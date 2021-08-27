UAE, Egypt logistics startups among the most funded in H1 2021 — MAGNiTT

You are here

Digital freight marketplace Trella completed a $42 million funding round in June. (Supplied)
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

  • At $1.1 billion, the sector attracted almost 10 times more capital in the region compared with full-year 2020
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Delivery and logistics startups in the Middle East and North Africa, Turkey, and Pakistan saw a jump in funding activity in the first half of the year, making the sector the fourth busiest in terms of deal count, according to data platform MAGNiTT.

At $1.1 billion, the sector attracted almost 10 times more capital in the region compared with full-year 2020 as the number of deals increased by 1,729 percent year on year in the first six months of 2021, MAGNiTT said.

Turkey-based Getir drove much of the gains. Its three rounds of fundraising accounted for 91 percent of venture funding in the sector as it achieved unicorn status with a valuation of more than $1 billion.

UAE-based Lyve Global accounted for 86 percent of total funding in UAE-based delivery and logistics startups, and 45 percent of the sector’s funding in the MENA region during the first half of 2021.

Egypt’s delivery and logistics startups saw a record-breaking boom in the first half of the year, recording an almost 900 percent year-on-year jump in VC funding. The country’s seven deals, including from the likes of Flextock, Bosta, and Trella, accounted for one third of the activity across the region.

D&L funding in MENA alone broke annual and half-yearly records with year-on-year growth of almost 400 percent.

Topics: #startups #logistics #MENA #venturefunding

Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

  • “There is no date on it, but there is a possibility of doing this,” said Managing Director Mele Kyari
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, on Thursday said there would be no more losses from the national oil company and it may embark on an initial public offering after its posted its first profit in its 44-year history.

Legislation signed by President Muhammadu Buhari this month enables the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. to offer shares to the public, Managing Director Mele Kyari said at a briefing Thursday in the capital, Abuja.

The company would draw on the experience of Saudi Aramco, which listed in 2019, he said.

“There is no date on it, but there is a possibility of doing this,” Kyari said. “Obviously because you have made profit today doesn’t mean you are ready for IPO. It is a very, very long, tedious process.”

Topics: #nigeria #ipo #oil

Updated 27 August 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

  • Brent and WTI headed for biggest weekly gains since June 2020
  • OPEC+ to meet next week to discuss output increase
Updated 27 August 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: Crude oil prices jumped on Friday as producers started to suspend operations in the Gulf of Mexico in preparation for the possible arrival of a hurricane this weekend.

Brent crude futures rose 1.6 percent to $72.18 at 2:41 p.m. in London. WTO, the US benchmark, added 1.9 percent to $68.73.

Both grades were set for their biggest weekly advances since June 2020, with Brent 11 percent higher and WTI up 10 percent.

Mexico expects an average price of $60 per barrel for its crude oil exports, as well as an average crude production of 1.9 million barrels per day in 2022, as state-owned Pemex struggles to increase output, a government source told Reuters.

The Arabian Gulf Oil Company is unable to continue its activity and carry out its work because it does not have the necessary funds, the Libyan state-owned company said on its Facebook account.

The company has been conducting business without access to the budgets of 2020 and 2021 despite repeated promises from the government, the company said.

The group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, on Thursday said there would be no more losses from the national oil company and it may embark on an initial public offering after its posted its first profit in its 44-year history.

Legislation signed by President Muhammadu Buhari this month enables the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. to offer shares to the public, Managing Director Mele Kyari said at a briefing Thursday in the capital, Abuja.

The company would draw on the experience of Saudi Aramco, which listed in 2019, he said.

“There is no date on it, but there is a possibility of doing this,” Kyari said. “Obviously because you have made profit today doesn’t mean you are ready for IPO. It is a very, very long, tedious process.”

Events in the oil market next week will likely be dominated by OPEC+ nations, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, who meet on Wednesday to decide whether to proceed with planned oil production increases amid concern the COVID-19 delta variant will crimp demand.

Traders will also ready themselves for monthly estimates of OPEC+ export and production

Topics: #oil #crude #hurricane

Updated 27 August 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

  • Facebook eadership “feel pretty committed” to launch the digital wallet called Novi this year
Updated 27 August 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: Facebook is ready to launch a digital wallet that would let users store cryptocurrencies, even as it is yet to set a date for the release of its own cryptocurrency, a senior company executive said.

