday as the Taliban advanced into Kabul, the Afghan capital.
After the meeting, Johnson said the priority is to get British citizens, as well as Afghans who helped UK forces in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, out “as fast as we can” in the next few days.
“The ambassador is working round the clock, has been there in the airport to help process the applications,” he told Sky News. “We certainly have the means at the moment to get them out ... It’s just a question of making sure that they’re able to do it over the next few days.”
The “vast bulk” of UK embassy staff and officials have already left Afghanistan, Johnson said.
The Sunday Telegraph reported that the UK’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, would be airlifted out of the country by Monday evening. The Foreign Office declined to comment on that report.

Like other NATO allies, Britain began withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden announced in April that the US was leaving by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the Sept.11, 2001 attacks.
Many British lawmakers have criticized Johnson’s Conservative government of abandoning Afghanistan. Conservative Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the pullout from Afghanistan was Britain’s worst foreign policy disaster since the UK’s failed invasion of Egypt in 1956.
Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, has urged the government to explain what it planned to do to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and prevent it from again becoming a base for international terrorism.
Johnson said Sunday that Britain will work on that with allies at the United Nations Security Council and in NATO, and ensure that no country recognizes the Taliban.
“I think it is very important that the West should work collectively to get over to that new government — be it by the Taliban or anybody else — that nobody wants Afghanistan once again to be a breeding ground for terror,” he said.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace maintained “we have not betrayed Afghanistan.” He said he had approached other NATO allies about taking the place of the US mission, but none was willing to do so, and Britain could not “go it alone.”
“It would be arrogant to think we could solve Afghanistan unilaterally,” he said.

Topics: Afghanistan UK UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Taliban capture Kabul

Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

UK politicians slam decision to withdraw scholarships for Afghan students

UK politicians slam decision to withdraw scholarships for Afghan students
  FCO: Evacuation of Kabul embassy means no time for applications to be approved
  British politicians brand decision "morally wrong" as other Afghans struggle with visa system
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British politicians have decried as “morally wrong” a decision by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to withdraw university scholarship places to Afghan students in light of the crisis enveloping the country.

About 35 people, just under half of whom are women, will no longer have visas approved for the Chevening Scholarships program this year, with the FCO insisting that the places will be deferred for a year with a view to “reinstating the program as soon as possible.”

David Liddington, a key ally of former prime minister Theresa May, and Rory Stewart, the former international development secretary, condemned the decision and urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to intervene on behalf of the students. Liddington called the move “morally wrong,” while Stewart said it was “deeply disappointing.”

Liddington also said that the students in question would be “at particular risk from the Taliban” given their desire to seek an education in the UK.

The militant group has retaken much of the country in the past few weeks, with only the capital Kabul remaining in government hands.

Both the US and UK have sent troops and aerial support to Afghanistan in a bid to evacuate civilians and embassy staff before Kabul falls to the militants.

In a letter sent to the prospective Afghan Chevening scholars, the FCO said: “Current circumstances mean that the British Embassy in Kabul is unable to administer the parts of the program that must be done in Kabul in time for candidates to begin their courses this year.”

Despite suggesting a resumption date in the autumn of 2022, it is unclear if, or when, the scholars will be able to take up their places should the country come under full Taliban control.

The British government is also under fire amid claims from many Afghans who worked with the British Army, British Council or other government bodies that they have been denied access to a fast-track visa scheme to escape the war-torn country.

Most fear retribution from the Taliban for working with a foreign government. Earlier this month, Raab agreed to permit Afghans who had worked with British media companies to apply for the scheme, but critics say that the UK’s system is inferior to that of other Western nations in providing sanctuary to those who qualify, including the US.

Topics: UK Taliban Afghanistan

World reacts as Taliban sweep through Afghanistan

World reacts as Taliban sweep through Afghanistan
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

World reacts as Taliban sweep through Afghanistan

World reacts as Taliban sweep through Afghanistan
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The world is reacting to the rapid developments in Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country.

US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US is evacuating remaining staff at the US Embassy in Kabul as the Taliban enter the Afghan capital. But he is playing down America’s hasty exit, saying “this is manifestly not Saigon.”
Speaking on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Blinken said: “The compound itself, our folks are leaving there, and moving to the airport.”
Blinken also confirmed that US Embassy workers were destroying documents and other items ahead of fleeing the embassy, but insisted “this is being done in a very deliberate way, it’s being done in an orderly way, and it’s being done with American forces there to make sure we can do it in a safe way.”
The evacuation of the US Embassy in Kabul had US military helicopters lifting off from embassy grounds Sunday, and sent puffs of black smoke up into the skies over Kabul as US officials worked to keep sensitive material from falling in Taliban hands.
The scene comes after President Joe Biden earlier this year played down any idea that the Taliban could capture the country, or that the Afghanistan war would end up in scenes reminiscent of the Vietnam one, with military helicopters taking off from embassy rooftops.
Blinken defended Biden’s decision to end the nearly 20-year US military mission in Afghanistan, saying Biden’s hands were tied by a withdrawal deal President Donald Trump struck with the Taliban in 2020.
If Biden had called off the withdrawal, “we would have been back at the war with the Taliban,” and forced to surge tens of thousands of American forces back into Afghanistan, Blinken said.

