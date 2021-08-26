You are here

  • Home
  • Blast outside Kabul airport, at least 13 deaths according to Taliban official

Blast outside Kabul airport, at least 13 deaths according to Taliban official

US soldiers stand inside the airport wall as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
US soldiers stand inside the airport wall as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8fupc

Updated 11 sec ago
Agencies

Blast outside Kabul airport, at least 13 deaths according to Taliban official

US soldiers stand inside the airport wall as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
  • Western intelligence pointed toward possible attack by suicide bombers tied to the Afghan arm of Daesh
Updated 11 sec ago
Agencies

KABUL: The US military confirmed a large explosion Thursday outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, where the United States and other countries have been evacuating tens of thousands of people.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion, according to a White House official. Biden was in a meeting with security officials about the situation in Afghanistan when the explosion was first reported, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Reports put the explosion at the airport's main Abbey Gate, where thousands of people have massed over the past 12 days hoping to be evacuated after the militants seized power, and an unconfirmed death toll of 13 people including children was given by a Taliban official.

Other reports located it close to the Baron Hotel near the gate, which Western nations had used to stage some evacuations.

US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide bombers tied to the Afghan arm of Daesh — the so-called Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) — were threatening to attack the airport ahead of Washington's August 31 deadline to finalize the evacuation.

The Taliban, whose fighters are guarding the perimeter outside the airport, are enemies of the affiliate.

“Our guards are also risking their lives at Kabul airport, they face a threat too from the Islamic State group,” said a Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity and before the reports of the explosion.

Early Thursday Kabul time Western nations warned their citizens to immediately leave the surrounds of the airport over a terrorist threat, as thousands of people tried to reach a dwindling number of evacuation flights.

“Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” said the US State Department.

Britain's defense ministry said it was working urgently to establish what had happened at the airport following the reports of an explosion.

“We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort,” the defense ministry said on Twitter.

“Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident.”

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule.

Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey said Thursday a terrorist threat against the airport was “imminent.”

“Reporting over the week has become ever more credible. And it is of an imminent and severe threat to life,” Heappey said.

Most member nations of the US-led coalition said Thursday they had wound up or would soon end their own evacuation flights from Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The total number of people who have been taken out of the US-controlled hub since the international airlift began on August 14 hit 95,700 Thursday, including both Afghans and foreign nationals.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States would stick to its deadline of withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan by August 31, to end the two-decade US-led war there.

A spokesman for the Taliban, which seized Kabul on August 15 to cap a lightning campaign against government forces, said Tuesday the evacuation operation had to end on August 31.

* With AP, AFP and Reuters

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Kabul Afghanistan

Related

US and allies warn of ‘high’ terror threat at Kabul airport
World
US and allies warn of ‘high’ terror threat at Kabul airport

France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation

France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation

France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation
  • The man is one of five people placed under surveillance after their arrival in France as part of an investigation into links with the Taliban
  • He told the court he wanted to buy medicine because he suffered from headaches and vomiting since arriving in France
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: A French court handed a 10-month suspended jail sentence to an Afghan man for violating a surveillance order days after France evacuated him from Taliban-controlled Kabul,
This intensified a controversy over suspected links between at least one evacuee and the Taliban.
The man, Ahmat M., is one of five people who were placed under surveillance after their arrival in France as part of an investigation into links with the Taliban.
One man, not Ahmat M, is suspected of working for the Taliban despite helping France evacuate nationals and Afghans in danger. He and four others deemed close to him, including Ahmat M., were placed under surveillance earlier this week.
The surveillance order included strict limits on movements and Ahmat M., who arrived at the weekend, was convicted by a court late Wednesday for straying outside of this zone.
Ahmat M., who says he was a prosecutor in Afghanistan before resuming his law studies, was ordered not to leave the Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand, where he was living with his wife, baby daughter and several other family members.
He told the court he wanted to buy medicine because he suffered from headaches and vomiting since arriving in France. In sometimes confused remarks, he said he followed a man living in the same hotel who offered to buy him these medicines, without realizing that he was going to central Paris.
The other man told investigators that Ahmat M. had asked him to accompany him to Paris to buy SIM cards. Ahmat M. also insisted he was unaware of the restrictions he had to follow.
“This is not the case of a Taliban in France, it is the case of a man who fled his country with his wife and his three-month-old daughter” and who was arrested for “going to the supermarket,” said his lawyer Alice Ouaknine.
The possibility that there could be Taliban members among the hundreds of Afghans evacuated by France over the last fortnight has ignited a controversy in France, with migration set to be a prime battleground in 2022 presidential elections.
The right has accused the government of President Emmanuel Macron of failing to carry out proper security checks, while the left has accused him of letting down ordinary Afghans by only allowing limited numbers into France.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said Macron was not putting the security of the French first while prominent right-wing presidential challenger Xavier Bertrand asked why the five Afghans were not being expelled immediately.
Prime Minister Jean Castex told RTL radio that the five individuals were “perfectly under control” and the security agencies had “done their work well.” There was no question of urgently expelling them, he added.
Castex also said France’s evacuation mission in Kabul would end on Friday. France has evacuated around 2,500 people, mainly Afghans deemed to be in danger but also French nationals, on around a dozen flights out of Kabul since the city fell to the Taliban.

