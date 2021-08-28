You are here

  US drone strike targets Daesh 'planner' in Afghanistan: Pentagon

US drone strike targets Daesh ‘planner’ in Afghanistan: Pentagon

US drone strike targets Daesh ‘planner’ in Afghanistan: Pentagon
(AFP)
US drone strike targets Daesh ‘planner’ in Afghanistan: Pentagon

US drone strike targets Daesh ‘planner’ in Afghanistan: Pentagon
  • First reported US strike since the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport
WASHINGTON: The US military said Friday it had carried out a drone strike against a “planner” of the Daesh-Khorasan, the group which claimed credit for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport.
“The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target,” said Captain Bill Urban of the Central Command.
“We know of no civilian casualties,” he added in a statement annoucing the first reported US strike since the attack.
The strike, launched from outside of Afghanistan, came as the airlift of evacuees from Kabul airport continued under much-heightened security after Thursday’s attack.
At least 78 people were killed, including 13 US troops, when a suicide attacker exploded a bomb in the dense crowd in front of the aiport’s Abbey Gate. Some media reported that fatalities numbered close to 200.
US officials said gunmen opened fire after the explosion, adding to the carnage.
The attack was carried out by the violent Afghan arm of the Daesh group.
Following the attack US President Joe Biden vowed retaliation.
“To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said Thursday.
On Friday afternoon Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said they believe the group planned to strike the airlift again.
“We still believe there are credible threats... specific, credible threats,” he said.

Robert Kennedy’s assassin granted parole in California

Robert Kennedy’s assassin granted parole in California
Robert Kennedy’s assassin granted parole in California

Robert Kennedy’s assassin granted parole in California
  • Sirhan Sirhan, now 77, has been behind bars for five decades — despite doubts that he fired the shots that likely changed the course of US politics
LOS ANGELES: The man convicted of shooting dead Robert F. Kennedy in a 1968 assassination that rocked the United States was granted parole Friday.
Sirhan Sirhan, now 77, has been behind bars for five decades — despite doubts that he fired the shots that likely changed the course of US politics.
Kennedy, the younger brother of slain president John F. Kennedy, was campaigning for the Democratic nomination when he was gunned down in a Los Angeles hotel.
His murder came just months after the killing of Black civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, and as a divided America was deep in an unpopular war in Vietnam.
Sirhan was convicted and sentenced to death in 1969 after pleading guilty.
His death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment several years later.

In this June 5, 1968, file photo, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy addresses campaign workers moments before being shot in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Dick Strobel, File) 

But doubts soon surfaced that he was actually responsible for Bobby Kennedy’s death, with claims that there could have been a second gunman in the Ambassador Hotel on June 5, 1968.
Kennedy had given a speech at the hotel after winning California’s Democratic presidential primary.
On a walkabout in the kitchen where he met staff, he was shot, as were several other people in his entourage, among them Paul Schrade, who took a bullet to the head.

Forgiven
Schrade, along with Kennedy’s then-14-year-old son, have since campaigned for Sirhan’s release, saying the evidence against him does not stack up.
“It is a good decision,” Schrade told AFP on Friday.
“I’m really grateful to the parole board for giving Sirhan the chance to go home.”
The vote on Friday by a two-person panel of the California parole board does not mean that Sirhan will automatically be released.
The decision is subject to a three-month review, and then ultimately passes to state Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who faces a recall vote in September.
During Friday’s hearing, Kennedy’s youngest son, Douglas, spoke in favor of Sirhan’s release, media reports said, adding that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had sent a letter of support to the parole board.
Robert F Kennedy Jr. told The Washington Post in 2018 that he had visited Sirhan in the California desert prison where he was serving his sentence, and had become convinced that an injustice had been perpetrated.
“I went there because I was curious and disturbed by what I had seen in the evidence,” he told the paper.
“I was disturbed that the wrong person might have been convicted of killing my father.
“My father was the chief law enforcement officer in this country. I think it would have disturbed him if somebody was put in jail for a crime they didn’t commit.”

This October 29, 2009 handout image shows Sirhan Sirhan, convicted for the 1968 assassination of Democratic presidential candidate Senator Robert F. Kennedy. (AFP)

Uncertainty over Sirhan’s guilt began during his trial, when prosecutors produced an autopsy report that showed Kennedy was shot at point-blank range from behind.
Witnesses said Sirhan was standing in front of him.
Over the years and in numerous appeals, evidence emerged that as many as 13 shots were fired that night.
The weapon Sirhan was found to have fired could hold only eight bullets.
Sirhan, a Palestinian Christian, was said at his trial to have hated Kennedy because of his support for Israel.

Kennedy dynasty
After RFK’s death, Hubert Humphrey captured the Democratic nomination. But his closeness to Lyndon Johnson and the unpopular Vietnam War saw the general election go to Richard Nixon.
The ongoing controversy has echoes of the 1963 killing of John F. Kennedy, in which some historians insist more than one gunman was involved.
The Kennedy dynasty is often described as the closest thing the US has to royalty.
Their wealth and political power has captivated generations of Americans — as have the scandals in which they have become embroiled.
John F. Kennedy was alleged to have had connections to the mob, and was reported to have had affairs with screen sirens Marilyn Monroe and Marlene Dietrich.
Most infamously, Senator Ted Kennedy — Bobby and John’s brother — was behind the wheel in 1969 when his car crashed into a pond, trapping 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne inside.
He fled the scene and Kopechne died.
The so-called ‘Chappaquiddick Incident’ left a stain on the family legacy.