David Marcus, head of Facebook’s crypto unit, told The Information news site that the company’s leadership “feel pretty committed” to launch the digital wallet called Novi this year.

He would ideally like to launch the digital wallet, Novi, at the same time as Facebook’s own digital currency, a stablecoin called Diem that will be tied to the value of the dollar, but he could not be sure when that will happen, he said.

“In theory, Novi could launch before Diem, but it would mean launching without Diem and that’s not necessarily something that we want to do,” Marcus said. “It all depends on how long it’s going to take for Diem to actually go live and that’s not something I’m personally looking after.”

Facebook first announced plans to launch a digital currency called Libra in 2019, but moved the project from Switzerland to the US in December 2020 and changed its name to Diem following regulatory pushback and technical concerns.

Cuba’s government said Thursday it will recognize, and regulate, cryptocurrencies for payments on the island.

A resolution published in the Official Gazette said the central bank will set rules for digital currencies and determine how to license providers of related services within Cuba.

The popularity of such currencies has grown among a technologically savvy group in Cuba as it has become harder to use dollars, in part because of toughened embargo rules imposed under former President Donald Trump.

The resolution says the central bank can authorize use of cryptocurrencies “for reasons of socioeconomic interest” but with the state assuring that their operations are controlled. It also explicitly noted that operations could not involve illegal activities.

In crypto markets on Friday, bitcoin traded marginally higher, gaining 0.2 percent to $47,116.51 at 4:20 p.m. Riyadh time. Ethereum climbed 1.3 percent to $3,138.02 as a report from blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock showed its daily issuance fell below blockchain’s for the first time on record.

Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559, which went live on Aug. 5, burns a portion of fees paid to the miners, removing a sizeable number of coins from circulation. Since activation, the upgrade has eliminated over 100,000 ETH, or 36 percent of the new coins issued over the same period, according to Etherchain.

Topics: #crypto #facebook #diem #digitalwallet

Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

  • Unit 2 will be connected to the national electricity grid in the coming months
Updated 27 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation said its operating and maintenance subsidiary, Nawah Energy Company has successfully started up Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement on Friday.

In the coming months, Unit 2 will be connected to the national electricity grid and the nuclear operators will continue with a process of gradually raising the power levels, known as Power Ascension Testing.

When fully operational, the four units of the plant will produce 5.6 GW of electricity while preventing the release of more than 21 million tons of carbon emissions every year, equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars from the roads annually, and equivalent to those emissions from charging 7.3 billion smartphones daily.

The process will be continuously monitored and tested until maximum electricity production is reached, while adhering to all regulatory requirements and the highest international standards of safety, quality and security, the statement said.

This milestone has been achieved within 12 months of the start-up of Unit 1, and within four months of commercial operations of Unit 1.

“We have reached another major milestone in the delivery of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program today, as part of our journey to power the UAE with clean, abundant 24/7 electricity,” said ENEC CEO Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi.

“With the start-up of Unit 2, we are now almost halfway to achieving our goal of supplying up to a quarter of our nation’s electricity needs and enabling sustainable growth and in parallel, achieving UAE climate change targets,” he said.

The Plant is the largest single source of electricity in the UAE through the commercially operating Unit 1 of Barakah.

Topics: #nuclearpower #uae

Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

Updated 27 August 2021
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan has received more than $857 million as part of a global allocation by the International Monetary Fund to help vulnerable countries, the central bank said on Thursday.
Earlier this month, the IMF approved $650 billion increase in cash reserves for member nations as they struggle to recover from the economic effects of Covid-19.
The IMF “has allotted... the equivalent of $857.68 million to Sudan and it is available without restrictions given the current economic situation,” the central bank in Khartoum said in a statement.
It said the funding will allow it to “press ahead with implementing flexible managed float policies, stabilising the exchange rate, and the overall economy.”
Sudan has been struggling with economic woes that deepened after the April 2019 ouster of president Omar Al-Bashir following mass protests triggered by economic hardship.
The transitional government installed in August 2019 has vowed to fix the economy which was battered by decades of US sanctions and mismanagement under Bashir.
The coronavirus pandemic has further compounded the country’s economic crisis.
In recent months, Sudan has embarked on tough reforms including scrapping diesel and petrol subsidies and declaring a managed float of the Sudanese pound to stem a rampant black market.
The measures, seen by many Sudanese as harsh, were part of reforms backed by the IMF to enable the country to qualify for debt relief.

Topics: #sudan #imf #debtrelief