Topics: France Kabul Afghans Taliban French

Related

France set to stop Afghanistan evacuations from Friday evening onwards — PM Castex
World
France set to stop Afghanistan evacuations from Friday evening onwards — PM Castex
France’s COVID-19 hospitalizations highest in 2 months
World
France’s COVID-19 hospitalizations highest in 2 months

US says up to 1,500 Americans await airlift as threats grow

US says up to 1,500 Americans await airlift as threats grow
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

US says up to 1,500 Americans await airlift as threats grow

US says up to 1,500 Americans await airlift as threats grow
  • The airlift continued Thursday despite warnings of vehicle-borne bomb threats near the airport
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The United States says as many as 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan amid growing warnings Thursday of terrorist threats targeting the Kabul airport as President Joe Biden’s deadline for withdrawing troops fast approaches.
Untold thousands of at-risk Afghans are struggling to get into the airport even as many thousands of other Afghans already had been flown to safety in nearly two weeks of round-the-clock flights.
The airlift continued Thursday despite warnings of vehicle-borne bomb threats near the airport. The White House said 13,400 people had been evacuated in the 24 hours that ended early Thursday morning Washington time. That included 5,100 people aboard US military planes and 8,300 on coalition and partner aircraft. That was a substantial drop from the 19,000 airlifted by all means the day before.
Several of the Americans working phones and trying to pull strings to get out former Afghan colleagues, women’s advocates, journalists and other vulnerable Afghans said they were still waiting for US action.
“It’s 100 percent up to the Afghans to take these risks and try to fight their way out,” said Sunil Varghese, policy director with the International Refugee Assistance Project.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized at a State Department briefing on Wednesday that ” evacuating Americans is our top priority. ”
He added: “We’re also committed to getting out as many Afghans at-risk as we can before the 31st,” when Biden plans to pull out the last of thousands of American troops.
As more nations began shutting down own evacuation flights and pulling out before the US withdrawal, there were new European warnings about the threats. British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC that there was ”very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack” at the airport, possibly within “hours.”
The US Embassy in Kabul, the capital, issued a security alert Wednesday warning American citizens away from three specific airport gates. Senior US officials said the warning was related to ongoing and specific threats involving the Islamic State and potential vehicle bombs, which have set US officials on edge in the final days of the American drawdown. The officials insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss ongoing military operations.
Blinken said the State Department estimates there were about 6,000 Americans wanting to leave Afghanistan when the airlift began Aug. 14, as the Taliban took the capital after a stunning military conquest. About 4,500 Americans have been evacuated so far, Blinken said, and among the rest “some are understandably very scared.”
The 6,000 figure is the first firm estimate by the State Department of how many Americans were seeking to get out. US officials early in the evacuation estimated as many as 15,000, including dual citizens, lived in Afghanistan. The figure does not include US Green Card holders.
About 500 Americans have been contacted with instructions on when and how to get to the chaotic Kabul airport to catch evacuation flights.
In addition, 1,000 or perhaps fewer are being contacted to determine whether they still want to leave. Blinken said some of these may already have left the country, some may want to remain and some may not actually be American citizens.
Blinken emphasized that the US and other governments plan to continue assisting Afghans and Americans who want to leave after the deadline for Biden’s planned end to the evacuation and the two-decade US military role in Afghanistan.
Biden has cited what he US says are rising security threats to US forces, including from an affiliate of the Islamic State terror group, for his determination to stick with Tuesday’s withdrawal deadline.
The US Embassy has already been evacuated; staff are operating from the Kabul airport and the last are to leave by Tuesday.
Biden said this week he had asked his national security team for contingency plans in case he decides to extend the deadline. Taliban leaders who took control of Afghanistan this month say they will not tolerate any extensions to the Tuesday deadline. But Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted that “people with legal documents” will still be able to fly out via commercial flights after Tuesday.
US troops are anchoring a multinational evacuation from the airport. The White House says the airlift overall has flown out 82,300 Afghans, Americans and others on a mix of US, international and private flights.
The withdrawal comes under a 2020 deal negotiated by President Donald Trump with the Taliban.
Refugee groups are describing a different picture than the Biden administration is when it comes to many Afghans: a disorganized, barely-there US evacuation effort that leaves the most desperate to risk beatings and death at Taliban checkpoints. Some Afghans are reported being turned away from the Kabul airport by American forces controlling the gates, despite having approval for flights.
US military and diplomatic officials appear to still be compiling lists of eligible Afghans but have yet to disclose how many may be evacuated — and how — private Americans and American organizations said.
“We still have 1,200 Afghans with visas that are outside the airport and haven’t got in,” said James Miervaldis with No One Left Behind, one of dozens of veterans groups working to get out Afghans who worked with the US military during America’s nearly 20 years of combat in the country.. “We’re waiting to hear from the US. government and haven’t heard yet.”
US-based organizations, speaking on background to discuss sensitive matters, cite accounts from witnesses on the ground as saying some American citizens, and family members of Afghans with green cards, still were having trouble pushing and talking their way into the Kabul airport for flights.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US military will preserve as much airlift capacity at the airport as possible in the coming days. But he added that in the final days and hours there will have to be a balance in getting out US troops and their equipment as well as evacuees.
 