Philippine court orders arrest of former US diplomat in child sexual abuse case

Philippine court orders arrest of former US diplomat in child sexual abuse case
Philippine court orders arrest of former US diplomat in child sexual abuse case

Philippine court orders arrest of former US diplomat in child sexual abuse case
MANILA: The Philippine Department of Justice said on Friday it is exploring ways to extradite a former US diplomat to the Philippines after a local court ordered his arrest on charges of sexually abusing a minor during his service in Manila.
Charges of child abuse and child pornography against the former diplomat, 61-year-old Dean Edward Cheves, were filed before the Pasay City Regional Trial Court earlier this month upon a complaint by the victim’s mother.
Cheves was a member of the US Foreign Service serving as first secretary at the US Embassy in Manila between September 2020 and February 2021.
The Pasay court on Monday issued an arrest warrant for him for violating the country’s Child Abuse Law and the Anti-Child Pornography Act.
“We are still studying the feasibility of extradition,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told Arab News. To face prosecution in the Philippines, Cheves needs to be extradited from the US, where he is facing similar charges.
The US Department of Justice earlier this month disclosed that Cheves had been charged by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia with “engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and possession of child pornography” while serving in Manila. It remains unclear if the charges Cheves is facing in the US are related to the case registered in the Philippines.
“The US side has not requested any assistance at this time in connection with Dean Cheves’ prosecution in the US,” Guevarra said, adding that authorities are investigating the involvement of “another foreign national involved in the same incidents that led to criminal charges against Chevez.”
Declining to comment on whether the second suspect remains in the Philippines, Guevarra said: “We’ll provide more information after he is arrested.”
According to Pasay court charges, Cheves met the victim, now 16, several times in February. The documents also cite the victim as saying she had been in touch with Cheves online since she was 12 or 13 years old.
Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar said the Department of Justice is examining the possibility of “availing the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (with the US) to exchange evidence that may help us in our case against Cheves and may also help in the case against Cheves in the US District Court in Virginia.”

Pakistani four-year-old makes history as youngest person with bionic arm

Pakistani four-year-old makes history as youngest person with bionic arm
Pakistani four-year-old makes history as youngest person with bionic arm

Pakistani four-year-old makes history as youngest person with bionic arm
  • Mohammed Sideeq lost his arm in accident involving a fodder cutting machine
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: When four-year-old Mohammed Sideeq was fitted with a multi-grip bionic arm last week — making him the youngest person in the world with such a limb — one of the first things he asked for was a new shirt: One with buttons that he could now fasten himself.
Sideeq lost his arm in December last year in an accident involving a fodder cutting machine.
According to the World Health Organization, about 30 million people around the world require prosthetic limbs, but fewer than 20 percent have them, and they tend to be costly and heavy, with limited to no movement.
“As he ran home with his right hand cut off, his mother just fainted,” Sideeq’s father, Mohammed Sadiq, who was not at home when the accident took place, told Arab News.
His uncle rushed Sideeq to a nearby hospital in Charsadda city in northwestern Pakistan, where doctors were unable to help him. The family then drove 50 km to a private hospital in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where surgeons tried for three days to save the severed arm.
“When the doctors analyzed the hand, they said we will have to cut it from the body to save his life,” Sadiq said about the amputation.
Sideeq remained hospitalized for a month, which his father paid for with his savings and by selling his wife’s jewelry. The couple had no hope they would ever be able to afford a prosthetic arm for their son.
But a few months later, friends connected them to the Karachi-based startup BIONIKS, which provides orthotics and prosthetics.
The owners of the company reluctantly agreed to try to design a bionic arm for the child: Such limbs, controlled using only thoughts, have never been made for children as young as Sideeq before.

“No one in the world has ever made a bionic arm for such a young age,” BIONIKS co-founder Anas Niaz told Arab News. “We knew this is nearly impossible, but Mohammed had high hopes to get a bionic arm.”
It was the young boy’s determination, he said, that motivated the team to attempt the impossible. The arm, fitted with sensors that enable users to move the prosthetic by thinking about making the movements, would cost at least 300,000 rupees ($1,800), which Sadiq could not afford. BIONIKS also helped the family find a donor, and last week Sideeq became the youngest known person to be fitted with a bionic arm.
Before him, the youngest kids with bionic arms were two eight-year-olds from the US and UK.
“Initially, it was difficult to train him to control a bionic arm with his brain and send signals to his fingers. But he is a very active kid who learned to use (the) bionic arm, and now Muhammad is using the arm perfectly,” Niaz said. “We made his arm lightweight and durable so that he can resume his activities quickly.”
Now Sideeq can play using his right arm again, and he can button his shirt too.
“I bought him new clothes and took him to the tailor,” the boy’s father said. “‘Make me cuff sleeves and not open sleeves, I will close the button because I have two arms now,’ my son proudly told the tailor.”
After Sideeq’s accident, days without weeping would be rare for his mother and caused more anguish for the father. But a few days ago, Sadiq said he was relieved to see his wife’s tears.
“She cried again a few days ago,” he said. “But this time, luckily, (tears) of happiness when Mohammed drove his bicycle using his bionic arm.”

