Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G

Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G
The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has the biggest coverage in the Kingdom when it comes to 5G deployment. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G

Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G
  • The total number of governorates covered with 5G now is 60, up by seven from the first quarter of the year
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia increased the number of areas covered by fast internet and mobile technology of 5G as the country continues its plan to expand digital infrastructure with private companies.\

The total number of governorates covered with 5G now is 60, up by seven from the first quarter of the year, the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) announced in a report.

The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has the biggest coverage in the Kingdom when it comes to 5G deployment, with 56 governorates. It is followed by Zain, which covers 43 governorates, and Mobily with 21 governorates.

Meanwhile, download speeds in the Kingdom recorded an average of 370.12 mbps, the report said, with STC recording the highest average download speed with its mobile 5G service.

Zain had an average of 251.25 mbps, while Mobily recorded an average download speed of 280.59 mbps.

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually, minister says

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually, minister says
Updated 17 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually, minister says

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually, minister says
  • Al-Fadhli stressed the importance of reaching a highly effective mechanism to reduce the amount of lost and wasted food
Updated 17 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Food waste is costing Saudi Arabia SR40 billion ($10.6 billion) annually with food loss and waste hitting 33 percent, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing minister of agriculture and chairman of the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli.

Al-Fadhli stressed the importance of reaching a highly effective mechanism to reduce the amount of lost and wasted food, to reduce its impact on health, the environment and the economy.

SAGO earlier signed a contract with a local company to promote the reduction of food waste, in line with national transformation initiatives.

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns
Updated 27 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns
  • Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19
Updated 27 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil dropped to below $66 a barrel on Thursday, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger US dollar and a surprise increase in US gasoline inventories.
Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month.
“The longer-than-anticipated battle against the invisible enemy has made investors cautious and pragmatic, leading to gradually softer prices,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
“The potential withdrawal of monetary support, the chaotic Taliban takeover of Afghanistan that threatens with another migrant crisis and worries about the continuous spread of the virus keep the dollar in demand, which, in turn, acts as a break on any attempted oil-price rally.”
The dollar hit a nine-month high, weighing on dollar-priced commodities.
Brent crude was down $1.87, or 2.7 percent, at $66.36 at 1025 GMT, after touching its lowest since May 21. US West Intermediate (WTI) fell $1.96, or 3 percent, to $63.50 after falling as low as $62.83, also its lowest since May 21.
Both Brent and US crude have declined for six days in a row, the longest losing streak since a six-day drop for both contracts that ended on Feb. 28, 2020.
“Concerns about dampening demand expectations as a result of an increase in coronavirus cases worldwide have contributed to the drop,” said Naeem Aslam of Avatrade, a broker.
The International Energy Agency last week trimmed its oil demand outlook due to the spread of the Delta variant. OPEC, however, left its demand forecasts unchanged.
An unexpected rise in US gasoline inventories in a weekly supply report added to demand concerns, given demand for the motor fuel typically peaks during the northern hemisphere summer.
The strong US dollar is adding to the pressure. The dollar has rallied on expectations the Federal Reserve will start tapering its stimulus this year. A strong dollar makes oil more expensive to other currency holders and tends to weigh on prices.

Baidu's $1bn green bond draws strong demand despite China crackdown

Baidu’s $1bn green bond draws strong demand despite China crackdown
Updated 14 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Baidu’s $1bn green bond draws strong demand despite China crackdown

Baidu’s $1bn green bond draws strong demand despite China crackdown
  • It was the first major debt fundraising by a Chinese tech firm since the latest onslaught of regulatory actions that began in July
Updated 14 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Baidu Inc. has raised $1 billion in a two-tranche US dollar sustainability bond, negotiating better-than-expected terms amid strong demand and despite concerns about China’s regulatory clampdown on the tech sector.
It was the first major debt fundraising by a Chinese tech firm since the latest onslaught of regulatory actions that began in July, and its success should give other issuers confidence there is still significant global investor interest in Chinese deals, bankers said.
Its 5.5-year tranche bond raised $300 million and the 10-year tranche secured $700 million, a company statement said.
Baidu’s dominance of China’s search market underpinned demand and the final price was significantly cheaper than when first flagged to investors on Wednesday. Demand from investors reached more than $5 billion, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
“It has been a very noisy environment in the tech sector. But Baidu was able to overcome that and the volatility in the market has been more pronounced in equities than it has been in the credit market,” said one of the sources who declined to be identified discussing private information.
Baidu, which plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt and fund ESG-related projects, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The shorter dated bond was priced at US Treasuries plus 83 basis points versus initial guidance of plus 115 basis points, while the longer dated issuance was priced at US Treasuries plus 113 basis points versus initial guidance of plus 150 basis points.
In its prospectus for the deal, Baidu noted it was unclear whether new Chinese rules requiring companies that plan to list overseas undergo a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China had similar implications for companies already listed abroad that intend to conduct further equity or debt offerings.
“We cannot predict the impact of the draft measures,” it said.
Chinese companies have raised $121.2 billion in US dollar debt funding so far in 2021, according to Dealogic data, slightly below the $126.6 billion raised during the same period last year.
Chinese authorities have upended their previously laissez-faire approach to the tech sector, launching a slew of antitrust probes, imposing fines and introducing new regulations. New rules https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/china-issues-draft-rules-banning-unfair-competition-Internet-sector-2021-08-17 were published this week aimed at tackling anti-competitive behavior and companies’ handling of data.

Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years

Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years
Updated 19 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years

Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years
Updated 19 August 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 0.74  percent to $44,686.87 at 11:29 a.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,003.69, down by 0.80 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Nigel Green, CEO of the independent financial advisory firm and founder of the deVere Group, said at a virtual event that he expected Ethereum to continue to outperform Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, and will eventually outpace its rival this year and possibly within five years.
Meanwhile, a study said cryptocurrency adoption has increased 23-fold globally over the past year. Chainalysis released its 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index, which showed the digital currency is gaining popularity in India, Pakistan, and Ukraine where its adoption is waning in China and the US amid regulatory pressures, CoinDesk reported.
Binance said on Wednesday it had appointed a former US Treasury criminal investigator as its global money laundering reporting officer, part of an attempt by one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges to reinvent itself as a regulated financial firm.
According to a press release, ETC said it will list all of its crypto-traded products on the Vienna Stock Exchange.
The London-based crypto securities will also list Vienna’s first carbon-neutral crypto ETP, the first physical bitcoin ETP, the first litecoin ETP, and an ethereum ETP.
According to a new report by Allied Market Research, the crypto asset management market will grow to $9.4 billion by 2030. The increase projected in the report equates to a compound annual growth rate of 30 percent from 2021 to 2030.
In another development, the Evai cryptocurrency ratings platform started its operations in Dubai. It is collaborating with GlobalBoost to launch its first crypto fund.

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round

Pakistani grocery delivery startup Airlift raises $85m series B round
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Airlift, a Pakistani tech startup for fast delivery of household essentials, has raised $85m in series B financing to fund its expansion in Asia and Africa.
In the past year - during which grocery delivery startups' valuations increased as their expansion was fuelled by the pandemic - and using so-called 'dark stores,' it has scaled operations across 8 Pakistani cities from its Lahore headquarters.
The startup has raised over $110m to date, and is backed by more than 7 investors, including Sam Altman, the former president of YCombinator, Biz Stone, co-founder at Twitter / Medium, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, former CEO of Disney.