UK
Nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding it was clear that there would be a new administration in the country very shortly.
"We don't want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban," Johnson said in an interview clip, urging the West to work together on Afghanistan through mechanisms such as the United Nations and NATO.
"We want a united position amongst all the like-minded as far as we can get one so that we do whatever we can to prevent Afghanistan lapsing back into being a breeding ground for terror."

UAE

The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry on Sunday said it was working on facilitating the evacuation of foreign diplomatic staff from Afghanistan through airports in the Gulf Arab state.
That included diplomatic staff from the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Egypt, Australia and the European Union it said in a statement.
The UAE is a major international air transit hub.

Russia 
Russia’s state news agency reported Sunday that the Taliban promised to guarantee the safety of the Russian embassy in Kabul.
Tass quoted Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, as saying that the organization has “good relations with Russia” and a “policy in general to ensure safe conditions for the functioning of the Russian and other embassies.”
The Kremlin's envoy on Afghanistan said Sunday that there are no plans to evacuate the Russian embassy in Kabul. Zamir Kabulov told the Interfax news agency that Russia’s ambassador and its staff are “calmly carrying out their duties.”
The reports came as Taliban fighters entered Kabul after a week-long blitz ahead of the final pullout of American and NATO troops. The Taliban said they don’t plan to take the capital city by force.

Germany 

German media have issued an urgent appeal to Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s foreign minister for an emergency visa program to help local staff who worked for them to leave Afghanistan.
In an open letter Sunday, major German newspapers, public and commercial broadcasters, and the dpa news agency warned that “the lives of these freelance staff are now in acute danger.”
The media outlets stressed that reporting from Afghanistan over the past two decades would have been “unthinkable without the efforts and bravery of the Afghan staff who supported us on the ground: local journalists, stringers and translators.”
Citing several recent fatal attacks on journalists, the letter said that due to the advance of the Taliban “it must be feared that such murders will now dramatically increase - and many of our staff are at risk.”
“We are convinced: there is no time to lose now,” it adds. “Our staff who want to leave the country are at risk of persecution, arrest, torture and deaths. That is why we ask you act quickly.”

Italy

Italian media reported Sunday that most personnel at the Italian Embassy in Kabul are being transferred to the Afghan capital’s airport in preparation for evacuation.
The report Sunday by Corriere della Sera said the move affects some 50 Italian staffers and 30 Afghan employees and their families, along with Carabinieri paramilitary police protecting the embassy.
The Foreign Ministry confirmed that staff were being transferred to the airport, as other nations were in the process of doing, but could not give numbers or timing.
Italy’s defense minister has said that 228 Afghans and their families have already been transferred to Italy, calling it a “moral duty” to protect those who had worked with Italy and who would face reprisals by the Taliban.
The Italian agency LaPresse reported a flight carrying Italian embassy staff would depart Kabul Sunday evening.

Sweden  
Sweden will evacuate all its embassy staff from Kabul on Sunday, public service broadcaster Swedish Radio reported, citing sources.

Vatican – Pope Francis 
Pope Francis expressed his “concern” Sunday over the conflict in Afghanistan and called for dialogue so that the “battered population” can live in peace.
“I join in the unanimous concern for the situation in Afghanistan,” the pontiff said during the weekly Angelus at the Vatican.
“I ask all of you to pray with me to the God of peace so that the clamour of weapons might cease and solutions can be found at the table of dialogue.
“Only thus can the battered population of that country – men, women, elderly and children - return to their own homes, and live in peace and security, in total mutual respect.”

(with input from Reuters, Associated Press and AFP) 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Updated 15 August 2021
Thai protesters plan 'car mob' rally demanding PM resign

  Anti-government protests in recent weeks have resulted in violent clashes with police
  Thailand's youth-led anti-government protest movement appears have regained momentum
Topics: Thailand

US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul

US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul
Updated 25 min 37 sec ago
Agencies

US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul

US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul
  US officials previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents
Updated 25 min 37 sec ago
Agencies

WASHINGTON/KABUL: The United States has started evacuating diplomats from its embassy in Kabul, two US officials said on Sunday.
“We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave... the embassy continues to function,” one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.
US officials previously said that diplomats inside had begun destroying sensitive documents.
It had been expected that the evacuation of most diplomats would begin on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents continued lightning advances that brought the Islamist group to the door of Kabul in a matter of days.
The moves came as the Taliban earlier seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country’s increasingly isolated central government, cutting off the capital to the east and tightening their grip on the nation as tens of thousands fled their rapid advance.

Topics: US Afghanistan Kabul Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