Another Kabul terror attack ‘likely,’ Biden told

Another Kabul terror attack ‘likely,’ Biden told
  • Deaths from Kabul airport attack tops 170
  • 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end: UN
JEDDAH: Joe Biden’s national security team has told the president that another terror attack is “likely” in Kabul, and that “maximum force protection” measures are being taken at the airport in the Afghan capital.
US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule are on alert for more attacks following Thursday’s Daesh suicide bombing outside Kabul airport.
Some US media including the New York Times quoted local health officials as saying up to 170 people, not including the US troops, had died in the attack.
The White House said the next few days of an evacuation operation that has taken more than 100,000 people out of the country in the past two weeks were likely to be the most dangerous.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US believed there were still “specific, credible” threats against the airport. “We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts,” Kirby told reporters in Washington. “We’re monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time.”
Daesh, an enemy of the Taliban as well as the West, said one of its suicide bombers had targeted “translators and collaborators with the American army.”
The Pentagon said the attack was carried out by one suicide bomber, not two as earlier thought.
The UN Security Council condemned the bombing as “especially abhorrent” for targeting civilians trying to flee the country.
Biden said he had ordered the Pentagon to plan how to strike Daesh-Khorasan, the group that claimed responsibility.
Asked if Biden sought to capture and put on trial those responsible, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “I think he made it clear that he does not want them to live on the earth anymore.”
The Taliban said that Afghans with valid documents would be able to travel freely in the future at any time, in comments aimed at calming fears that the movement planned harsh restrictions on freedom. It has also conveyed to the US its desire to see a US diplomatic presence remain in Kabul, US officials said. But speaking at the White House, Psaki knocked down that idea. “We’re not predicting a diplomatic presence on the ground in Afghanistan (after Aug. 31),” she said.
Up to half a million Afghans could flee their homeland by year-end, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said, appealing to all neighboring countries to keep their borders open.

KABUL: A young husband with a child on the way who wanted to teach history one day and another man who always wanted to serve in the military were among the 13 US troops killed.
They were killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 100 Afghans.
As military personnel were going through the grim task of notifying the troops’ next of kin, some of their names emerged Friday before the government formally announced them. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other US service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Daesh group.
The US said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. The White House said President Joe Biden will look for opportunities to honor the service members who lost their lives.
Rylee McCollum, a Marine from Wyoming whose wife is expecting a baby in three weeks, was on his first deployment when the evacuation in Afghanistan began, his sister, Roice McCollum, told the Casper Star-Tribune.
“He wanted to be a Marine his whole life and carried around his rifle in his diapers and cowboy boots,” Roice McCollum said, adding that her brother wanted to be a history teacher and wrestling coach when he completed his service.
“He’s a tough, kind, loving kid who made an impact on everyone he met,” she said.
Regi Stone, the father of one of Rylee McCollum’s friends, described McCollum as “a good kid,” who was resilient, smart and courageous.
Stone read a note that his wife, Kim, sent to their son Eli Stone, who is also in the military and deployed elsewhere: “I remember standing in our kitchen and telling y’all to run the other way if you had to go in first. And both of you saying, ‘If we die doing this, we die doing what we love.’ I never knew that would come true, so hold onto all the great memories. I know he would want all of his brothers to stay strong and fight hard.”
Another Marine, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, also died in the attack. His father, Mark Schmitz, told KMOX Radio that the Marines came to his home in Wentzville, Missouri, at 2:40 a.m. Friday to give him the grim news.
Schmitz said his son, who grew up in the St. Louis area, was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.
“This was something he always wanted to do, and I never seen a young man train as hard as he did to be the best soldier he could be,” Schmitz said of his son. “His life meant so much more. I’m so incredibly devastated that I won’t be able to see the man that he was very quickly growing into becoming.”
David Lee Espinoza, a 20-year-old Marine from Laredo, Texas, was also among those killed, US Rep. Henry Cuellar said Friday.
The congressman’s press secretary, Dana Youngentob, said Pentagon representatives visited Cuellar’s Washington office to inform him of Espinoza’s death. Cuellar’s office also received an official death notice from the Pentagon.
In a statement, Cuellar said Espinoza “embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor. When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service.”
Cuellar concluded, “The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at her briefing Friday that Biden would look for “any opportunity” to honor those who died in service to their country. She did not rule out a possible visit by Biden to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains of service members killed in action are returned.
Psaki said Biden would not reach out to any of the families until the Pentagon finishes notifying next of kin. She said it then is up to the families to decide whether they want to take the president’s call.
“It’s important to note that this may be the worst day of their lives,” she said.