Topics: Kabul Evacuations Afghanistan

Related

France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation
World
France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation
UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to last minute of Aug. 31
World
UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to last minute of Aug. 31

France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation

France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation

France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation
  • One man is suspected of working for the Taliban despite helping France evacuate nationals and Afghans in danger
  • The right accused the government of President Emmanuel Macron of failing to carry out proper security checks
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: A French court has handed a 10-month suspended jail sentence to an Afghan man for violating the terms of a surveillance order, days after France evacuated him from Taliban-controlled Kabul.

The man, Ahmat M., is one of five people who were placed under surveillance after their arrival in France as part of an investigation into links with the Taliban.

One man, not Ahmat M, is suspected of working for the Taliban despite helping France evacuate nationals and Afghans in danger. He and four others deemed close to him, including Ahmat M., were placed under surveillance earlier this week.

The surveillance order included strict limits on movements and Ahmat M., who arrived at the weekend, was convicted by a court late Wednesday for straying outside of this zone.

Ahmat M., who says he was a prosecutor in Afghanistan before resuming his law studies, had been ordered not to leave the Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand, where he was living with his wife, baby daughter and several other family members.

He told the court he wanted to buy medicine because he suffered from headaches and vomiting since arriving in France. In sometimes confused remarks, he said he followed a man living in the same hotel who offered to buy him these medicines, without realizing that he was going to central Paris.

The other man told investigators that Ahmat M. had asked him to accompany him to Paris to buy SIM cards. Ahmat M. also insisted he was unaware of the restrictions he had to follow.

“This is not the case of a Taliban in France, it is the case of a man who fled his country with his wife and his three-month-old daughter” and who was arrested for “going to the supermarket,” said his lawyer Alice Ouaknine.

The possibility that there could be Taliban members among the hundreds of Afghans evacuated by France over the last fortnight has ignited a storm of controversy in France, with migration set to be a prime battleground in 2022 presidential elections.

The right has accused the government of President Emmanuel Macron of failing to carry out proper security checks while he has also faced criticism from the left who accuse him of letting down ordinary Afghans by only allowing limited numbers into France.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul France Afghanistan Taliban

Related

France set to stop Afghanistan evacuations from Friday evening onwards — PM Castex
World
France set to stop Afghanistan evacuations from Friday evening onwards — PM Castex

France set to stop Afghanistan evacuations from Friday evening onwards — PM Castex

France set to stop Afghanistan evacuations from Friday evening onwards — PM Castex
Updated 26 August 2021
Reuters

France set to stop Afghanistan evacuations from Friday evening onwards — PM Castex

France set to stop Afghanistan evacuations from Friday evening onwards — PM Castex
  • The US and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport due to the threat of a terror attack by Daesh
Updated 26 August 2021
Reuters

PARIS: France will no longer be able to evacuate people from Afghanistan from Friday evening onwards, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told RTL radio.

“We are going to continue until tomorrow evening,” said Castex on Thursday.

The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a terror attack by Daesh militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline.

Pressure to complete the evacuations of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban has intensified, with all US and allied troops due to leave the airport next week.

