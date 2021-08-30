OPEC to defy Biden and keep oil production target

You are here

OPEC+ is set to ignore calls from the U.S. and stick to its planned modest production increase, according to Reuters.

The news agency is reporting that three sources in the organisation have said it is likely to reaffirm its goal of increasing output by an additional 400,000 bpd when it meets on Wednesday.

Washington has called for Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia to ramp up production of oil to tackle a rise in energy costs in the United States.

But the OPEC+ sources told Reuters the recent rise in oil prices was temporary, driven mainly by disruption of supply in Mexico and the severe storm hitting the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend.

"Current oil prices around $70 are okay. OPEC+ is likely to continue as planned with the increase of 400,000 bpd," said one source.

Another OPEC+ source said it was "very likely" that the 400,000 bpd increase would go ahead from September.

Kuwait oil minister Mohammad al-Fares on Sunday told Reuters that this week OPEC+ would discuss whether it would continue with its planned increase or reconsider it and halt the rise adding that economies of East Asian countries and China were still affected by COVID-19 and caution should be exercised.

On Monday, Brent was down 16 cents or 0.2 percent at $72.54 a barrel by 0654 GMT. It rose more than 11 percent last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production from Hurricane Ida.

 

Makkah region lags neighbors in e-payments

Makkah region lags neighbors in e-payments
Updated 28 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Makkah region lags neighbors in e-payments

Makkah region lags neighbors in e-payments
  • The Makkah region is falling behind other areas of Saudi Arabia when it comes to e-payments
  • Most populated part of the Kingdom accounts for just 2.8 percent of purchasing power
Updated 28 min 1 sec ago
Arab News



RIYADH: The Makkah region is falling behind other areas of Saudi Arabia when it comes to e-payments, despite being the most populated part of the Kingdom, a new report has found.

The province is responsible for just 2.8 percent of purchasing power through points of sale, leaving it seventh overall in terms of per capita spend, according to Okaz, citing a report from "Mazeej".

The analysis found that the total individual e-payments in Saudi Arabia increases on average by 33 percent after the end of every month.

The food and beverage sector is leading the way in terms of purchase values throughout the Kingdom, with the average value of transactions from June 2020 to June 2021 amounting to 15.75 percent across all areas of the economy.

Media platform OSN appoints Interim CEO 

Media platform OSN appoints Interim CEO 
Updated 26 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Media platform OSN appoints Interim CEO 

Media platform OSN appoints Interim CEO 
  • Sangeeta Desai has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer
  • The role will see Ms Desai increase her involvement with OSN
Updated 26 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

 

Dubai: Sangeeta Desai has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer at media group OSN (Panther Media Group Ltd) with immediate effect the company announced Monday. Ms. Desai has served as a non-executive director on the Board for over a year.

Mr. Faisal Al Ayyar, Chairman of OSN said: “The Board is delighted that Sangeeta has accepted the position of Interim CEO, which will increase her involvement with OSN. Sangeeta has a proven track record in successfully leading large scale company transformations, scaling businesses, navigating disruption, and growing global brands.

Most recently, Ms. Desai was Group COO and CEO of Emerging Markets at Fremantle, and prior to that she was COO of Hit Entertainment. She started her career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

OSN describes itself as the region’s 'leading entertainment hub' and is the exclusive distributor of The Walt Disney Company’s new Disney+ Originals in the Middle East region. It has long-term partnerships with major studios including Disney, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, Paramount, MGM, and Sony, providing content in Arabic, English, and Filipino.

Gulf Islamic Investments, Capital Bay in 500m euro real estate deal

Gulf Islamic Investments, Capital Bay in 500m euro real estate deal
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

Gulf Islamic Investments, Capital Bay in 500m euro real estate deal

Gulf Islamic Investments, Capital Bay in 500m euro real estate deal
  • Gulf Islamic Investments joins forces with Germany's Capital Bay to launch a EUR 500 Million real estate platform
  • The platform is aimed at senior living properties in Germany and Europe.
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News


Dubai: Gulf Islamic Investments went into a joint-venture agreement with Germany-based Capital Bay to launch a EUR 500 Million senior living real estate investment platform in Europe, the companies said in a statement on Monday. 

The Luxembourg-regulated platform will launch in September 2021 and marks GII's first Europe-focused Shari’ah compliant platform for real estate investments, targeting senior living properties in Germany and Europe.