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the crisis in Afghanistan with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, and Macron will host Rakhmon at a meeting in France on Oct. 13, a statement from Macron’s office said.

Tajikistan will not recognize an Afghan government that is not inclusive and representative of all its ethnic groups, Rakhmon said on Wednesday, accusing the Taliban of failing to fulfil their promise of inclusivity.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Update Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Daesh threat
World
Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over ‘very credible’ Daesh threat

Harris emphasizing human and worker rights in Vietnam

Harris emphasizing human and worker rights in Vietnam
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

Harris emphasizing human and worker rights in Vietnam

Harris emphasizing human and worker rights in Vietnam
  • Later Thursday, Harris will speak at a news conference before beginning the trip back to the US
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

HANOI: US Vice President Kamala Harris turned her attention to issues surrounding worker rights and civil liberties Thursday as she closed out her visit to Southeast Asia, elevating activists in a region of the world known for its challenges and restrictions to human rights.
In Vietnam, Harris participated in what her team billed as a “changemakers” event with activists working on LGBTQ rights and climate change.
“It is critical that if we are to take on the challenges we face that we do it in a way that is collaborative, that we must empower leaders in every sector, including of course government but community leaders, business leaders, civic society if we are to maximize the resources we collectively have,” Harris said.
Later Thursday, Harris will speak at a news conference before beginning the trip back to the US.
Vietnam has been criticized for restrictions on freedom of expression and the press, widespread violence against women in the country and its crackdown on individuals it deems political dissidents. While Harris spoke about the need to defend women and rights for transgender people, she expressed no criticism of the government of Vietnam for its abuses while reporters were in the room.
The events were capping off a weeklong trip that took Harris to Singapore and Vietnam in a bid to strengthen US relations with the two countries and affirm the commitment to a region that’s grown increasingly important to US efforts to counter China’s influence globally.
The vice president spent the week meeting with leaders in both nations to discuss ways in which the US can deepen economic and defense ties. She unveiled new agreements with Singapore to combat cyberthreats and tackle climate change, and aid to Vietnam to develop economic opportunities and combat the coronavirus, among other things.
While Harris has emphasized that her visit to Southeast Asia is intended to foster a positive relationship with countries in the region and expand US cooperation and involvement, she also spent the visit ramping up Biden administration rhetoric toward China, issuing repeated warnings to the country to end its aggression in the disputed South China Sea.
“We need to find ways to pressure and raise the pressure, frankly, on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to challenge its bullying and excessive maritime claims,” she said Wednesday.
Harris avoided the unscripted gaffes that overshadowed her first foreign trip, to Guatemala and Mexico in the spring, where her declaration to migrants — “do not come” — and her flip dismissal of questions about her refusal to visit the border drew criticism from both sides of the aisle. Harris took questions from reporters at multiple points that trip, and sat for an extended cable news interview.
In Asia, Harris stayed focused on her meetings with officials and Biden administration talking points on China. While questions surrounding the messy US withdrawal from Afghanistan dominated her first day in Singapore, Harris emphasized the same message delivered by President Joe Biden and his aides — that the US must remain focused on the evacuations, and not recriminations about what went wrong.
But she was certain to face more questions on Afghanistan, the US confrontation with China and its engagement in the Indo-Pacific during her news conference Thursday.
On her trip home, Harris will stop at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii to meet with servicemembers. Then she’ll turn her focus to US politics at an event in the San Francisco area for California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall attempt.

Topics: Kamala Harris

Related

Mysterious ‘Havana’ syndrome imperils US diplomats, delays trip of VP Harris
World
Mysterious ‘Havana’ syndrome imperils US diplomats, delays trip of VP Harris
Update US Vice President Kamala Harris disembarks from Air Force Two, as she arrives for the second leg of her Asia trip, at Noi Bai International Airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on August, 24, 2021. (AFP)
World
Harris in Vietnam as Afghan debacle rumbles

Latest updates

Kuwait National Pavilion to open at Venice Architecture Biennale
Kuwait National Pavilion to open at Venice Architecture Biennale
Journalists, citizens face uncertainty in Afghanistan
Journalists, citizens face uncertainty in Afghanistan
Saudi Research & Media Group Announces Global Partnership with Leading Japanese Publishing Houses for Manga Arabia
Saudi Research & Media Group Announces Global Partnership with Leading Japanese Publishing Houses for Manga Arabia
China moves to secure more supplies of Turkmen gas as domestic demand set to grow
China moves to secure more supplies of Turkmen gas as domestic demand set to grow
Saudia to increase seat capacity for domestic flights from September
Saudia to increase seat capacity for domestic flights from September

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.